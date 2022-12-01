Devin Booker, Jayson Tatum named Players of the Month

What’s the buzz on Twitter?
Emiliano Carchia @Sportando
Devin Booker e Jayson Tatum eletti giocatori di ottobre e novembre in NBA sportando.basketball/devin-booker-e… – 5:12 PM
Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin
“He missed a free throw and me and Cam Johnson were like, he’s not going to miss no more.”
Duane Washington Jr. on when he knew Devin Booker would have a big night.
Scored season-high 51 in #Suns win.
“He hit two 3s after that. He was unconscious.” https://t.co/FMJOKvw7yi pic.twitter.com/TkY2qbkNwu – 4:46 PM
Ryan Wolstat @WolstatSun
Jayson Tatum and Devin Booker are the NBA players of the month. Nominees of note in this market: O.G. Anunoby, DeMar DeRozan and Shai Gilgeous-Alexander – 4:06 PM
Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin
Devin Booker named Western Conference player of the month for October/November. #Suns pic.twitter.com/vS2R23HB7Z – 4:05 PM
Justin Grasso @JGrasso_
#Sixers‘ Joel Embiid was a nominee for Eastern Conference Player of the Month despite missing six games.
He averaged 34 PPG, 10 RPG, and 6 APG in 8 games
Jayson Tatum was the winner after averaging 31 PPG, 8 RPG, and 5 APG while helping his team achieve an 18-4 record – 4:05 PM
Mark Haynes @markhaynesnba
Phoenix Suns guard Devin Booker and Boston Celtics forward Jayson Tatum win NBA Players of the Month. – 4:04 PM
Danny Cunningham @RealDCunningham
Boston’s Jayson Tatum has been named the Eastern Conference Player of the Month for October/November.
Rylan Stiles @Rylan_Stiles
Shai Gilgeous-Alexander was a nominee for Western Conference Player of the Month, but Devin Booker won the award. – 4:02 PM
Cody Taylor @CodyTaylorNBA
Phoenix Suns guard Devin Booker and Boston Celtics forward Jayson Tatum have been named the NBA Western and Eastern Conference Players of the Month, respectively, for games played in October/November. pic.twitter.com/s9IvVcgRUC – 4:01 PM
Chris Haynes @ChrisBHaynes
Phoenix Suns star Devin Booker and Boston Celtics star Jayson Tatum named Players of the Month. – 4:00 PM
Kellan Olson @KellanOlson
Devin Booker has been named Western Conference Player of the Month – 4:00 PM
Marc Stein @TheSteinLine
Jayson Tatum and Devin Booker were just named East and West Player of the Month.
More NBA from me: marcstein.Substack.com – 4:00 PM
Gerald Bourguet @GeraldBourguet
Devin Booker has been named Western Conference Player of the Month for October/November:
29.0 PPG
5.8 APG
5.3 RPG
48.9 FG%
37.8 3P%
15-6 record
This is the second time Book has won WC Player of the Month (Feb. 2021) pic.twitter.com/IgqN8dOfS1 – 4:00 PM
Adam Zagoria @AdamZagoria
Now on @ForbesSports
The Boston Celtics Are Now The NBA Favorites & Jayson Tatum is The MVP Favorite via @forbes forbes.com/sites/adamzago… – 3:50 PM
Sirius XM NBA @SiriusXMNBA
Devin Booker scored 51 points through three quarters last night!
🏀 @LegsESPN thinks last night might have been Devin Booker’s best shooting night of his career #WeAreTheValley pic.twitter.com/pq0uDyNmdz – 3:04 PM
Adam Zagoria @AdamZagoria
Jayson Tatum is now the NBA MVP favorite per Caesars pic.twitter.com/IQc4lCftPB – 3:03 PM
Jayson Tatum @jaytatum0
#Ruffles_Partner Pull up to the 4-Point Ridge Tournament with yours truly🤞🏽 See official
rules for details: https://t.co/SnEtzCbCr0 pic.twitter.com/eyZqNfP9Td – 2:04 PM
Emiliano Carchia @Sportando
Devin Booker Makes NBA History In 51-PT Performances (80 FG%, 85.7 3P%) sportando.basketball/en/devin-booke… – 1:41 PM
Gerald Bourguet @GeraldBourguet
Duane Washington Jr. said Devin Booker said before the game last night that he was feeling good. D-Wash and Cam Johnson saw him miss a FT in the first half and said to each other, “Yeah, he’s not gonna miss again after that.” – 1:30 PM
Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin
“It’s insane.” Landry Shamet.
Reliving Devin Booker’s epic 51-point night in #Suns win over #Bulls azcentral.com/story/sports/n… – 1:17 PM
Sirius XM NBA @SiriusXMNBA
🔊 @thereallhughes tells @TermineRadio & @Eddie Johnson his thoughts on the Kobe & Tatum comparison pic.twitter.com/31kRBK4gli – 1:13 PM
Gerald Bourguet @GeraldBourguet
Monty Williams referred to Devin Booker’s growing tendency of sneaking in for steals in the half-court as “ambushes,” calling them calculated risks – 1:04 PM
Ira Winderman @IraHeatBeat
Numbers don’t guarantee a Butler boost for Heat, but Spoelstra optimistic. sun-sentinel.com/sports/miami-h… Also: Why Haslem played for the first time since October. And could it be zoned out vs. Tatum in Friday’s rematch? – 12:15 PM
Keith Smith @KeithSmithNBA
Takeaways from Boston-Miami are up for @celticsblog:
-Five straight
-Tatum had it rolling in each quarter
-Brown can be overpowering
-Brogdon the zone buster
-Ball just keeps popping around
-Mini-series concludes with Boston looking for six in a row
celticsblog.com/2022/12/1/2348… – 11:09 AM
Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin
After Deandre Ayton’s 28 and 12 effort in #Suns victory last week over Pistons, I asked Devin Booker about that performance.
“That’s what I’m talking about.”
He’s sticking with that script after Ayton posted 30 and 14 in Wednesday’s win over #Bulls. pic.twitter.com/RGfVQAffch – 10:58 AM
NBA Math @NBA_Math
If our RPR MVP Predictor determined the Western Conference All-Stars:
STARTERS
Luka Doncic
Stephen Curry
Anthony Davis
Nikola Jokic
Lauri Markkanen
BENCH
Shai Gilgeous-Alexander
Devin Booker
Karl-Anthony Towns
Domantas Sabonis
Zion Williamson
De’Aaron Fox
Ja Morant pic.twitter.com/kmUKQAw1Dc – 10:11 AM
NBA Math @NBA_Math
If our RPR MVP Predictor determined the Eastern Conference All-Stars:
STARTERS
Donovan Mitchell
Trae Young
Jayson Tatum
Kevin Durant
Joel Embiid
BENCH
Darius Garland
Tyrese Haliburton
Giannis Antetokounmpo
DeMar DeRozan
Jaylen Brown
Dejounte Murray
Jalen Brunson pic.twitter.com/lypDrsh9zA – 10:08 AM
Justin Kubatko @jkubatko
Devin Booker scored 51 points last night, shooting 20-25 from the field.
Throughout NBA history, there have been 566 50-point games recorded in the regular season. Booker’s effort is just the 13th in which a player shot at least 80% from the field.
More: open.substack.com/pub/statitudes… – 9:41 AM
Kurt Helin @basketballtalk
Three things to know: Royalty shows up to watch Tatum, Celtics, this season’s NBA royalty nba.nbcsports.com/2022/12/01/thr… – 9:27 AM
Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin
From last night:
5 takeaways from Devin Booker’s epic 51-point night in Phoenix #Suns romp over Chicago #Bulls (updated with postgame video interviews) azcentral.com/story/sports/n… via @azcentral – 8:56 AM
Ira Winderman @IraHeatBeat
Five Degrees of Heat from Wednesday’s 134-121 loss in Boston: sun-sentinel.com/sports/miami-h…
1. Last of Tatum’s 49 put it away.
2. Heat fight back from ugly start.
3. No Dedmon, Jovic ailing, so Haslem plays.
4. Hope is Butler for Friday rematch.
5. The Royals sit courtside. – 8:26 AM
Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin
From last night:
#Bulls Zach LaVine on Devin Booker’s 51-point blast Wednesday after going for 44 in #Suns win Monday night at #Kings. pic.twitter.com/8Y2pQHugGH – 8:18 AM
Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin
From last night:
#Suns 132 #Bulls 113 Final.
My game breakdown on Devin Booker’s 51-point night and Deandre Ayton’s 30 and 16 to extend his career-best streak of consecutive double-doubles to 7.
Phoenix is on a season-high 6-game winning streak w/o Chris Paul and Cam Johnson. pic.twitter.com/eWvbjUqO6h – 8:08 AM
Stephen Noh @StephNoh
The Bulls have robbed three guys from possibly scoring 60+ over the last few years because the game was such a blowout that they didn’t get to play any of the 4Q.
2022: Booker scores 51
2020: Klay scores 52
2018: McCollum scores 50 – 7:36 AM
Bobby Manning @RealBobManning
For #Heat, the zone is no longer an answer for Jayson Tatum and the #Celtics.
Grant Williams saw subtle difference in Miami’s scheme two years after it shut down their team in the east finals. But Tatum’s off-ball evolution rendered it useless Wednesday: clnsmedia.com/why-heat-zone-… – 4:23 AM
Bobby Manning @RealBobManning
Brown & Tatum both had so many great moments tonight. They’ve found their spaces in the offense and keep thriving in them night in, night out. So important that they’re both rolling simultaneously. – 2:22 AM
Kellan Olson @KellanOlson
Devin Booker has reached 50 points in a game before.
This one was different in a few ways: arizonasports.com/story/3407411/… – 1:58 AM
Kurt Helin @basketballtalk
Watch Devin Booker drop 51 points in 3 quarters, Suns rout Bulls nba.nbcsports.com/2022/12/01/wat… – 1:24 AM
John Karalis @John_Karalis
New on BSJ: With royalty on the sidelines, Jayson Tatum was the king of the court bostonsportsjournal.com/2022/12/01/wit… – 1:23 AM
Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin
“That’s just D-Book doing D-Book man.” Deandre Ayton on Devin Booker’s season-high 51-point performance in #Suns 132-113 victory over #Bulls. pic.twitter.com/QzSHTWZqEN – 1:07 AM
Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin
After Deandre Ayton’s 28 and 12 effort in #Suns victory last week over Pistons, I asked Devin Booker about that performance.
“That’s what I’m talking about.”
He’s sticking with that script after Ayton posted 30 and 16 in Wednesday’s win over #Bulls. pic.twitter.com/MNasRLKUon – 1:05 AM
Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin
“It’s the best.”
Devin Booker on going for 51 in 31 minutes of #Suns win vs. #Bulls before sellout crowd of 17,071.
Most points ever by Suns player in this arena.
Gilbert Arenas has arena record of 54 Dec. 22, 2006 in 48 minutes in Wizards win to snap Suns 15-game win streak. pic.twitter.com/m0HbzkwyfH – 12:58 AM
Rob Perez @WorldWideWob
Radio Roulette is LIVE @UnderdogFantasy
• Jayson Tatum & Devin Booker stake MVP claims
• Giannis just too much
• MVP ladder reveal
• Monster Wolves win
• Beam
• Why West Coast living is superior
• Review of my fancy date
Showtime. Let’s rock.
📺 https://t.co/cAufsg3mGi pic.twitter.com/urts6vDgeR – 12:53 AM
KC Johnson @KCJHoop
The Suns, and Devin Booker, are good enough they can beat even good defense. But if you make game plan mistakes like the Bulls did? Look out.
Story from Phoenix on a rough defensive showing—and the animated responses it drew.
For @NBCSChicago: nbcsports.com/chicago/bulls/… – 12:50 AM
The Suns, and Devin Booker, are good enough they can beat even good defense. But if you make game plan mistakes like the Bulls did? Look out.
Story from Phoenix on a rough defensive showing—and the animated responses it drew.
For @NBCSChicago: nbcsports.com/chicago/bulls/… – 12:50 AM
CBS NBA @CBSSportsNBA
Suns’ Devin Booker continues to build MVP case, drops 51 points in three quarters vs. Bulls
cbssports.com/nba/news/suns-… – 12:48 AM
Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin
Q: How did you miss five shots?
DB: “I Don’t know man.”
Start of Devin Booker’s postgame after 51-point night in #Suns 132-113 win over Bulls.
This is his 4th career game scoring at least 50.
The previous three ended in losses.
Not tonight.
“It feels better with a win.” pic.twitter.com/W7d9VH7dfL – 12:47 AM
Q: How did you miss five shots?
DB: “I Don’t know man.”
Start of Devin Booker’s postgame after 51-point night in #Suns 132-113 win over Bulls.
This is his 4th career game scoring at least 50.
The previous three ended in losses.
Not tonight.
“It feels better with a win.” pic.twitter.com/W7d9VH7dfL – 12:47 AM
CBS NBA @CBSSportsNBA
Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin
5 takeaways from Devin Booker’s epic 51-point night in Phoenix #Suns 132-113 romp over Chicago #Bulls azcentral.com/story/sports/n… via @azcentral – 12:39 AM
5 takeaways from Devin Booker’s epic 51-point night in Phoenix #Suns 132-113 romp over Chicago #Bulls azcentral.com/story/sports/n… via @azcentral – 12:39 AM
NBA on ESPN @ESPNNBA
Deandre Ayton is the ultimate D-Book hype man 🗣️ pic.twitter.com/UECgSYus2f – 12:30 AM
Deandre Ayton is the ultimate D-Book hype man 🗣️ pic.twitter.com/UECgSYus2f – 12:30 AM
Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin
“You hate to say ‘classic Book’ cause that would mean you almost take it for granted, but the way he scored tonight against different defenses.”
Monty Williams on Devin Booker’s 51-point blast on 20-of-25 shooting in 31 minutes of #Suns 132-113 win Wednesday night over #Bulls. pic.twitter.com/HsxVtxxv70 – 12:30 AM
“You hate to say ‘classic Book’ cause that would mean you almost take it for granted, but the way he scored tonight against different defenses.”
Monty Williams on Devin Booker’s 51-point blast on 20-of-25 shooting in 31 minutes of #Suns 132-113 win Wednesday night over #Bulls. pic.twitter.com/HsxVtxxv70 – 12:30 AM
Kellan Olson @KellanOlson
Devin Booker on the zone he was in tonight: “It just felt like a double-sized rim out there. If I rise up, it’s going in.” – 12:24 AM
Devin Booker on the zone he was in tonight: “It just felt like a double-sized rim out there. If I rise up, it’s going in.” – 12:24 AM
Joe Cowley @JCowleyHoops
Zach LaVine has a solution to his recent shooting woes … keep shooting! After all, shooters gotta shoot. Speaking of shooters, Devin Booker drops 51 on Bulls in just 3 quarters, as Suns crush the visiting team.
All in one click … read it:
chicago.suntimes.com/bulls/2022/11/… – 12:06 AM
Gerald Bourguet @GeraldBourguet
Deandre Ayton on Devin Booker’s 51 points: “That’s just D-Book being D-Book, man. I’ve seen it a lot….when he’s on like that, it’s pretty hard to stop it.” – 12:05 AM
Gerald Bourguet @GeraldBourguet
Devin Booker said on the Suns postgame show that Monty Williams tried to put him in in the 4th quarter when the Bulls cut it to 18, but Book didn’t think it was necessary – 12:04 AM
Sean Grande @SeanGrandePBP
Jayson Tatum leapfrogs SGA, Steph and Luka with his 49 Wednesday.
He and Kevin Durant go head-to-head Sunday night in Brooklyn. pic.twitter.com/U7p9DXq3DX – 12:03 AM
Jayson Tatum leapfrogs SGA, Steph and Luka with his 49 Wednesday.
He and Kevin Durant go head-to-head Sunday night in Brooklyn. pic.twitter.com/U7p9DXq3DX – 12:03 AM
Gerald Bourguet @GeraldBourguet
Devin Booker on dropping 51 points in 3 quarters compared to some of his other high-scoring nights in the past: “It obviously feels better with a win.” – 11:50 PM
Chuck Swirsky @ctsbulls
Tough night for the Bulls … Booker with 51 It’s on to SF 8:45 CT pre Friday night @Chicago Bulls @Golden State Warriors @670TheScore @Audacy @Chicago Bulls radio network. Thank you for listening Bulls Nation! – 11:46 PM
Cameron Tabatabaie @CTabatabaie
Jayson Tatum and Devin Booker on a collision course this year – Finals or bust – 11:33 PM
Gerald Bourguet @GeraldBourguet
Monty Williams on Devin Booker’s 51 points tonight: “You hate to say classic Book, because you almost take it for granted….It certainly was a special night, and to do it in 30 minutes, it’s just one of those moments that you just sit and watch a guy get hot” – 11:30 PM
Sean Grande @SeanGrandePBP
Adding another ridiculous on/off disparity tonight, updating these numbers for Jayson Tatum.
Since he entered the NBA in 2017, the Celtics have outscored teams by 1,991 points.
Tatum on the floor (12,958 minutes): +2229
Tatum off the floor (6,968 minutes): -238 – 11:29 PM
Adding another ridiculous on/off disparity tonight, updating these numbers for Jayson Tatum.
Since he entered the NBA in 2017, the Celtics have outscored teams by 1,991 points.
Tatum on the floor (12,958 minutes): +2229
Tatum off the floor (6,968 minutes): -238 – 11:29 PM
Julia Poe @byjuliapoe
Brutal night for the Bulls as Devin Booker drops 51 points to power a 132-113 result.
DeRozan: 29 points, 11-for-17
LaVine: 21 points, 7-for-15
Vooch: 17 points, 5-for-9 – 11:23 PM
Brutal night for the Bulls as Devin Booker drops 51 points to power a 132-113 result.
DeRozan: 29 points, 11-for-17
LaVine: 21 points, 7-for-15
Vooch: 17 points, 5-for-9 – 11:23 PM
Rob Schaefer @rob_schaef
Final: Suns 132, Bulls 113
That’s a season-high for a Bulls opponent. Devin Booker had 51 in three quarters.
Bulls are 9-12. At Warriors on Friday – 11:23 PM
Gerald Bourguet @GeraldBourguet
Final: PHX 132, CHI 113
Booker: 51 Pts, 6 Ast, 20-25 FG
Ayton: 30 Pts, 16 Reb, 11-18 FG
Shamet: 12 Pts, 4-7 3P
DeRozan: 29-7-4 – 11:22 PM
Final: PHX 132, CHI 113
Booker: 51 Pts, 6 Ast, 20-25 FG
Ayton: 30 Pts, 16 Reb, 11-18 FG
Shamet: 12 Pts, 4-7 3P
DeRozan: 29-7-4 – 11:22 PM
Darnell Mayberry @DarnellMayberry
Final: Suns 132, Bulls 113.
Devin Booker scored a game-high 51 points in only three quarters of play. – 11:22 PM
Bobby Manning @RealBobManning
Spo says #Heat didn’t show Tatum as much zone last year: “Tonight he was in such a groove, he knocked down some open 3s, hit some tough ones, had some drives, got to the free throw line … whether it’s man or zone … the schemes don’t matter. It’s about making it tough.” pic.twitter.com/mYpEBkOIOk – 11:22 PM
Spo says #Heat didn’t show Tatum as much zone last year: “Tonight he was in such a groove, he knocked down some open 3s, hit some tough ones, had some drives, got to the free throw line … whether it’s man or zone … the schemes don’t matter. It’s about making it tough.” pic.twitter.com/mYpEBkOIOk – 11:22 PM
KC Johnson @KCJHoop
Suns 132, Bulls 113
DeRozan 29 pts, 7 rebs
LaVine 21 pts, 7 assists
Bulls 4-25 from 3
Gerald Bourguet @GeraldBourguet
The only players in NBA history to score 50+ points on 80% shooting or better:
Wilt Chamberlain
Michael Jordan
Kyrie Irving
Jamal Murray
Giannis Antetokounmpo
Karl Malone
Dana Barros
Adrian Dantley
Bernard King
Devin Booker – 11:21 PM
Kevin Durant @KDTrey5
49, 8-12 from Tracy is ridiculous Jayson Tatum. It’s a lot of cookin goin on in this league man. – 11:19 PM
49, 8-12 from Tracy is ridiculous Jayson Tatum. It’s a lot of cookin goin on in this league man. – 11:19 PM
Rob Schaefer @rob_schaef
Against the Bulls tonight, Devin Booker became one of four players in NBA history to score 50+ points in a game with 25 or fewer shot attempts and in 31 or fewer minutes
And he did it all in three quarters. Suns didn’t need him in the fourth
(via @Stathead) pic.twitter.com/eKFFmGJGj0 – 11:18 PM
Against the Bulls tonight, Devin Booker became one of four players in NBA history to score 50+ points in a game with 25 or fewer shot attempts and in 31 or fewer minutes
And he did it all in three quarters. Suns didn’t need him in the fourth
(via @Stathead) pic.twitter.com/eKFFmGJGj0 – 11:18 PM
Matthew Tynan @Matthew_Tynan
Devin Booker scored 51 points in three quarters tonight. The Suns are in San Antonio on Sunday. – 11:17 PM
KC Johnson @KCJHoop
With Donovan going to subs, it’s unlikely Devin Booker returns for Suns. This will make his 51 points even more ridiculous. It came in 3 quarters—and Booker didn’t score until midway through 1st.
So basically, 51 points in 2 1/2 quarters on 20-25 FGs – 11:16 PM
With Donovan going to subs, it’s unlikely Devin Booker returns for Suns. This will make his 51 points even more ridiculous. It came in 3 quarters—and Booker didn’t score until midway through 1st.
So basically, 51 points in 2 1/2 quarters on 20-25 FGs – 11:16 PM
Jared Weiss @JaredWeissNBA
Why does Joe Mazzulla show his team a sand castle every day?
Tatum: “Today was a good game we won. But when we go to film tomorrow, we’ve gotta build another sand castle. It’s a little cheesy, but it’s something that we’ve bought into.” – 11:16 PM
Why does Joe Mazzulla show his team a sand castle every day?
Tatum: “Today was a good game we won. But when we go to film tomorrow, we’ve gotta build another sand castle. It’s a little cheesy, but it’s something that we’ve bought into.” – 11:16 PM
StatMuse @statmuse
50-point games without missing more than 5 shots since 1995:
Kyrie (2x)
Giannis
Murray
Book pic.twitter.com/zepQgTH27e – 11:13 PM
50-point games without missing more than 5 shots since 1995:
Kyrie (2x)
Giannis
Murray
Book pic.twitter.com/zepQgTH27e – 11:13 PM
StatMuse @statmuse
Fun Fact: Devin Booker was 0-3 in 50-point games before tonight.
The worst record by any player with 3+ 50-point games. pic.twitter.com/ZAVg8ZZkm5 – 11:12 PM
Kellan Olson @KellanOlson
Devin Booker spoke with a few guys that were going back out on the court and was on his feet for that DA finish. He was a fan of that stop too. Wants this one done and finished. – 11:11 PM
Dan Favale @danfavale
turning off the whistle-fest that is kings-pacers to watch devin booker skewer the bulls only to see monty won’t let him go for 70 <<< – 11:11 PM
turning off the whistle-fest that is kings-pacers to watch devin booker skewer the bulls only to see monty won’t let him go for 70 <<< – 11:11 PM
Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin
Devin Booker three previous 50-point games:
70 on 3-24-17 at Boston (Lost 130-120)
59 on 3-25-19 at Utah (L 125-92)
50 on 3-27-19 vs. Washington (L 124-121)
Looks like this one will end in victory. Has 51, #Suns up 20 with 6:02 left. – 11:09 PM
Gerald Bourguet @GeraldBourguet
Devin Booker’s 51 points are the new record for highest-scoring performance by a Suns player in the building, btw. The overall record for the arena is 54 (Gilbert Arenas) – 11:07 PM
Devin Booker’s 51 points are the new record for highest-scoring performance by a Suns player in the building, btw. The overall record for the arena is 54 (Gilbert Arenas) – 11:07 PM
Chuck Swirsky @ctsbulls
Booker with 4-50pt games. He had 70 at Boston. 59 against Utah and 50 against Washington and now 51 against the Bulls. – 11:07 PM
Mike Curtis @MikeACurtis2
The Suns are up by 20 in the fourth. Booker isn’t coming back for the rest of this game, right? – 11:01 PM
The Suns are up by 20 in the fourth. Booker isn’t coming back for the rest of this game, right? – 11:01 PM
Zach Lowe @ZachLowe_NBA
Boston hangs 134 more on the Heat. Lowe Post podcast w/ @Brian Scalabrine on how Boston is posting historic offensive numbers. Plus Tatum’s MVP-level season, deep dives on Heat and Raptors:
Ira Winderman @IraHeatBeat
Five Degrees of Heat from Wednesday’s 134-121 loss in Boston: sun-sentinel.com/sports/miami-h…
1. Last of Tatum’s 49 put it away for Celts.
2. Heat fight back from ugly start.
3. No Dedmon, Jovic ailing, so Haslem plays.
4. Hope is Butler for Friday rematch.
5. The Royals sit courtside. – 10:59 PM
Gerald Bourguet @GeraldBourguet
We’re trying to see Book get 70, come on now pic.twitter.com/ctHbLkCa8t – 10:59 PM
We’re trying to see Book get 70, come on now pic.twitter.com/ctHbLkCa8t – 10:59 PM
Jason Anderson @JandersonSacBee
🚨 Devin Booker has 51 points on 20-of-25 shooting with nine minutes to go against the Bulls. – 10:56 PM
Jared Weiss @JaredWeissNBA
Jayson Tatum said Grant Williams did his best LeBron James impression today predicting Tatum was gonna drop 50 before the game. pic.twitter.com/ODVLcBB5i8 – 10:56 PM
Jayson Tatum said Grant Williams did his best LeBron James impression today predicting Tatum was gonna drop 50 before the game. pic.twitter.com/ODVLcBB5i8 – 10:56 PM
Trey Kerby @treykerby
Well at least Devin Booker didn’t out score the whole team. It only felt like it. pic.twitter.com/elfDXk2Stn – 10:55 PM
Jay King @ByJayKing
Tatum said Joe Mazzulla shows the Celtics a picture of a sand castle at every film session. You can build the best sand castle ever but then it washes away. The message: The Celtics need to build a new sand castle every day. Tatum said it’s kind of cheesy but the team bought in. – 10:53 PM
Tatum said Joe Mazzulla shows the Celtics a picture of a sand castle at every film session. You can build the best sand castle ever but then it washes away. The message: The Celtics need to build a new sand castle every day. Tatum said it’s kind of cheesy but the team bought in. – 10:53 PM
Bobby Manning @RealBobManning
Tatum on Mazzulla’s messaging: “Joe has this, where every time we come into film, he shows us a picture or video of a sand castle, and the metaphor is you can build this beautiful sand castle, but when the tide comes up it’ll wash it away.”
Means after wins you have to rebuild. – 10:53 PM
Tatum on Mazzulla’s messaging: “Joe has this, where every time we come into film, he shows us a picture or video of a sand castle, and the metaphor is you can build this beautiful sand castle, but when the tide comes up it’ll wash it away.”
Means after wins you have to rebuild. – 10:53 PM
Gerald Bourguet @GeraldBourguet
End of 3Q: PHX 106, CHI 81
Booker: 51 Pts, 6 Ast, 20-25 FG
Ayton: 20 Pts, 12 Reb, 8-13 FG
Shamet: 9 Pts, 3-5 3P
DeRozan: 29-7-4, 11-16 FG – 10:52 PM
Bobby Manning @RealBobManning
Tatum on battling Bam: “Knowing him for 10-12 years now, it’s always fun playing against someone like that.”
Said he thinks they bring the best out of each other. pic.twitter.com/IwKIbZGAmY – 10:51 PM
Tatum on battling Bam: “Knowing him for 10-12 years now, it’s always fun playing against someone like that.”
Said he thinks they bring the best out of each other. pic.twitter.com/IwKIbZGAmY – 10:51 PM
Gary Washburn @GwashburnGlobe
Jayson Tatum said he gave his son Deuce the “action figure” that was released today by Fanatics. Said Deuce was not fazed, has dozens of photos and memorabilia of dad. He put it with the others and kept it moving. “He’s spoiled,” Tatum joked. #Celtics – 10:51 PM
Jayson Tatum said he gave his son Deuce the “action figure” that was released today by Fanatics. Said Deuce was not fazed, has dozens of photos and memorabilia of dad. He put it with the others and kept it moving. “He’s spoiled,” Tatum joked. #Celtics – 10:51 PM
Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin
Booker going for 50-plus, foul called on play.
No worries.
He got 51 on a steal and jam right after this. Season high.
#Suns up 106-81 at the end of 3rd. pic.twitter.com/f30kSuytJX – 10:49 PM
Booker going for 50-plus, foul called on play.
No worries.
He got 51 on a steal and jam right after this. Season high.
#Suns up 106-81 at the end of 3rd. pic.twitter.com/f30kSuytJX – 10:49 PM
Rob Schaefer @rob_schaef
Devin Booker through three quarters:
51 points (20-25 FG, 6-7 3P), 6 assists, 4 rebounds, 1 steal
He’s unconscious — and Bulls don’t have anything close to an answer for him – 10:49 PM
Cameron Tabatabaie @CTabatabaie
Jayson Tatum on having an action figure of himself:
I put it in Deuce’s room. It’s cool…it’s kind of surreal that Deuce thinks it’s normal…
He’s spoiled. He said, “oh, thank you” – 10:48 PM
Jayson Tatum on having an action figure of himself:
I put it in Deuce’s room. It’s cool…it’s kind of surreal that Deuce thinks it’s normal…
He’s spoiled. He said, “oh, thank you” – 10:48 PM
StatMuse @statmuse
Booker tonight:
51 PTS
20-25 FG
6-7 3P
The 4th quarter hasn’t even started. pic.twitter.com/ttP8D8SUMv – 10:48 PM
Booker tonight:
Joe Cowley @JCowleyHoops
I blame @KC Johnson … Booker walked by him in the hallway, and gave him a big hello … felt way too comfortable since he stepped foot in the building! – 10:47 PM
I blame @KC Johnson … Booker walked by him in the hallway, and gave him a big hello … felt way too comfortable since he stepped foot in the building! – 10:47 PM
Gerald Bourguet @GeraldBourguet
Season-high 51 points for Devin Booker, and the last bucket came in style with the steal and two-handed dunk. Insane performance – 10:47 PM
Season-high 51 points for Devin Booker, and the last bucket came in style with the steal and two-handed dunk. Insane performance – 10:47 PM
Chuck Swirsky @ctsbulls
Booker with 51. For the record he scored 70 at Boston on March 24, 2017 – – 10:47 PM
Darnell Mayberry @DarnellMayberry
Devin Booker has 50 points with 1:00 remaining in the third quarter. #LeaguePassAlert – 10:46 PM
KC Johnson @KCJHoop
Devin Booker surpasses 50 points with steal of Zach LaVine crosscourt pass and breakaway dunk – 10:46 PM
Julia Poe @byjuliapoe
Booker with the steal and dunk to drop 51 on the Bulls… and it’s not even the fourth quarter yet. – 10:46 PM
Kellan Olson @KellanOlson
Devin Booker with the steal and dunk for 51 points. It is still the third quarter. – 10:46 PM
Rob Schaefer @rob_schaef
What a bizarre challenge. Billy Donovan asked to review a foul on a made Devin Booker 3-pointer. Upside was taking one FTA off board and wiping Alex Caruso’s third foul late in the third quarter
But Caruso clearly hit Booker on wrist. Challenge failed – 10:44 PM
What a bizarre challenge. Billy Donovan asked to review a foul on a made Devin Booker 3-pointer. Upside was taking one FTA off board and wiping Alex Caruso’s third foul late in the third quarter
But Caruso clearly hit Booker on wrist. Challenge failed – 10:44 PM
Darnell Mayberry @DarnellMayberry
Lot of us (in the media) began saying LaVine’s no different from Booker. That couldn’t look more asinine than on a night like tonight.
Is LaVine healthy? (We were told he is.) If he’s not, when will he be? And if this is who he is now… – 10:44 PM
Gerald Bourguet @GeraldBourguet
Lol Devin Booker really shot 8-for-27 against the Jazz, made jokes about it, and then proceeded to drop 40+ in his next two games on better than 60% shooting – 10:44 PM
Kellan Olson @KellanOlson
This is insane.
Devin Booker is now at 46 points on 18-of-23 shooting in the late third quarter. He has played 28 minutes.
Loud MVP chants. – 10:43 PM
This is insane.
Joe Cowley @JCowleyHoops
Billy trying to challenge the foul call on Booker’s three … it’s a fail. – 10:43 PM
Gerald Bourguet @GeraldBourguet
Devin Booker getting the MVP chants at the Footprint Center. He’s up to 45 points with 2 minutes left in the 3Q – 10:42 PM
Julia Poe @byjuliapoe
Billy Donovan challenging a foul called on Caruso while Booker was shooting a 3-pointer (which he made to push his tally to 45 points). That would be Caruso’s third foul. – 10:42 PM
Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin
Booker again. 3. Fouled by Caruso. Has 45. #Bulls challenging foul. – 10:42 PM
Kellan Olson @KellanOlson
The 21 games now for Devin Booker with at least 40 points further extends his franchise high mark, per @Stathead.
Amar’e Stoudemire was the only other Phoenix player to crack double digits. He did it 15 times. – 10:36 PM
The 21 games now for Devin Booker with at least 40 points further extends his franchise high mark, per @Stathead.
Amar’e Stoudemire was the only other Phoenix player to crack double digits. He did it 15 times. – 10:36 PM
Julia Poe @byjuliapoe
Devin Booker playing out of his mind tonight. 42 points on 17-for-21 shooting with 4:17 left in the third quarter. Six assists to boot. – 10:36 PM
Devin Booker playing out of his mind tonight. 42 points on 17-for-21 shooting with 4:17 left in the third quarter. Six assists to boot. – 10:36 PM
Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin
Donovan is steaming after seeing Booker continue to deep fry the #Bulls defense.
Has 42 on 17-of-21 shooting.
Yes 42 with 4:24 left in the third quarter.
Timeout Chicago. Phoenix up 90-68.
Damn. – 10:35 PM
Donovan is steaming after seeing Booker continue to deep fry the #Bulls defense.
Has 42 on 17-of-21 shooting.
Yes 42 with 4:24 left in the third quarter.
Timeout Chicago. Phoenix up 90-68.
Damn. – 10:35 PM
Joe Cowley @JCowleyHoops
Booker just going through the Bulls defense like a cone drill. Yes, LaVine got picked at the top of the key, but no fight to get through it, and then no help. Ayo got the death stare from Billy, but hell, max players have to do max things! – 10:35 PM
Booker just going through the Bulls defense like a cone drill. Yes, LaVine got picked at the top of the key, but no fight to get through it, and then no help. Ayo got the death stare from Billy, but hell, max players have to do max things! – 10:35 PM
Rob Schaefer @rob_schaef
42 points on 21 shots for Devin Booker. There are 4 minutes, 24 seconds left in the third quarter – 10:35 PM
42 points on 21 shots for Devin Booker. There are 4 minutes, 24 seconds left in the third quarter – 10:35 PM
Gerald Bourguet @GeraldBourguet
Good response from the Suns after the Bulls got it down to 14. 3 from Cam Payne, 3 from Book, PNR from Book to DA for an easy layup and it’s back to 20 – 10:34 PM
Good response from the Suns after the Bulls got it down to 14. 3 from Cam Payne, 3 from Book, PNR from Book to DA for an easy layup and it’s back to 20 – 10:34 PM
Kellan Olson @KellanOlson
Devin Booker has the 21st 40-point game of his career.
There are five minutes left in the third quarter. – 10:33 PM
Devin Booker has the 21st 40-point game of his career.
There are five minutes left in the third quarter. – 10:33 PM
Kellan Olson @KellanOlson
Devin Booker has the 21st 40-point game of his career.
Bobby Manning @RealBobManning
Brown/Tatum at the rim tonight: 12/17 FG. Against a zone no less. – 10:32 PM
Sam Quinn @SamQuinnCBS
Jayson Tatum (59.2%) entered tonight with a higher 2-point field goal percentage than Giannis Antetokounmpo (58.4%).
That’s not going to sustain. This has been an unusually poor stretch for Giannis that’s already starting to turn, but it’s still wildly impressive for Tatum. – 10:30 PM
Joe Cowley @JCowleyHoops
Booker is shaking hands with fans sitting courtside … while the free throws are going on. He knows he can half-ass it the rest of the way against bum team. – 10:27 PM
Booker is shaking hands with fans sitting courtside … while the free throws are going on. He knows he can half-ass it the rest of the way against bum team. – 10:27 PM
KC Johnson @KCJHoop
Donovan goes to Derrick Jones Jr. for first time. Gotta try something, anything on white-hot Booker – 10:24 PM
Donovan goes to Derrick Jones Jr. for first time. Gotta try something, anything on white-hot Booker – 10:24 PM
Joe Cowley @JCowleyHoops
Derrick Jones Jr. might be getting a crack at Booker now. PWill is benched. – 10:24 PM
Rob Schaefer @rob_schaef
10 points in the first 2:44 of the third quarter for Devin Booker, bringing him to 35 for the game (on 18 FGAs)
Toying with the Bulls. It’s a 23-point Suns lead – 10:23 PM
Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin
This has been an easy 35 for Booker. Timeout #Bulls as #Suns lead 76-53 with 9:16 left in the 3rd. – 10:23 PM
Gerald Bourguet @GeraldBourguet
35-5-4 on 14-18 FG for Devin Booker and there’s still 9:16 left in the third quarter. Dude is absurd this season – 10:23 PM
Joe Cowley @JCowleyHoops
Gotta get someone else on Booker. PWill is getting abused. Not a starter can slow Book down right now. Alex Caruso is very animated in the huddle right now. – 10:23 PM
Joe Cowley @JCowleyHoops
Booker’s just toying with this defense like he’s just balling against some YMCAers. – 10:21 PM
Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin
This has been an easy 33 for Booker. #Suns up 19 early in the fourth. – 10:21 PM
Sam Quinn @SamQuinnCBS
Lmao Jayson Tatum has only been held below 25 points three times this season. pic.twitter.com/O5lIv85SX9 – 10:14 PM
NBA on ESPN @ESPNNBA
Jayson Tatum has been on fire in his last five games 🔥
☘️ 49 PTS, 11 REB, 8-12 3-PT FG
☘️ 35 PTS, 15-28 FG
☘️ 30 PTS, 8 REB, 10-17 FG
☘️ 37 PTS, 13 REB, 5 AST
☘️ 28 PTS, 11 REB, 7 AST pic.twitter.com/VANTzdoaGT – 10:14 PM
Jayson Tatum has been on fire in his last five games 🔥
☘️ 49 PTS, 11 REB, 8-12 3-PT FG
☘️ 35 PTS, 15-28 FG
☘️ 30 PTS, 8 REB, 10-17 FG
☘️ 37 PTS, 13 REB, 5 AST
☘️ 28 PTS, 11 REB, 7 AST pic.twitter.com/VANTzdoaGT – 10:14 PM
StatMuse @statmuse
Players with 900+ threes before turning 25 years old:
— Jayson Tatum
That’s it. pic.twitter.com/oAgaP0QpjP – 10:06 PM
Players with 900+ threes before turning 25 years old:
Chuck Swirsky @ctsbulls
Half. Suns 64 Bulls 43. Booker-25pts. Ayton 16pts. DeRozan: 11pts Suns 57%fg. Bulls 42% (1-14-3s) Suns outscored the Bulls 32-18 in the 2nd. – 10:04 PM
Rob Schaefer @rob_schaef
Halftime: Suns 64, Bulls 43
Devin Booker has 25 points (10-14 FG) and 5 assists. Deandre Ayton has 16 points and 9 rebounds
DeMar DeRozan leads Bulls with 11 points. Zach LaVine is 1-6 and struggling again
Bulls also 1-14 from 3-point range – 10:04 PM
Joe Cowley @JCowleyHoops
At their peak, Zach is a great scorer, but Booker is an assassin. He wants his points to hurt your heart. – 10:03 PM
At their peak, Zach is a great scorer, but Booker is an assassin. He wants his points to hurt your heart. – 10:03 PM
Mike McGraw @McGrawDHSports
#Bulls are getting stomped in Phoenix, can’t slow down Devin Booker (25 pts) or DeAndre Ayton (16 & 9). Suns put the Bulls’ defense on its heels from opening tip and it kept getting worse – 10:03 PM
#Bulls are getting stomped in Phoenix, can’t slow down Devin Booker (25 pts) or DeAndre Ayton (16 & 9). Suns put the Bulls’ defense on its heels from opening tip and it kept getting worse – 10:03 PM
Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin
#Suns 64 #Bulls 43 Half.
PHX: Booker 25, Ayton 16. Team: 6-of-14 from 3.
CHI: DeRozan 11. Team 1-of-14 from 3. – 10:03 PM
#Suns 64 #Bulls 43 Half.
PHX: Booker 25, Ayton 16. Team: 6-of-14 from 3.
CHI: DeRozan 11. Team 1-of-14 from 3. – 10:03 PM
Gerald Bourguet @GeraldBourguet
Halftime: PHX 61, CHI 41
Booker: 25 Pts, 5 Ast, 4 Reb, 10-14 FG
Ayton: 16 Pts, 9 Reb, 7-9 FG
Payne: 5 Pts, 5 Ast
DeRozan: 11 Pts, 5 Reb – 10:02 PM
Julia Poe @byjuliapoe
Rough second quarter for the Bulls, who trail 64-43 heading into the locker room.
DeRozan: 11 points
Vooch: 7 points
LaVine: 7 points, 5 assists
Ayton: 16 points
Booker: 25 points, 4-for-5 from 3-point range – 10:02 PM
KC Johnson @KCJHoop
Suns 64, Bulls 43 at half
DeRozan 11 pts
LaVine 7 pts, 5 assists; 1-6 FGs
Booker 25 pts, 10-14 FGs
Ayton 16 pts, 9 rebs
Suns 57.8% FGs – 10:02 PM
Kellan Olson @KellanOlson
Devin Booker finishes the first half with 16 of his 25 points in the second quarter. He shot 10-of-14 from the field and added four rebounds and five assists.
Suns up 21. – 10:01 PM
Gerald Bourguet @GeraldBourguet
Devin Booker and Deandre Ayton: 36 points, 15-20 FG
Chicago Bulls: 40 points, 16-38 FG – 9:59 PM
Tim Reynolds @ByTimReynolds
Spo on Tatum: “Great players evolve, and that’s what he’s doing. And what he forces you to do is raise your level.” – 9:59 PM
Keith Smith @KeithSmithNBA
The Celtics five starters combined for 27 assists tonight:
Smart – 9
Brown – 5
Horford – 5
White – 5
Tatum – 3 (in a game where he scored 49)
Some overpassing contributed to a high turnover number, but that’s the price you pay for moving and sharing the ball so well. – 9:58 PM
The Celtics five starters combined for 27 assists tonight:
Smart – 9
Brown – 5
Horford – 5
White – 5
Tatum – 3 (in a game where he scored 49)
Some overpassing contributed to a high turnover number, but that’s the price you pay for moving and sharing the ball so well. – 9:58 PM
Kellan Olson @KellanOlson
Booker really hammering away now at the Bulls. Smells blood. Lead is up to 18. – 9:57 PM
Booker really hammering away now at the Bulls. Smells blood. Lead is up to 18. – 9:57 PM
Joe Cowley @JCowleyHoops
I think we can put to rest the idea that Booker and LaVine are comp players. I never bought into that stock, but I know a lot of you did. – 9:55 PM
Gerald Bourguet @GeraldBourguet
Devin Booker is just in his bag right now. Masterful control of the offense, getting to his spots and finding DA for quality looks in the PNR – 9:52 PM
Julia Poe @byjuliapoe
Yikes. Booker and Ayton combine for three straight scoring plays to extend the lead to 50-37. Bulls do not have an answer on either side of the ball. – 9:52 PM
Ira Winderman @IraHeatBeat
Jayson Tatum (49 points), high-octane Celtics roll past Heat 134-121. sun-sentinel.com/sports/miami-h… – 9:46 PM
Brian Robb @BrianTRobb
Four takeaways as the Celtics improve to 5-0 on their homestand after Jayson Tatum erupts for 49 points masslive.com/celtics/2022/1… – 9:46 PM
Four takeaways as the Celtics improve to 5-0 on their homestand after Jayson Tatum erupts for 49 points masslive.com/celtics/2022/1… – 9:46 PM
Keith Smith @KeithSmithNBA
Celtics win 134-121. 5 straight wins
Tatum – 49/11/3
Brown – 26/7/5
Brogdon – 21 points
White – 15 points
Smart – 10/5/9
Celtics – 55.4% FGs
Celtics – 22-45 3Ps
Celtics – 18 TOs
Adebayo – 23/6/5
Strus – 23 points
Herro – 22/7/9
Heat – 52.2% FGs
Heat – 18-39 3Ps
Heat – 15 TOs – 9:44 PM
Sean Grande @SeanGrandePBP
Tatum shakes off Smart on the final possession, he’ll live with a 49-point, 11 rebound night.
The Celtics were +29 with him in the game, -16 when he was out.
Boston now 18-4, best record in the NBA, they’ve won 14 of 15 and 10 straight at home. pic.twitter.com/ijYRuh9YzK – 9:44 PM
Tatum shakes off Smart on the final possession, he’ll live with a 49-point, 11 rebound night.
The Celtics were +29 with him in the game, -16 when he was out.
Boston now 18-4, best record in the NBA, they’ve won 14 of 15 and 10 straight at home. pic.twitter.com/ijYRuh9YzK – 9:44 PM
Gary Washburn @GwashburnGlobe
#Celtics beat #Heat 134-121. Tatum with 49, Brown 26, Brogdon 21; Strus 23, Adebayo 23, Herro 22. BOS now 18-4. – 9:43 PM
Jay King @ByJayKing
Tatum finishes with 49 pts. Brown w/ 26. They were 25 for 43 combined. They also added a combined 18 rebs and eight asts. Brogdon had 21 points in 26 minutes off the bench. The Celtics shot 55.4/48.9/87 percent splits. They’ve made 46 combined 3s over their last two games. – 9:43 PM
Tatum finishes with 49 pts. Brown w/ 26. They were 25 for 43 combined. They also added a combined 18 rebs and eight asts. Brogdon had 21 points in 26 minutes off the bench. The Celtics shot 55.4/48.9/87 percent splits. They’ve made 46 combined 3s over their last two games. – 9:43 PM
Barry Jackson @flasportsbuzz
NEW: Tatum scores 49 to lift Celtics past Heat. Takeaways and details from a riveting game: miamiherald.com/sports/spt-col… – 9:43 PM
StatMuse @statmuse
Jayson Tatum is the first player in NBA history to record multiple games with
45+ points
10+ rebounds
8+ threes pic.twitter.com/Zv67arF6dU – 9:42 PM
Jayson Tatum is the first player in NBA history to record multiple games with
45+ points
10+ rebounds
8+ threes pic.twitter.com/Zv67arF6dU – 9:42 PM
StatMuse @statmuse
Tatum tonight:
49 PTS
11 REB
8-12 3P
+29
Only Larry Bird has more 45-point games as a Celtic. pic.twitter.com/Nji0QiCLJr – 9:42 PM
Tatum tonight:
49 PTS
11 REB
8-12 3P
+29
Only Larry Bird has more 45-point games as a Celtic. pic.twitter.com/Nji0QiCLJr – 9:42 PM
Christos Tsaltas @Tsaltas46
Jayson Tatum vs Miami Heat
49 points
11 rebounds
3 assists
2 steals
15-25 FG
8-12 3P
11-12 FT
+29
MVP level #BleedGreen #NBATwitter – 9:42 PM
Jayson Tatum vs Miami Heat
49 points
11 rebounds
3 assists
2 steals
15-25 FG
8-12 3P
11-12 FT
+29
MVP level #BleedGreen #NBATwitter – 9:42 PM
Cameron Tabatabaie @CTabatabaie
MVP chants for Tatum, who ends the night with 49 points and 11 rebounds pic.twitter.com/pof9h56Uie – 9:41 PM
MVP chants for Tatum, who ends the night with 49 points and 11 rebounds pic.twitter.com/pof9h56Uie – 9:41 PM
Gary Washburn @GwashburnGlobe
Tatum has 49 with 24 seconds left but the #Celtics are just going to run the clock out. Class move. #Heat – 9:41 PM
Tatum has 49 with 24 seconds left but the #Celtics are just going to run the clock out. Class move. #Heat – 9:41 PM
Surya Fernandez @SuryaHeatNBA
Celtics needed a monster game from Tatum to hold off the Butler-less Heat at home. Would love to see him return for the rematch. – 9:41 PM
Celtics needed a monster game from Tatum to hold off the Butler-less Heat at home. Would love to see him return for the rematch. – 9:41 PM
John Karalis @John_Karalis
LMAO Tony Brothers just tossed Bam Adebayo with 24 seconds to go and the game basically over. Tatum gets 2 free throws to get to 49 points. – 9:41 PM
LMAO Tony Brothers just tossed Bam Adebayo with 24 seconds to go and the game basically over. Tatum gets 2 free throws to get to 49 points. – 9:41 PM
Gary Washburn @GwashburnGlobe
Adebayo just got tossed, Tatum will get two tech FTs. He would need another point after that in the final 24 seconds. #Celtics #Heat – 9:40 PM
Adebayo just got tossed, Tatum will get two tech FTs. He would need another point after that in the final 24 seconds. #Celtics #Heat – 9:40 PM
Gary Washburn @GwashburnGlobe
Spoelstra is making Tatum’s quest for 50 easier by still playing his starters in the final minute of an 11pt game. #Celtics #Heat – 9:39 PM
Spoelstra is making Tatum’s quest for 50 easier by still playing his starters in the final minute of an 11pt game. #Celtics #Heat – 9:39 PM
Brady Hawk @BradyHawk305
Heat just can’t slow down Celtics
Insane Tatum night plus shooters continue to stay hot
Credit to the Heat for battling through all these runs, but the defense just doesn’t have enough tonight – 9:37 PM
Heat just can’t slow down Celtics
Insane Tatum night plus shooters continue to stay hot
Credit to the Heat for battling through all these runs, but the defense just doesn’t have enough tonight – 9:37 PM
Trey Kerby @treykerby
Will Jayson Tatum credit season five of The Crown for his performance? – 9:37 PM
Will Jayson Tatum credit season five of The Crown for his performance? – 9:37 PM
Keith Smith @KeithSmithNBA
Jayson Tatum has directly or indirectly created 11 of the Celtics last 13 points:
-His cut to the nail opened up Hoford
-Hit a three
-His cut opened up Brown to go backdoor for lob
-Hit a three
Miami’s defense is bent towards Tatum every play and still can’t stop him. – 9:37 PM
Jayson Tatum has directly or indirectly created 11 of the Celtics last 13 points:
-His cut to the nail opened up Hoford
-Hit a three
-His cut opened up Brown to go backdoor for lob
-Hit a three
Miami’s defense is bent towards Tatum every play and still can’t stop him. – 9:37 PM
Chuck Swirsky @ctsbulls
Bulls down 32-25 after 1. Ayton and Booker=20pts. DeRozan-8pts. Bulls 55%fg. ( 1-7-3s) – 9:36 PM
Jared Weiss @JaredWeissNBA
Don’t see how the Heat can close games with both Strus and Herro out there on defense. First the Brown back cut. Then Celtics run their loop play where Grant spins around Tatum at the nail then Tatum pops out of it & they completely lost Tatum. 47 points for the Prince of Boston. – 9:35 PM
Don’t see how the Heat can close games with both Strus and Herro out there on defense. First the Brown back cut. Then Celtics run their loop play where Grant spins around Tatum at the nail then Tatum pops out of it & they completely lost Tatum. 47 points for the Prince of Boston. – 9:35 PM
Rob Schaefer @rob_schaef
Devin Booker (9 points, 3 assists) and Deandre Ayton (11 points, 5-7 FG) giving Bulls trouble early
Suns lead 32-25 after first quarter – 9:35 PM
Tim Reynolds @ByTimReynolds
Celtics record for points vs. Heat: 52 by Isaiah Thomas.
Tatum up to 47 late in this one. – 9:35 PM
Celtics record for points vs. Heat: 52 by Isaiah Thomas.
Julia Poe @byjuliapoe
Suns lead 32-25 after the first quarter.
DeRozan scores 8 points while Vooch and LaVine add 5 apiece. Bulls are 1-for-7 from 3-point range.
Ayton (11 points) and Booker (9 points) providing that one-two punch early to lead Suns in scoring. – 9:35 PM
Suns lead 32-25 after the first quarter.
Gary Washburn @GwashburnGlobe
The #Celtics are definitely going to try to get Tatum 50. 1:39 left. BOS up 10. – 9:34 PM
Gerald Bourguet @GeraldBourguet
End of 1Q: PHX 32, CHI 25
Ayton: 11 Pts, 3 Reb, 5-7 FG
Booker: 9 Pts, 3 Ast, 4-6 FG
Payne: 5 Pts, 4 Ast
DeRozan: 8 Pts, 4-4 FG
Book with the 1Q buzzer-beater – 9:34 PM
Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin
Booker ends quarter with baseline fader at the horn.
#Suns up 32-25 after one. – 9:34 PM
Booker ends quarter with baseline fader at the horn.
Bobby Manning @RealBobManning
Wow. That screening action by Grant-Tatum gets Tatum another 3 and might’ve just won the game.
131-121. – 9:34 PM
Wow. That screening action by Grant-Tatum gets Tatum another 3 and might’ve just won the game.
Keith Smith @KeithSmithNBA
That Horford three a few plays ago was created because the Heat zone all bent to Tatum when he cut to the nail. – 9:32 PM
That Horford three a few plays ago was created because the Heat zone all bent to Tatum when he cut to the nail. – 9:32 PM
Gary Washburn @GwashburnGlobe
Tatum was about to check in before the last #Heat timeout. But he went back to the bench. He’s checking in about a minute later. #Celtics – 9:29 PM
Gerald Bourguet @GeraldBourguet
Devin Booker is quite good at hitting those awkward contested jumpers for and-1s – 9:26 PM
Keith Smith @KeithSmithNBA
Jayson Tatum coming back in after the timeout.
Celtics are up by eight and in the bonus for the final 7:08 of the game. – 9:26 PM
Jayson Tatum coming back in after the timeout.
Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin
Biyombo, Shamet in for Ayton, Payne.
Booker 3-point play to answer Caruso 3. #Suns up five. Lee in for Bridges. – 9:25 PM
Biyombo, Shamet in for Ayton, Payne.
Bobby Manning @RealBobManning
#Celtics get Tatum some EXTENDED rest to start the 4th and Jaylen Brown increases the lead to 116-108 with an assist and left-handed finish on the break.
Tatum roaring toward him off the bench into timeout. – 9:25 PM
#Celtics get Tatum some EXTENDED rest to start the 4th and Jaylen Brown increases the lead to 116-108 with an assist and left-handed finish on the break.
Tatum roaring toward him off the bench into timeout. – 9:25 PM
Cameron Tabatabaie @CTabatabaie
Jayson Tatum was already off the bench and on the court celebrating before Miami took that timeout. No one liked that JB layup more than Tatum. – 9:25 PM
Kellan Olson @KellanOlson
Craig battles for the offensive rebound then makes the cut to give Booker someone to throw it to as he hangs in the air. Awesome sequence. – 9:23 PM
Bobby Manning @RealBobManning
Looked like Tatum had a piece of advice for Brown he walked over to the scorer’s table to deliver during Brogdon’s free throws. – 9:21 PM
StatMuse @statmuse
Most games with 40 points and 6 threes by a Celtic:
9 — Jayson Tatum
8 — Everyone else combined pic.twitter.com/IKjwBUyoKK – 9:21 PM
Most games with 40 points and 6 threes by a Celtic:
Sean Grande @SeanGrandePBP
In addition to his game-high 41, Jayson Tatum is a +15 in tis game…meaning the Celtics are -10 without him. – 9:20 PM
In addition to his game-high 41, Jayson Tatum is a +15 in tis game…meaning the Celtics are -10 without him. – 9:20 PM
Keith Smith @KeithSmithNBA
Jayson Tatum resting to open Q4. Jaylen Brown back in with four fouls. – 9:16 PM
Keith Smith @KeithSmithNBA
Celtics lead 102-96 after three
Tatum – 41/9/3
Brogdon – 16 points
Brown – 15 points
White – 12 points
Celtics – 53.8% FGs
Celtics – 17-38 3Ps
Celtics – 14 TOs
Strus – 17 points
Herro – 17/4/6
Adebayo – 15/5/5
Lowry – 11/3/5
Heat – 51.4% FGs
Heat – 16-33 3Ps
Heat – 10 TOs – 9:15 PM
Christos Tsaltas @Tsaltas46
Jayson Tatum through 3 quarters
41 points
13-21 FG
6-9 3P
9-10 FT
9 rebounds
3 assists
2 steals
MVP-caliber presence #BleedGreen – 9:14 PM
Ira Winderman @IraHeatBeat
Celtics constantly with answers on Heat’s best offensive night of season. Boston up 102-96 going into fourth. Tatum with 41 for Celtics. Strus 21 for Heat. – 9:12 PM
Bobby Manning @RealBobManning
Ginormous play by Tatum getting the loose ball from Highsmith on the floor and finding White for an open dunk from the ground. That one’s going to matter in the final score. – 9:12 PM
Rob Perez @WorldWideWob
if you are not watching this Jayson Tatum performance right now, blue vest will sum it up for you.
https://t.co/YK7M0kBlx8 pic.twitter.com/vIBeK9I4a6 – 9:11 PM
if you are not watching this Jayson Tatum performance right now, blue vest will sum it up for you.
Gary Washburn @GwashburnGlobe
41 for Jayson Tatum, his 14th career regular-season game with 40 or more points. #Celtics #Heat – 9:09 PM
Christos Tsaltas @Tsaltas46
Jayson Tatum is on a different level right now. He’s putting in an offensive clinic in Boston. Outstanding basketball by JT. #BleedGreen – 9:09 PM
Bobby Manning @RealBobManning
Tatum’s 2 from his season high of 43 (@ DET) after taking that steal on Lowry to the house. Still 2:15 to play in the 3rd and he’s up to 30:41. Will probably steal some rest between quarters, but they’ll need him to stave off these Heat rallies. – 9:08 PM
Keith Smith @KeithSmithNBA
41 points for Jayson Tatum. The last two came off a ridiculous finish after a great steal. – 9:07 PM
Kendrick Perkins @KendrickPerkins
If Jayson Tatum continues to play at this level and with this Passion they will be riding on those Ugly ass Duck Boats through Beantown come late June!!!! I don’t see any team beating the Celtics in a 7 game series!!! Carry the hell on… – 9:06 PM
If Jayson Tatum continues to play at this level and with this Passion they will be riding on those Ugly ass Duck Boats through Beantown come late June!!!! I don’t see any team beating the Celtics in a 7 game series!!! Carry the hell on… – 9:06 PM
Bobby Manning @RealBobManning
Heat just don’t have a guy to stand in front of Tatum and they’ve kept Bam at the rim. Wonder if they’ll start switching more into the 4th to get Adebayo on him on the perimeter. – 9:05 PM
Bobby Manning @RealBobManning
Strus just donated to Tatum’s points with a tech. Make it 38. – 8:59 PM
Kellan Olson @KellanOlson
Remembered Devin Booker having a couple of good games against DeMar DeRozan recently, someone he has loads of respect for, so I checked the numbers.
Booker in the last 4 matchups: 34.5 PPG on 57.1 FG% – 8:58 PM
Remembered Devin Booker having a couple of good games against DeMar DeRozan recently, someone he has loads of respect for, so I checked the numbers.
Bobby Manning @RealBobManning
They say the missed layup is most costly…Bam off at the rim and Tatum goes the other way for 3PT layup.
Tatum has 37 midway through the 3rd. – 8:57 PM
They say the missed layup is most costly…Bam off at the rim and Tatum goes the other way for 3PT layup.
Bobby Manning @RealBobManning
Credit Grant Williams for setting up that first Tatum three diving to the floor for an OREB. He has a few nice plays tonight under the radar and this month despite it not being his best statistical one. – 8:53 PM
Wes Goldberg @wcgoldberg
I know Bam wants to get back to his spot in the zone to defend the rim, but you can’t leave Tatum open like that when you’re closest in transition. Tatum stepped into that 3 too easily. – 8:52 PM
Bobby Manning @RealBobManning
Back to back Tatum 3s send the Garden into a frenzy.
I’m not 100% there yet, but he might’ve already become the best player in the league before anyone realized…the consistency is astounding. – 8:52 PM
Back to back Tatum 3s send the Garden into a frenzy.
Ira Winderman @IraHeatBeat
Jayson’s Tatum with 34 points, with 8:53 still to play in the third period. The Heat all-time opponent record is 58 by James Harden on Feb. 28, 2019. – 8:52 PM
Keith Smith @KeithSmithNBA
Jayson Tatum still has it rolling. He’s up to 34 points on 11-of-17 shooting, including 6-of-8 from behind the arc.
8:53 to play in the third quarter. – 8:51 PM
Jayson Tatum still has it rolling. He’s up to 34 points on 11-of-17 shooting, including 6-of-8 from behind the arc.
Jared Weiss @JaredWeissNBA
Back-to-back threes for Jayson Tatum and he’s already at 34 points, just 3 minutes into the second half. Spo was pissed at the first one then called timeout after the second. Heat’s 2-point deficit blown up in an instant. – 8:51 PM
Gary Washburn @GwashburnGlobe
34 points in 24 minutes for Jayson Tatum on 11-for-17 FG. This should go in his Greatest Hits package. #Celtics #Heat – 8:50 PM
NBA on ESPN @ESPNNBA
Tatum dropped 28 points on the Heat in the first half 🔥 pic.twitter.com/Y8u5dqNHzy – 8:38 PM
Keith Smith @KeithSmithNBA
Celtics lead 68-60 at the half
Tatum – 28 points
Brown – 15 points
Brogdon – 8 points
Celtics – 53.3% FGs
Celtics – 12-28 3Ps
Celtics – 9 turnovers
Adebayo – 15 points
Herro – 10 points
Lowry – 9 points
Highsmith – 9 points
Heat – 55.3% FGs
Heat – 8-20 3Ps
Heat – 7 turnovers – 8:32 PM
Keith Smith @KeithSmithNBA
Haslem even put his hand up because he knew he gave the foul on that Tatum drive. – 8:29 PM
Cameron Tabatabaie @CTabatabaie
Celtics take a 68-60 lead into halftime
Jayson Tatum with 28 points and 6 rebounds – 8:29 PM
Celtics take a 68-60 lead into halftime
Ira Winderman @IraHeatBeat
Wild first half (actually typical for this season’s Celtics) ends with Boston up 68-60 on Heat. Tatum with 28 for Boston. Adebayo 15 for Heat. – 8:29 PM
Brady Hawk @BradyHawk305
Jayson Tatum has 26 points
We’re not even halfway through the 2nd quarter
I didn’t expect Miami to slow them down much, but at least they’re matching offensive runs – 8:18 PM
Jayson Tatum has 26 points
Bobby Manning @RealBobManning
62.9% FG 50% 3PT for the #Celtics and Tatum has hit all 4 of their FT attempts. C’s on their way to 70 PTS again. – 8:17 PM
Jeff Goodman @GoodmanHoops
Jayson Tatum with 26 points.
Midway through the second quarter.
MVP frontrunner. – 8:17 PM
Jayson Tatum with 26 points.
Tom Westerholm @Tom_NBA
Second game in a row where the opponent just has absolutely nothing for Jayson Tatum, except he’s hitting 3s this time. – 8:15 PM
Keith Smith @KeithSmithNBA
Jayson Tatum has 25 points and it going to the line for the and-1 with 6:55 to play in the second quarter. – 8:15 PM
Gary Washburn @GwashburnGlobe
Meanwhile, Jayson Tatum has 26 points in 14 minutes on 12 shots. #Celtics #Heat – 8:15 PM
John Karalis @John_Karalis
Tatum might be going for 50…. or more… the way he’s going right now. – 8:14 PM
Ben Rohrbach @brohrbach
Watching intently for the moment the Prince of Wales tears off his shirt to reveal “Tatum 4 MVP” written in green paint across his chest. – 8:12 PM
Keith Smith @KeithSmithNBA
20 points for Jayson Tatum with just under 10 minutes to play in Q2. He’s scoring in all kinds of ways tonight. – 8:09 PM
Keith Smith @KeithSmithNBA
Celtics lead 38-35 after one
Tatum – 16 points
Smart – 6/2/2
Brogdon – 6 points
Celtics – 66.7% FGs
Celtics – 9-15 3Ps
Celtics – 5 turnovers
Adebayo – 9 points
Herro – 6/3/3
Highsmith – 6 points
Heat – 60% FGs
Heat – 5-12 3Ps
Heat – 2 turnovers – 8:04 PM
Ira Winderman @IraHeatBeat
Celtics go up 14 early, lose lead, but take 38-35 edge into second on Heat. Tatum 16 for Celtics; Adebayo 9 for Heat. – 8:01 PM
Keith Smith @KeithSmithNBA
I’m out on a limb here, but I don’t think Udonis Haslem can guard Jayson Tatum off the bounce. – 7:59 PM
Bobby Manning @RealBobManning
That’s about as bad of a defensive stretch as we’ve seen from the #Celtics. Started with Tatum letting Martin fire up a baseline 2 and flowed into 7 more #Heat makes in a row vs. Boston’s 2nd unit. 17-2 Miami run. – 7:56 PM
That’s about as bad of a defensive stretch as we’ve seen from the #Celtics. Started with Tatum letting Martin fire up a baseline 2 and flowed into 7 more #Heat makes in a row vs. Boston’s 2nd unit. 17-2 Miami run. – 7:56 PM
Bobby Manning @RealBobManning
One of the early impressive feats the #Celtics pulled off this season was navigating a bunch of frustrating Bam screens in Miami. Adebayo just drew an early foul on Smart setting a pick, but Tatum’s B2B 3s made it 20-6
clnsmedia.com/celtics-showed… – 7:48 PM
One of the early impressive feats the #Celtics pulled off this season was navigating a bunch of frustrating Bam screens in Miami. Adebayo just drew an early foul on Smart setting a pick, but Tatum’s B2B 3s made it 20-6
Wes Goldberg @wcgoldberg
Heat come out in a zone right away, Tatum drives unencumbered for a dunk. – 7:42 PM
John Karalis @John_Karalis
Tatum with the perfect cut down the middle on the baseline drive. Exactly what you’re supposed to do and he gets the easy dunk out of it – 7:42 PM
Adam Himmelsbach @AdamHimmelsbach
I’d like to predict the following interaction:
-Tatum and Prince William shake hands
-Prince William makes the least funny joke in world history
-Tatum laughs as if it was funniest joke in world history
-The two shake hands again, but as friends now
END SCENE – 7:23 PM
I’d like to predict the following interaction:
-Tatum and Prince William shake hands
-Prince William makes the least funny joke in world history
-Tatum laughs as if it was funniest joke in world history
-The two shake hands again, but as friends now
END SCENE – 7:23 PM
Keith Smith @KeithSmithNBA
Celtics starters tonight:
Al Horford
Jayson Tatum
Jaylen Brown
Derrick White
Marcus Smart
Heat starters:
Bam Adebayo
Caleb Martin
Max Strus
Tyler Herro
Kyle Lowry – 7:10 PM
Sean Grande @SeanGrandePBP
Heat at Celtics – TD Garden – November 30, 2022 – Starters
Boston – Smart, White, Brown, Tatum, Horford
Miami – Kyle Lowry, Tyler Herro, Max Strus, Caleb Martin, Bam Adebayo
OUT: Boston: R. Williams, Gallinari Miami: Dedmon, Butler, Oladipo, Yurtseven pic.twitter.com/wMvmbIvvHQ – 7:05 PM
Cameron Tabatabaie @CTabatabaie
Jayson Tatum and Jaylen Brown warming up pregame pic.twitter.com/KwgpPsRYY0 – 6:22 PM
Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin
“Jae is a good player and he’d help any team and teams know that.”
Part 2: #Suns GM James Jones talks Jae Crowder situation, Devin Booker, Deandre Ayton and Damion Lee (w/videos) azcentral.com/story/sports/n… via @azcentral – 5:06 PM
“Jae is a good player and he’d help any team and teams know that.”
Part 2: #Suns GM James Jones talks Jae Crowder situation, Devin Booker, Deandre Ayton and Damion Lee (w/videos) azcentral.com/story/sports/n… via @azcentral – 5:06 PM
Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin
Jae is a good player and he’d help any team and teams know that,”
Part 2: Phoenix #Suns GM James Jones talks Jae Crowder, Devin Booker, Deandre Ayton and Damion Lee (w/video.) azcentral.com/story/sports/n… via @azcentral – 5:05 PM
