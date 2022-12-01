Patrick Beverley on shoving Deandre Ayton: I would do it again

Patrick Beverley has no regrets. On his “Pat Bev Pod,” the 11-year NBA veteran said he would shove of Phoenix Suns center Deandre Ayton again if he got the chance after his push-from-behind got the Lakers star a three-game suspension. “F— that,” Beverley said. “F— him. We not going for that s—. Ask people that’s played with me. Ask superstars that’s played with me. That’s the reason why guys want me on their team … Very unfortunate situation. And if I could play it back again, I would do the exact same thing.”
Source: Dylan Svoboda @ New York Post
Got that deposit today. And boyy I tell U @NBA Yal don’t play no games with them fines sheesh🤬🤬🤬 – 1:34 PM
Patrick Beverley would repeat his shove of Deandre Ayton all over again: ‘F–k him’ #Suns #LakeShow #Lakers nypost.com/2022/11/30/pat… via @nypostsports – 12:41 PM
“He was getting on me a little bit.”
Deandre Ayton talking about Chris Paul’s reaction to him walking off the court after his 30 and 14 performance in #Suns win over #Bulls Wednesday night. pic.twitter.com/GJszxOMNOP – 11:05 AM
After Deandre Ayton’s 28 and 12 effort in #Suns victory last week over Pistons, I asked Devin Booker about that performance.
“That’s what I’m talking about.”
He’s sticking with that script after Ayton posted 30 and 14 in Wednesday’s win over #Bulls. pic.twitter.com/RGfVQAffch – 10:58 AM
From last night:
#Suns 132 #Bulls 113 Final.
My game breakdown on Devin Booker’s 51-point night and Deandre Ayton’s 30 and 16 to extend his career-best streak of consecutive double-doubles to 7.
Phoenix is on a season-high 6-game winning streak w/o Chris Paul and Cam Johnson. pic.twitter.com/eWvbjUqO6h – 8:08 AM
“He was getting on me a little bit.”
Deandre Ayton talking about Chris Paul’s reaction to him walking off the court after his 30 and 16 performance in #Suns win over #Bulls Wednesday night. pic.twitter.com/K1n0rSHS7l – 1:12 AM
“That’s just D-Book doing D-Book man.” Deandre Ayton on Devin Booker’s season-high 51-point performance in #Suns 132-113 victory over #Bulls. pic.twitter.com/QzSHTWZqEN – 1:07 AM
After Deandre Ayton’s 28 and 12 effort in #Suns victory last week over Pistons, I asked Devin Booker about that performance.
“That’s what I’m talking about.”
He’s sticking with that script after Ayton posted 30 and 16 in Wednesday’s win over #Bulls. pic.twitter.com/MNasRLKUon – 1:05 AM
Deandre Ayton is the ultimate D-Book hype man 🗣️ pic.twitter.com/UECgSYus2f – 12:30 AM
Deandre Ayton on Devin Booker’s 51 points: “That’s just D-Book being D-Book, man. I’ve seen it a lot….when he’s on like that, it’s pretty hard to stop it.” – 12:05 AM
Fantastic offensive night from Austin Reaves, who’s now 6 of 8 from the field after a pretty reverse layup, plus 6 of 8 at the FT line to lead LAL with 19 points.
Patrick Beverley added a transition 3 to put LAL up 78-68 early in the 3rd Q, forcing a POR time out. – 11:59 PM
Let’s check in with Lakers starting point guard Patrick Beverley: 0 points, 0 assists, 0 rebounds, 0 steals, 0 blocks, 1 foul, 9 minutes, -14.
He gives the Lakers nothing. – 11:43 PM
“Over the long haul, the guys that work, it’s gonna pay off for you. And he’s certainly gotten himself into the kind of shape it takes to put up these kinds of numbers.” – Monty Williams on Deandre Ayton
Said it’s something DA should be proud of, but not satisfied with – 11:32 PM
Final: PHX 132, CHI 113
Booker: 51 Pts, 6 Ast, 20-25 FG
Ayton: 30 Pts, 16 Reb, 11-18 FG
Shamet: 12 Pts, 4-7 3P
DeRozan: 29-7-4 – 11:22 PM
Suns 132, Bulls 113
DeRozan 29 pts, 7 rebs
LaVine 21 pts, 7 assists
Bulls 4-25 from 3
Booker 51 pts (20-25 FGs)
Ayton 30 pts, 16 rebs
Bulls allowed season-high points for opponent and drop to 2-2 on this stretch of 6 straight road games – 11:21 PM
Ayton tonight:
30 PTS
16 REB
11-18 FG
Career high 7 straight double-doubles . pic.twitter.com/jzvfYBC0oM – 11:20 PM
Ayton goes for another season high, 30 points, to go along with 16 rebounds. #Suns – 11:19 PM
Suns up 20, but Ayton picks up tech after getting called for fourth foul. 3:32 left in the game. – 11:13 PM
Meanwhile, Deandre Ayton has his seventh straight double-double with 24 and 14, extending the longest streak of his career – 11:13 PM
End of 3Q: PHX 106, CHI 81
Booker: 51 Pts, 6 Ast, 20-25 FG
Ayton: 20 Pts, 12 Reb, 8-13 FG
Shamet: 9 Pts, 3-5 3P
DeRozan: 29-7-4, 11-16 FG – 10:52 PM
Jock Landale receiving resounding applause as he checks in for Ayton.
#Suns up 20 with 3:09 left in 3rd. Ayton with a seventh straight double-double of 20 and 12.
The longest streak of double-doubles continues for Ayton. #Suns – 10:41 PM
Half. Suns 64 Bulls 43. Booker-25pts. Ayton 16pts. DeRozan: 11pts Suns 57%fg. Bulls 42% (1-14-3s) Suns outscored the Bulls 32-18 in the 2nd. – 10:04 PM
Halftime: Suns 64, Bulls 43
Devin Booker has 25 points (10-14 FG) and 5 assists. Deandre Ayton has 16 points and 9 rebounds
DeMar DeRozan leads Bulls with 11 points. Zach LaVine is 1-6 and struggling again
Bulls also 1-14 from 3-point range – 10:04 PM
#Bulls are getting stomped in Phoenix, can’t slow down Devin Booker (25 pts) or DeAndre Ayton (16 & 9). Suns put the Bulls’ defense on its heels from opening tip and it kept getting worse – 10:03 PM
#Suns 64 #Bulls 43 Half.
PHX: Booker 25, Ayton 16. Team: 6-of-14 from 3.
CHI: DeRozan 11. Team 1-of-14 from 3. – 10:03 PM
Halftime: PHX 61, CHI 41
Booker: 25 Pts, 5 Ast, 4 Reb, 10-14 FG
Ayton: 16 Pts, 9 Reb, 7-9 FG
Payne: 5 Pts, 5 Ast
DeRozan: 11 Pts, 5 Reb – 10:02 PM
Rough second quarter for the Bulls, who trail 64-43 heading into the locker room.
DeRozan: 11 points
Vooch: 7 points
LaVine: 7 points, 5 assists
Ayton: 16 points
Booker: 25 points, 4-for-5 from 3-point range – 10:02 PM
Suns 64, Bulls 43 at half
DeRozan 11 pts
LaVine 7 pts, 5 assists; 1-6 FGs
Booker 25 pts, 10-14 FGs
Ayton 16 pts, 9 rebs
Suns 57.8% FGs – 10:02 PM
Lakers’ starters vs. Portland:
Dennis Schroder
Austin Reaves
Patrick Beverley
LeBron James
Anthony Davis – 10:01 PM
Devin Booker and Deandre Ayton: 36 points, 15-20 FG
Chicago Bulls: 40 points, 16-38 FG – 9:59 PM
Yikes. Booker and Ayton combine for three straight scoring plays to extend the lead to 50-37. Bulls do not have an answer on either side of the ball. – 9:52 PM
Bulls down 32-25 after 1. Ayton and Booker=20pts. DeRozan-8pts. Bulls 55%fg. ( 1-7-3s) – 9:36 PM
Devin Booker (9 points, 3 assists) and Deandre Ayton (11 points, 5-7 FG) giving Bulls trouble early
Suns lead 32-25 after first quarter – 9:35 PM
Suns lead 32-25 after the first quarter.
DeRozan scores 8 points while Vooch and LaVine add 5 apiece. Bulls are 1-for-7 from 3-point range.
Ayton (11 points) and Booker (9 points) providing that one-two punch early to lead Suns in scoring. – 9:35 PM
End of 1Q: PHX 32, CHI 25
Ayton: 11 Pts, 3 Reb, 5-7 FG
Booker: 9 Pts, 3 Ast, 4-6 FG
Payne: 5 Pts, 4 Ast
DeRozan: 8 Pts, 4-4 FG
Book with the 1Q buzzer-beater – 9:34 PM
Biyombo, Shamet in for Ayton, Payne.
Booker 3-point play to answer Caruso 3. #Suns up five. Lee in for Bridges. – 9:25 PM
Deandre Ayton is a nightmare for the Bulls so far tonight. 11 points on 5-for-6 shooting. Pat blocked him at the rim once, but he’s picking apart every matchup he can sniff out. – 9:17 PM
Deandre Ayton and the Suns are going right at Nikola Vucevic damn near every time down the court. DA already has 11 points on 5-of-6 shooting – 9:17 PM
Ayton with 10 on 5-of-6 FGs.
Got fouled on last buckets.
FT. Has 11. #Suns up 16-9. – 9:17 PM
Lots of the Suns targeting Vucevic and Ayton is up to 11 points in less than 5 minutes. – 9:17 PM
Suns open the game on a 6-0 stretch until DeMar DeRozan finally sinks a midrange jumper.
Ayton has scored all eight points for the Suns so far. – 9:12 PM
Lakers coach Darvin Ham on if Pat Beverley will start tonight following his 3-game suspension: “We’ll see.” – 8:58 PM
Darvin Ham said Troy Brown Jr. tweaked his foot during a workout this morning, and remains questionable to play tonight.
No word just yet on starters, with Brown Jr. iffy, Patrick Beverley coming off suspension, and Dennis Schröder having started in Beverley’s place. – 8:55 PM
Darvin Ham maintained mystery around his starting lineup tonight with Patrick Beverley returning from suspension. “We’ll see,” Ham said when asked if Beverley will start. – 8:52 PM
“If you play at this level of intensity, it’s a wrap.” Monty Williams on Deandre Ayton. #Suns pic.twitter.com/VCc74dn33U – 7:29 PM
“Jae is a good player and he’d help any team and teams know that.”
Part 2: #Suns GM James Jones talks Jae Crowder situation, Devin Booker, Deandre Ayton and Damion Lee (w/videos) azcentral.com/story/sports/n… via @azcentral – 5:06 PM
Jae is a good player and he’d help any team and teams know that,”
Part 2: Phoenix #Suns GM James Jones talks Jae Crowder, Devin Booker, Deandre Ayton and Damion Lee (w/video.) azcentral.com/story/sports/n… via @azcentral – 5:05 PM
For the sickos who like to watch, Wednesday’s @LockedOnLakers pod, YouTube version! We break down the Lakers’ 4th quarter issues with LeBron and Russ, and discuss Patrick Beverley’s return from suspension. @LockedOnNetwork @LockedOnNBAPods
youtu.be/C-qrLomfxO0?t=… – 4:13 PM
Beverley claimed it all began before the game started. “It kicked off when we [did] the tip-off,” Beverley said during the podcast. “I shake everybody’s hand. I put my hand on Deandre Ayton’s hand and he don’t shake my hand. So, something was brewing there from the beginning.” -via New York Post / December 1, 2022
But just how large of a shakeup they are willing to undergo is reportedly something the team is still debating internally. Jovan Buha of The Athletic told Allen Sliwa on the latest episode of ESPN LA’s “Lakers Talk” radio show that the front office may actually be leaning towards smaller deals involving the mid-sized contracts of Kendrick Nunn and Patrick Beverley rather than trying to construct a Westbrook package (emphasis mine): -via Silverscreenandroll.com / November 30, 2022
“For the Lakers, right now they’re looking at ‘do we make a smaller move where we move a Pat, move a Kendrick, we move both with potentially a pick and just keep Russ off the bench as our Sixth Man and get a wing in here, get another big and upgrade that way? Or do we do a big move with Russ that’s probably going to require attaching two picks and really kind of tear this thing down in terms of salary and bring in a Myles Turner and Buddy Hield or someone else?’ So I think right now they’re weighing that. They’re leaning more towards a smaller move of a Pat or a Kendrick, or both, but I think really the next 5-10 games are going to determine what they do. -via Silverscreenandroll.com / November 30, 2022
Gerald Bourguet: “I’m not gonna lie, man: I didn’t like the way I started off the season.” – Deandre Ayton on the Suns postgame show -via Twitter @GeraldBourguet / December 1, 2022
The DA situation is the other one, where the contract stuff was pretty sticky and then some things were said at media day about his dynamic with Monty. Now you jump ahead a couple months, and he’s averaging (16.3 points and 9.6 rebounds), playing really well lately and even getting Player of the Week. How did he get through that? Devin Booker: I think he grew up a lot. He’ll be the first one to tell you that it was just realizing what the NBA is about. You grow up and you’re like, ‘I want to play in the NBA,’ but you don’t realize it’s a business. There’s things that go on. There’s conversations that had to be had. And being a young top pick and coming in at 18 (years old), and him being all over in his childhood from the Bahamas to San Diego, I don’t think he realized that it’s actually business. And that was good for him. I mean, he got his money. He’s in a great situation now. He’s playing free. He’s happy. -via The Athletic / November 30, 2022
