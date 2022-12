James Harden back Monday for game vs. Rockets?

Philadelphia 76ers guard James Harden is targeting a return during the team’s current three-game road trip, likely Monday in Houston, league sources told The Athletic on Wednesday. Here’s what you need to know: Harden has been sidelined since suffering a right foot tendon strain in a game against the Wizards on Nov. 2. He was expected to miss a month, a league source said at the time. Philadelphia has been short-handed as of late due to injuries among other top players, including Joel Embiid — who returned Monday — and Tyrese Maxey.Source: Rich Hofmann, Shams Charania, Shams Charania and Rich Hofmann @ The Athletic