Victor Oladipo practicing but still no target return date

Jimmy Butler and Victor Oladipo are officially out for #Celtics #Heat on Wednesday.Nikola Jovic (foot), Gabe Vincent (knee) and Duncan Robinson (ankle) are questionable.Jaylen Brown remains questionable (neck) for Boston.

Spoelstra says even though Victor Oladipo is practicing he will not play on this trip.

Spoelstra, here in Boston, said Oladipo is now practicing fully but won't play on this road trip. Light at end of tunnel

NEW: A midday update on the Heat's injury situation from Boston, with 12 players on the injury report and Oladipo taking the next step toward an eventual return:

Victor Oladipo practicing with Heat, but still no target return date amid knee rehab. Also: Last season's pain vs. Celtics lingers; respect for Boston's success; Jovic's growing pains?

