Draymond Green fined $25,000

Less than one minute later, Stephen Curry got called for a technical for running on the court and waving his towel after Donte DiVincenzo hit a three — a sign of support for Green. Green said he “absolutely” appreciated Curry’s attempt to prove a point . “It’s the NBA, man,” Green said. “Your teammates make a good move, I didn’t affect the play. There was no one near me. So it sucks. And the fact that that’s going to count against my tech count? Common, that’s ridiculous.” -via ESPN / November 28, 2022