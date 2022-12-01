Lakers to shop Patrick Beverley, Kendrick Nunn?

The Lakers’ updated timeline on beginning to explore trade options is Dec. 15, and they are weighing three different paths, multiple team sources told The Athletic. Here’s what you need to know: Path 1 is to trade Russell Westbrook, plus a pick or two, for a star or multiplayer haul. Path 2 is to trade some combination of Patrick Beverley, Kendrick Nunn and picks (one first-round and/or multiple second-round picks) for role players who better address needs and upgrade the rotation. Path 3 would be two separate deals: one with Westbrook plus one first-round pick, another using a Beverley-Nunn-pick package.
Source: Jovan Buha @ The Athletic
What’s the buzz on Twitter?
Sam Quinn @SamQuinnCBS
If the Lakers are so set on trading Nunn and Beverley, it might behoove them to remove those guys from the rotation and give their minutes to guys who might be around the whole season.
Reaves, Walker and Dennis can all handle big minutes. Max Christie should get some time. – 6:27 PM
Sam Quinn @SamQuinnCBS
I think the “let’s hold Russ+one pick until the trade deadline while trading Nunn/Beverley+one pick now” path makes more sense in theory than practice.
Yes, teams are likely going to be more open to taking Russ at the deadline… but you’re punting away any chance at continuity. – 6:09 PM
Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin
Patrick Beverley would repeat his shove of Deandre Ayton all over again: ‘F–k him’ #Suns #LakeShow #Lakers nypost.com/2022/11/30/pat… via @nypostsports – 12:41 PM
Sam Quinn @SamQuinnCBS
I actually thought Matt Ryan should’ve gotten some run lately. With Dennis back, I just don’t think it makes sense to keep Nunn in the rotation. Of course, you can’t waive Nunn because you might need him for salary ballast. – 1:41 AM
Mike Trudell @LakersReporter
Fantastic offensive night from Austin Reaves, who’s now 6 of 8 from the field after a pretty reverse layup, plus 6 of 8 at the FT line to lead LAL with 19 points.
Patrick Beverley added a transition 3 to put LAL up 78-68 early in the 3rd Q, forcing a POR time out. – 11:59 PM
Fantastic offensive night from Austin Reaves, who’s now 6 of 8 from the field after a pretty reverse layup, plus 6 of 8 at the FT line to lead LAL with 19 points.
Chris Palmer @ChrisPalmerNBA
Let’s check in with Lakers starting point guard Patrick Beverley: 0 points, 0 assists, 0 rebounds, 0 steals, 0 blocks, 1 foul, 9 minutes, -14.
He gives the Lakers nothing. – 11:43 PM
Sam Quinn @SamQuinnCBS
I would be giving Matt Ryan all of Kendrick Nunn’s minutes tonight. In general I just think the Lakers need to start weening themselves off of Nunn minutes with the good teams coming up on their schedule. He had 20 games to show he’s healthy. It hasn’t worked out. – 11:09 PM
Jovan Buha @jovanbuha
Lakers’ starters vs. Portland:
Dennis Schroder
Austin Reaves
Patrick Beverley
LeBron James
Anthony Davis – 10:01 PM
Mark Medina @MarkG_Medina
Lakers coach Darvin Ham on if Pat Beverley will start tonight following his 3-game suspension: “We’ll see.” – 8:58 PM
Mike Trudell @LakersReporter
Darvin Ham said Troy Brown Jr. tweaked his foot during a workout this morning, and remains questionable to play tonight.
No word just yet on starters, with Brown Jr. iffy, Patrick Beverley coming off suspension, and Dennis Schröder having started in Beverley’s place. – 8:55 PM
Dave McMenamin @mcten
Darvin Ham maintained mystery around his starting lineup tonight with Patrick Beverley returning from suspension. “We’ll see,” Ham said when asked if Beverley will start. – 8:52 PM
Mike Trudell @LakersReporter
A block by Troy Brown Jr eventually led to a 3 on the other end by Kendrick Nunn off some nice ball movement, giving LAL their biggest lead of 12, late in the 3rd Q. – 12:20 AM
More on this storyline
Patrick Beverley: Got that deposit today. And boyy I tell U @NBA Yal don’t play no games with them fines sheesh🤬🤬🤬 -via Twitter @patbev21 / December 1, 2022
Patrick Beverley has no regrets. On his “Pat Bev Pod,” the 11-year NBA veteran said he would shove of Phoenix Suns center Deandre Ayton again if he got the chance after his push-from-behind got the Lakers star a three-game suspension. “F— that,” Beverley said. “F— him. We not going for that s—. Ask people that’s played with me. Ask superstars that’s played with me. That’s the reason why guys want me on their team … Very unfortunate situation. And if I could play it back again, I would do the exact same thing.” -via New York Post / December 1, 2022
Beverley claimed it all began before the game started. “It kicked off when we [did] the tip-off,” Beverley said during the podcast. “I shake everybody’s hand. I put my hand on Deandre Ayton’s hand and he don’t shake my hand. So, something was brewing there from the beginning.” -via New York Post / December 1, 2022
But just how large of a shakeup they are willing to undergo is reportedly something the team is still debating internally. Jovan Buha of The Athletic told Allen Sliwa on the latest episode of ESPN LA’s “Lakers Talk” radio show that the front office may actually be leaning towards smaller deals involving the mid-sized contracts of Kendrick Nunn and Patrick Beverley rather than trying to construct a Westbrook package (emphasis mine): -via Silverscreenandroll.com / November 30, 2022
“For the Lakers, right now they’re looking at ‘do we make a smaller move where we move a Pat, move a Kendrick, we move both with potentially a pick and just keep Russ off the bench as our Sixth Man and get a wing in here, get another big and upgrade that way? Or do we do a big move with Russ that’s probably going to require attaching two picks and really kind of tear this thing down in terms of salary and bring in a Myles Turner and Buddy Hield or someone else?’ So I think right now they’re weighing that. They’re leaning more towards a smaller move of a Pat or a Kendrick, or both, but I think really the next 5-10 games are going to determine what they do. -via Silverscreenandroll.com / November 30, 2022
Marc Stein: The Lakers say they have assigned center Thomas Bryant, guard Kendrick Nunn and guard Dennis Schröder to the South Bay Lakers for a practice and scrimmage today — then will recall all three players after the practice. -via Twitter @TheSteinLine / November 15, 2022
