Marc J. Spears: Draymond Green fined pic.twitter.com/FMDj0yMoas
CJ Holmes @CjHolmes22
Draymond Green has been fined $25,000 by the league for directing obscene language toward a fan. pic.twitter.com/nzHjDWmKlL – 9:16 PM
Melissa Rohlin @melissarohlin
Warriors’ Draymond Green has been fined $25,000 for directing obscene language toward a fan, the NBA announced. – 8:38 PM
Madeline Kenney @madkenney
The NBA fined Draymond Green $25,000 for “directing obscene language toward a fan” in the fourth quarter of Tuesday’s loss to the Mavericks. – 8:33 PM
Jason Anderson @JandersonSacBee
Warriors forward Draymond Green fined $25,000. pic.twitter.com/834bbaUJwg – 8:31 PM
NBA Math @NBA_Math
🗣NEW POD
📋 MAILBAG PART 2
Thank you (1:20)
Nets (4:37)
Rule changes (7:28)
Clippers/Lakers (14:10)
Nuggets (17:55)
Top Centers (22:24)
Klay/Dray (24:55)
Heaves (35:55)
🎧 https://t.co/sG0PZNUhMr
🍎 https://t.co/QwPEQ2WiJx
✳️ https://t.co/vlkSKgTz3l
📺 https://t.co/3p4vVNuhct pic.twitter.com/rBmu3UCqfd – 6:08 PM
Madeline Kenney @madkenney
Warriors’ bench developing identity with help from Draymond Green mercurynews.com/2022/12/01/war… – 1:41 PM
Anthony Slater @anthonyVslater
New Warriors plus/minus podcast with @Marcus Thompson and @Tim Kawakami is out. Includes an extended Draymond Green conversation.
Apple: https://t.co/Sfk6cSjYzL
Spotify: https://t.co/EXoMxzr8bj
TA: https://t.co/vA8uXIrKiN pic.twitter.com/sRZddCePdb – 5:11 PM
Madeline Kenney @madkenney
Draymond Green on second unit evolution: “It’s uplifting to see these guys start to figure it out and come along.” – 10:43 PM
Madeline Kenney @madkenney
Draymond Green on Jonathan Kuminga: “He’s playing beautiful basketball, it’s great to see and this is something he can and will continue to build on.” – 10:41 PM
J. Michael Falgoust @ThisIsJMichael
Not pressuring the inbound…especially when that inbounder is Draymond is begging for it. Dallas lucky Klay couldn’t hit. – 10:07 PM
Chris Biderman @TheWarriorsWire
Steph Curry intentionally drew a technical foul in support of teammate Draymond Green on Sunday. warriorswire.usatoday.com/2022/11/28/ste… – 10:00 PM
Mike Prada @MikePradaNBA
If you’re Dallas why not run through every Draymond ball screen to force him to shoot FTs? – 9:58 PM
Dalton Johnson @DaltonJ_Johnson
Looney in for Draymond
Jack Winter @ArmstrongWinter
Definitely time for GSW to stop letting Klay check Luka. Mavs targeted that matchup early and often, knowing Dubs would give up soft switches.
Chris Biderman @TheWarriorsWire
Draymond Green reacts to his technical foul for celebrating a Jordan Poole shot. warriorswire.usatoday.com/2022/11/28/dra… – 8:02 PM
Dalton Johnson @DaltonJ_Johnson
BIG dunk from JaMychal Green and a “Hell yeah!” from bench by Draymond – 7:52 PM
Eddie Sefko @ESefko
Mavs starters unchanged: Luka, Dinwiddie, DFS, Hardaway Jr. and Powell.
Chris Biderman @TheWarriorsWire
Draymond Green had high praise for Jonathan Kuminga’s recent impact over Golden State’s last two games. warriorswire.usatoday.com/2022/11/28/dra… – 6:01 PM
This was Green’s seventh technical foul of the season. If a player reaches 16 techs, he will be suspended for one game. “It’s crazy. I probably got four techs this year that are questionable,” Green said after the game. “They told me I was at the lane line, but I thought I was standing in the corner. So I don’t know. It sucks, though.” -via ESPN / November 28, 2022
Less than one minute later, Stephen Curry got called for a technical for running on the court and waving his towel after Donte DiVincenzo hit a three — a sign of support for Green. Green said he “absolutely” appreciated Curry’s attempt to prove a point. “It’s the NBA, man,” Green said. “Your teammates make a good move, I didn’t affect the play. There was no one near me. So it sucks. And the fact that that’s going to count against my tech count? Common, that’s ridiculous.” -via ESPN / November 28, 2022
