HoopsHype: Steve Kerr on Steph Curry’s travel call: “If we’re going to call that now, we’ve got to call it all the time because it happens 30 times a game. I’m really happy that the officials are going to emphasize it…” pic.twitter.com/LVV82oZUad
Dalton Johnson @DaltonJ_Johnson
Jonathan Kuminga, at 20 years old, went to Steve Kerr recently and sent a message: I’ll try my best, I don’t have to score and I’m going to make an impact.
The change in approach is huge for Kuminga, Kerr and the Warriors nbcsports.com/bayarea/warrio… – 11:34 AM
Jorge Sierra @hoopshype
Steve Kerr on Steph Curry’s travel call: “If we’re going to call that now, we’ve got to call it all the time because it happens 30 times a game. I’m really happy that the officials are going to emphasize it…” pic.twitter.com/LVV82oZUad – 9:31 AM
Jason Dumas @JDumasReports
JoKu has now put together a stretch of good games. The mutual confidence between him and the coaching staff is building as conveyed here by Steve Kerr. The Warriors need at least one of the youngsters to become a mainstay.
14 pts, 10 rebs, 2 blk, an assist and a team high +21. pic.twitter.com/vV325P9X0W – 10:42 PM
Madeline Kenney @madkenney
Steve Kerr and Steph Curry praise Jonathan Kuminga after the Warriors lose a close one to the Mavs.
JK finished with first double-double of the season: 14 points, 10 rebounds. mercurynews.com/2022/11/29/jon… – 10:30 PM
Dalton Johnson @DaltonJ_Johnson
Steve Kerr on Steph Curry’s travel: “Calls are calls. Some go your way, some don’t.”
Kerr hasn’t seen the play yet. Says it’ll be interesting to see. Just wants the league to be consistent – 10:19 PM
Kendra Andrews @kendra__andrews
Steve Kerr says this is the best game he’s ever seen Jonathan Kuminga play. – 10:17 PM
Madeline Kenney @madkenney
Steve Kerr: “Best game I’ve ever seen JK play. Everything he did contributed to making an impact on winning.” – 10:17 PM
Dalton Johnson @DaltonJ_Johnson
Steve Kerr on Jonathan Kuminga: “Best game I’ve ever seen JK play.” – 10:17 PM
CJ Holmes @CjHolmes22
Steve Kerr says this was the best game he’s ever seen Jonathan Kuminga play. – 10:17 PM
Dalton Johnson @DaltonJ_Johnson
Steve Kerr and the Warriors bench have to literally beg Matt Boland for a foul call right now – 8:25 PM
Kendra Andrews @kendra__andrews
Yesterday, Steve Kerr said Anthony Lamb earned a spot in the rotation during their rough patch because he proved to be reliable in though moments. Well, here Lamb is again: Warriors trailed 12, he checks in and hits two consecutive 3s to get them within six. – 8:10 PM
Dalton Johnson @DaltonJ_Johnson
Steve Kerr after no foul called on that Andrew Wiggins dunk attempt: “I’d like one call.” – 7:38 PM
Dalton Johnson @DaltonJ_Johnson
That’s a soft foul call on Steph Curry. He and Steve Kerr are not happy about it – 7:37 PM
Dalton Johnson @DaltonJ_Johnson
Steve Kerr on Luka Doncic: “I just know he was awesome last year and he’s awesome this year.” – 6:08 PM
Madeline Kenney @madkenney
Steve Kerr on Brittney Griner: “I can’t imagine what Brittney is going through… it’s hard to believe that this continues for her to just get sort of caught up as a pawn in a political game. That’s devastating… (1/2) – 6:05 PM
CJ Holmes @CjHolmes22
Steve Kerr: “I’m not going to mess with the rotation while we’re in this good groove.” – 6:04 PM
Justin Kubatko: Stephen Curry (31.4 PPG) is the oldest player in NBA history to average at least 30 PPG through his first 20 games of a season (age in years-days): 34-260 – Curry, 2022-23 33-295 – Michael Jordan, 1996-97 33-158 – Kobe Bryant, 2011-12 -via Twitter @jkubatko / November 30, 2022
Dalton Johnson: Steph Curry on his travel call at the end of the game: “Dumb play by me to not take the layup. … I didn’t think it was a travel.” -via Twitter @DaltonJ_Johnson / November 30, 2022
Kendra Andrews: Replay shows that Jordan Poole got knocked right in the jaw by Spencer Dinwiddie’s elbow. During the review to see if it’s a flagrant, Curry is yelling “That looks intentional to me!” -via Twitter @kendra__andrews / November 30, 2022
