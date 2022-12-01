Jimmy Butler will return against Celtics on Friday?

With Jimmy Butler set to rejoin his teammates on Friday, the Heat will gain some clarity on a key question: Has the gap between last year’s Eastern Conference finalists widened to the point that their records would suggest? Or is the Heat (10-12) still positioned to be competitive with Boston (18-4) should the teams meet again in the postseason? Butler was set to join the Heat in Boston on Thursday evening after missing seven games with a knee injury; Miami listed him as questionable for the game.
Source: Miami Herald
Marc J. Spears @MarcJSpears
Heat say Jimmy Butler (knee), Nikola Jovic (foot) and Dewayne Dedmon (foot) are all listed as questionable for tomorrow’s game vs the Celtics. – 3:55 PM
Tim Reynolds @ByTimReynolds
Jimmy Butler is questionable for tomorrow. No longer listed as out, officially. – 3:48 PM
Ira Winderman @IraHeatBeat
Jimmy Butler upgraded to questionable for Friday at Celtics.
Heat injury report:
Probable: Herro (ankle), Highsmith (ankle), Robinson (ankle), Strus (shoulder), Vincent (knee),
Questionable: Butler (knee), Dedmon (foot). Jovic (foot),
Out: Oladipo (knee), Yurtseven (ankle). – 3:39 PM
Eric Walden @tribjazz
After that ad sequence, I’m left to wonder … did Jimmy Butler tell the Captain about the Xfinity Black Friday sale? – 9:31 PM
Ira Winderman @IraHeatBeat
Per Celtics: “Their Royal Highnesses The Prince and Princess of Wales are attending tonight’s National Basketball Association game between the Boston Celtics and Miami Heat at TD Garden.” Jimmy Butler, the Heat’s Royal Highness, is expected Friday, traveling Thursday to Boston. – 7:28 PM
Keith Smith @KeithSmithNBA
Dewayne Dedmon is out for the Heat tonight in Boston.
Jimmy Butler and Victor Oladipo are also out for Miami. – 5:49 PM
Anthony Chiang @Anthony_Chiang
The Heat defense is a top-10 unit despite early-season problems and injury issues. How? Zone has led the push up the rankings, as Heat defense faces toughest test yet tomorrow vs. Celtics miamiherald.com/sports/nba/mia… Also, Jimmy Butler remains out and the rest of the injury report – 5:59 PM
Bobby Manning @RealBobManning
Jimmy Butler and Victor Oladipo are officially out for #Celtics #Heat on Wednesday.
Nikola Jovic (foot), Gabe Vincent (knee) and Duncan Robinson (ankle) are questionable.
Jaylen Brown remains questionable (neck) for Boston. – 5:36 PM
Marc J. Spears @MarcJSpears
Heat say Jimmy Butler (knee) has both been ruled out of tomorrow’s game vs the Celtics. – 5:33 PM
Anthony Chiang @Anthony_Chiang
Heat injury report for tomorrow vs. Celtics:
Out: Jimmy Butler, Victor Oladipo, Omer Yurtseven
Questionable: Nikola Jovic, Dewayne Dedmon, Gabe Vincent, Caleb Martin, Tyler Herro, Haywood Highsmith, Duncan Robinson
Probable: Jamal Cain, Max Strus
12 players on injury report. – 5:31 PM
Brady Hawk @BradyHawk305
Looking ahead to Heat-Celtics over these next two, with Jimmy Butler expected to miss the first 1:
I’m interested in the Heat’s defense
The Celtics offense is as good as it gets in the NBA, fresh off a historic night from deep
Can Miami survive in zone? I don’t think so – 12:45 PM
Anthony Chiang @Anthony_Chiang
NEW: That Heat’s defense is a top-10 unit despite its early-season problems and injury issues. How? miamiherald.com/sports/nba/mia… Also, Jimmy Butler remains away from the Heat today and is not expected back for Wednesday’s game in Boston – 12:17 PM
Anthony Chiang @Anthony_Chiang
Jimmy Butler is not yet with the Heat in Boston. But the hope is that he’ll make his return Friday against the Celtics. – 11:44 AM
Ira Winderman @IraHeatBeat
Jimmy Butler waiting game continues, Friday vs. Celtics looking like next target return date. sun-sentinel.com/sports/miami-h… Team currently at practice, with forward still not back with Heat. – 11:40 AM
