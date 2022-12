Tobias Harris listed as questionable against Grizzlies

Jake Fischer on Tobias Harris trade rumors: To be honest, I have not heard his name come up at all. And I’ve been calling around the league all week. -via Spotify / November 25, 2022

Tough night so far for Tobias Harris, who had been so consistently good the past week or so. He’s 0-of-6 from the floor. – 8:22 PM

Sixers say Tobias Harris (illness) will not return. Rough night for him: 0-for-7 from the floor for three points. – 8:52 PM

Tobias Harris (illness) will not return tonight.I suspect the same will be true of some other important players in the end – 8:53 PM

Tobias Harris will not return to tonight’s game. He’s dealing with an illness, the #Sixers say – 8:53 PM

Tobias Harris is listed as questionable for tomorrow’s contest with the Grizzlies due to a non-COVID illness. James Harden, Tyrese Maxey, and Jaden Springer all remain out. #Sixers

Sixers are officially listing Tobias Harris as questionable to play tomorrow at Memphis with a non-COVID illness that took him out of Wednesday’s loss at Cleveland. – 5:42 PM

Tobias Harris is questionable for tomorrow’s game in Memphis with a non-Covid illness.Joel Embiid is slated to face the Grizzlies for the first time since 2019-20.Desmond Bane and Ziaire Williams out for Memphis. – 6:45 PM

