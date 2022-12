76ers 30, Grizzlies 34: Play-by-play, highlights and reactions

a source told us it’s social media night.since y’all been rocking with us heavy send us your memes, photoshops, gifs and whatever else.tweet them at us using #BigMemphisTakeover and we might use it tonight.from your favorite admin. – 3:04 PM

📅 On this day in 2021, the Grizzlies destroyed the Thunder 152-79, the largest margin of victory in NBA history:73 – MEM vs. OKC (Dec. 2, 2021)68 – CLE vs. MIA (Dec. 17, 1991)65 – IND vs. POR (Feb. 27, 1998)63 – LAK vs. GSW (March 19, 1972)More: open.substack.com/pub/statitudes…

During the last road trip, David Roddy played 38 minutes and travelled 2.80 miles at an average of 3.99 MPH.#FedExPlayerTracker pic.twitter.com/lZLlPpRGqS

Greetings from Memphis, TN.First time going on the road to cover a game.Have talked to two Grizzlies fans while traveling today, both expressed severe frustration over the De’Anthony Melton trade. pic.twitter.com/FKypr1Lx4w

Ziaire Williams is doing 5-on-5 now. The Grizzlies are taking their time with him, but he’ll be on the court soon, according to Taylor Jenkins – 6:19 PM

Taylor Jenkins says Bane and Ziaire Williams are both progressing but offers no update on timetable. Says there should be an update on Bane early next week. – 6:19 PM

Desmond Bane should be re-evaluated in a week or so, and that’s when the Grizzlies will have a more firm timeline on his potential return. – 6:20 PM

Tobias Harris will play after being listed as questionable with an illness.Harris will look to bounce back after a tough night in Cleveland on Wednesday, going 0-7 from the field #Sixers

Your officials for tonight’s Grizzlies-76ers game: Sean Wright, Mitchell Ervin, and Andy Nagy. The @badunclep endorses this trio as among the most noticeable in the NBA. – 7:53 PM

Your starters for Grizzlies- 76ers on a Friday night: Philly: Tobias Harris, P.J. Tucker, Joe Embiid, De’Anthony Melton and Shake Milton.Grizz start: Dillon Brooks, Jaren Jackson Jr., Steven Adams, John Konchar and Ja Morant.Set your fantasy lineups accordingly. – 7:55 PM

All of the Grizzlies are leaving the lineup line to say hello to De’Anthony Melton. – 7:59 PM

Grizzlies keep trying to get the ball inside to Trip with PJ Tucker on him but haven’t been able to yet – 8:13 PM

After a miserable 0/7 night in Cleveland on Wednesday, Tobias Harris has the 1st 5 points of this game for Philadelphia. A good sign for them. #Sixers

Tobias Harris with 8 points and Shake Milton has 2. Philly up 10-5 which leads to a Taylor Jenkins timeout for Memphis. #Sixers

Tobias Harris ( @Tobias Harris ) who was questionable until just before tip (illness) has a game-high 8 points early.2-3 fg / 2-2 3fgThe ultimate pro, and ultimate fighter! – 8:18 PM

Georges Niang is the new Joe Ingles. (A really tall guy who still doesn’t look like an NBA player.) – 8:27 PM

Philadelphia is playing with a ton of energy. A completely different looking team than the one who got blown out on Wednesday. #Sixers

Sixers 30, Grizzlies 29 after one. 11 for Morant and going at former teammater Melton a little. Adams shadowing Embiid so far. Will he match him all game? – 8:35 PM

Sixers 30, Grizzlies 29 at the end of the first. Both teams are shooting 12-of-24 from the floor. Embiid and Harris both have 8 points. – 8:36 PM

Doc takes a timeout less than a minute into the second quarter after the Grizz convert two and-1s on Paul Reed. They’ve quickly flipped a seven-point deficit into a four-point lead. – 8:40 PM

Grizzlies going for and-1s in back-to-back possessions. A 7-point Sixers lead is now a 4-point deficit with Memphis free throws coming after a Philadelphia timeout. – 8:40 PM

