Kyrie Irving on Kevin Durant: 'There’s nothing normal about what he does out there on the floor'

“There’s nothing normal about what he does out there on the floor,” Kyrie Irving said of Durant’s offensive efficiency. “That’s God-given talent. But when we see it displayed so effortlessly, so efficiently, we definitely have to celebrate that.”
Source: Erik Slater @ Clutch Points
Eurohoops @Eurohoopsnet
Kristaps Porzingis on the challenges presented in taking on Kevin Durant: “He’s very hard to stop especially if he’s feeling good” #NBA
BasketNews @BasketNews_com
Kristaps Porzingis dunks on Kevin Durant and gets T’d up after his reaction 👀
Michael Gallagher @MikeSGallagher
Leaders in eFG% on pull-up shooting this season (more than 80 FGA, 59 quals):
Steph Curry – 64.0 (lol, #StephBetter)
Donovan Mitchell – 61.8
Kevin Durant – 56.9
Bojan Bogdanovic – 55.9
Kyrie Irving – 55.8
Bradley Beal – 54.2
Tyrese Haliburton – 53.7
Tyler Herro – 53.6 – 3:27 AM
Sean Grande @SeanGrandePBP
Jayson Tatum leapfrogs SGA, Steph and Luka with his 49 Wednesday.
He and Kevin Durant go head-to-head Sunday night in Brooklyn. pic.twitter.com/U7p9DXq3DX – 12:03 AM
Kristian Winfield @Krisplashed
Just weeks after Kevin Durant broke Wizards C Daniel Gafford’s ankles with a nasty hesitation-crossover-pullup combo, he had the remainder of the Wizards’ starters on skates. nydailynews.com/sports/basketb… – 11:38 PM
Gerald Bourguet @GeraldBourguet
The only players in NBA history to score 50+ points on 80% shooting or better:
Wilt Chamberlain
Michael Jordan
Kyrie Irving
Jamal Murray
Giannis Antetokounmpo
Karl Malone
Dana Barros
Adrian Dantley
Bernard King
Devin Booker – 11:21 PM
Kevin Durant @KDTrey5
49, 8-12 from Tracy is ridiculous Jayson Tatum. It’s a lot of cookin goin on in this league man. – 11:19 PM
StatMuse @statmuse
50-point games without missing more than 5 shots since 1995:
Kyrie (2x)
Giannis
Murray
Book pic.twitter.com/zepQgTH27e – 11:13 PM
Nick Friedell @NickFriedell
Vaughn on KD: “Sometimes I have to make sure I don’t take him for granted. The fact that he shows up every single day, he’s ready to work, he’s ready to listen, he’s ready to be a great teammate.” – 10:57 PM
Nick Friedell @NickFriedell
KD said he’s had a “a couple” shooting stretches like this in his career. “They come and go. I can’t go into games expecting that if I don’t put the work in, prepare the right way, that I’ll make every shot, so I can’t get comfortable right now that I’m shooting the ball solid” – 10:53 PM
Nick Friedell @NickFriedell
KD said he is playing ‘carefree basketball’ right now “I think that’s the best way to play. Sometimes when you want to win too much, you get in your own way. You distract yourself or you worry about the results too much. So I just try to focus on each process and each possesion” – 10:50 PM
Barbara Barker @meanbarb
KD has made 44 of his last 64. When he was asked if he ever had a stretch like this, he responded: “Yeah.” pic.twitter.com/xWPKGRrtKq – 10:40 PM
Alex Schiffer @Alex__Schiffer
Kevin Durant doesn’t want to put too much on T.J. Warren for his return but is excited to have him back. Knows Warren has had a long road back. – 10:37 PM
Kristian Winfield @Krisplashed
Jacque Vaughn says Kevin Durant playing 38 minutes is “not ideal” but we know how that goes.
The fewer minutes KD plays, the worse off the Nets historically tend to be. – 10:18 PM
Erik Slater @erikslater_
Jacque Vaughn on KD’s minutes load:
“It’s not ideal… We are behind the scenes talking about what the stretch looks like beyond this. So it’s on our mind.”
Durant is leading the league in minutes this season. – 10:18 PM
Alex Schiffer @Alex__Schiffer
Jacque Vaughn said with no Ben Simmons he had to adjust the rotations to always have Kyrie Irving and Kevin Durant on the court tonight. Has to without Simmons. – 10:14 PM
Erik Slater @erikslater_
Jacque Vaughn on KD:
“Sometimes I have to make sure I don’t take him for granted.”
I’m sure most Nets fans can agree, JV. – 10:14 PM
Josh Robbins @JoshuaBRobbins
Final: Nets 113, Wizards 107
Porzingis: 27 pts., 19 rebs., 2 blocks
Beal: 25 pts., 5 rebs., 6 assts.
Kuzma: 25 pts., 4 rebs., 3 assts.
Durant: 39 pts., 5 rebs., 5 assts.
Free throws: Nets 24/26, Wizards 23/24
3-pointers: Nets 11/26, Wizards 6/24 – 10:04 PM
Nick Friedell @NickFriedell
That’s three in a row for the Nets.
KD finishes with 39 points, five rebounds and five assists in 37 minutes. He was 13-for-20 from the field and 11-for-11 from the free throw line. – 10:03 PM
Erik Slater @erikslater_
Final: Nets 113, Wizards 107
Durant: 39 points, 13/20 shooting
Irving: 27 pts, 9/21 shooting
Harris: 14 pts, 4/6 from three
Another huge KD game. Joe Harris comes alive from three. Two massive hustle plays from Royce down the stretch.
Nets over .500 for the 1st time this year. – 10:03 PM
StatMuse @statmuse
KD tonight:
39 PTS
5 REB
5 AST
4th consecutive 30/5/5 game. pic.twitter.com/zx0eq49Tyz – 10:03 PM
Alex Schiffer @Alex__Schiffer
Final: Nets beat the Wizards 113-107 to improve to 12-11, their first time over. 500 this season. They’ve won three straight. All have been ugly, but they’re wins. KD had 39, Kyrie added 27, Joe Harris with 14 on four 3s. Raptors come to town Friday. I expect T.J. Warren to play. – 10:03 PM
Alex Schiffer @Alex__Schiffer
Kyrie adds to the 3 party. Nets up 105-94 with 2:14 left. That should do it. – 9:51 PM
Nick Friedell @NickFriedell
Kevin Durant is 44-for-63 from the field over his last three games.
That’s 69.8%. Unbelievable consistency. – 9:46 PM
Erik Slater @erikslater_
Nets took an 8-point lead with Kyrie, Harris, O’Neale, Durant, Claxton in the game.
Cam Thomas at the scorers table. Jacque Vaughn jumping up and down screaming at the refs for a timeout.
Color me confused. – 9:45 PM
Erik Slater @erikslater_
Longest streaks with 30+ points, five or more rebounds and five or more assists in franchise history:
4 straight – Kevin Durant – active
4 straight – Kevin Durant – Dec. 2021
4 straight – James Harden – Dec. 2021 – Jan. 2022 – 9:39 PM
Alex Schiffer @Alex__Schiffer
Kevin Durant checks back in with 7:27 left and the Nets up seven. Assume he’s in til its over. Would put him at 36 minutes. – 9:32 PM
Kevin Durant checks back in with 7:27 left and the Nets up seven. Assume he’s in til its over. Would put him at 36 minutes. – 9:32 PM
Erik Slater @erikslater_
Big-time stepback and-one from Kyrie Irving.
Nets had a fantastic defensive possession prior. – 9:27 PM
Alex Schiffer @Alex__Schiffer
More from @BKN_NETSPR: Longest streaks with 30+ points, five or more rebounds and five or more assists in franchise history:
4 straight – Kevin Durant – active
4 straight – Kevin Durant – Dec. 2021
4 straight – James Harden – Dec. 2021 – Jan. 2022 – 9:21 PM
Alex Schiffer @Alex__Schiffer
From @BKN_NETSPR: Kevin Durant (31 points, five rebounds, five assists) has recorded 30/5/5 in each of his last four games, matching a career-best streak.
He previously recorded 30/5/5 in four straight games in Dec. 2021, Nov. 2018 and March 2016. – 9:20 PM
Alex Schiffer @Alex__Schiffer
End of the third quarter: Nets lead the Wizards 80-77. Sluggish third quarter for the Nets’ offense. KD has 31. Next highest scorer is Kyrie with 12 points. Nets getting outscored in the paint by 16 and in second-chance points by 10. – 9:18 PM
Barbara Barker @meanbarb
Durant has 31 points at the end of three, but the Nets are leading by just three points. – 9:17 PM
Erik Slater @erikslater_
Some Kevin Durant history being made:
KD (31 points, five rebounds, five assists) has recorded 30/5/5 in each of his last four games, matching a career-best streak.
He previously recorded 30/5/5 in four straight games in Dec. 2021, Nov. 2018 and March 2016. – 9:17 PM
Erik Slater @erikslater_
Kevin Durant gets a wide-open three off a pocket pass from Seth Curry and drains it.
I can probably count on three fingers the number of times KD has gotten an uncontested three this season.
Nets lead 78-72. – 9:14 PM
The Vertical @YahooSportsNBA
“EASY. MONEY. SNIPER.”
KD makin’ it look easy 🪣🎯
pic.twitter.com/rbYnqC56Yv – 9:02 PM
Brian Lewis @NYPost_Lewis
The #Nets lead the #Wizards 57-53 at the break. Kevin Durant has 21 points on efficient 8-of-11 shooting, while Joe Harris is 3-of-4 from deep. – 8:38 PM
Chase Hughes @ChaseHughesNBCS
Wizards go into halftime down 57-53 to the Nets. Porzingis has 15, Beal has 14 and Kuzma has 13. KD has 21 pts. – 8:38 PM
Kristian Winfield @Krisplashed
Kevin Durant has 21 at the half, and the Nets are up, 57-53, over the Wizards. Beal, Kuzma and Porzingis have combined for 42 points. Nets look disjointed when KD isn’t on the floor. Harris has 11, Irving has 9.
Assists: BKN 15, WSH 8
Rebounds: WSH 22, BKN 18 – 8:38 PM
Erik Slater @erikslater_
Half: Nets 57, Wizards 53
Durant: 21 pts, 8/11 shooting
Harris: 11 pts, 3/4 from three
Irving: 9 pts, 4/9 shooting
Sumner: 8 pts, 2/3 from three
KD is on another level. Porzingis (15), Beal (14), and Kuzma (13) carrying the load for Washington. – 8:38 PM
Alex Schiffer @Alex__Schiffer
Halftime: Nets lead the Wizards 57-53. Kevin Durant has 21, Joe Harris with 11 and 3-for-4 from 3. Maybe he can get going. Ed Sumner with a pair of 3s, too. Wizards getting more second-chance opportunities and points down low. – 8:37 PM
Nick Friedell @NickFriedell
KD already has 21 points –16 of which came in 1st quarter. The offense isn’t the issue for the Nets though. The problem is they get far too comfortable in a lot of these games just going basket for basket against whichever team they’re playing that night. Same story against Wiz. – 8:36 PM
Erik Slater @erikslater_
KD looks to pass too much on the break sometimes.
He’s got so much length. Better off just taking it himself in some of these spots. – 8:35 PM
Alex Schiffer @Alex__Schiffer
Kevin Durant is cooking, again, and the Nets are starting to get some separation. Gets the mid-range to fall against Deni Avdija and the foul. Nets lead by eight, he’s up to 19. – 8:31 PM
Erik Slater @erikslater_
Kevin Durant and Edmond Sumner have left Bradley Beal wide open on pick and rolls twice this quarter.
Cannot happen. – 8:28 PM
Barbara Barker @meanbarb
Dang. Kevin Durant has 16 points and the Nets lead Washington, 29-28, at the end of the first. I guess he didn’t need much time to recover from his 45 point performance Monday. – 8:10 PM
Chase Hughes @ChaseHughesNBCS
It’s 29-28 Nets at the end of the 1st. Kevin Durant has 16 pts already. Wiz are 0-3 3PT with 4 TOs, but lead 20-8 in paint points. – 8:10 PM
Meghan Triplett @Meghan_Triplett
16pts in the 1st qtr by Kevin Durant! That marks the most points tallied by a Net in a first quarter this season. – 8:10 PM
Kristian Winfield @Krisplashed
Kevin Durant has 16 first-quarter points, but the Nets are only up 1 entering the second.
Nets 29, Wizards 28
Wizards shooting 6/10 from 3PT range VS 3/6 from Brooklyn. Beal, Porzingis and Kuzma combined for 23 of WSH 28 points. Kyrie Irving played 6 min in 11. KD played all 12 – 8:09 PM
Alex Schiffer @Alex__Schiffer
End of the first quarter: Nets lead the Wizards 29-28. Markieff Morris with a Eurostep layup to beat the buzzer. Kevin Durant has 16 points, Ed Sumner has five. KD’s 16 are the most tallied by a Net in the first quarter this season. Wizards feasting in the paint 20-8 points wise. – 8:09 PM
Erik Slater @erikslater_
End Q1: Nets 29, Wizards 28
Kevin Durant: 16 points, 6/9 shooting
Everyone not named Kevin Durant: 12 points, 5/14 shooting – 8:08 PM
Chase Hughes @ChaseHughesNBCS
Kevin Durant has already made like three shots tonight where I’m not sure how much better the Wizards could have defended them. He has 14 pts in 8 min on 5-7 FG. – 7:59 PM
Kristian Winfield @Krisplashed
Kevin Durant has 14 of the Nets’ first 23 points.
The MVP chants are starting.
Durant 14, Wizards 15, rest of Nets 9 – 7:58 PM
Erik Slater @erikslater_
Kevin Durant is on fire once again.
14 points
5/7 shooting
3:50 left in the 1st. – 7:58 PM
Erik Slater @erikslater_
KD picking up right where he left off. 7 points on 3/3 shooting to start this one. – 7:49 PM
Kristian Winfield @Krisplashed
Joe Harris starts in place of Ben Simmons alongside Kyrie Irving, Kevin Durant, Royce O’Neale and Nic Claxton tonight against the Wizards. #Nets – 7:01 PM
Alex Schiffer @Alex__Schiffer
Nets starters vs. Washington: Irving, Harris, Durant, O’Neale and Claxton – 7:01 PM
StatMuse @statmuse
Shai Alexander-Gilchrist in November:
31 PPG
5 RPG
6 APG
51 FG%
Only one other Thunder has finished a month averaging 30/5/5 on 50% shooting — Kevin Durant. pic.twitter.com/RA8mqcw5oP – 1:36 PM
Brian Lewis @NYPost_Lewis
ICYMI: #Nets‘ Kevin Durant knows simple answer for 3-point shooting struggles nypost.com/2022/11/29/net… via @nypostsports – 1:35 PM
StatMuse @statmuse
We’re officially at the quarter-mark of the season.
There are still 7 players averaging 30 PPG.
33.5 — Luka
32.1 — Embiid
31.4 — Steph
31.1 — Shai
30.9 — Giannis
30.8 — Tatum
30.0 — Durant pic.twitter.com/6ms8jKFID4 – 10:39 AM
We’re officially at the quarter-mark of the season.
There are still 7 players averaging 30 PPG.
33.5 — Luka
32.1 — Embiid
31.4 — Steph
31.1 — Shai
30.9 — Giannis
30.8 — Tatum
30.0 — Durant pic.twitter.com/6ms8jKFID4 – 10:39 AM
More on this storyline
Over his last four games, Durant is averaging 37.8 points, 6.5 rebounds and 5.8 assists on 59 of 95 (62.1 percent) shooting. “Just playing care-free basketball, that’s the best way to play,” Kevin Durant said of his hot stretch. “Sometimes when you want to win too much, you get in your own way, you distract yourself a bit, and you’re worried about the results too much. So I just try to focus on the process of each possession.” -via Clutch Points / December 1, 2022
Barbara Barker: KD (31 points, five rebounds, five assists) has recorded 30/5/5 in each of his last four games, matching a career-best streak. -via Twitter @meanbarb / December 1, 2022
Erik Slater: Kyrie said he put countless hours into his craft over the summer, so it was difficult to be thrown out of rhythm by the suspension. “But that’s part of life.” Said it’s been tough re-acclimating, but his mindset stays the same. Wants to be more efficient offensively. -via Twitter @erikslater_ / December 1, 2022
Addressing reporters at the conclusion of his postgame news conference Wednesday, James said, “When I watch Kyrie talk and he says, ‘I know who I am, but I want to keep the same energy when we’re talking about my people and the things that we’ve been through,’ and that Jerry Jones photo is one of those moments that our people, Black people, have been through in America. And I feel like as a Black man, as a Black athlete, as someone with power and a platform, when we do something wrong, or something that people don’t agree with, it’s on every single tabloid, every single news coverage, it’s on the bottom ticker. It’s asked about every single day. -via ESPN / December 1, 2022
When asked if he ever finds himself watching Kevin Durant in awe during such a performance, Kyrie Irving couldn’t help but say yes. “Oh yeah all the time,” Irving replied. “I think it’s a natural reaction when you’re seeing something special occur in front of you. You do your best to still be engaged but it’s hard not to just stare and just watch somebody that special and talented. We know what he’s capable of, but when he shows his talent tonight it’s definitely an honor to be a part of. Grateful to be his teammate.” -via Clutch Points / November 29, 2022
