TJ Warren listed as available to play on Friday against Raptors

TJ Warren listed as available to play on Friday against Raptors

December 1, 2022- by

Adam Zagoria @AdamZagoria
The Nets status report is out for Friday vs Toronto and TJ Warren is available to play. He has yet to play this season after having 2 surgeries to address stress fractures in his left foot. – 2:53 PM
TJ Warren @TonyWarrenJr
Same outfit a couple days. – 2:51 PM
Kristian Winfield @Krisplashed
So to update, we’ve got David Duke Jr and Day’Ron Sharpe out with non-COVID illnesses, Ben Simmons out with knee soreness, Yuta Watanabe out with a right hamstring strain and TJ Warren still rehabbing his left foot. – 12:54 PM
Kristian Winfield @Krisplashed
Kristian Winfield @Krisplashed
So to update, we've got David Duke Jr and Day'Ron Sharpe out with non-COVID illnesses, Ben Simmons out with knee soreness, Yuta Watanabe out with a right hamstring strain and TJ Warren still rehabbing his left foot. – 12:54 PM

Erik Slater: Jacque Vaughn said he hopes to see Yuta Watanabe and T.J. Warren back on the floor this week. “We’re trending in that direction. Neither one has had a setback, and so they’re still progressing. So hopefully that does happen.” -via Twitter @erikslater_ / November 27, 2022

