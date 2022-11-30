Wizards 81, Nets 88: Play-by-play, highlights and reactions

The Washington Wizards (11-10) play against the Brooklyn Nets (11-11) at Barclays Center
Game Time: 7:30 PM EST on Wednesday November 30, 2022
Washington Wizards 81, Brooklyn Nets 88 (Q4 08:54)
What’s the buzz on Twitter?
Erik Slater @erikslater_
Big-time stepback and-one from Kyrie Irving.
Nets had a fantastic defensive possession prior. – 9:27 PM
Big-time stepback and-one from Kyrie Irving.
Nets had a fantastic defensive possession prior. – 9:27 PM
Mike Prada @MikePradaNBA
It’s a low bar but this is now two straight games where Gafford has given the Wizards something closer to the solid play they need from him. – 9:27 PM
It’s a low bar but this is now two straight games where Gafford has given the Wizards something closer to the solid play they need from him. – 9:27 PM
Brooklyn Nets @BrooklynNets
30/5/5 in each of the past four games.
He is him. pic.twitter.com/o8cIbLUpDR – 9:26 PM
30/5/5 in each of the past four games.
He is him. pic.twitter.com/o8cIbLUpDR – 9:26 PM
Erik Slater @erikslater_
Wizards are 12/19 (63.2%) from the free-throw line. pic.twitter.com/73wHKCwj0A – 9:21 PM
Wizards are 12/19 (63.2%) from the free-throw line. pic.twitter.com/73wHKCwj0A – 9:21 PM
Alex Schiffer @Alex__Schiffer
More from @BKN_NETSPR: Longest streaks with 30+ points, five or more rebounds and five or more assists in franchise history:
4 straight – Kevin Durant – active
4 straight – Kevin Durant – Dec. 2021
4 straight – James Harden – Dec. 2021 – Jan. 2022 – 9:21 PM
More from @BKN_NETSPR: Longest streaks with 30+ points, five or more rebounds and five or more assists in franchise history:
4 straight – Kevin Durant – active
4 straight – Kevin Durant – Dec. 2021
4 straight – James Harden – Dec. 2021 – Jan. 2022 – 9:21 PM
Washington Wizards @WashWizards
final frame. let’s work.
#DCAboveAll | @CapitalOne pic.twitter.com/b0W1H3olP1 – 9:21 PM
final frame. let’s work.
#DCAboveAll | @CapitalOne pic.twitter.com/b0W1H3olP1 – 9:21 PM
Alex Schiffer @Alex__Schiffer
From @BKN_NETSPR: Kevin Durant (31 points, five rebounds, five assists) has recorded 30/5/5 in each of his last four games, matching a career-best streak.
He previously recorded 30/5/5 in four straight games in Dec. 2021, Nov. 2018 and March 2016. – 9:20 PM
From @BKN_NETSPR: Kevin Durant (31 points, five rebounds, five assists) has recorded 30/5/5 in each of his last four games, matching a career-best streak.
He previously recorded 30/5/5 in four straight games in Dec. 2021, Nov. 2018 and March 2016. – 9:20 PM
Erik Slater @erikslater_
Jacque Vaughn is rolling with Cam Thomas to start the 4th for the second-straight game.
Nets are limited right now, but that’s once again a questionable decision. – 9:20 PM
Jacque Vaughn is rolling with Cam Thomas to start the 4th for the second-straight game.
Nets are limited right now, but that’s once again a questionable decision. – 9:20 PM
Barbara Barker @meanbarb
KD (31 points, five rebounds, five assists) has recorded 30/5/5 in each of his last four games, matching a career-best streak. – 9:20 PM
KD (31 points, five rebounds, five assists) has recorded 30/5/5 in each of his last four games, matching a career-best streak. – 9:20 PM
Alex Schiffer @Alex__Schiffer
End of the third quarter: Nets lead the Wizards 80-77. Sluggish third quarter for the Nets’ offense. KD has 31. Next highest scorer is Kyrie with 12 points. Nets getting outscored in the paint by 16 and in second-chance points by 10. – 9:18 PM
End of the third quarter: Nets lead the Wizards 80-77. Sluggish third quarter for the Nets’ offense. KD has 31. Next highest scorer is Kyrie with 12 points. Nets getting outscored in the paint by 16 and in second-chance points by 10. – 9:18 PM
Barbara Barker @meanbarb
Durant has 31 points at the end of three, but the Nets are leading by just three points. – 9:17 PM
Durant has 31 points at the end of three, but the Nets are leading by just three points. – 9:17 PM
Erik Slater @erikslater_
Some Kevin Durant history being made:
KD (31 points, five rebounds, five assists) has recorded 30/5/5 in each of his last four games, matching a career-best streak.
He previously recorded 30/5/5 in four straight games in Dec. 2021, Nov. 2018 and March 2016. – 9:17 PM
Some Kevin Durant history being made:
KD (31 points, five rebounds, five assists) has recorded 30/5/5 in each of his last four games, matching a career-best streak.
He previously recorded 30/5/5 in four straight games in Dec. 2021, Nov. 2018 and March 2016. – 9:17 PM
Erik Slater @erikslater_
Cam Thomas – Seth Curry pairing is just… I can’t even find the word to describe that defense. – 9:16 PM
Cam Thomas – Seth Curry pairing is just… I can’t even find the word to describe that defense. – 9:16 PM
Erik Slater @erikslater_
Kevin Durant gets a wide-open three off a pocket pass from Seth Curry and drains it.
I can probably count on three fingers the number of times KD has gotten an uncontested three this season.
Nets lead 78-72. – 9:14 PM
Kevin Durant gets a wide-open three off a pocket pass from Seth Curry and drains it.
I can probably count on three fingers the number of times KD has gotten an uncontested three this season.
Nets lead 78-72. – 9:14 PM
Mike Prada @MikePradaNBA
The sound the Barclays Center just made when Cam Thomas took that 3 needs to be bottled up and saved for all eternity. – 9:13 PM
The sound the Barclays Center just made when Cam Thomas took that 3 needs to be bottled up and saved for all eternity. – 9:13 PM
Erik Slater @erikslater_
For those confused about the frequent 3-guard lineups:
Just remember that reports over the summer said Nets often viewed Edmond Sumner as a wing.
Whether you agree with that assessment is a different story. – 9:13 PM
For those confused about the frequent 3-guard lineups:
Just remember that reports over the summer said Nets often viewed Edmond Sumner as a wing.
Whether you agree with that assessment is a different story. – 9:13 PM
Erik Slater @erikslater_
Cam Thomas just isn’t offering anything out there. His lack of a three-point shot limits him so much in an off-ball role.
Really tough when your playing time is so erratic, but it’s evident right now. – 9:08 PM
Cam Thomas just isn’t offering anything out there. His lack of a three-point shot limits him so much in an off-ball role.
Really tough when your playing time is so erratic, but it’s evident right now. – 9:08 PM
Doug Smith @SmithRaps
A 73 point Pelicans half
Yeah, 73 points
Raptors down 26 and it’s about time to look to Friday in Brooklyn – 9:05 PM
A 73 point Pelicans half
Yeah, 73 points
Raptors down 26 and it’s about time to look to Friday in Brooklyn – 9:05 PM
Neil Dalal @NeilDalal96
Deni Avdija’s cuts to the basket have been more frequent and forceful lately. He finishes a pass from Kyle Kuzma with a dunk which he said he is trying to do more of.
pic.twitter.com/DUqUDob3oW – 9:05 PM
Deni Avdija’s cuts to the basket have been more frequent and forceful lately. He finishes a pass from Kyle Kuzma with a dunk which he said he is trying to do more of.
pic.twitter.com/DUqUDob3oW – 9:05 PM
Washington Wizards @WashWizards
kuz with the dime 💰
deni with the dunk 😤 pic.twitter.com/nrdBohAbUu – 9:04 PM
kuz with the dime 💰
deni with the dunk 😤 pic.twitter.com/nrdBohAbUu – 9:04 PM
Washington Wizards @WashWizards
double-double for @Kristaps Porzingis 🫡
📊 21 PTS & 12 REB so far tonight. pic.twitter.com/pPpItqsQZw – 9:02 PM
double-double for @Kristaps Porzingis 🫡
📊 21 PTS & 12 REB so far tonight. pic.twitter.com/pPpItqsQZw – 9:02 PM
The Vertical @YahooSportsNBA
“EASY. MONEY. SNIPER.”
KD makin’ it look easy 🪣🎯
pic.twitter.com/rbYnqC56Yv – 9:02 PM
“EASY. MONEY. SNIPER.”
KD makin’ it look easy 🪣🎯
pic.twitter.com/rbYnqC56Yv – 9:02 PM
Neil Dalal @NeilDalal96
Kristaps Porzingis told official Mousa Dagher, ‘wake up man’ twice earning himself a tech 😂 – 9:01 PM
Kristaps Porzingis told official Mousa Dagher, ‘wake up man’ twice earning himself a tech 😂 – 9:01 PM
Erik Slater @erikslater_
Nic Claxton is so good defending in space.
I feel like it’s underrated how big of an asset that is. – 8:58 PM
Nic Claxton is so good defending in space.
I feel like it’s underrated how big of an asset that is. – 8:58 PM
Erik Slater @erikslater_
This date in Nets history:
Nets beat the Knicks 104-103 in their first ever meeting (1976).
Tiny Archibald leads the way with 34 points. Super John Williamson drops 24. – 8:53 PM
This date in Nets history:
Nets beat the Knicks 104-103 in their first ever meeting (1976).
Tiny Archibald leads the way with 34 points. Super John Williamson drops 24. – 8:53 PM
Washington Wizards @WashWizards
halfway through in Brooklyn.
#DCAboveAll | @CapitalOne pic.twitter.com/DZvfEm2UPw – 8:39 PM
halfway through in Brooklyn.
#DCAboveAll | @CapitalOne pic.twitter.com/DZvfEm2UPw – 8:39 PM
Brian Lewis @NYPost_Lewis
The #Nets lead the #Wizards 57-53 at the break. Kevin Durant has 21 points on efficient 8-of-11 shooting, while Joe Harris is 3-of-4 from deep. – 8:38 PM
The #Nets lead the #Wizards 57-53 at the break. Kevin Durant has 21 points on efficient 8-of-11 shooting, while Joe Harris is 3-of-4 from deep. – 8:38 PM
Andrew Lopez @_Andrew_Lopez
That’s the third 40-point quarter for the Pelicans this season.
– at Brooklyn – 40p in 3Q
– vs. Dallas – 40p in 1Q – 8:38 PM
That’s the third 40-point quarter for the Pelicans this season.
– at Brooklyn – 40p in 3Q
– vs. Dallas – 40p in 1Q – 8:38 PM
Chase Hughes @ChaseHughesNBCS
Wizards go into halftime down 57-53 to the Nets. Porzingis has 15, Beal has 14 and Kuzma has 13. KD has 21 pts. – 8:38 PM
Wizards go into halftime down 57-53 to the Nets. Porzingis has 15, Beal has 14 and Kuzma has 13. KD has 21 pts. – 8:38 PM
Kristian Winfield @Krisplashed
Kevin Durant has 21 at the half, and the Nets are up, 57-53, over the Wizards. Beal, Kuzma and Porzingis have combined for 42 points. Nets look disjointed when KD isn’t on the floor. Harris has 11, Irving has 9.
Assists: BKN 15, WSH 8
Rebounds: WSH 22, BKN 18 – 8:38 PM
Kevin Durant has 21 at the half, and the Nets are up, 57-53, over the Wizards. Beal, Kuzma and Porzingis have combined for 42 points. Nets look disjointed when KD isn’t on the floor. Harris has 11, Irving has 9.
Assists: BKN 15, WSH 8
Rebounds: WSH 22, BKN 18 – 8:38 PM
Erik Slater @erikslater_
Half: Nets 57, Wizards 53
Durant: 21 pts, 8/11 shooting
Harris: 11 pts, 3/4 from three
Irving: 9 pts, 4/9 shooting
Sumner: 8 pts, 2/3 from three
KD is on another level. Porzingis (15), Beal (14), and Kuzma (13) carrying the load for Washington. – 8:38 PM
Half: Nets 57, Wizards 53
Durant: 21 pts, 8/11 shooting
Harris: 11 pts, 3/4 from three
Irving: 9 pts, 4/9 shooting
Sumner: 8 pts, 2/3 from three
KD is on another level. Porzingis (15), Beal (14), and Kuzma (13) carrying the load for Washington. – 8:38 PM
Alex Schiffer @Alex__Schiffer
Halftime: Nets lead the Wizards 57-53. Kevin Durant has 21, Joe Harris with 11 and 3-for-4 from 3. Maybe he can get going. Ed Sumner with a pair of 3s, too. Wizards getting more second-chance opportunities and points down low. – 8:37 PM
Halftime: Nets lead the Wizards 57-53. Kevin Durant has 21, Joe Harris with 11 and 3-for-4 from 3. Maybe he can get going. Ed Sumner with a pair of 3s, too. Wizards getting more second-chance opportunities and points down low. – 8:37 PM
Nick Friedell @NickFriedell
KD already has 21 points –16 of which came in 1st quarter. The offense isn’t the issue for the Nets though. The problem is they get far too comfortable in a lot of these games just going basket for basket against whichever team they’re playing that night. Same story against Wiz. – 8:36 PM
KD already has 21 points –16 of which came in 1st quarter. The offense isn’t the issue for the Nets though. The problem is they get far too comfortable in a lot of these games just going basket for basket against whichever team they’re playing that night. Same story against Wiz. – 8:36 PM
Wayne Cole @waynec0le
It has been a battle. The Capital City Go-Go lead the Maine Celtics 80-78 at the end of 3.
Vernon Carey Jr leads the team at 16, Jordan Schakel has 15, Kris Dunn with 13 and Devon Dotson is in double figures as well with 10. – 8:36 PM
It has been a battle. The Capital City Go-Go lead the Maine Celtics 80-78 at the end of 3.
Vernon Carey Jr leads the team at 16, Jordan Schakel has 15, Kris Dunn with 13 and Devon Dotson is in double figures as well with 10. – 8:36 PM
Erik Slater @erikslater_
Edmond Sumner 2/3 from deep.
Just hit a big one to execute the 2 for 1. – 8:36 PM
Edmond Sumner 2/3 from deep.
Just hit a big one to execute the 2 for 1. – 8:36 PM
Erik Slater @erikslater_
KD looks to pass too much on the break sometimes.
He’s got so much length. Better off just taking it himself in some of these spots. – 8:35 PM
KD looks to pass too much on the break sometimes.
He’s got so much length. Better off just taking it himself in some of these spots. – 8:35 PM
Chase Hughes @ChaseHughesNBCS
Bradley Beal has found open lanes to the basket off miscommunication by the Nets defense multiple times in the 1st half.
@Drew Gooden called this ‘Air BnB’ 😂pic.twitter.com/KFd04UwpGl – 8:32 PM
Bradley Beal has found open lanes to the basket off miscommunication by the Nets defense multiple times in the 1st half.
@Drew Gooden called this ‘Air BnB’ 😂pic.twitter.com/KFd04UwpGl – 8:32 PM
Erik Slater @erikslater_
Edmond Sumner is having a tough time on these pick and rolls defensively. – 8:32 PM
Edmond Sumner is having a tough time on these pick and rolls defensively. – 8:32 PM
Neil Dalal @NeilDalal96
Deni Avdija mystified by a foul call, drink pic.twitter.com/vfJsafTg68 – 8:31 PM
Deni Avdija mystified by a foul call, drink pic.twitter.com/vfJsafTg68 – 8:31 PM
Alex Schiffer @Alex__Schiffer
Kevin Durant is cooking, again, and the Nets are starting to get some separation. Gets the mid-range to fall against Deni Avdija and the foul. Nets lead by eight, he’s up to 19. – 8:31 PM
Kevin Durant is cooking, again, and the Nets are starting to get some separation. Gets the mid-range to fall against Deni Avdija and the foul. Nets lead by eight, he’s up to 19. – 8:31 PM
Washington Wizards @WashWizards
the runway is clear for takeoff 🛫 pic.twitter.com/A3Gju38VMy – 8:31 PM
the runway is clear for takeoff 🛫 pic.twitter.com/A3Gju38VMy – 8:31 PM
Erik Slater @erikslater_
Rough start for Seth Curry.
Just hit the side of the backboard on a corner three. He’s 0/3 from the field with a few turnovers. – 8:30 PM
Rough start for Seth Curry.
Just hit the side of the backboard on a corner three. He’s 0/3 from the field with a few turnovers. – 8:30 PM
Brian Lewis @NYPost_Lewis
After Joe Harris had a 17-point outing last game – albeit still cold from outside – he’s hit 3-of-4 from deep tonight. #Nets – 8:29 PM
After Joe Harris had a 17-point outing last game – albeit still cold from outside – he’s hit 3-of-4 from deep tonight. #Nets – 8:29 PM
Erik Slater @erikslater_
Kevin Durant and Edmond Sumner have left Bradley Beal wide open on pick and rolls twice this quarter.
Cannot happen. – 8:28 PM
Kevin Durant and Edmond Sumner have left Bradley Beal wide open on pick and rolls twice this quarter.
Cannot happen. – 8:28 PM
Anthony Puccio @APOOCH
An icon as big as Jay-Z was revolutionary for Brooklyn, but his days helping the Nets has also proven to be instructive for subsequent basketball ambassadors like @Drake and the OVO brand… pic.twitter.com/M7a937R5Cd – 8:24 PM
An icon as big as Jay-Z was revolutionary for Brooklyn, but his days helping the Nets has also proven to be instructive for subsequent basketball ambassadors like @Drake and the OVO brand… pic.twitter.com/M7a937R5Cd – 8:24 PM
Erik Slater @erikslater_
Royce O’Neale looking like John Stockton out here.
Almost said Steve Nash… – 8:22 PM
Royce O’Neale looking like John Stockton out here.
Almost said Steve Nash… – 8:22 PM
Erik Slater @erikslater_
Royce O’Neale has been off from three lately. 1/11 in last three games including tonight.
But working hard on KP in the post and just found Nic Claxton with a great pass on a roll. – 8:19 PM
Royce O’Neale has been off from three lately. 1/11 in last three games including tonight.
But working hard on KP in the post and just found Nic Claxton with a great pass on a roll. – 8:19 PM
Anthony Puccio @APOOCH
An icon as big as Hov was revolutionary for Brooklyn, but his days helping the Nets has also proven to be instructive for subsequent basketball ambassadors like @Drake and the OVO brand… – 8:18 PM
An icon as big as Hov was revolutionary for Brooklyn, but his days helping the Nets has also proven to be instructive for subsequent basketball ambassadors like @Drake and the OVO brand… – 8:18 PM
Kristian Winfield @Krisplashed
The Nets have used 3 of their seven timeouts so far, with Jacque Vaughn calling a timeout 33 seconds into the second quarter after Monte Morris gets to the rim for an easy layup.
Probably the starkest contrast between Steve Nash & Vaughn. JV doesn’t play around with timeouts. – 8:12 PM
The Nets have used 3 of their seven timeouts so far, with Jacque Vaughn calling a timeout 33 seconds into the second quarter after Monte Morris gets to the rim for an easy layup.
Probably the starkest contrast between Steve Nash & Vaughn. JV doesn’t play around with timeouts. – 8:12 PM
Erik Slater @erikslater_
Jacque Vaughn clearly frustrated and calls timeout after Nets give up a layup on the first defensive possession of the 2nd. – 8:11 PM
Jacque Vaughn clearly frustrated and calls timeout after Nets give up a layup on the first defensive possession of the 2nd. – 8:11 PM
Washington Wizards @WashWizards
📊 q1 numbers:
@Kristaps Porzingis 8 PTS, 6 REB
@Kyle Kuzma 8 PTS, 3 REB
#DCAboveAll | @CapitalOne pic.twitter.com/5pgdxJG2c8 – 8:11 PM
📊 q1 numbers:
@Kristaps Porzingis 8 PTS, 6 REB
@Kyle Kuzma 8 PTS, 3 REB
#DCAboveAll | @CapitalOne pic.twitter.com/5pgdxJG2c8 – 8:11 PM
Barbara Barker @meanbarb
Dang. Kevin Durant has 16 points and the Nets lead Washington, 29-28, at the end of the first. I guess he didn’t need much time to recover from his 45 point performance Monday. – 8:10 PM
Dang. Kevin Durant has 16 points and the Nets lead Washington, 29-28, at the end of the first. I guess he didn’t need much time to recover from his 45 point performance Monday. – 8:10 PM
Chase Hughes @ChaseHughesNBCS
It’s 29-28 Nets at the end of the 1st. Kevin Durant has 16 pts already. Wiz are 0-3 3PT with 4 TOs, but lead 20-8 in paint points. – 8:10 PM
It’s 29-28 Nets at the end of the 1st. Kevin Durant has 16 pts already. Wiz are 0-3 3PT with 4 TOs, but lead 20-8 in paint points. – 8:10 PM
Brooklyn Nets @BrooklynNets
16 in the opening frame for @Kevin Durant 🔥 pic.twitter.com/PVmDQSC7xf – 8:10 PM
16 in the opening frame for @Kevin Durant 🔥 pic.twitter.com/PVmDQSC7xf – 8:10 PM
Meghan Triplett @Meghan_Triplett
16pts in the 1st qtr by Kevin Durant! That marks the most points tallied by a Net in a first quarter this season. – 8:10 PM
16pts in the 1st qtr by Kevin Durant! That marks the most points tallied by a Net in a first quarter this season. – 8:10 PM
Washington Wizards @WashWizards
an absolute DIME from @Jordan Goodwin 💰 pic.twitter.com/CtgLHCX34M – 8:09 PM
an absolute DIME from @Jordan Goodwin 💰 pic.twitter.com/CtgLHCX34M – 8:09 PM
Kristian Winfield @Krisplashed
Kevin Durant has 16 first-quarter points, but the Nets are only up 1 entering the second.
Nets 29, Wizards 28
Wizards shooting 6/10 from 3PT range VS 3/6 from Brooklyn. Beal, Porzingis and Kuzma combined for 23 of WSH 28 points. Kyrie Irving played 6 min in 11. KD played all 12 – 8:09 PM
Kevin Durant has 16 first-quarter points, but the Nets are only up 1 entering the second.
Nets 29, Wizards 28
Wizards shooting 6/10 from 3PT range VS 3/6 from Brooklyn. Beal, Porzingis and Kuzma combined for 23 of WSH 28 points. Kyrie Irving played 6 min in 11. KD played all 12 – 8:09 PM
Alex Schiffer @Alex__Schiffer
End of the first quarter: Nets lead the Wizards 29-28. Markieff Morris with a Eurostep layup to beat the buzzer. Kevin Durant has 16 points, Ed Sumner has five. KD’s 16 are the most tallied by a Net in the first quarter this season. Wizards feasting in the paint 20-8 points wise. – 8:09 PM
End of the first quarter: Nets lead the Wizards 29-28. Markieff Morris with a Eurostep layup to beat the buzzer. Kevin Durant has 16 points, Ed Sumner has five. KD’s 16 are the most tallied by a Net in the first quarter this season. Wizards feasting in the paint 20-8 points wise. – 8:09 PM
Erik Slater @erikslater_
End Q1: Nets 29, Wizards 28
Kevin Durant: 16 points, 6/9 shooting
Everyone not named Kevin Durant: 12 points, 5/14 shooting – 8:08 PM
End Q1: Nets 29, Wizards 28
Kevin Durant: 16 points, 6/9 shooting
Everyone not named Kevin Durant: 12 points, 5/14 shooting – 8:08 PM
Chase Hughes @ChaseHughesNBCS
Jordan Goodwin continues to show flashes as a play-maker. He has a really good feel for the game on both ends of the floor. pic.twitter.com/XVILyYJSyS – 8:07 PM
Jordan Goodwin continues to show flashes as a play-maker. He has a really good feel for the game on both ends of the floor. pic.twitter.com/XVILyYJSyS – 8:07 PM
Erik Slater @erikslater_
Markieff Morris is playing some really bad basketball right now.
Just blatantly shoved Porzingis with Washington in the bonus. – 8:06 PM
Markieff Morris is playing some really bad basketball right now.
Just blatantly shoved Porzingis with Washington in the bonus. – 8:06 PM
Brooklyn Nets @BrooklynNets
Clax block on one end
KD bucket on the other pic.twitter.com/pPQQpPkwla – 8:04 PM
Clax block on one end
KD bucket on the other pic.twitter.com/pPQQpPkwla – 8:04 PM
Erik Slater @erikslater_
Markieff Morris misses an easy layup and gets beat backdoor for a dunk on the other end.
Then has to tie his shoe and forces a timeout.
Rough stretch for Kieff. – 8:00 PM
Markieff Morris misses an easy layup and gets beat backdoor for a dunk on the other end.
Then has to tie his shoe and forces a timeout.
Rough stretch for Kieff. – 8:00 PM
Chase Hughes @ChaseHughesNBCS
Kevin Durant has already made like three shots tonight where I’m not sure how much better the Wizards could have defended them. He has 14 pts in 8 min on 5-7 FG. – 7:59 PM
Kevin Durant has already made like three shots tonight where I’m not sure how much better the Wizards could have defended them. He has 14 pts in 8 min on 5-7 FG. – 7:59 PM
Kristian Winfield @Krisplashed
Kevin Durant has 14 of the Nets’ first 23 points.
The MVP chants are starting.
Durant 14, Wizards 15, rest of Nets 9 – 7:58 PM
Kevin Durant has 14 of the Nets’ first 23 points.
The MVP chants are starting.
Durant 14, Wizards 15, rest of Nets 9 – 7:58 PM
Erik Slater @erikslater_
Kevin Durant is on fire once again.
14 points
5/7 shooting
3:50 left in the 1st. – 7:58 PM
Kevin Durant is on fire once again.
14 points
5/7 shooting
3:50 left in the 1st. – 7:58 PM
Alex Schiffer @Alex__Schiffer
Ed Sumner and Seth Curry were Vaughn’s first two subs tonight. – 7:56 PM
Ed Sumner and Seth Curry were Vaughn’s first two subs tonight. – 7:56 PM
Wayne Cole @waynec0le
In a back and forth first half the Capital City Go-Go trail the Maine Celtics 53-57.
Vernon Carey Jr leads the team with 10 and Jordan Schakel has 9. – 7:56 PM
In a back and forth first half the Capital City Go-Go trail the Maine Celtics 53-57.
Vernon Carey Jr leads the team with 10 and Jordan Schakel has 9. – 7:56 PM
Chase Hughes @ChaseHughesNBCS
How good is Kyle Kuzma playing right now? This good. pic.twitter.com/JDPsdjDUZK – 7:53 PM
How good is Kyle Kuzma playing right now? This good. pic.twitter.com/JDPsdjDUZK – 7:53 PM
Washington Wizards @WashWizards
some early buckets for @Kyle Kuzma 🪣 pic.twitter.com/a9Ve20cRYK – 7:51 PM
some early buckets for @Kyle Kuzma 🪣 pic.twitter.com/a9Ve20cRYK – 7:51 PM
Kristian Winfield @Krisplashed
Timeout, Nets: Kevin Durant’s got 7 early points but the Wizards are only down 2 and have taken 3 more shots than Brooklyn. – 7:51 PM
Timeout, Nets: Kevin Durant’s got 7 early points but the Wizards are only down 2 and have taken 3 more shots than Brooklyn. – 7:51 PM
Erik Slater @erikslater_
Nets are doing a good job of battling Kristaps Porzingis in the post so far.
Royce O’Neale drawing that assignment a bunch on switches early. Down low is where he’s most effective defensively.
Still a tough matchup. – 7:51 PM
Nets are doing a good job of battling Kristaps Porzingis in the post so far.
Royce O’Neale drawing that assignment a bunch on switches early. Down low is where he’s most effective defensively.
Still a tough matchup. – 7:51 PM
Erik Slater @erikslater_
KD picking up right where he left off. 7 points on 3/3 shooting to start this one. – 7:49 PM
KD picking up right where he left off. 7 points on 3/3 shooting to start this one. – 7:49 PM
Erik Slater @erikslater_
Joe Harris just has zero lift on his drives this season.
So much different from years past. Joe was one of the top finishers in the league in 2020-21. – 7:46 PM
Joe Harris just has zero lift on his drives this season.
So much different from years past. Joe was one of the top finishers in the league in 2020-21. – 7:46 PM
Chase Hughes @ChaseHughesNBCS
Not surprisingly, Kristaps Porzingis is getting a lot of double teams from the Nets, coming off his career-high 41 pts the other night. – 7:46 PM
Not surprisingly, Kristaps Porzingis is getting a lot of double teams from the Nets, coming off his career-high 41 pts the other night. – 7:46 PM
Erik Slater @erikslater_
Noticeable applause for Deni Avdija from the Brooklyn crowd during pregame intros.
Avdija is currently the NBA’s only Jewish player. – 7:38 PM
Noticeable applause for Deni Avdija from the Brooklyn crowd during pregame intros.
Avdija is currently the NBA’s only Jewish player. – 7:38 PM
Washington Wizards @WashWizards
tipoff on the way. tap in on @NBCSWashington. 📺
#DCAboveAll | @CaesarsSports pic.twitter.com/Cpjr9TOZZ8 – 7:25 PM
tipoff on the way. tap in on @NBCSWashington. 📺
#DCAboveAll | @CaesarsSports pic.twitter.com/Cpjr9TOZZ8 – 7:25 PM
Alex Schiffer @Alex__Schiffer
Greetings from Barclays. Nets-Wizards tip shortly. Nets going for three in a row. Jacque Vaughn facing his former assistant Wes Unseld Jr. Updates to come. – 7:24 PM
Greetings from Barclays. Nets-Wizards tip shortly. Nets going for three in a row. Jacque Vaughn facing his former assistant Wes Unseld Jr. Updates to come. – 7:24 PM
Washington Wizards @WashWizards
📍 Barclays Center
#DCAboveAll | @CaesarsSports pic.twitter.com/tm9x5ojFEu – 7:20 PM
📍 Barclays Center
#DCAboveAll | @CaesarsSports pic.twitter.com/tm9x5ojFEu – 7:20 PM
Washington Wizards @WashWizards
Team Japan linking up in Brooklyn 🤝🇯🇵 pic.twitter.com/LMB6LnbTlY – 7:11 PM
Team Japan linking up in Brooklyn 🤝🇯🇵 pic.twitter.com/LMB6LnbTlY – 7:11 PM
Wayne Cole @waynec0le
Johnny Davis went up for a block and grabbed his left thigh area after being hit. He went back to the lockerroom. Will update if I get any details. – 7:09 PM
Johnny Davis went up for a block and grabbed his left thigh area after being hit. He went back to the lockerroom. Will update if I get any details. – 7:09 PM
Kristian Winfield @Krisplashed
Joe Harris starts in place of Ben Simmons alongside Kyrie Irving, Kevin Durant, Royce O’Neale and Nic Claxton tonight against the Wizards. #Nets – 7:01 PM
Joe Harris starts in place of Ben Simmons alongside Kyrie Irving, Kevin Durant, Royce O’Neale and Nic Claxton tonight against the Wizards. #Nets – 7:01 PM
Alex Schiffer @Alex__Schiffer
Nets starters vs. Washington: Irving, Harris, Durant, O’Neale and Claxton – 7:01 PM
Nets starters vs. Washington: Irving, Harris, Durant, O’Neale and Claxton – 7:01 PM
Washington Wizards @WashWizards
our starting five wrapped.
#DCAboveAll | @MedStarHealth pic.twitter.com/HMprrJIBXK – 7:00 PM
our starting five wrapped.
#DCAboveAll | @MedStarHealth pic.twitter.com/HMprrJIBXK – 7:00 PM
NBA on ESPN @ESPNNBA
Kyle Kuzma thinks the Lakers would’ve won back-to-back if it wasn’t for injuries.
Thoughts? 🤔 pic.twitter.com/a2fx9FO8KW – 6:06 PM
Kyle Kuzma thinks the Lakers would’ve won back-to-back if it wasn’t for injuries.
Thoughts? 🤔 pic.twitter.com/a2fx9FO8KW – 6:06 PM
Wayne Cole @waynec0le
Tonight’s starters for the Capital City Go-Go
• Jordan Schakel
• Isaiah Todd
• Vernon Carey Jr
• Johnny Davis
• Devon Dotson – 5:52 PM
Tonight’s starters for the Capital City Go-Go
• Jordan Schakel
• Isaiah Todd
• Vernon Carey Jr
• Johnny Davis
• Devon Dotson – 5:52 PM
Erik Slater @erikslater_
Jacque Vaughn said Ben Simmons was grabbing the back of his knee Monday and the injury wound up being diagnosed as the upper calf.
Same knee Simmons had been tending to earlier in the season. – 5:49 PM
Jacque Vaughn said Ben Simmons was grabbing the back of his knee Monday and the injury wound up being diagnosed as the upper calf.
Same knee Simmons had been tending to earlier in the season. – 5:49 PM
The Vertical @YahooSportsNBA
Ben Simmons will miss at least the next three games with a left lateral upper calf strain.
➡️ https://t.co/5o2U7VnXjq pic.twitter.com/QPp8k8V4Qq – 5:45 PM
Ben Simmons will miss at least the next three games with a left lateral upper calf strain.
➡️ https://t.co/5o2U7VnXjq pic.twitter.com/QPp8k8V4Qq – 5:45 PM
Brian Lewis @NYPost_Lewis
Ben Simmons to miss at least next three games as #Nets‘ injury woes continue nypost.com/2022/11/30/net… via @nypostsports teammate @MarkWSanchez – 5:44 PM
Ben Simmons to miss at least next three games as #Nets‘ injury woes continue nypost.com/2022/11/30/net… via @nypostsports teammate @MarkWSanchez – 5:44 PM
Anthony Puccio @APOOCH
Nets centers since trading Jarrett Allen:
➖Nic Claxton
➖Day’Ron Sharpe
➖LaMarcus Aldridge
➖Andre Drummond
➖Blake Griffin
➖DeAndre Jordan
➖Norvel Pelle – 5:43 PM
Nets centers since trading Jarrett Allen:
➖Nic Claxton
➖Day’Ron Sharpe
➖LaMarcus Aldridge
➖Andre Drummond
➖Blake Griffin
➖DeAndre Jordan
➖Norvel Pelle – 5:43 PM
Alex Schiffer @Alex__Schiffer
Ben Simmons and Jacque Vaughn having a chat during pregame warmups. Simmons is out at least three games with a muscle strain. pic.twitter.com/11LnGBnGmZ – 5:36 PM
Ben Simmons and Jacque Vaughn having a chat during pregame warmups. Simmons is out at least three games with a muscle strain. pic.twitter.com/11LnGBnGmZ – 5:36 PM
Washington Wizards @WashWizards
dripmas time in the city ❄️
#DCAboveAll | @MichelobULTRA pic.twitter.com/7OPPyHMH3p – 5:18 PM
dripmas time in the city ❄️
#DCAboveAll | @MichelobULTRA pic.twitter.com/7OPPyHMH3p – 5:18 PM
David Aldridge @davidaldridgedc
PMers: The Wizards hit the quarter mark of the regular season in playoff position. But they’ve slipped from the top-10 level defense they had just a week ago. To get back, they’ll need to lean into Kristaps Porzingis, at both ends. In @TheAthletic: bit.ly/3ip51UN – 5:10 PM
PMers: The Wizards hit the quarter mark of the regular season in playoff position. But they’ve slipped from the top-10 level defense they had just a week ago. To get back, they’ll need to lean into Kristaps Porzingis, at both ends. In @TheAthletic: bit.ly/3ip51UN – 5:10 PM
Erik Slater @erikslater_
Nets say Ben Simmons will miss at least the next three games with a calf strain.
Yuta Watanabe will be reassessed in a week after imaging on his hamstring remained consistent. – 4:58 PM
Nets say Ben Simmons will miss at least the next three games with a calf strain.
Yuta Watanabe will be reassessed in a week after imaging on his hamstring remained consistent. – 4:58 PM
Mike Ganter @Mike_Ganter
No Ben Simmons for Nets on Friday when they host Toronto. Out next three games with injury. – 4:53 PM
No Ben Simmons for Nets on Friday when they host Toronto. Out next three games with injury. – 4:53 PM
Barbara Barker @meanbarb
Ben Simmons diagnosed with calf strain and will miss next3 games Nets say. – 4:52 PM
Ben Simmons diagnosed with calf strain and will miss next3 games Nets say. – 4:52 PM
Nick Friedell @NickFriedell
Nets also say the results of Yuta Watanabe’s MRI on his hamstring on Monday came back ‘consistent’ with the one taken last week. He will be out for at least another week. – 4:52 PM
Nets also say the results of Yuta Watanabe’s MRI on his hamstring on Monday came back ‘consistent’ with the one taken last week. He will be out for at least another week. – 4:52 PM
Alex Schiffer @Alex__Schiffer
Nets also say Ben Simmons has been diagnosed with a left lateral upper calf strain. He will miss the next three games and be reassessed following. – 4:51 PM
Nets also say Ben Simmons has been diagnosed with a left lateral upper calf strain. He will miss the next three games and be reassessed following. – 4:51 PM
Alex Schiffer @Alex__Schiffer
Nets say Yuta Watanabe had an MRI on his strained right hamstring on Monday, the results of which were consistent with the previous one. As he is still experiencing awareness with the hamstring, he will continue to receive treatment and be reassessed in a week. – 4:50 PM
Nets say Yuta Watanabe had an MRI on his strained right hamstring on Monday, the results of which were consistent with the previous one. As he is still experiencing awareness with the hamstring, he will continue to receive treatment and be reassessed in a week. – 4:50 PM
Kristian Winfield @Krisplashed
Nets injury updates:
Ben Simmons (lateral left upper calf strain) OUT at least the next 3 games
Yuta Watanabe (strained right hamstring) OUT at least a week – 4:50 PM
Nets injury updates:
Ben Simmons (lateral left upper calf strain) OUT at least the next 3 games
Yuta Watanabe (strained right hamstring) OUT at least a week – 4:50 PM
Nick Friedell @NickFriedell
Nets say Ben Simmons has been diagnosed with a left lateral upper calf strain. He will miss at least the next three games and will be reassessed after that. – 4:50 PM
Nets say Ben Simmons has been diagnosed with a left lateral upper calf strain. He will miss at least the next three games and will be reassessed after that. – 4:50 PM
Shams Charania @ShamsCharania
Nets star Ben Simmons has a muscle strain in his leg and is expected to miss a few games, sources tell @TheAthletic @Stadium. Simmons has battled through ailments the past few weeks, most recently soreness/swelling in knee, and was in the midst of his best play this season. – 4:48 PM
Nets star Ben Simmons has a muscle strain in his leg and is expected to miss a few games, sources tell @TheAthletic @Stadium. Simmons has battled through ailments the past few weeks, most recently soreness/swelling in knee, and was in the midst of his best play this season. – 4:48 PM
Alex Schiffer @Alex__Schiffer
Nets upgrade, David Duke Jr. to available for tonight’s game and downgrade Day’Ron Sharpe to out. Both had a non-Covid illness. – 4:22 PM
Nets upgrade, David Duke Jr. to available for tonight’s game and downgrade Day’Ron Sharpe to out. Both had a non-Covid illness. – 4:22 PM
Washington Wizards @WashWizards
lookin’ at tonight’s matchup by the numbers 🔢
#DCAboveAll | @Amtrak pic.twitter.com/UlZdQDF0Xi – 4:19 PM
lookin’ at tonight’s matchup by the numbers 🔢
#DCAboveAll | @Amtrak pic.twitter.com/UlZdQDF0Xi – 4:19 PM
Erik Slater @erikslater_
Updates to the Status Report for tonight’s game vs. Washington:
Duke Jr. (non-Covid illness) – AVAILABLE
Sharpe (non-Covid illness) – OUT – 4:17 PM
Updates to the Status Report for tonight’s game vs. Washington:
Duke Jr. (non-Covid illness) – AVAILABLE
Sharpe (non-Covid illness) – OUT – 4:17 PM
Chase Hughes @ChaseHughesNBCS
I’ll be talking Wizards with @granthpaulsen and @funnydanny in a few moments on @1067theFan. Listen in… – 4:02 PM
I’ll be talking Wizards with @granthpaulsen and @funnydanny in a few moments on @1067theFan. Listen in… – 4:02 PM
Wayne Cole @waynec0le
WNBA schedules just dropped.
The Washington Mystics will open the season at home Friday, May 19, against the New York Liberty at 7:00 pm. – 3:15 PM
WNBA schedules just dropped.
The Washington Mystics will open the season at home Friday, May 19, against the New York Liberty at 7:00 pm. – 3:15 PM
Washington Wizards @WashWizards
runnin’ back the tape on our Qatar World Cup Celebration ⏮️
🎟️ grab free tickets for our World Cup Watch Party on December 18th, presented by @QatarEmbassyUSA → https://t.co/6hDL0PO5kb pic.twitter.com/TfgmB4swJj – 3:01 PM
runnin’ back the tape on our Qatar World Cup Celebration ⏮️
🎟️ grab free tickets for our World Cup Watch Party on December 18th, presented by @QatarEmbassyUSA → https://t.co/6hDL0PO5kb pic.twitter.com/TfgmB4swJj – 3:01 PM
Brooklyn Nets @BrooklynNets
Celebrating 10 years in Brooklyn in style
💎 @aviandco pic.twitter.com/bylR8BzT5D – 3:00 PM
Celebrating 10 years in Brooklyn in style
💎 @aviandco pic.twitter.com/bylR8BzT5D – 3:00 PM
Sarah Kustok @sarahkustok
Killer K & the @Brooklyn Nets host @Washington Wizards tonight on @YESNetwork
Coverage starts at 7p #NETSonYES pic.twitter.com/HssgnCtjUg – 2:42 PM
Killer K & the @Brooklyn Nets host @Washington Wizards tonight on @YESNetwork
Coverage starts at 7p #NETSonYES pic.twitter.com/HssgnCtjUg – 2:42 PM
Charlotte Hornets @hornets
Catch the latest episode of Tattoo Talk with @Nick Richards 👇
@Cincoro | #LetsFly – 2:04 PM
Catch the latest episode of Tattoo Talk with @Nick Richards 👇
@Cincoro | #LetsFly – 2:04 PM
Andrew Lopez @_Andrew_Lopez
Herb, Herb and more Herb!
I joined the Hoop Collective this week w/ @Brian Windhorst and @Marc J. Spears to talk Pelicans and we ended spending a bunch of time on Herbert Keyshawn Jones.
Also, some NBA Academy talk and… do the Wizards have a Big 3?
podcasts.apple.com/us/podcast/bri… – 2:04 PM
Herb, Herb and more Herb!
I joined the Hoop Collective this week w/ @Brian Windhorst and @Marc J. Spears to talk Pelicans and we ended spending a bunch of time on Herbert Keyshawn Jones.
Also, some NBA Academy talk and… do the Wizards have a Big 3?
podcasts.apple.com/us/podcast/bri… – 2:04 PM
StatMuse @statmuse
Shai Alexander-Gilchrist in November:
31 PPG
5 RPG
6 APG
51 FG%
Only one other Thunder has finished a month averaging 30/5/5 on 50% shooting — Kevin Durant. pic.twitter.com/RA8mqcw5oP – 1:36 PM
Shai Alexander-Gilchrist in November:
31 PPG
5 RPG
6 APG
51 FG%
Only one other Thunder has finished a month averaging 30/5/5 on 50% shooting — Kevin Durant. pic.twitter.com/RA8mqcw5oP – 1:36 PM
Brian Lewis @NYPost_Lewis
ICYMI: #Nets‘ Kevin Durant knows simple answer for 3-point shooting struggles nypost.com/2022/11/29/net… via @nypostsports – 1:35 PM
ICYMI: #Nets‘ Kevin Durant knows simple answer for 3-point shooting struggles nypost.com/2022/11/29/net… via @nypostsports – 1:35 PM
Washington Wizards @WashWizards
sit back, relax, and enjoy the best hoops from the squad in november 🫡
#DCAboveAll | @Energix_US pic.twitter.com/TFJvMJxUMW – 1:31 PM
sit back, relax, and enjoy the best hoops from the squad in november 🫡
#DCAboveAll | @Energix_US pic.twitter.com/TFJvMJxUMW – 1:31 PM
To leave a comment, you will need to Sign in or create an account if you already have an account. Typed comments will be lost if you are not signed in.