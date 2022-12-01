Mavericks 60, Pistons 61: Play-by-play, highlights and reactions

The Dallas Mavericks (10-10) play against the Detroit Pistons (18-18) at Little Caesars Arena
Game Time: 7:00 PM EST on Thursday December 1, 2022
Dallas Mavericks 60, Detroit Pistons 61 (Half)
What’s the buzz on Twitter?
Chuck Cooperstein @coopmavs
Mavs again struggling with a bad team. Despite Luka’s 20 (His 12th 20+ half, 9 of them in 1st) and shooting 51%, they trail DET 61-60, Pistons shooting 57.5%. Mavs trying to end 5 game road losing streak. DET trying to snap 4 game home losing streak. 2nd half soon @971TheFreak – 8:17 PM
Mavs again struggling with a bad team. Despite Luka’s 20 (His 12th 20+ half, 9 of them in 1st) and shooting 51%, they trail DET 61-60, Pistons shooting 57.5%. Mavs trying to end 5 game road losing streak. DET trying to snap 4 game home losing streak. 2nd half soon @971TheFreak – 8:17 PM
Dallas Mavericks @dallasmavs
Halftime in Detroit.
@Lexus | #MFFL pic.twitter.com/wGVwdfiCjb – 8:10 PM
Halftime in Detroit.
@Lexus | #MFFL pic.twitter.com/wGVwdfiCjb – 8:10 PM
Detroit Pistons @DetroitPistons
📊 Q2 📊
🔹@Bojan Bogdanovic: 12 PTS / 3 REB / 4-6 FG
🔹@Marvin Bagley: 10 PTS / 4 REB / 1 STL
🔹@Jaden Ivey: 9 PTS / 3 AST pic.twitter.com/XGm3p3N7CJ – 8:09 PM
📊 Q2 📊
🔹@Bojan Bogdanovic: 12 PTS / 3 REB / 4-6 FG
🔹@Marvin Bagley: 10 PTS / 4 REB / 1 STL
🔹@Jaden Ivey: 9 PTS / 3 AST pic.twitter.com/XGm3p3N7CJ – 8:09 PM
Omari Sanfoka II @omarisankofa
Halftime: Pistons 61, Mavericks 60. Detroit’s shooting 57.5% overall (23-40) and 50% from 3 (6-12). Strong first half.
Bogdanovic: 12 points
Bagley: 10 points
Ivey: 9 points
Duren: 7 points – 8:09 PM
Halftime: Pistons 61, Mavericks 60. Detroit’s shooting 57.5% overall (23-40) and 50% from 3 (6-12). Strong first half.
Bogdanovic: 12 points
Bagley: 10 points
Ivey: 9 points
Duren: 7 points – 8:09 PM
James Edwards III @JLEdwardsIII
Pistons have thrown three or four different looks at Luka this half. Switch, drop, zone and double team.
Pistons lead by one going into halftime.
Bogey: 12 points
Bagley: 10 points
Ivey: 9 points
Duren: 7 points – 8:08 PM
Pistons have thrown three or four different looks at Luka this half. Switch, drop, zone and double team.
Pistons lead by one going into halftime.
Bogey: 12 points
Bagley: 10 points
Ivey: 9 points
Duren: 7 points – 8:08 PM
Callie Caplan @CallieCaplan
Stop me if you’ve heard something like this before… Mavs trail the Cade Cunningham-less Pistons 61-60 at halftime. – 8:08 PM
Stop me if you’ve heard something like this before… Mavs trail the Cade Cunningham-less Pistons 61-60 at halftime. – 8:08 PM
Mike Curtis @MikeACurtis2
Halftime: #Pistons 61, #Mavs 60.
Bogdanovic: 12 pts, 3 rebs, 2 asts
Bagley: 10 pts, 4 rebs, 2 asts
Ivey: 9 pts, 3 asts – 8:08 PM
Halftime: #Pistons 61, #Mavs 60.
Bogdanovic: 12 pts, 3 rebs, 2 asts
Bagley: 10 pts, 4 rebs, 2 asts
Ivey: 9 pts, 3 asts – 8:08 PM
Dwain Price @DwainPrice
Luka has 20 pts. This is the 9th time he’s scored 20 or more points in the first half this season, and the 10th time he’s scored 20 or more points in any half this season. – 8:05 PM
Luka has 20 pts. This is the 9th time he’s scored 20 or more points in the first half this season, and the 10th time he’s scored 20 or more points in any half this season. – 8:05 PM
Callie Caplan @CallieCaplan
There’s a trampoline dunking crew performing during this break, and I’m not certain that Josh Green couldn’t jump higher without the aid of springs. – 8:03 PM
There’s a trampoline dunking crew performing during this break, and I’m not certain that Josh Green couldn’t jump higher without the aid of springs. – 8:03 PM
James Edwards III @JLEdwardsIII
lmaooo Luka just said some not nice words to a fan near me. The fan deserved it. – 8:02 PM
lmaooo Luka just said some not nice words to a fan near me. The fan deserved it. – 8:02 PM
Mike Curtis @MikeACurtis2
Doncic just said something to some fans sitting courtside after he nailed that last 3 over Bagley. – 8:01 PM
Doncic just said something to some fans sitting courtside after he nailed that last 3 over Bagley. – 8:01 PM
James Edwards III @JLEdwardsIII
Death, taxes and Pistons shooting under 70 percent from the free-throw line.
6-10 to start this one. – 7:54 PM
Death, taxes and Pistons shooting under 70 percent from the free-throw line.
6-10 to start this one. – 7:54 PM
Mike Curtis @MikeACurtis2
Luka Doncic is about to check back in after a long stint on the bench. – 7:53 PM
Luka Doncic is about to check back in after a long stint on the bench. – 7:53 PM
Omari Sanfoka II @omarisankofa
Really nice pass from Ivey there, finding Burks cutting for a layup. Ivey’s playing like he missed basketball. Nine points, 3 assists in nine minutes so far – 7:49 PM
Really nice pass from Ivey there, finding Burks cutting for a layup. Ivey’s playing like he missed basketball. Nine points, 3 assists in nine minutes so far – 7:49 PM
Detroit Pistons @DetroitPistons
The rookie connection is alive and well‼️
@Jaden Ivey ➡️ @Jalen Duren pic.twitter.com/Oj2pmohQLL – 7:45 PM
The rookie connection is alive and well‼️
@Jaden Ivey ➡️ @Jalen Duren pic.twitter.com/Oj2pmohQLL – 7:45 PM
Dallas Mavericks @dallasmavs
1️⃣4️⃣ points for @Luka Doncic 🔥
Just getting started. pic.twitter.com/HrvBQaw36P – 7:42 PM
1️⃣4️⃣ points for @Luka Doncic 🔥
Just getting started. pic.twitter.com/HrvBQaw36P – 7:42 PM
Mike Curtis @MikeACurtis2
End of the 1st quarter: #Pistons 36, #Mavs 36.
Bogdanovic: 9 pts, 1 ast
Livers: 6 pts (left game with right shoulder sprain)
Hayes: 4 pts, 3 asts
Bagley: 4 pts, 2 rebs, 1 ast
Ivey: 4 pts, 2 asts
Duren: 4 pts – 7:37 PM
End of the 1st quarter: #Pistons 36, #Mavs 36.
Bogdanovic: 9 pts, 1 ast
Livers: 6 pts (left game with right shoulder sprain)
Hayes: 4 pts, 3 asts
Bagley: 4 pts, 2 rebs, 1 ast
Ivey: 4 pts, 2 asts
Duren: 4 pts – 7:37 PM
Brad Townsend @townbrad
Mavericks look a whole lot better on offense the past three games, but defensively they’ve taken a step backward: 70 first-half points by Boston, 73 first-half points by Milwaukee and tonight 36 first-quarter points by the Pistons. – 7:36 PM
Mavericks look a whole lot better on offense the past three games, but defensively they’ve taken a step backward: 70 first-half points by Boston, 73 first-half points by Milwaukee and tonight 36 first-quarter points by the Pistons. – 7:36 PM
Omari Sanfoka II @omarisankofa
Isaiah Livers is out with a right shoulder sprain, Pistons announce – 7:36 PM
Isaiah Livers is out with a right shoulder sprain, Pistons announce – 7:36 PM
Omari Sanfoka II @omarisankofa
End of 1: Pistons 36, Mavericks 36. Detroit shot 14-20 overall, 5-7 from 3. Dallas shot 14-21, 6-11 from 3. Energetic game so far.
Bogdanovic: 9 points
Hayes: 4 points, 3 assists
Ivey: 4 points, 2 assists
Stewart: 3 points, 4 rebounds – 7:35 PM
End of 1: Pistons 36, Mavericks 36. Detroit shot 14-20 overall, 5-7 from 3. Dallas shot 14-21, 6-11 from 3. Energetic game so far.
Bogdanovic: 9 points
Hayes: 4 points, 3 assists
Ivey: 4 points, 2 assists
Stewart: 3 points, 4 rebounds – 7:35 PM
Dwain Price @DwainPrice
Mavs and Pistons are all tied up at 36 after the first quarter. Luka has 14-2-5. Tim has 9 on 3-of-4 3’s. – 7:35 PM
Mavs and Pistons are all tied up at 36 after the first quarter. Luka has 14-2-5. Tim has 9 on 3-of-4 3’s. – 7:35 PM
Callie Caplan @CallieCaplan
Good: Luka Doncic accounted for 76.5% of Mavs’ scoring in the 1st quarter (14 points, 5 assists for 12 more points).
Bad: Mavs are tied with the Pistons at 36 after Q1. – 7:35 PM
Good: Luka Doncic accounted for 76.5% of Mavs’ scoring in the 1st quarter (14 points, 5 assists for 12 more points).
Bad: Mavs are tied with the Pistons at 36 after Q1. – 7:35 PM
James Edwards III @JLEdwardsIII
END OF 1Q: Pistons 36, Mavs 36.
Offense is fun.
Bogdanovic: 9 points
Livers, who is ruled out for the rest of the game with a right shoulder sprain, had 6. – 7:35 PM
END OF 1Q: Pistons 36, Mavs 36.
Offense is fun.
Bogdanovic: 9 points
Livers, who is ruled out for the rest of the game with a right shoulder sprain, had 6. – 7:35 PM
Mike Curtis @MikeACurtis2
#Pistons say Isaiah Livers (right shoulder sprain) will not return. – 7:35 PM
#Pistons say Isaiah Livers (right shoulder sprain) will not return. – 7:35 PM
James Edwards III @JLEdwardsIII
Pistons say Isaiah Livers will not return with a right shoulder sprain. – 7:34 PM
Pistons say Isaiah Livers will not return with a right shoulder sprain. – 7:34 PM
James Edwards III @JLEdwardsIII
Detroit is really working this Dallas zone early on. Ivey having a fun time breaking it down. – 7:34 PM
Detroit is really working this Dallas zone early on. Ivey having a fun time breaking it down. – 7:34 PM
Mike Curtis @MikeACurtis2
The Pistons take a 28-27 lead over the Mavs with 3:23 left in the first quarter.
Detroit is 5-of-6 from 3. Dallas is 6-of-9. – 7:27 PM
The Pistons take a 28-27 lead over the Mavs with 3:23 left in the first quarter.
Detroit is 5-of-6 from 3. Dallas is 6-of-9. – 7:27 PM
James Edwards III @JLEdwardsIII
This is a shootout. Pistons and Mavs are both shooting over 65 percent from the field and 65 percent from 3.
Difference: Pistons have taken and made two more free throws.
Detroit leads by one with 3:23 left in the 1Q. – 7:27 PM
This is a shootout. Pistons and Mavs are both shooting over 65 percent from the field and 65 percent from 3.
Difference: Pistons have taken and made two more free throws.
Detroit leads by one with 3:23 left in the 1Q. – 7:27 PM
Dallas Mavericks @dallasmavs
There’s something about that spot 👀 pic.twitter.com/nAhhSYxoVo – 7:27 PM
There’s something about that spot 👀 pic.twitter.com/nAhhSYxoVo – 7:27 PM
Omari Sanfoka II @omarisankofa
Looked like Livers was grabbing toward his right shoulder on that last possession before subbing out. Bey checked in for him – 7:25 PM
Looked like Livers was grabbing toward his right shoulder on that last possession before subbing out. Bey checked in for him – 7:25 PM
James Edwards III @JLEdwardsIII
Looks like Isaiah Livers’ shoulder might have popped out. He played through the possession, but sprinted off the floor after the foul. He’s in the locker room. – 7:25 PM
Looks like Isaiah Livers’ shoulder might have popped out. He played through the possession, but sprinted off the floor after the foul. He’s in the locker room. – 7:25 PM
Omari Sanfoka II @omarisankofa
Pistons are 5-5 from 3. Mavs are 6-7 from 3. We have a shootout – 7:23 PM
Pistons are 5-5 from 3. Mavs are 6-7 from 3. We have a shootout – 7:23 PM
James Edwards III @JLEdwardsIII
Detroit and Dallas are a combined 10-11 from 3. … Pistons haven’t missed from 3. – 7:23 PM
Detroit and Dallas are a combined 10-11 from 3. … Pistons haven’t missed from 3. – 7:23 PM
James Edwards III @JLEdwardsIII
Mavs finally miss a 3, but Detroit gets a foul on the rebound attempts. – 7:22 PM
Mavs finally miss a 3, but Detroit gets a foul on the rebound attempts. – 7:22 PM
Mike Curtis @MikeACurtis2
Doncic makes a tough 3 over the outstretched arm of Stewart. Livers comes back down on the other end and drains a triple of his own. – 7:22 PM
Doncic makes a tough 3 over the outstretched arm of Stewart. Livers comes back down on the other end and drains a triple of his own. – 7:22 PM
Omari Sanfoka II @omarisankofa
Mavs 17, Pistons 13 with 7:37 on the clock. Luka has a quick 8 points and 2 assists – 7:18 PM
Mavs 17, Pistons 13 with 7:37 on the clock. Luka has a quick 8 points and 2 assists – 7:18 PM
James Edwards III @JLEdwardsIII
Mavs 17, Pistons 13. Good game to start so far.
Dallas is 4/4 from 3, though. – 7:18 PM
Mavs 17, Pistons 13. Good game to start so far.
Dallas is 4/4 from 3, though. – 7:18 PM
James Edwards III @JLEdwardsIII
Nice wrinkle: Pistons went zone that last possession. Had Stewart up top. He disrupted and blocked a drive. – 7:14 PM
Nice wrinkle: Pistons went zone that last possession. Had Stewart up top. He disrupted and blocked a drive. – 7:14 PM
James Edwards III @JLEdwardsIII
Bagley and Stewart are the best 3-point shooting front court combo in the league.
My column: – 7:13 PM
Bagley and Stewart are the best 3-point shooting front court combo in the league.
My column: – 7:13 PM
Callie Caplan @CallieCaplan
This game is — and I cannot stress this enough — *in* Detroit.
Luka Doncic moved over to two other sections to sign for fans after this, too. pic.twitter.com/j2OGCabAP0 – 7:11 PM
This game is — and I cannot stress this enough — *in* Detroit.
Luka Doncic moved over to two other sections to sign for fans after this, too. pic.twitter.com/j2OGCabAP0 – 7:11 PM
Mike Curtis @MikeACurtis2
Stewart gets the Pistons on the board with his first 3 of the game. – 7:11 PM
Stewart gets the Pistons on the board with his first 3 of the game. – 7:11 PM
Omari Sanfoka II @omarisankofa
Isaiah Stewart picks up where he left off Tuesday, hits a 3 for Detroit’s first bucket of the night – 7:11 PM
Isaiah Stewart picks up where he left off Tuesday, hits a 3 for Detroit’s first bucket of the night – 7:11 PM
Minnesota Timberwolves PR @Twolves_PR
NEWS: @Minnesota Timberwolves transfer center Luka Garza and guard A.J. Lawson to G League affiliate @iawolves. – 7:10 PM
NEWS: @Minnesota Timberwolves transfer center Luka Garza and guard A.J. Lawson to G League affiliate @iawolves. – 7:10 PM
Mike Curtis @MikeACurtis2
#Pistons starters: Hayes, Livers, Bogdanovic, Stewart and Bagley III.
Ivey in the second unit with Bey and Burks will be interesting. – 6:56 PM
#Pistons starters: Hayes, Livers, Bogdanovic, Stewart and Bagley III.
Ivey in the second unit with Bey and Burks will be interesting. – 6:56 PM
James Edwards III @JLEdwardsIII
Jalen Duren has the pregame playlist. “Many Men” is playing, and I’m very surprised how many players are rapping every word.
80 percent of the team wasn’t born when this came out. – 6:52 PM
Jalen Duren has the pregame playlist. “Many Men” is playing, and I’m very surprised how many players are rapping every word.
80 percent of the team wasn’t born when this came out. – 6:52 PM
Mike Curtis @MikeACurtis2
#Mavs star Luka Doncic sinks one final shot before he goes back to the locker room. He made a half court shot right before this. pic.twitter.com/50RhXNrbaM – 6:47 PM
#Mavs star Luka Doncic sinks one final shot before he goes back to the locker room. He made a half court shot right before this. pic.twitter.com/50RhXNrbaM – 6:47 PM
Mike Curtis @MikeACurtis2
#Mavs star Luka Doncic sinks one final shot before he goes back to the locker room. He had just made a half court shot right before this. pic.twitter.com/4oFGMt7p6d – 6:44 PM
#Mavs star Luka Doncic sinks one final shot before he goes back to the locker room. He had just made a half court shot right before this. pic.twitter.com/4oFGMt7p6d – 6:44 PM
Callie Caplan @CallieCaplan
Don’t know if the Mavs win their second road game of the season tonight, but they’re already doing one thing right: I’ve seen at least one player, three assistants and one exec getting food in the media dining room.
The Pistons don’t mess around with that spread. – 6:42 PM
Don’t know if the Mavs win their second road game of the season tonight, but they’re already doing one thing right: I’ve seen at least one player, three assistants and one exec getting food in the media dining room.
The Pistons don’t mess around with that spread. – 6:42 PM
James Edwards III @JLEdwardsIII
Pistons starters: Hayes, Livers, Bogdanovic, Stewart and Bagley. Looks like Ivey, who has missed the last few games with a knee injury, will make his return off the bench (I’m sure it’s a one-time thing. Pistons don’t play again until Sunday) – 6:40 PM
Pistons starters: Hayes, Livers, Bogdanovic, Stewart and Bagley. Looks like Ivey, who has missed the last few games with a knee injury, will make his return off the bench (I’m sure it’s a one-time thing. Pistons don’t play again until Sunday) – 6:40 PM
Omari Sanfoka II @omarisankofa
Same starting 5 for the Pistons: Hayes, Livers, Bogdanovic, Bagley and Stewart. Jaden Ivey is active. – 6:39 PM
Same starting 5 for the Pistons: Hayes, Livers, Bogdanovic, Bagley and Stewart. Jaden Ivey is active. – 6:39 PM
Chuck Cooperstein @coopmavs
Mavs starters: Hardaway, DFS, Powell, Dinwiddie, Doncic
DET starters: Bogdanovic, Stewart, Bagley, Livers, Hayes
6:10 tip @971TheFreak – 6:37 PM
Mavs starters: Hardaway, DFS, Powell, Dinwiddie, Doncic
DET starters: Bogdanovic, Stewart, Bagley, Livers, Hayes
6:10 tip @971TheFreak – 6:37 PM
Dallas Mavericks @dallasmavs
Your first five on the floor tonight ⬇️
@ModeloUSA | #FightingSpirit pic.twitter.com/zr2F8casjR – 6:33 PM
Your first five on the floor tonight ⬇️
@ModeloUSA | #FightingSpirit pic.twitter.com/zr2F8casjR – 6:33 PM
Detroit Pistons @DetroitPistons
Tonight’s injury report presented by @HenryFordHealth. pic.twitter.com/aS9fC1j76K – 6:31 PM
Tonight’s injury report presented by @HenryFordHealth. pic.twitter.com/aS9fC1j76K – 6:31 PM
Callie Caplan @CallieCaplan
Greg St. Jean and Marko Milic are going to be real buff if they keep betting Luka Doncic push-ups for half-court makes in warm-ups. pic.twitter.com/fZDpsyJMUN – 6:20 PM
Greg St. Jean and Marko Milic are going to be real buff if they keep betting Luka Doncic push-ups for half-court makes in warm-ups. pic.twitter.com/fZDpsyJMUN – 6:20 PM
Detroit Pistons @DetroitPistons
T-minus one hour until tip-off 🗣 Here’s what @Jalen Duren is listening to get ready for the game tonight🎧🎵
Listen to Jalen’s playlist on your very own @AltecLansing speaker. Enter to win one now: https://t.co/FfIchvyijD pic.twitter.com/RHJy51if2W – 6:00 PM
T-minus one hour until tip-off 🗣 Here’s what @Jalen Duren is listening to get ready for the game tonight🎧🎵
Listen to Jalen’s playlist on your very own @AltecLansing speaker. Enter to win one now: https://t.co/FfIchvyijD pic.twitter.com/RHJy51if2W – 6:00 PM
Chris Biderman @TheWarriorsWire
After the Warriors couldn’t hold on in a battle against Luka Doncic and the Mavericks, NBA Twitter hit social media with reactions. warriorswire.usatoday.com/lists/nba-twit… – 6:00 PM
After the Warriors couldn’t hold on in a battle against Luka Doncic and the Mavericks, NBA Twitter hit social media with reactions. warriorswire.usatoday.com/lists/nba-twit… – 6:00 PM
Callie Caplan @CallieCaplan
Jason Kidd on Detroit-raised rookie Jaden Hardy: “Hardy’s playing extremely well in the G League. We hope on this road trip we can find some time for him to get on the floor. Hope that presents sooner than later, but he’s with us this week, and we’ll see how the schedule [goes].” – 5:57 PM
Jason Kidd on Detroit-raised rookie Jaden Hardy: “Hardy’s playing extremely well in the G League. We hope on this road trip we can find some time for him to get on the floor. Hope that presents sooner than later, but he’s with us this week, and we’ll see how the schedule [goes].” – 5:57 PM
Callie Caplan @CallieCaplan
Jason Kidd said “everybody’s good to go” tonight vs. Pistons.
Kemba Walker too? “No, no. No.”
Timeline on Kemba? “We’ll see how he feels after today’s workout, and then we’ll practice tomorrow in New York, and we’ll see how that goes.” – 5:45 PM
Jason Kidd said “everybody’s good to go” tonight vs. Pistons.
Kemba Walker too? “No, no. No.”
Timeline on Kemba? “We’ll see how he feels after today’s workout, and then we’ll practice tomorrow in New York, and we’ll see how that goes.” – 5:45 PM
Mike Curtis @MikeACurtis2
Dwane Casey says Jaden Ivey should be good to return tonight after missing the last three games due to right knee soreness. – 5:35 PM
Dwane Casey says Jaden Ivey should be good to return tonight after missing the last three games due to right knee soreness. – 5:35 PM
Mark Followill @MFollowill
After being listed as questionable earlier today, Christian Wood (non-Covid illness) is available tonight for Mavs at Pistons. 6p, BSSW – 5:31 PM
After being listed as questionable earlier today, Christian Wood (non-Covid illness) is available tonight for Mavs at Pistons. 6p, BSSW – 5:31 PM
Callie Caplan @CallieCaplan
Pistons coach Dwane Casey on defending Luka Doncic tonight: “All hands on deck, and then some. … Keep our fingers crossed and our toes crossed.”
Called Luka on offense “one of the best, ever” and said he’s between Luka and Jayson Tatum as his MVP pick so far. – 5:28 PM
Pistons coach Dwane Casey on defending Luka Doncic tonight: “All hands on deck, and then some. … Keep our fingers crossed and our toes crossed.”
Called Luka on offense “one of the best, ever” and said he’s between Luka and Jayson Tatum as his MVP pick so far. – 5:28 PM
Callie Caplan @CallieCaplan
Pistons coach Dwane Casey on defending Luka Doncic tonight: “All hands on deck, and then some. … Keep our fingers crossed and our toes crossed.”
Called Luka on offense “one of the best, ever” and said he’s between Luka and Jayson Tatum would be his MVP pick so far. – 5:25 PM
Pistons coach Dwane Casey on defending Luka Doncic tonight: “All hands on deck, and then some. … Keep our fingers crossed and our toes crossed.”
Called Luka on offense “one of the best, ever” and said he’s between Luka and Jayson Tatum would be his MVP pick so far. – 5:25 PM
Omari Sanfoka II @omarisankofa
Casey said Luka is one of the best offensive players in the league, and ever. “The league is so blessed right now with so many great players … I’ve been in it 30-something years and it’s one of the most talented leagues, top to bottom, that I’ve seen in a long time. – 5:25 PM
Casey said Luka is one of the best offensive players in the league, and ever. “The league is so blessed right now with so many great players … I’ve been in it 30-something years and it’s one of the most talented leagues, top to bottom, that I’ve seen in a long time. – 5:25 PM
James Edwards III @JLEdwardsIII
Casey called Luka Doncic one of the best offensive players in the game today and ever. – 5:23 PM
Casey called Luka Doncic one of the best offensive players in the game today and ever. – 5:23 PM
Marc Stein @TheSteinLine
The Mavericks say Christian Wood (non-Covid illness) will be available to play in tonight’s game at Detroit after earlier being listed as questionable.
More NBA from me: marcstein.Substack.com – 5:12 PM
The Mavericks say Christian Wood (non-Covid illness) will be available to play in tonight’s game at Detroit after earlier being listed as questionable.
More NBA from me: marcstein.Substack.com – 5:12 PM
NBA on ESPN @ESPNNBA
Wemby to the Pistons? 👀
Our 2023 NBA mock draft is now up on @ESPNPlus ➡️ https://t.co/rANJCts2oF pic.twitter.com/sbTXAlaFr8 – 4:23 PM
Wemby to the Pistons? 👀
Our 2023 NBA mock draft is now up on @ESPNPlus ➡️ https://t.co/rANJCts2oF pic.twitter.com/sbTXAlaFr8 – 4:23 PM
Justin Kubatko @jkubatko
📅 On this day in 1991, Isiah Thomas scored a game-high 22 points in a win over the Rockets. He became the Pistons’ all-time scoring leader, a record he still holds.
He’s also the franchise’s career leader in MIN, FGM, FGA, FTM, FTA, AST, and STL.
More: open.substack.com/pub/statitudes… – 3:37 PM
📅 On this day in 1991, Isiah Thomas scored a game-high 22 points in a win over the Rockets. He became the Pistons’ all-time scoring leader, a record he still holds.
He’s also the franchise’s career leader in MIN, FGM, FGA, FTM, FTA, AST, and STL.
More: open.substack.com/pub/statitudes… – 3:37 PM
Ryan Blackburn @NBABlackburn
The next 5 games are definitely “swing” games for Denver’s reputation.
12/2 @ ATL
12/4 @ NOP
12/6 vs DAL
12/8 @ POR
12/10 vs UTA
They’re 14-7 and have played mostly bad teams. Good teams go about .500 here. Great teams go 4-1 or 5-0.
We will learn a lot. – 2:25 PM
The next 5 games are definitely “swing” games for Denver’s reputation.
12/2 @ ATL
12/4 @ NOP
12/6 vs DAL
12/8 @ POR
12/10 vs UTA
They’re 14-7 and have played mostly bad teams. Good teams go about .500 here. Great teams go 4-1 or 5-0.
We will learn a lot. – 2:25 PM
Barry Jackson @flasportsbuzz
This won’t go over well with Central Florida Dolphins fans: The Fox affiliate in Orlando requested, and was granted, a switch from Eagles-Titans to Detroit-Jacksonville. San Diego was granted a switch to Fins game. So 25 % of country get Dolphins-49ers on Sunday on Fox. – 2:12 PM
This won’t go over well with Central Florida Dolphins fans: The Fox affiliate in Orlando requested, and was granted, a switch from Eagles-Titans to Detroit-Jacksonville. San Diego was granted a switch to Fins game. So 25 % of country get Dolphins-49ers on Sunday on Fox. – 2:12 PM
Kurt Helin @basketballtalk
PBT Podcast: Timberwolves without KAT, get Luka some help nba.nbcsports.com/2022/12/01/pbt… – 1:58 PM
PBT Podcast: Timberwolves without KAT, get Luka some help nba.nbcsports.com/2022/12/01/pbt… – 1:58 PM
Henry Abbott @TrueHoop
Paolo Banchero, Jabari Smith Jr., Keegan Murray, Jaden Ivey, Bennedict Mathurin, Shaedon Sharpe, Dyson Daniels, Jalen Williams, Andrew Nembhard: @David Thorpe is watching rookies. Subscribe to TrueHoop now to read his complete thoughts: truehoop.com/p/david-thorpe… – 1:35 PM
Paolo Banchero, Jabari Smith Jr., Keegan Murray, Jaden Ivey, Bennedict Mathurin, Shaedon Sharpe, Dyson Daniels, Jalen Williams, Andrew Nembhard: @David Thorpe is watching rookies. Subscribe to TrueHoop now to read his complete thoughts: truehoop.com/p/david-thorpe… – 1:35 PM
James Edwards III @JLEdwardsIII
Pistons head coach Dwane Casey to host a Very Merry Casey Christmas this weekend pic.twitter.com/9q0xA19a0V – 1:07 PM
Pistons head coach Dwane Casey to host a Very Merry Casey Christmas this weekend pic.twitter.com/9q0xA19a0V – 1:07 PM
John Schuhmann @johnschuhmann
New Power Rankings Notebook…
▪️ December schedules, feat. tough slates for the Lakers & Pacers.
▪️ On-off leaders w/ early returns on the Warriors’ rotation change.
▪️ Usage vs. possession, feat. Giannis vs. Luka.
▪️ Celtics offense – Best ever?
nba.com/news/power-ran… – 1:00 PM
New Power Rankings Notebook…
▪️ December schedules, feat. tough slates for the Lakers & Pacers.
▪️ On-off leaders w/ early returns on the Warriors’ rotation change.
▪️ Usage vs. possession, feat. Giannis vs. Luka.
▪️ Celtics offense – Best ever?
nba.com/news/power-ran… – 1:00 PM
To leave a comment, you will need to Sign in or create an account if you already have an account. Typed comments will be lost if you are not signed in.