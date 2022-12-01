Khris Middleton to debut on Friday against Lakers

Adrian Wojnarowski: ESPN Sources: Milwaukee Bucks All-Star forward Khris Middleton plans to make his season debut vs. the Los Angeles Lakers on Friday (ESPN, 7:30 PM ET). Middleton has been recovering from July surgery on his left wrist. The Bucks are 15-5, second in the East.
Adrian Wojnarowski @wojespn
ESPN story on Milwaukee Bucks All-Star Khris Middleton planning return on Friday vs. the Lakers espn.com/nba/story/_/id… – 12:05 PM
Adrian Wojnarowski @wojespn
ESPN Sources: Milwaukee Bucks All-Star forward Khris Middleton plans to make his season debut vs. the Los Angeles Lakers on Friday (ESPN, 7:30 PM ET). Middleton has been recovering from July surgery on his left wrist. The Bucks are 15-5, second in the East. – 11:49 AM
Kane Pitman @KanePitman
Postgame show w/@Frank Madden
It wasn’t perfect, but Giannis keeps filling the boxscore and Grayson Allen has another moment. Milwaukee are on 60-win pace at the quarter way mark with Khris Middleton yet to play a minute.
Cameron Tabatabaie @CTabatabaie
NEW: Prince William and Kate Middleton will be in attendance for tonight’s Celtics-Heat game here in Boston
The Prince and Princess of Wales are visiting Boston for Friday’s Earthshot Awards – 7:23 PM
Jim Owczarski @JimOwczarski
I’m not in New York for this game, but #Bucks head coach Mike Budenholzer was asked about the return of all-star Khris Middleton:
“I’m not here to say when he’s going to play, when he’s not going to play. We’ll continue to see how he does. (1/2) – 6:18 PM
Mike Vorkunov @MikeVorkunov
Bucks coach Mike Budenholzer didn’t answer definitively when asked if Khris Middleton will play Friday, or what timetable for his return is. Said he did more today.
“To say he’s close is accurate,” Budenholzer said. “I’m just going to leave it at that. Close can mean anything.” – 6:15 PM
Kurt Helin @basketballtalk
Report: James Harden, Khris Middleton nearing return to court nba.nbcsports.com/2022/11/30/rep… – 4:35 PM
Eric Nehm @eric_nehm
Khris Middleton is nearing his season debut, per our @Shams Charania.
“It’s wild. We’ve been playing the way we are and we haven’t had an All-Star, All-NBA guy like that, just tops at his position. That’s scary.” – Brook Lopez
At @TheAthletic: theathletic.com/3947057/2022/1… – 2:12 PM
Emiliano Carchia @Sportando
Bucks star Middleton could make season debut on Friday
sportando.basketball/en/bucks-star-… – 1:27 PM
CBS NBA @CBSSportsNBA
Khris Middleton injury update: Bucks star could make season debut Friday vs. Lakers, per report
cbssports.com/nba/news/khris… – 1:26 PM
More on this storyline
Shams Charania: Sources: Two notable injury updates: – Bucks star Khris Middleton is nearing his season debut, potentially as soon as Friday vs. Lakers. – 76ers star James Harden is targeting return on current three-game road trip, likely in Houston on Monday. -via Twitter @ShamsCharania / November 30, 2022
Jim Owczarski: The #Bucks have formally (again) assigned Khris Middleton, MarJon Beauchamp and Thanasis Antetokounmpo to the #Herd for a practice today. Mike Budenholzer said his team did a ‘very, very, very light practice’ that Middleton participated in also. -via Twitter @JimOwczarski / November 28, 2022
Eric Nehm: The Milwaukee Bucks have assigned Khris Middleton, MarJon Beauchamp and Thanasis Antetokounmpo to the Wisconsin Herd, per the team. (Reminder: This means they are likely going to practice with the Herd today and then be recalled this afternoon before the game tonight.) -via Twitter @eric_nehm / November 25, 2022
