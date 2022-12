TJ Warren listed as available to play on Friday against Raptors

So to update, we’ve got David Duke Jr and Day’Ron Sharpe out with non-COVID illnesses, Ben Simmons out with knee soreness, Yuta Watanabe our with a right hamstring strain and TJ Warren still rehabbing his left foot. – 12:54 PM

So to update, we’ve got David Duke Jr and Day’Ron Sharpe out with non-COVID illnesses, Ben Simmons out with knee soreness, Yuta Watanabe out with a right hamstring strain and TJ Warren still rehabbing his left foot. – 12:54 PM

The Nets status report is out for Friday vs Toronto and TJ Warren is available to play. He has yet to play this season after having 2 surgeries to address stress fractures in his left foot. – 2:53 PM

To leave a comment, you will need to Sign in or create an account if you already have an account. Typed comments will be lost if you are not signed in.