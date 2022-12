Patrick Beverley on shoving Deandre Ayton: I would do it again

The DA situation is the other one, where the contract stuff was pretty sticky and then some things were said at media day about his dynamic with Monty. Now you jump ahead a couple months, and he’s averaging (16.3 points and 9.6 rebounds), playing really well lately and even getting Player of the Week. How did he get through that? Devin Booker: I think he grew up a lot. He’ll be the first one to tell you that it was just realizing what the NBA is about. You grow up and you’re like, ‘I want to play in the NBA,’ but you don’t realize it’s a business. There’s things that go on. There’s conversations that had to be had. And being a young top pick and coming in at 18 (years old), and him being all over in his childhood from the Bahamas to San Diego, I don’t think he realized that it’s actually business. And that was good for him. I mean, he got his money. He’s in a great situation now. He’s playing free. He’s happy. -via The Athletic / November 30, 2022