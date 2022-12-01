LeBron James: 'Why I haven't gotten a question from you guys about the Jerry Jones photo?'

Why, James wanted to know, had he not been asked about a photograph that recently surfaced showing Dallas Cowboys owner Jerry Jones, at the age of 14, peering over a crowd of white students who were attempting to block six Black students from entering the doors of North Little Rock High School in 1957? “I got one question for you guys before you guys leave. I was thinking when I was on my way over here, I was wondering why I haven’t gotten a question from you guys about the Jerry Jones photo,” James said. “But when the Kyrie [Irving] thing was going on, you guys were quick to ask us questions about that.”
Source: Dave McMenamin @ ESPN
Dave McMenamin @mcten
New story: LeBron wanted to talk about Jerry Jones. “It seems like it’s just been buried,” James said of the photo of the Cowboys owner as a teenager that recently surfaced, showing Jones by white students blocking access for Black students at a school es.pn/3OOTWZl – 4:56 AM
Ryan Ward @RyanWardLA
LeBron James on Austin Reaves: “We trust him. He knows I trust him. And he goes on to play his game, and that’s a beautiful thing to see, especially for a young player to see his growth from one year to the next.” – 3:04 AM
Dave McMenamin @mcten
LeBron James ended his news conference tonight by asking the reporters present why he had not been asked about a photo of Dallas Cowboys owner Jerry Jones that surfaced showing him, at age 14, standing near white students who were blocking Black students from entering school. – 2:46 AM
Chris Palmer @ChrisPalmerNBA
LeBron calling out the media was so satisfying. He’s 100% right. Then the literal mic drop at the end. – 2:44 AM
Nick DePaula @NickDePaula
New LeBron 20s tonight for @LeBron James 👀👀 pic.twitter.com/zg9lOE0Atc – 2:24 AM
Mark Medina @MarkG_Medina
Lakers’ LeBron James ends his post-game press conference about not receiving questions yet about Cowboys owner Jerry Jones and an old photo of him showing he was among white students denying entry to Black students pic.twitter.com/h6z6wbxyuM – 1:46 AM
Mark Medina @MarkG_Medina
LeBron James on how he has evolved his game, and how opposing coaches helped influence that pic.twitter.com/wxf5Kaw6RB – 1:36 AM
Chris Palmer @ChrisPalmerNBA
The James Gang showed out tonight in LA.
LeBron: 31 pts, 7 rebs, 6 threes, W
Bronny: 25 pts, 6 rebs, 6 threes, W – 1:26 AM
Sam Quinn @SamQuinnCBS
It seems like the Lakers found the formula for Russell Westbrook tonight. 20 or so high-energy minutes, including some without Bron and AD so he can get his shots up, No crunch time given the shooting concerns, and headbands forever. – 1:01 AM
Kyle Goon @kylegoon
The Lakers wrap this one up, 128-109. LeBron was efficient, 12 for 18 for 31 points. AD with another 27-point, 12-rebound double-double. Russ with two buzzer-beaters with 10 points and a plus-12 effort in 23 minutes. Austin Reaves with 22 points and a few jaw-dropping moves. – 12:52 AM
Jovan Buha @jovanbuha
Final: Lakers 128, Blazers 109
The Lakers improve to 8-12. They’ve won 6 of their past 8 games. Now they head out on a six-game road trip. LeBron had 31 points, 7 rebounds + 8 assists. AD had 27 points + 12 rebounds. Austin Reaves had 22 points.
Up next: at Milwaukee on Friday. – 12:52 AM
Dave McMenamin @mcten
The Lakers bounce back from their IND collapse and head into a crucial six-game road trip with a rousing 128-109 win over the Blazers. LeBron 31p on 12-of-18 (6-of-8 from 3) 7r 8a; AD 27p 12r 3b; Reaves 22p on 7-of-10 5r; T.Bryant 14p on 6-of-9 6r; Russ 10p 5r. LAL is now 8-12 – 12:51 AM
Brad Turner @BA_Turner
LeBron James 31 points, 8 assists, 7 rebounds, Anthony Davis 27 points, 12 rebounds and Austin Reaves 22 points, 5 rebounds, 3 assists to lead Lakers to a 128-109 win over Portland. – 12:49 AM
StatMuse @statmuse
LeBron and AD tonight:
31 PTS 27 PTS
7 REB 12 REB
8 AST 3 BLK pic.twitter.com/fPxgNxSF8m – 12:47 AM
Jovan Buha @jovanbuha
Third quarter: Lakers 97, Blazers 82
Another buzzer-beating 3 to end a quarter from Russell Westbrook — this time from halfcourt. LeBron James has 22 points. Austin Reaves has 19 points. Anthony Davis has 13 points and 10 rebounds. – 12:19 AM
Third quarter: Lakers 97, Blazers 82
Dave McMenamin @mcten
Russell Westbrook beats the first half buzzer from 3 following a LeBron James feed and LAL goes into the locker room up 66-62. LeBron 17p on 7-of-8; Reaves 14p on 4-of-5; Westbrook 7p 4r; Bryant 7p 5r. – 11:38 PM
Jovan Buha @jovanbuha
Halftime: Lakers 66, Blazers 62
Russell Westbrook’s buzzer-beating 3 is good. LeBron James (17 points), Austin Reaves (14) and Anthony Davis (11) are carrying LA’s offense. The Lakers have 15 assists to 4 turnovers. Portland has hung around despite missing Damian Lillard. – 11:36 PM
Sam Quinn @SamQuinnCBS
I get that the jumper is hot, but I’m a little concerned that LeBron isn’t really attacking the basket off the dribble in the half court. I get that the spacing complicates that, but Portland’s defense is awful. – 11:36 PM
Mike Trudell @LakersReporter
A strong 2nd Q shift from LeBron thus far, defending Grant on one end, and scoring 7 straight on the other, putting LAL up 35-27. – 11:14 PM
Jared Weiss @JaredWeissNBA
Jayson Tatum said Grant Williams did his best LeBron James impression today predicting Tatum was gonna drop 50 before the game. pic.twitter.com/ODVLcBB5i8 – 10:56 PM
Mark Medina @MarkG_Medina
With Blazers off to a 12-4 lead over the Lakers, LeBron James appeared pretty vocal during the last timeout with his teammates – 10:48 PM
Sam Quinn @SamQuinnCBS
My broadcast just cut away from the pre-game intros right before Lawrence Tanter was about to say “LeBron James.” That feels like an omen of some sort. – 10:40 PM
Jovan Buha @jovanbuha
Lakers’ starters vs. Portland:
Dennis Schroder
Austin Reaves
Patrick Beverley
LeBron James
Anthony Davis – 10:01 PM
Oleh Kosel @OlehKosel
Zion Williamson flying around the whole game has been a thing. Forget just offense, he’s been going fiercely after rebounds, contesting jumpers and chasing blocks.
That block of Siakam gave off some real LeBron-chase down vibes. – 9:55 PM
Ryan Ward @RyanWardLA
Anthony Davis (low back tightness) and LeBron James (left adductor strain) have been upgraded to AVAILABLE for tonight’s game vs. Portland. – 9:54 PM
Kevin Chouinard @KLChouinard
Games with 30+ points and 10+ assists
Oscar Robertson 230
James Harden 99
LeBron James 94
Russell Westbrook 83
Tiny Archibald 76
Jerry West 73
Magic Johnson 58
Trae Young 55
Allen Iverson 47
Isiah Thomas 45 – 9:32 PM
LeBron James @KingJames
Man I watch NFL Live almost every day cause I simply love football but I watch it even more when @mspears96 on there! Dude IQ of the sport is dope, funny as hell and you can tell he just being himself! He Don’t be hating, just be speaking the game and its facts – 5:25 PM
Kamenetzky Brothers @KamBrothers
For the sickos who like to watch, Wednesday’s @LockedOnLakers pod, YouTube version! We break down the Lakers’ 4th quarter issues with LeBron and Russ, and discuss Patrick Beverley’s return from suspension. @LockedOnNetwork @LockedOnNBAPods
youtu.be/C-qrLomfxO0?t=… – 4:13 PM
StatMuse @statmuse
Top 4:
Giannis
Shai
Jaylen
LeBron
Guess the stat. pic.twitter.com/2JGSjT6XcG – 12:15 PM
Kamenetzky Brothers @KamBrothers
Wednesday’s @lockedonlakers podcast! A breakdown of 4Q numbers that reflect what’s not working w/LeBron (and REALLY not working w/Russ) down the stretch. Plus, Pat Bev is back. Will he start again vs. Portland? @LockedOnNetwork @LockedOnNBAPods
podcasts.apple.com/us/podcast/do-… – 10:25 AM
Addressing reporters at the conclusion of his postgame news conference Wednesday, James said, “When I watch Kyrie talk and he says, ‘I know who I am, but I want to keep the same energy when we’re talking about my people and the things that we’ve been through,’ and that Jerry Jones photo is one of those moments that our people, Black people, have been through in America. And I feel like as a Black man, as a Black athlete, as someone with power and a platform, when we do something wrong, or something that people don’t agree with, it’s on every single tabloid, every single news coverage, it’s on the bottom ticker. It’s asked about every single day. -via ESPN / December 1, 2022
“But it seems like to me that the whole Jerry Jones situation, photo — and I know it was years and years ago and we all make mistakes, I get it — but it seems like it’s just been buried under, like, ‘Oh, it happened. OK, we just move on.’ And I was just kind of disappointed that I haven’t received that question from you guys.” -via ESPN / December 1, 2022
“I had to sit out on the Cowboys, man,” James said when asked if he was still a Cowboys fan. “There’s just a lot of things that were going on when guys were kneeling. Guys were having freedom of speech and wanting to do it in a very peaceful manner. … The organization was like, ‘If you do that around here then you will never play for this franchise again.’ I just didn’t think that was appropriate.” -via ESPN / December 1, 2022
