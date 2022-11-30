Wizards and Suns have discussed Jae Crowder trade

“There’s been some chatter about them looking at a guy like Jae Crowder,” said Brian Windhorst on his podcast. “I’m pretty confident there’s been some discussions between the Wizards and the Suns. “We’ve been talking about Jae Crowder now for about two months. It’s obvious it’s a hard trade to pull off. The Wizards have a bunch of guys who make decent salaries on their roster they can use in a trade.”
Source: ESPN
Gerald Bourguet @GeraldBourguet
For @PHNX_Suns, here’s what James Jones had to say about his new title as Suns/Mercury president of basketball ops, Chris Paul’s injury, the latest with Jae Crowder and more: https://t.co/8PkHRe5zBH pic.twitter.com/Kbr0W6q5FW – 8:03 PM
Kellan Olson @KellanOlson
Same injury report for the Suns against the Bulls tomorrow. Chris Paul, Cam Johnson and Jae Crowder remain out. – 5:20 PM
Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin
Q: You’re still paying him?
A: “Yeah.”
#Suns GM and president of basketball operations James Jones on Jae Crowder.
“Jae is a good player and he can help any team and teams know that.” pic.twitter.com/7h8da6tNOE – 5:20 PM
Gerald Bourguet @GeraldBourguet
“Nah, nothing new with Jae.”
Asked about the Jae Crowder situation, James Jones said for him, it’s about team and being able to find the right fit on a trade. The Suns just haven’t found the right one yet pic.twitter.com/tXZTiEnO0p – 4:56 PM
Kellan Olson @KellanOlson
James Jones said today that Chris Paul is close to returning and he will be back.
On the Jae Crowder front, said they will eventually get a deal done. That day will come. Just waiting for the right fit.
I’ll have a story later today with more. – 4:53 PM
Kevin O’Connor @KevinOConnorNBA
Incredible the Suns are so good without CP3, Johnson, or Crowder. Devin Booker is playing the best basketball of his life, Deandre Ayton and Mikal Bridges are better too, tons of other guys playing with an edge. Major bubble/Finals run energy in Phoenix. – 12:27 AM
Dan Favale @danfavale
cam johnson (8 gp) and cp3 (10 gp) have each missed at least half the season.
jae crowder isn’t with the team.
torrey craig is *fourth* on the team in total minutes.
the suns still have the best record in the west—and a top 7 offense/defense.
that’s, um, pretty damn absurd. – 12:27 AM
Kevin O’Connor @KevinOConnorNBA
Incredible the Suns are so good without CP3, Johnson, or Crowder. Devin Booker is playing the best basketball of his life, Ayton and Bridges are better too, tons of other guys playing with an edge. Major bubble/title run energy in Phoenix. – 12:27 AM
Kevin O’Connor @KevinOConnorNBA
Gotta love the fact the Suns are atop the West again while Jae Crowder sits at home posting highlights on IG. – 12:24 AM
Jason Anderson @JandersonSacBee
The Phoenix Suns have ruled Chris Paul (heel) Cameron Johnson (meniscus) and Jae Crowder (not with team) out for Monday’s game against the Sacramento Kings. – 8:07 PM
Adam Spolane @AdamSpolane
Aside from Jae’Sean Tate and the three in the G League, the Rockets injury report is clean for tomorrow night’s game in Denver – 7:45 PM
Kellan Olson @KellanOlson
Same injury report for the Suns. No Chris Paul, Jae Crowder or Cam Johnson against the Kings tomorrow night in Sacramento. – 7:13 PM
Jones admitted he’s obviously keeping tabs on the latest with the ownership situation, but for now, Crowder is the pressing issue at hand. Unfortunately, little has changed over the last few weeks, as Jones said there’s “nothing new” with Crowder. “Just haven’t been able to get a deal done,” he said. “It’s the NBA, right? Timing, there are there aren’t any perfect times. Like, there’s no window where they say ‘Hey, all deals are done here.’ We have natural deadlines, like the trade deadline, where you usually have a flurry of deals, but other than that, it’s just finding the right fit, and we just haven’t been able to find that yet.” -via gophnx.com / November 29, 2022
Duane Rankin: “We just haven’t found the right fit yet.” James Jones on trying to move Jae Crowder. #Suns -via Twitter @DuaneRankin / November 29, 2022
Buzz permeated NBA circles over the past week that the Phoenix Suns are close to finding a deal for veteran Jae Crowder, who has been working out away from the team all season, staying in shape for an eventual trade. The Suns have several suitors, including the Milwaukee Bucks, Atlanta Hawks and Golden State Warriors. One executive told B/R that the final result could be a multi-team trade with three, four or even five NBA franchises. -via Bleacher Report / November 23, 2022
