Nets, Hawks have touched base on John Collins trade

Nets, Hawks have touched base on John Collins trade

Main Rumors

Nets, Hawks have touched base on John Collins trade

December 1, 2022- by

By |

What’s the buzz on Twitter?

Ian Begley @IanBegley
We talked Knicks internal scrutiny, the evaluation process, Obi Toppin, Julius Randle, Nets/John Collins (clip below) and more with @Stefan Bondy & @JCMacriNBA on The Putback. Full show here: https://t.co/sfHM05yDU3 pic.twitter.com/IiO2Blgvty2:42 PM

Kevin Chouinard @KLChouinard
John Collins (left ankle sprain) and De’Andre Hunter (right thigh soreness) will not return to tonight’s game per Hawks PR. – 8:22 PM
Tim Bontemps @TimBontemps
It was interesting to hear both Trae Young and Joel Embiid talk about the same play tonight — Embiid’s steal of Young’s attempted pass to John Collins in the closing moments of the game — and get their different perspectives on how it went down: pic.twitter.com/v2IQXrLfUU11:02 PM

Rich Hoffman @rich_hofmann
Joel Embiid’s final stretch, down one: Hits a step-back jumper for the lead, baits Trae Young into a massive turnover, makes two free throws, successfully talks trash to John Collins on the free-throw line and makes one more free throw.
Sixers win, 104-101. They are 12-9. – 9:29 PM
Austin Krell @NBAKrell
Yet another massive defensive stop for the Sixers, Embiid retreating to the rim to deflect a lob from Trae Young to John Collins.
Embiid at the line for 2 free throws to make it a 3-point game with 5 seconds to go.
This defense is unbelievable right now. – 9:21 PM
Austin Krell @NBAKrell
Yet another massive defensive stop for the Sixers, Embiid retreating to the rim to deflect a lob from Trae Young to John Collins.
This defense is unbelievable right now. – 9:20 PM
Austin Krell @NBAKrell
John Collins is engaging the crowd as he heads to the bench.
An Embiid play for a block on Collins at the rim is being reviewed for a flagrant (on par for this crew tonight), although it will remain as a common foul. – 9:06 PM
Rich Hoffman @rich_hofmann
Georges Niang and John Collins just got double techs.
This should not be a flagrant foul, imo. – 9:04 PM

More on this storyline

Brad Rowland: Nate McMillan said John Collins and De’Andre Hunter will have MRIs tomorrow. He also confirmed Hunter’s injury was a recurrence of the issue that he had going into tonight’s game. -via Twitter / December 1, 2022
The Bucks are believed to be offering Grayson Allen, and the Hawks are shopping Bogdan Bogdanović, Justin Holiday and/or John Collins. None appear to appeal to the Suns immediately. -via Bleacher Report / November 23, 2022

, Main Rumors

, , , ,

To leave a comment, you will need to Sign in or create an account if you already have an account. Typed comments will be lost if you are not signed in.

RELATED ARTICLES

From The Web

LATEST

More HoopsHype
Home