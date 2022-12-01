Bam Adebayo on officiating vs. Celtics: ‘It’s unprofessional when players come to try come talk to you and you don’t look at them’

So with 24 seconds remaining, there first was a technical foul issued to Adebayo by referee Tony Brothers and then another from referee Nick Buchert, leaving Adebayo ejected. “I mean, me personally, I don’t really get bent out of shape about fouls,” Adebayo said, with the Heat turning their attention to Friday’s rematch against the Celtics at TD Garden. “My biggest thing is like, my mom taught me ever since I was younger, if somebody’s talking to you, you look at them dead in the eyes. I feel like that’s unprofessional when players come to try come talk to you and you don’t look at them and, you know, acknowledge them. “I feel like that has to be addressed. And that’s conversations we don’t get to see, we don’t get to hear when they go in their corners. I feel like they should be put on the podium and have to explain certain situations throughout the game.”
Source: Ira Winderman @ South Florida Sun-Sentinel
While I’ve talked about Miami’s current defensive state vs Boston, the Heat are finding certain offensive trends
Bam Adebayo’s go-to? Tyler Herro’s reads out of PnR? The Herro-Bam PnR pinching the entire defense?
Quick film dive on those trends: pic.twitter.com/dGszqfpjXF – 11:03 AM
LMAO Tony Brothers just tossed Bam Adebayo with 24 seconds to go and the game basically over. Tatum gets 2 free throws to get to 49 points. – 9:41 PM
Bam Adebayo just got two techs from Tony Brothers and he’s Bam Adebyeo – 9:40 PM
Bam Adebayo just made his first 3-pointer since Jan. 25, 2021. Two seasons ago. It ties the game at 25 before the Heat go up two on a Lowry layup. – 7:56 PM
With the start, Kyle Lowry ties Richard Jefferson for 100th on the NBA all-time list. Lowry has started each of his last 655 appearances. With his start, Bam Adebayo ties Hassan Whiteside for 15th on the Heat all-time list, at 259. – 7:21 PM
Celtics starters tonight:
Al Horford
Jayson Tatum
Jaylen Brown
Derrick White
Marcus Smart
Heat starters:
Bam Adebayo
Caleb Martin
Max Strus
Tyler Herro
Heat at Celtics – TD Garden – November 30, 2022 – Starters
Boston – Smart, White, Brown, Tatum, Horford
Miami – Kyle Lowry, Tyler Herro, Max Strus, Caleb Martin, Bam Adebayo
OUT: Boston: R. Williams, Gallinari Miami: Dedmon, Butler, Oladipo, Yurtseven pic.twitter.com/wMvmbIvvHQ – 7:05 PM
Bam Adebayo and Tyler Herro will be needed in Boston tonight
A Celtics team that forces midrange shot after midrange shot, Herro’s pull-up and Bam off the short roll will be sitting there
More on this two-man combo and the need for specific skills: fivereasonssports.com/news/bam-adeba… – 11:10 AM
Adebayo said no detailed explanations were forthcoming, with a different officiating crew to work Friday’s game. “I asked if I’m getting fouled? They tell me, no,” he said. “And then I go watch film and they were just pushing me. So it’s one of those things where it’s kind of like, ‘Come on bro, y’all are out here to make the game fair.’ And I’m not saying dudes don’t get touched more than others. “But our team shooting a total of nine free throws and we’re one of the teams that gets in the paint, lives in the paint, and you’re telling me we only shoot nine? Come on, man.” -via South Florida Sun-Sentinel / December 1, 2022
Miami: Duncan Robinson (left ankle sprain) has been downgraded to out for Monday’s game against Minnesota. Bam Adebayo (left knee contusion), Dewayne Dedmon (left foot plantar fasciitis) and Gabe Vincent (left knee effusion) have been listed as questionable. -via HoopsHype / November 21, 2022
