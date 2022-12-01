TJ Warren listed as available to play on Friday against Raptors

What’s the buzz on Twitter?
Adam Zagoria @AdamZagoria
The Nets status report is out for Friday vs Toronto and TJ Warren is available to play. He has yet to play this season after having 2 surgeries to address stress fractures in his left foot. – 2:53 PM
Kristian Winfield @Krisplashed
So to update, we’ve got David Duke Jr and Day’Ron Sharpe out with non-COVID illnesses, Ben Simmons out with knee soreness, Yuta Watanabe out with a right hamstring strain and TJ Warren still rehabbing his left foot. – 12:54 PM
Kristian Winfield @Krisplashed
More on this storyline
Erik Slater: Jacque Vaughn said he hopes to see Yuta Watanabe and T.J. Warren back on the floor this week. “We’re trending in that direction. Neither one has had a setback, and so they’re still progressing. So hopefully that does happen.” -via Twitter @erikslater_ / November 27, 2022
Brian Lewis: Jacque Vaughn said hopefully trending toward Yuta Watanabe & TJ Warren this week. #Nets -via Twitter @NYPost_Lewis / November 27, 2022
Shams Charania: Just in — Target season debut set for Brooklyn Nets forward TJ Warren, who last played in December 2020: Dec. 2 vs. Toronto. -via Twitter @ShamsCharania / November 27, 2022
