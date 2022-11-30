Victor Oladipo practicing but still no target return date

Ira Winderman: Victor Oladipo practicing with Heat, but still no target return date amid knee rehab. sun-sentinel.com/sports/miami-h… Also: Last season’s pain vs. Celtics lingers; respect for Boston’s success; Jovic’s growing pains?
Source: Twitter @IraHeatBeat
Source: Twitter @IraHeatBeat
What’s the buzz on Twitter?
Ira Winderman @IraHeatBeat
From earlier –Victor Oladipo practicing with Heat, but still no target return date amid knee rehab. sun-sentinel.com/sports/miami-h… – 4:34 PM
From earlier –Victor Oladipo practicing with Heat, but still no target return date amid knee rehab. sun-sentinel.com/sports/miami-h… – 4:34 PM
Ira Winderman @IraHeatBeat
Victor Oladipo practicing with Heat, but still no target return date amid knee rehab. sun-sentinel.com/sports/miami-h… Also: Last season’s pain vs. Celtics lingers; respect for Boston’s success; Jovic’s growing pains? – 1:22 PM
Victor Oladipo practicing with Heat, but still no target return date amid knee rehab. sun-sentinel.com/sports/miami-h… Also: Last season’s pain vs. Celtics lingers; respect for Boston’s success; Jovic’s growing pains? – 1:22 PM
Barry Jackson @flasportsbuzz
NEW: A midday update on the Heat’s injury situation from Boston, with 12 players on the injury report and Oladipo taking the next step toward an eventual return: miamiherald.com/sports/spt-col… – 12:28 PM
NEW: A midday update on the Heat’s injury situation from Boston, with 12 players on the injury report and Oladipo taking the next step toward an eventual return: miamiherald.com/sports/spt-col… – 12:28 PM
Barry Jackson @flasportsbuzz
Spoelstra, here in Boston, said Oladipo is now practicing fully but won’t play on this road trip. Light at end of tunnel – 11:15 AM
Spoelstra, here in Boston, said Oladipo is now practicing fully but won’t play on this road trip. Light at end of tunnel – 11:15 AM
Ira Winderman @IraHeatBeat
Spoelstra says even though Victor Oladipo is practicing he will not play on this trip. – 11:11 AM
Spoelstra says even though Victor Oladipo is practicing he will not play on this trip. – 11:11 AM
Brady Hawk @BradyHawk305
Butler, Oladipo, Yurtseven: Out
Herro, Dedmon, Martin, Vincent, Robinson, Highsmith, Jovic: Questionable
Strus, Cain: Probable
Lowry, Bam, Smith, Haslem: Available – 5:36 PM
Butler, Oladipo, Yurtseven: Out
Herro, Dedmon, Martin, Vincent, Robinson, Highsmith, Jovic: Questionable
Strus, Cain: Probable
Lowry, Bam, Smith, Haslem: Available – 5:36 PM
Bobby Manning @RealBobManning
Jimmy Butler and Victor Oladipo are officially out for #Celtics #Heat on Wednesday.
Nikola Jovic (foot), Gabe Vincent (knee) and Duncan Robinson (ankle) are questionable.
Jaylen Brown remains questionable (neck) for Boston. – 5:36 PM
Jimmy Butler and Victor Oladipo are officially out for #Celtics #Heat on Wednesday.
Nikola Jovic (foot), Gabe Vincent (knee) and Duncan Robinson (ankle) are questionable.
Jaylen Brown remains questionable (neck) for Boston. – 5:36 PM
Anthony Chiang @Anthony_Chiang
Heat injury report for tomorrow vs. Celtics:
Out: Jimmy Butler, Victor Oladipo, Omer Yurtseven
Questionable: Nikola Jovic, Dewayne Dedmon, Gabe Vincent, Caleb Martin, Tyler Herro, Haywood Highsmith, Duncan Robinson
Probable: Jamal Cain, Max Strus
12 players on injury report. – 5:31 PM
Heat injury report for tomorrow vs. Celtics:
Out: Jimmy Butler, Victor Oladipo, Omer Yurtseven
Questionable: Nikola Jovic, Dewayne Dedmon, Gabe Vincent, Caleb Martin, Tyler Herro, Haywood Highsmith, Duncan Robinson
Probable: Jamal Cain, Max Strus
12 players on injury report. – 5:31 PM
Ira Winderman @IraHeatBeat
Heat injury report for Wednesday at Celtics:
Out: Butler (knee), Oladipo (knee), Yurtseven (knee).
Questionable: Dedmon (foot), Herro (ankle), Highsmith (ankle), Jovic (foot), Martin (illness), Robinson (ankle), Vincent (knee),
Probable: Cain (illness), Strus (shoulder). – 5:30 PM
Heat injury report for Wednesday at Celtics:
Out: Butler (knee), Oladipo (knee), Yurtseven (knee).
Questionable: Dedmon (foot), Herro (ankle), Highsmith (ankle), Jovic (foot), Martin (illness), Robinson (ankle), Vincent (knee),
Probable: Cain (illness), Strus (shoulder). – 5:30 PM
Tim Reynolds @ByTimReynolds
12 players on the Heat injury report
Out – Butler, Oladipo, Yurtseven
Probable – Strus, Cain
Questionable – Jovic, Dedmon, Vincent, Herro, Martin, Haywood, Robinson – 5:29 PM
12 players on the Heat injury report
Out – Butler, Oladipo, Yurtseven
Probable – Strus, Cain
Questionable – Jovic, Dedmon, Vincent, Herro, Martin, Haywood, Robinson – 5:29 PM
More on this storyline
Ira Winderman: Jimmy Butler (knee) did not travel with the Heat today for Sunday’s game in Atlanta. The expectation (or at least hope) is rejoining the team possibly for Wednesday’s game in Boston. Only other player not traveling was Omer Yurtseven (ankle surgery). So Oladipo again traveling. -via Twitter @IraHeatBeat / November 26, 2022
Tim Reynolds: Duncan Robinson and Max Strus questionable for tomorrow, which is an upgrade. Jimmy Butler, Victor Oladipo and Omer Yurtseven remain out. -via Twitter @ByTimReynolds / November 26, 2022
Marc J. Spears: Heat Jimmy Butler (knee) and Victor Oladipo (knee) have both been ruled out of tonight’s game vs the Wizards. -via Twitter @MarcJSpears / November 25, 2022
To leave a comment, you will need to Sign in or create an account if you already have an account. Typed comments will be lost if you are not signed in.