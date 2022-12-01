Jalen Williams, Bennedict Mathurin named Rookies of the Month

Cody Taylor: Oklahoma City guard-forward Jalen Williams and Indiana Pacers guard-forward Bennedict Mathurin have been named the NBA Western and Eastern Conference Rookies of the Month, respectively, for games played in October/November.
Emiliano Carchia @Sportando
Bennedict Mathurin, Jalen Williams named NBA Rookies of the Month sportando.basketball/en/bennedict-m… – 4:35 PM
Rylan Stiles @Rylan_Stiles
Jalen Williams is the Western Conference Rookie of the Month. pic.twitter.com/4pQrbM5QTF – 3:53 PM
Clemente Almanza @CAlmanza1007
In the last 24 hours, Jalen Williams has:
– Scored a career-high 27 points
– Hit the go-ahead floater to complete the 20-point comeback win against the Spurs
– Won Western Conference Rookie of the Month
– All while wearing a mask for most of the month pic.twitter.com/kr6pNxT3m5 – 3:50 PM
Brandon Rahbar @BrandonRahbar
Wild that Jalen Williams won Western Conference Rookie of the Month while playing the whole time with a broken face. – 3:47 PM
Jeff Zillgitt @JeffZillgitt
Amid talk of the Sabonis-Haliburton trade, the Pacers look like they hit it big with lottery pick Bennedict Mathurin who was just named East rookie of the month. Here’s my look at Mathurin and his unique path to the NBA:
usatoday.com/story/sports/n… – 3:46 PM
Brandon Rahbar @BrandonRahbar
Jalen Williams has been named the Western Conference Rookie of the Month for October/November. 👏 – 3:42 PM
Brandon Rahbar @BrandonRahbar
Western Conference Rookie of the Month
October/November 2021: Josh Giddey
December 2021: Josh Giddey
January 2022: Josh Giddey
February 2022: Josh Giddey
March/April 2022: Jalen Green
October/November 2022: Jalen Williams pic.twitter.com/DTaXBMrM7l – 3:42 PM
Marc Stein @TheSteinLine
Indiana’s Bennedict Mathurin and Oklahoma City’s Jalen Williams have been named East and West Rookie of the Month by the NBA.
More NBA from me: marcstein.Substack.com – 3:37 PM
Clemente Almanza @CAlmanza1007
Thunder PR statement on Jalen Williams winning Western Conference Rookie of the Month for Oct/Nov: pic.twitter.com/pbeZSe3pTC – 3:36 PM
Clemente Almanza @CAlmanza1007
Jalen Williams wins Western Conference Rookie of the Month for Oct/Nov: pic.twitter.com/zdO0psHOzq – 3:34 PM
Mark Haynes @markhaynesnba
Oklahoma City Thunder’s Jalen Williams and Indiana Pacers’ Bennedict Mathurin are the NBA Rookies of the Month. – 3:33 PM
Kevin Chouinard @KLChouinard
Bennedict Mathurin won Eastern Conference Rookie of the Month. AJ Griffin was a nominee. – 3:32 PM
Brandon Rahbar @BrandonRahbar
Jalen Williams has been named the Western Conference Rookie of the Month for November. 👏 – 3:32 PM
Scott Agness @ScottAgness
Pacers rookie Bennedict Mathurin named Eastern Conference Rookie of the Month — for the first month of the season.
He averaged 19ppg on 40% shooting from range. – 3:31 PM
Pacers rookie Bennedict Mathurin named Eastern Conference Rookie of the Month — for the first month of the season.
Cody Taylor @CodyTaylorNBA
Oklahoma City guard-forward Jalen Williams and Indiana Pacers guard-forward Bennedict Mathurin have been named the NBA Western and Eastern Conference Rookies of the Month, respectively, for games played in October/November. pic.twitter.com/hpYKpSWKa1 – 3:30 PM
Henry Abbott @TrueHoop
Paolo Banchero, Jabari Smith Jr., Keegan Murray, Jaden Ivey, Bennedict Mathurin, Shaedon Sharpe, Dyson Daniels, Jalen Williams, Andrew Nembhard: @David Thorpe is watching rookies. Subscribe to TrueHoop now to read his complete thoughts: truehoop.com/p/david-thorpe… – 1:35 PM
Clemente Almanza @CAlmanza1007
Dieng to JDub
JDub to Dieng
OKC’s two lottery picks had quite the night
Jalen Williams: “It was good for us to be out there… That was the first time me & Ous have been out there for that long… It was cool getting a little rookie connection going.”
pic.twitter.com/uXqSEFxqDo – 12:15 PM
Khobi Price @khobi_price
Now that October and November are behind us, really curious to see how the Eastern Conference Rookie of the Month will shake out.
The statistical cases for the presumed frontrunners in Magic forward Paolo Banchero and Pacers guard Bennedict Mathurin: pic.twitter.com/lCZuEGkh6k – 12:11 PM
Khobi Price @khobi_price
Now that October and November are behind us, really curious to see how the Eastern Conference Rookie of the Month will shake out.
The statistical cases for the presumed frontrunners in Magic forward Paolo Banchero and Pacers guard Bennedict Mathurin: pic.twitter.com/tsUIyngA6B – 12:09 PM
Jonathan Wasserman @NBADraftWass
At this time last year, Santa Clara’s Jalen Williams was just becoming a name of interest to scouts, 3 seasons into NCAA career. November 30, 2021, career-best 30 points vs Hawaii.
November 30, 2022: Williams scores 27 points for OKC, including game-sealing bucket to beat Spurs: pic.twitter.com/2DWAshLBaF – 9:35 AM
Rylan Stiles @Rylan_Stiles
New Locked on #Thunder Podcast:
🏀 Career night for Jalen Williams
🏀 The defense in the 2nd half
🏀 Ousmane Dieng looks different
🏀 Is Tre Mann back?
#ThunderUp #FirstListen:
https://t.co/mMkaoVLwqq pic.twitter.com/Sb7fDxC3Wk – 3:49 AM
Brandon Rahbar @BrandonRahbar
Only rookies to score 27+ points in a game this season:
Paolo Banchero (4 times)
Bennedict Mathurin (3 times)
Jalen Williams – 12:16 AM
Rob Perez @WorldWideWob
down by 30 and Mathurin still trying to declare war against whoever is guarding him every single possession. this kid sees only red like a t-1000 i swear. – 12:14 AM
Sean Cunningham @SeanCunningham
Ben Mathurin just flexed after his bucket, drawing the 4th foul on Domantas Sabonis. – 11:49 PM
Brandon Rahbar @BrandonRahbar
Jalen Williams on his post-game shower from Poku and Chet:
“I got water thrown at me, not poured. I had a cup hit my face. So there was a lot going on.” pic.twitter.com/SE5jhtIccl – 11:18 PM
Clemente Almanza @CAlmanza1007
Jalen Williams on his dunking abilities: “I have very long arms.” – 11:15 PM
Clemente Almanza @CAlmanza1007
Jalen Williams on his post-game water celebration reaction: “I got the water thrown at me, not towards.” – 11:10 PM
Rylan Stiles @Rylan_Stiles
Jalen Williams on his cutting ability “I just wait for someone to turn their head and cut.” On his huge dunk “I have very long arms. I was going to lay it up” – 11:10 PM
Clemente Almanza @CAlmanza1007
Jalen Williams on handling high-stress moments late in games as a rookie without getting nervous: “I don’t really view myself as being a rookie.” – 11:09 PM
Brandon Rahbar @BrandonRahbar
Jalen Williams: “I don’t really view myself as a rookie. I just go out there and play my game.”
Rylan Stiles @Rylan_Stiles
Jalen Williams “I don’t view myself as a rookie” said the team pumps confidence in him and this is what he works on so he doesn’t get nervous. – 11:08 PM
Rylan Stiles @Rylan_Stiles
Jalen Williams on who they turn to without Shai Gilgeous-Alexander “each other” he said all being the same age helps hold each other accountable – 11:08 PM
Clemente Almanza @CAlmanza1007
Jalen Williams notes tonight was really the first night where he & Ousmane Dieng played extended mins together: “It was cool getting a little rookie connection going.” – 11:07 PM
Rylan Stiles @Rylan_Stiles
Jalen Williams said it was cool to get his first real run with Ousmane Dieng. – 11:07 PM
Rylan Stiles @Rylan_Stiles
The man of the hour Jalen Williams. pic.twitter.com/hPnfRUQLRJ – 11:06 PM
Clemente Almanza @CAlmanza1007
Lu Dort on Jalen Williams tonight: “He’s stepped up. Real confident.” – 10:54 PM
Rylan Stiles @Rylan_Stiles
Lu Dort on Jalen Williams “he stepped up” said J-Dub played with confidence. – 10:53 PM
Brandon Rahbar @BrandonRahbar
Josh Giddey on Jalen Williams: “He was great. He was awesome tonight. He’s been great all year. He’s great on both ends of the floor.” pic.twitter.com/8sexLZggky – 10:50 PM
Rylan Stiles @Rylan_Stiles
Josh Giddey on Jalen Williams “he was great” like Mark Daigneault pointed out his defense as well “it’s usually him and Lu [Dort] on their best guys each night” praised J-Dubs cutting ability as well. – 10:47 PM
Clemente Almanza @CAlmanza1007
Josh Giddey on Jalen Williams’ performance: “He was awesome tonight. He’s been great all year… He’s great on both ends of the ball.” – 10:47 PM
Brandon Rahbar @BrandonRahbar
Mark Daigneault on Jalen Williams: “He was big time. He was really good.
He’s huge for a wing. He’s smart, he’s tough… He’s gonna be a really good defensive player.”
JDub is 6’6” with a 7’2” wingspan. – 10:38 PM
Clemente Almanza @CAlmanza1007
Mark Daigneault on Jalen Williams: “The thing that’s intriguing is his size out there. He’s huge for a wing… Once the fundamentals catch up… He’s gonna be a really good defensive player.” – 10:37 PM
Rylan Stiles @Rylan_Stiles
Mark Daigneault on Jalen Williams “he’s going to be a very good defensive player too” while talking about his standout night offensively. – 10:36 PM
Royce Young @royceyoung
Jalen Williams finishes with a career-high 27 on 11-15 shooting, and had the ball in his hands late to seal it hitting a runner to put OKC up four with 30.2 left. Great game from JDub, and he did it all in character — steady, smart and selective. – 10:20 PM
Brandon Rahbar @BrandonRahbar
Jalen Williams tonight
27 points (career/game high)
6 rebounds
2 assists
11-15 shooting
2-3 from 3
1 dagger floater
All Rookie Team stock 📈 pic.twitter.com/FLWLriaCld – 10:20 PM
Brandon Rahbar @BrandonRahbar
Jalen Williams tonight
27 points (career/game high)
5 rebounds
2 assists
11-15 shooting
2-3 from 3
1 dagger floater
All Rookie Team stock 📈 pic.twitter.com/sX7KMCMBuD – 10:19 PM
Brandon Rahbar @BrandonRahbar
Jalen Williams hits a dagger running push shot to give OKC a 4 point lead with 30 seconds to go.
JDub has been the best player on the court tonight. – 10:15 PM
Brandon Rahbar @BrandonRahbar
Jalen Williams hits a possible dagger running push shot to give OKC a 4 point@lead with 30 seconds to go.
JDub has been the best player on the court tonight. – 10:15 PM
Keith Smith @KeithSmithNBA
OKC put the ball in Jalen Williams’ hands and he hit a nice floater.
Thunder have so many guys to keep tabs on. They won’t all pop, but if a few do… – 10:14 PM
OKC put the ball in Jalen Williams’ hands and he hit a nice floater.
Rylan Stiles @Rylan_Stiles
Fantastic showing by the Thunder lottery picks tonight. Ousmane Dieng and Jalen Williams have both flashed a lot, excited for their future! – 10:03 PM
Brandon Rahbar @BrandonRahbar
Jalen Williams out here doing a nice Shai Gilgeous-Alexander impression to get OKC back in this game.
JDub has 21 points on 9-13 shooting including 2-3 from 3. – 9:55 PM
Jalen Williams out here doing a nice Shai Gilgeous-Alexander impression to get OKC back in this game.
Rylan Stiles @Rylan_Stiles
Jalen Williams is just special, fantastic cutter, he gets OKC within two. HE has his first 20+ point game. – 9:50 PM
Brandon Rahbar @BrandonRahbar
Jalen Williams has a new career high of 17 points on a poster dunk over two Spurs.
JDub still has the 4th quarter to add to his personal best.
He just added a layup before I finished this tweet.
JDub up to 19 after scoring on 3 straight possessions. – 9:48 PM
Clemente Almanza @CAlmanza1007
Thunder PR:
Jalen Williams has posted a career-high 19 points (8-12 FGs). – 9:47 PM
Thunder PR:
Brandon Rahbar @BrandonRahbar
Jalen Williams has a new career high of 17 points on a poster dunk over two spurs.
JDub still has the 4th quarter to add to his personal best.
He just added a layup before I finished this tweet.
Rylan Stiles @Rylan_Stiles
Jalen Williams was really animated after that slam, rightfully so, I still do not know how he pulled that off besides just being him. He then gets a fantastic finish to end the 3rd and now has 19 points OKC is down 96-88, could be the spark they need. – 9:46 PM
Rylan Stiles @Rylan_Stiles
WHAT A SLAM ON THE BACKDOOR CUT BY JALEN WILLIAMS, he has a new career high, 17 points. – 9:45 PM
Rylan Stiles @Rylan_Stiles
And-one for Jalen Williams he has 15 right now, his career high is 16. – 9:44 PM
Rylan Stiles @Rylan_Stiles
Jalen Williams cuts the Spurs lead to ten with a three, very impressive game from him. – 9:28 PM
Rylan Stiles @Rylan_Stiles
What a move by Jalen Williams spinning through the lane with a nice dump off pass to Jeremiah Robinson-Earl for the finish. Sheesh. – 9:04 PM
Rylan Stiles @Rylan_Stiles
This should be a career high game for Jalen Williams, he is already up to 7 points in the first, and has looked fantastic in his minutes. He plays so under control. Rare for a rookie to be this skilled and patient – 8:33 PM
Rylan Stiles @Rylan_Stiles
Almost a line change for Mark Daigneault new lineup
Isaiah Joe
Jalen Williams
Ousmane Dieng
Kenrich Williams
Aleksej Pokusevski – 8:29 PM
Rylan Stiles @Rylan_Stiles
Jalen Williams is off to a great start, I hope OKC puts him as the PnR ball handler more this game. He navigates it so well. Would be a nice source of offense. – 8:20 PM
Rylan Stiles @Rylan_Stiles
#Thunder starters without Shai Gilgeous-Alexander:
Josh Giddey
Lu Dort
Jalen Williams
Jeremiah Robinson-Earl
Aleksej Pokusevski – 7:50 PM
Brandon Rahbar @BrandonRahbar
Jalen Williams is moving up the NBA Rookie of the Year ladder.
JDub is #7 this week.
With SGA out tonight, expect JDub to have a big role vs the Spurs. pic.twitter.com/bRFj9ytIP2 – 4:45 PM
Justin Kubatko: The @Indiana Pacers Bennedict Mathurin tied the NBA record for fewest games needed to reach 40 career 3P made (16). He’s the first player in NBA history to make at least 40 3P and 80 FT through the first 16 games of his career. -via Twitter @jkubatko / November 22, 2022
Jorge Sierra: Pacers’ Bennedict Mathurin has a decent shot at winning Rookie of the Year and Sixth Man of the Year. As of now, he leads both categories in Global Rating. pic.twitter.com/WVW4N8hwc2 -via Twitter @hoopshype / November 22, 2022
Haliburton praised that ability on “The Old Man & the Three” podcast. This guy gets to the free-throw line better than any rookie I have ever seen. He just lives there. I told him early in the year: ‘Go play the four right now. I’m going to run a pick-and-roll and throw it back to you and when you catch it, catch it on the run and go to the hoop.’ He always goes to the free-throw line. -via The Rookie Wire / November 11, 2022
Clemente Almanza: Tre Mann on Jalen Williams: “JDub’s been great. Everybody’s pretty much seen it after Summer League. We expected that from him. He’s a great player. Sam (Presti) picked him for a reason and he’s showing it.” -via Twitter @CAlmanza1007 / December 1, 2022
Rylan Stiles: Aleksej Pokusevski loves Jalen Williams new profile picture on instagram pic.twitter.com/l02Dnshjof -via Twitter @Rylan_Stiles / November 22, 2022
Clemente Almanza: Jalen Williams on visiting the White House: “It was cool just to be there. I’ve never even been to Washington… It was a really cool experience. Obviously a lot of history involved with it. It was cool to meet and talk with different officials.” -via Twitter @CAlmanza1007 / November 21, 2022
