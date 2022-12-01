Celtics, Al Horford agree to two-year, $20M extension

Celtics, Al Horford agree to two-year, $20M extension

Boston Celtics center Al Horford has agreed on a two-year, $20 million contract extension that ties him to the franchise through his 39th birthday in 2025, his agent Jason Glushon of Glushon Sports Management told ESPN on Thursday morning. Horford, a five-time All-Star, is completing the final season of a four-year, $109 million contract. Horford will earn $26.5 million this season, with the new deal beginning in 2023-2024.
Source: Adrian Wojnarowski @ ESPN

Brian Robb @BrianTRobb
New: Al Horford signing a below market extension with the #Celtics puts the team in an even better spot to contend long-term. A closer look of the potential ramifications of the deal on the trade and free agency front: masslive.com/celtics/2022/1…10:54 AM
Matt Williams @StatsWilliams
Al Horford is shooting 49% on 3-pointers, which ranks in the top-5 in the NBA (min. 50 3-pt FGA).
Overall, 5 of the top-12 players in 3-point field goal percentage are on the Celtics (min. 50 3-pt FGA):
Brogdon – 3rd
Horford – 4th
Hauser – 5th
White – 9th
Williams – 12th – 10:11 AM
Chris Forsberg @ChrisForsberg_
Early extensions since Brad Stevens took over in June 2021: Marcus Smart, Robert Williams, Josh Richardson (then flipped as part of Derrick White deal), Al Horford. – 9:46 AM
Keith Smith @KeithSmithNBA
Boston will now be at about $159.6M in salaries for next season, with the Horford extension factored in and Gallinari picking up his PO.
The tax line projects at $162M for right now. That means re-signing Grant Williams will push the team in the range of $15-20M over the tax. – 9:40 AM
Keith Smith @KeithSmithNBA
Al Horford’s new deal broke Twitter? – 9:34 AM
NBA on ESPN @ESPNNBA
Al Horford has agreed on a two-year, $20 million contract extension that ties him to the franchise through his 39th birthday in 2025, his agent Jason Glushon told @Adrian Wojnarowski. es.pn/3isaSsy9:34 AM
Adrian Wojnarowski @wojespn
Full ESPN details on Celtics center Al Horford agreeing on a two-year, $20 million contract extension: espn.com/nba/story/_/id…9:29 AM
Adrian Wojnarowski @wojespn
Al Horford agrees to 2-year, $20M extension with Celtics – via @ESPN App espn.com/nba/story/_/id…9:22 AM
Chris Forsberg @ChrisForsberg_
Celtics now have their starting frontcourt of Al Horford and Robert Williams signed for a total of $21 million next season.
Combined they would be the 62nd most expensive contract currently on the books next season. – 9:17 AM
Keith Smith @KeithSmithNBA
Al Horford’s contract for this season will now become fully guaranteed at $26.5M. That was going to happen, extension or not.
That makes him on an essentially 3-year, $46.5M deal. $15M per year for Horford’s production is more than fair for Boston. Great work to get this done. – 9:13 AM
The Vertical @YahooSportsNBA
Al Horford and the Celtics have agreed to a two-year, $20M contract extension, per @Adrian Wojnarowski. pic.twitter.com/KX4pIF2pYq9:12 AM

Adrian Wojnarowski @wojespn
ESPN story on Celtics center Al Horford agreeing on a two-year, $20M contract extension espn.com/nba/story/_/id…9:06 AM
Adrian Wojnarowski @wojespn
ESPN story on Celtics center Al Horford agreeing on a two-year, $20M contract extension: espn.com/nba/story/_/id…9:04 AM
Adrian Wojnarowski @wojespn
ESPN story on Celtics center Al Horford agreeing on a two-year, $20M contract extension: es.pn/3FhApO19:02 AM
Adrian Wojnarowski @wojespn
Boston Celtics center Al Horford has agreed on a two-year, $20 million contract extension that ties him to the franchise through his 39th birthday, his agent Jason Glushon of @Glushon Sports tells ESPN. pic.twitter.com/10v0FHqIIU8:59 AM

Keith Smith @KeithSmithNBA
The Celtics five starters combined for 27 assists tonight:
Smart – 9
Brown – 5
Horford – 5
White – 5
Tatum – 3 (in a game where he scored 49)
Some overpassing contributed to a high turnover number, but that’s the price you pay for moving and sharing the ball so well. – 9:58 PM
Bobby Manning @RealBobManning
Tatum back on the board. 3 from Horford gets him up to 44. – 9:33 PM
Keith Smith @KeithSmithNBA
That Horford three a few plays ago was created because the Heat zone all bent to Tatum when he cut to the nail. – 9:32 PM
A. Sherrod Blakely @ASherrodblakely
The Celtics are off to a balanced attack of the Heat, with four of the five starters scoring. And the lone player without a point is Al Horford who has a pair of assists. – 7:45 PM
Bobby Manning @RealBobManning
#celtics piling up stops and Horford assists as they shoot out to an 14-2 lead and gain another double-digit 1Q advantage. – 7:44 PM
Keith Smith @KeithSmithNBA
Celtics starters tonight:
Al Horford
Jayson Tatum
Jaylen Brown
Derrick White
Marcus Smart
Heat starters:
Bam Adebayo
Caleb Martin
Max Strus
Tyler Herro
Kyle Lowry – 7:10 PM
Sean Grande @SeanGrandePBP
Heat at Celtics – TD Garden – November 30, 2022 – Starters
Boston – Smart, White, Brown, Tatum, Horford
Miami – Kyle Lowry, Tyler Herro, Max Strus, Caleb Martin, Bam Adebayo
OUT: Boston: R. Williams, Gallinari Miami: Dedmon, Butler, Oladipo, Yurtseven pic.twitter.com/wMvmbIvvHQ7:05 PM

Adam Himmelsbach: Per source, Celtics center Al Horford’s two-year, $20 million extension is fully guaranteed, with a trade kicker. -via Twitter @AdamHimmelsbach / December 1, 2022
Cameron Tabatabaie: Per Celtics: Jayson Tatum is BACK for tonight’s game against CHA Jaylen Brown is QUESTIONABLE with neck stiffness, Al Horford is OUT with back stiffness -via Twitter @CTabatabaie / November 28, 2022

