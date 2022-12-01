Tobias Harris listed as questionable against Grizzlies

Keith Pompey @PompeyOnSixers
#Sixers forward Tobias Harris is questionable for Friday night’s game vs. the #MemphisGrizzlies with a non-COVID-19 illness. – 8:09 PM
Austin Krell @NBAKrell
Tobias Harris is questionable for tomorrow’s game in Memphis with a non-Covid illness.
Joel Embiid is slated to face the Grizzlies for the first time since 2019-20.
Desmond Bane and Ziaire Williams out for Memphis. – 6:45 PM
Gina Mizell @ginamizell
Sixers are officially listing Tobias Harris as questionable to play tomorrow at Memphis with a non-COVID illness that took him out of Wednesday’s loss at Cleveland. – 5:42 PM
Ky Carlin @Ky_Carlin
Tobias Harris is listed as questionable for tomorrow’s contest with the Grizzlies due to a non-COVID illness. James Harden, Tyrese Maxey, and Jaden Springer all remain out. #Sixers5:39 PM
Noah Levick @NoahLevick
Sixers list Tobias Harris (non-COVID illness) as questionable for tomorrow night’s game in Memphis.
Maxey, Harden, Springer are still out. – 5:32 PM
Justin Grasso @JGrasso_
#Sixers‘ Tobias Harris is questionable for tomorrow’s game vs. #Grizzlies with a non-COVID illness.
He missed the entire fourth quarter of Wednesday’s game – 5:31 PM
Ky Carlin @Ky_Carlin
Doc Rivers reacted to losing Tobias Harris to an illness in last night’s loss #Sixers sixerswire.usatoday.com/2022/11/30/six… via @SixersWire10:39 AM
Justin Grasso @JGrasso_
Tobias Harris will not return to tonight’s game. He’s dealing with an illness, the #Sixers say – 8:53 PM
Kyle Neubeck @KyleNeubeck
Tobias Harris (illness) will not return tonight.
I suspect the same will be true of some other important players in the end – 8:53 PM
Gina Mizell @ginamizell
Sixers say Tobias Harris (illness) will not return. Rough night for him: 0-for-7 from the floor for three points. – 8:52 PM
Gina Mizell @ginamizell
Tough night so far for Tobias Harris, who had been so consistently good the past week or so. He’s 0-of-6 from the floor. – 8:22 PM

Jake Fischer on Tobias Harris trade rumors: To be honest, I have not heard his name come up at all. And I’ve been calling around the league all week. -via Spotify / November 25, 2022
Noah Levick: Doc Rivers: Expect to have Tobias Harris available tonight. -via Twitter @NoahLevick / November 22, 2022
Keith Pompey: #Sixers’ Tobias Harris (left hip soreness) and Furkan Korkmaz (left knee swelling) are probable for tomorrow’s game against the #Nets. Joel Embiid (left foot sprain), Tyrese Maxey (left foot fracture) and James Harden (right foot strain) are out. pic.twitter.com/3AdFh9qOPp -via Twitter @PompeyOnSixers / November 21, 2022

