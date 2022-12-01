Mavericks vs. Pistons: Start time, where to watch, what's the latest

Game previews

December 1, 2022

By |

The Dallas Mavericks play against the Detroit Pistons at Little Caesars Arena

The Dallas Mavericks are spending $16,868,351 per win while the Detroit Pistons are spending $24,900,173 per win

Game Time: 7:00 PM EST on Thursday December 1, 2022

Broadcast Info

National TV: NBA TV
Home TV: Bally Sports DET
Away TV: Bally Sports SW-DAL
Home Radio: 97.1 FM The Ticket
Away Radio: 97.1 FM / S: 99.1 FM

Dave McMenamin
@mcten
LeBron James ended his news conference tonight by asking the reporters present why he had not been asked about a photo of Dallas Cowboys owner Jerry Jones that surfaced showing him, at age 14, standing near white students who were blocking Black students from entering school. – 2:46 AM

