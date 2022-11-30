Victor Oladipo practicing but still no target return date

Victor Oladipo practicing but still no target return date

Main Rumors

Victor Oladipo practicing but still no target return date

November 30, 2022- by

By |

Ira Winderman: Victor Oladipo practicing with Heat, but still no target return date amid knee rehab. sun-sentinel.com/sports/miami-h… Also: Last season’s pain vs. Celtics lingers; respect for Boston’s success; Jovic’s growing pains?
Source: Twitter @IraHeatBeat

What’s the buzz on Twitter?

Ira Winderman @IraHeatBeat
From earlier –Victor Oladipo practicing with Heat, but still no target return date amid knee rehab. sun-sentinel.com/sports/miami-h…4:34 PM
Ira Winderman @IraHeatBeat
Victor Oladipo practicing with Heat, but still no target return date amid knee rehab. sun-sentinel.com/sports/miami-h… Also: Last season’s pain vs. Celtics lingers; respect for Boston’s success; Jovic’s growing pains? – 1:22 PM
Barry Jackson @flasportsbuzz
NEW: A midday update on the Heat’s injury situation from Boston, with 12 players on the injury report and Oladipo taking the next step toward an eventual return: miamiherald.com/sports/spt-col…12:28 PM
Barry Jackson @flasportsbuzz
Spoelstra, here in Boston, said Oladipo is now practicing fully but won’t play on this road trip. Light at end of tunnel – 11:15 AM
Ira Winderman @IraHeatBeat
Spoelstra says even though Victor Oladipo is practicing he will not play on this trip. – 11:11 AM
Brady Hawk @BradyHawk305
Butler, Oladipo, Yurtseven: Out
Herro, Dedmon, Martin, Vincent, Robinson, Highsmith, Jovic: Questionable
Strus, Cain: Probable
Lowry, Bam, Smith, Haslem: Available – 5:36 PM
Bobby Manning @RealBobManning
Jimmy Butler and Victor Oladipo are officially out for #Celtics #Heat on Wednesday.
Nikola Jovic (foot), Gabe Vincent (knee) and Duncan Robinson (ankle) are questionable.
Jaylen Brown remains questionable (neck) for Boston. – 5:36 PM
Anthony Chiang @Anthony_Chiang
Heat injury report for tomorrow vs. Celtics:
Out: Jimmy Butler, Victor Oladipo, Omer Yurtseven
Questionable: Nikola Jovic, Dewayne Dedmon, Gabe Vincent, Caleb Martin, Tyler Herro, Haywood Highsmith, Duncan Robinson
Probable: Jamal Cain, Max Strus
12 players on injury report. – 5:31 PM
Ira Winderman @IraHeatBeat
Heat injury report for Wednesday at Celtics:
Out: Butler (knee), Oladipo (knee), Yurtseven (knee).
Questionable: Dedmon (foot), Herro (ankle), Highsmith (ankle), Jovic (foot), Martin (illness), Robinson (ankle), Vincent (knee),
Probable: Cain (illness), Strus (shoulder). – 5:30 PM
Tim Reynolds @ByTimReynolds
12 players on the Heat injury report
Out – Butler, Oladipo, Yurtseven
Probable – Strus, Cain
Questionable – Jovic, Dedmon, Vincent, Herro, Martin, Haywood, Robinson – 5:29 PM

More on this storyline

, Main Rumors

, , ,

To leave a comment, you will need to Sign in or create an account if you already have an account. Typed comments will be lost if you are not signed in.

RELATED ARTICLES

From The Web

LATEST

More HoopsHype
Home