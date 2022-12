Kyrie Irving on Kevin Durant: 'There’s nothing normal about what he does out there on the floor'

When asked if he ever finds himself watching Kevin Durant in awe during such a performance, Kyrie Irving couldn’t help but say yes. “Oh yeah all the time,” Irving replied. “I think it’s a natural reaction when you’re seeing something special occur in front of you. You do your best to still be engaged but it’s hard not to just stare and just watch somebody that special and talented. We know what he’s capable of, but when he shows his talent tonight it’s definitely an honor to be a part of. Grateful to be his teammate.” -via Clutch Points / November 29, 2022