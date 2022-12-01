James Harden back Monday for game vs. Rockets?

Philadelphia 76ers guard James Harden is targeting a return during the team’s current three-game road trip, likely Monday in Houston, league sources told The Athletic on Wednesday. Here’s what you need to know: Harden has been sidelined since suffering a right foot tendon strain in a game against the Wizards on Nov. 2. He was expected to miss a month, a league source said at the time. Philadelphia has been short-handed as of late due to injuries among other top players, including Joel Embiid — who returned Monday — and Tyrese Maxey.
Source: Rich Hofmann, Shams Charania, Shams Charania and Rich Hofmann @ The Athletic
What’s the buzz on Twitter?
Erik Slater @erikslater_
Longest streaks with 30+ points, five or more rebounds and five or more assists in franchise history:
4 straight – Kevin Durant – active
4 straight – Kevin Durant – Dec. 2021
4 straight – James Harden – Dec. 2021 – Jan. 2022 – 9:39 PM
Kevin Chouinard @KLChouinard
Games with 30+ points and 10+ assists
Oscar Robertson 230
James Harden 99
LeBron James 94
Russell Westbrook 83
Tiny Archibald 76
Jerry West 73
Magic Johnson 58
Trae Young 55
Allen Iverson 47
Isiah Thomas 45 – 9:32 PM
Alex Schiffer @Alex__Schiffer
More from @BKN_NETSPR: Longest streaks with 30+ points, five or more rebounds and five or more assists in franchise history:
4 straight – Kevin Durant – active
4 straight – Kevin Durant – Dec. 2021
4 straight – James Harden – Dec. 2021 – Jan. 2022 – 9:21 PM
Ira Winderman @IraHeatBeat
Jayson’s Tatum with 34 points, with 8:53 still to play in the third period. The Heat all-time opponent record is 58 by James Harden on Feb. 28, 2019. – 8:52 PM
Dave Early @DavidEarly
This matchup is gonna stay a challenge for Philly even when Harden and Maxey are back. Could sure use a talented wing out of Nova – 8:25 PM
Tony Mejia @MejiaDinero
76ers at Cavs should be a fun one despite both teams missing key guys with James Harden, Kevin Love, Jarrett Allen and Tyrese Maxey out. I’m expecting Shake Milton to keep thriving and like him to top his points, rebounds and assists prop. From the @WagerTalk NBA Tip-Off Show: pic.twitter.com/FV0F7IFdia – 6:05 PM
Kurt Helin @basketballtalk
Report: James Harden, Khris Middleton nearing return to court nba.nbcsports.com/2022/11/30/rep… – 4:35 PM
Austin Krell @NBAKrell
PJ Tucker has an eFG of 75% with James Harden on the floor this season.
Without Harden, that number is at 27%.
A 48% drop in shooting efficiency.
More on why I don’t buy that Tucker’s struggles are related to age:
thepaintedlines.com/pj-tuckers-str… – 3:34 PM
Austin Krell @NBAKrell
PJ Tucker’s has an eFG of 75% with James Harden on the floor this season.
Without Harden, that number is at 27%.
A 48% drop in shooting efficiency.
More on why I don’t buy that Tucker’s struggles are related to age:
thepaintedlines.com/pj-tuckers-str… – 3:33 PM
Justin Kubatko @jkubatko
Luka Doncic has recorded at least 20 points and five assists in each of his 19 games this season, the second-longest such streak to start a season in NBA history.
James Harden recorded 22 such games in a row to open the 2017-18 season.
Much more here: open.substack.com/pub/statitudes… – 2:19 PM
Rich Hoffman @rich_hofmann
James Harden is returning to the court soon, perhaps on Monday in Houston.
More analysis here, on the timeline, how the Sixers have fared without him (hint: well) and the biggest priorities for Harden and team when he comes back: theathletic.com/3953752/2022/1… – 2:12 PM
Emiliano Carchia @Sportando
76ers star Harden targeting return on current road trip
sportando.basketball/en/76ers-star-… – 1:38 PM
Keith Pompey @PompeyOnSixers
#Sixers star James Harden targeting Monday’s game against #HoustonRockets as return date inquirer.com/sixers/sixers-… via @phillyinquirer – 1:35 PM
Kyle Neubeck @KyleNeubeck
James Harden is expected back on the current Sixers road trip, assuming no setbacks between now and the Houston game next Monday. A few points of intrigue when he comes back: phillyvoice.com/report-sixers-… – 1:22 PM
Austin Krell @NBAKrell
PJ Tucker hasn’t scored in 7 of the Sixers’ last 8 games.
The team’s supporters are concerned, proclaiming that the 37-year-old forward is “washed”.
I say it’s quite simple — he hasn’t touched the ball enough since Harden went down:
thepaintedlines.com/pj-tuckers-str… – 10:27 AM
ESPN Stats: Devin Booker is the 2nd player over the last 25 years with 50 points and 80% shooting through the first 3 quarters of a game, joining James Harden on Nov. 5, 2017 against the Jazz. -via Twitter / December 1, 2022
Shams Charania: Sources: Two notable injury updates: – Bucks star Khris Middleton is nearing his season debut, potentially as soon as Friday vs. Lakers. – 76ers star James Harden is targeting return on current three-game road trip, likely in Houston on Monday. -via Twitter @ShamsCharania / November 30, 2022
Ky Carlin: James Harden (right foot tendon strain), Tyrese Maxey (left foot fracture), and Jaden Springer (right quad strain) all remain out tomorrow against the Cavs #Sixers -via Twitter @Ky_Carlin / November 29, 2022
