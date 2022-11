Wizards and Suns have discussed Jae Crowder trade

Jones admitted he’s obviously keeping tabs on the latest with the ownership situation, but for now, Crowder is the pressing issue at hand. Unfortunately, little has changed over the last few weeks, as Jones said there’s “nothing new” with Crowder. “Just haven’t been able to get a deal done,” he said. “It’s the NBA, right? Timing, there are there aren’t any perfect times. Like, there’s no window where they say ‘Hey, all deals are done here.’ We have natural deadlines, like the trade deadline, where you usually have a flurry of deals, but other than that, it’s just finding the right fit, and we just haven’t been able to find that yet.” -via gophnx.com / November 29, 2022