Nets, Hawks have touched base on John Collins trade

NBA Central: The Brooklyn Nets have “touched base” with the Hawks on John Collins, per Ian Begley.
Source: Twitter @TheNBACentral
Ian Begley @IanBegley
We talked Knicks internal scrutiny, the evaluation process, Obi Toppin, Julius Randle, Nets/John Collins (clip below) and more with @Stefan Bondy & @JCMacriNBA on The Putback. Full show here: https://t.co/sfHM05yDU3 pic.twitter.com/IiO2Blgvty – 2:42 PM
Kevin Chouinard @KLChouinard
John Collins (left ankle sprain) and De’Andre Hunter (right thigh soreness) will not return to tonight’s game per Hawks PR. – 8:22 PM
Tim Bontemps @TimBontemps
It was interesting to hear both Trae Young and Joel Embiid talk about the same play tonight — Embiid’s steal of Young’s attempted pass to John Collins in the closing moments of the game — and get their different perspectives on how it went down: pic.twitter.com/v2IQXrLfUU – 11:02 PM
Rich Hoffman @rich_hofmann
Joel Embiid’s final stretch, down one: Hits a step-back jumper for the lead, baits Trae Young into a massive turnover, makes two free throws, successfully talks trash to John Collins on the free-throw line and makes one more free throw.
Sixers win, 104-101. They are 12-9. – 9:29 PM
Austin Krell @NBAKrell
Yet another massive defensive stop for the Sixers, Embiid retreating to the rim to deflect a lob from Trae Young to John Collins.
Embiid at the line for 2 free throws to make it a 3-point game with 5 seconds to go.
This defense is unbelievable right now. – 9:21 PM
Austin Krell @NBAKrell
Yet another massive defensive stop for the Sixers, Embiid retreating to the rim to deflect a lob from Trae Young to John Collins.
This defense is unbelievable right now. – 9:20 PM
Austin Krell @NBAKrell
John Collins is engaging the crowd as he heads to the bench.
An Embiid play for a block on Collins at the rim is being reviewed for a flagrant (on par for this crew tonight), although it will remain as a common foul. – 9:06 PM
Rich Hoffman @rich_hofmann
Georges Niang and John Collins just got double techs.
This should not be a flagrant foul, imo. – 9:04 PM
More on this storyline
Brad Rowland: Nate McMillan said John Collins and De’Andre Hunter will have MRIs tomorrow. He also confirmed Hunter’s injury was a recurrence of the issue that he had going into tonight’s game. -via Twitter / December 1, 2022
Atlanta Hawks PR: John Collins (left ankle sprain) and De’Andre Hunter (right thigh soreness) will not return to tonight’s game. -via Twitter @HawksPR / November 30, 2022
The Bucks are believed to be offering Grayson Allen, and the Hawks are shopping Bogdan Bogdanović, Justin Holiday and/or John Collins. None appear to appeal to the Suns immediately. -via Bleacher Report / November 23, 2022
