76ers 30, Grizzlies 34: Play-by-play, highlights and reactions

The Philadelphia 76ers (12-10) play against the Memphis Grizzlies (9-9) at FedExForum

Game Time: 8:00 PM EST on Friday December 2, 2022

Philadelphia 76ers 30, Memphis Grizzlies 34 (Q2 11:17)

Austin Krell @NBAKrell
Grizzlies going for and-1s in back-to-back possessions. A 7-point Sixers lead is now a 4-point deficit with Memphis free throws coming after a Philadelphia timeout. – 8:40 PM
Gina Mizell @ginamizell
Doc takes a timeout less than a minute into the second quarter after the Grizz convert two and-1s on Paul Reed. They’ve quickly flipped a seven-point deficit into a four-point lead. – 8:40 PM
Keith Pompey @PompeyOnSixers
#Sixers lead 30-29 after one quarter. Morant leads the Grizzlies with 11. Harris and Embiid both have eight for the Sixers. Both teams are shooting 50% from the field. – 8:36 PM
Philadelphia 76ers @sixers
close one after 1⃣.
Gina Mizell @ginamizell
Sixers 30, Grizzlies 29 at the end of the first. Both teams are shooting 12-of-24 from the floor. Embiid and Harris both have 8 points. – 8:36 PM
Chris Herrington @ChrisHerrington
Sixers 30, Grizzlies 29 after one. 11 for Morant and going at former teammater Melton a little. Adams shadowing Embiid so far. Will he match him all game? – 8:35 PM
Ky Carlin @Ky_Carlin
Philadelphia is playing with a ton of energy. A completely different looking team than the one who got blown out on Wednesday. #Sixers8:32 PM
Memphis Grizzlies @memgrizz
Chris Herrington @ChrisHerrington
Georges Niang is the new Joe Ingles. (A really tall guy who still doesn’t look like an NBA player.) – 8:27 PM
Kenny Beecham @KOT4Q
PJ Tucker getting tired of yall pic.twitter.com/MfPHAYCqMD8:25 PM

Philadelphia 76ers @sixers
Memphis Grizzlies @memgrizz
Lauren Rosen @LaurenMRosen
Tobias Harris who was questionable until just before tip (illness) has a game-high 8 points early.
2-3 fg / 2-2 3fg
The ultimate pro, and ultimate fighter!
2-3 fg / 2-2 3fg
The ultimate pro, and ultimate fighter! – 8:18 PM
Ky Carlin @Ky_Carlin
Tobias Harris with 8 points and Shake Milton has 2. Philly up 10-5 which leads to a Taylor Jenkins timeout for Memphis. #Sixers8:17 PM
Ky Carlin @Ky_Carlin
After a miserable 0/7 night in Cleveland on Wednesday, Tobias Harris has the 1st 5 points of this game for Philadelphia. A good sign for them. #Sixers8:15 PM
Lang Whitaker @langwhitaker
Grizzlies keep trying to get the ball inside to Trip with PJ Tucker on him but haven’t been able to yet – 8:13 PM
Philadelphia 76ers @sixers
Memphis Grizzlies @memgrizz
Memphis Grizzlies @memgrizz
Philadelphia 76ers @sixers
Clay Bailey @claybailey9
All of the Grizzlies are leaving the lineup line to say hello to De’Anthony Melton. – 7:59 PM
Memphis Grizzlies @memgrizz
Clay Bailey @claybailey9
Your starters for Grizzlies- 76ers on a Friday night: Philly: Tobias Harris, P.J. Tucker, Joe Embiid, De’Anthony Melton and Shake Milton.
Grizz start: Dillon Brooks, Jaren Jackson Jr., Steven Adams, John Konchar and Ja Morant.
Set your fantasy lineups accordingly. – 7:55 PM
Clay Bailey @claybailey9
Your officials for tonight’s Grizzlies-76ers game: Sean Wright, Mitchell Ervin, and Andy Nagy. The @badunclep endorses this trio as among the most noticeable in the NBA. – 7:53 PM
Gina Mizell @ginamizell
Per the Sixers, Tobias Harris (illness) is available to play tonight. – 7:35 PM
Justin Grasso @JGrasso_
Tobias Harris will play after being listed as questionable with an illness.
Harris will look to bounce back after a tough night in Cleveland on Wednesday, going 0-7 from the field #Sixers7:34 PM
Philadelphia 76ers @sixers
tonight’s starting five:
🔔 P.J. Tucker
🔔 @Tobias Harris
🔔 @Joel Embiid
🔔 @De’Anthony Melton
🔔 @Shake Milton
Keith Pompey @PompeyOnSixers
Tobias Harris will play tonight vs. Memphis. – 7:32 PM
Memphis Grizzlies @memgrizz
Philadelphia 76ers @sixers
Austin Krell @NBAKrell
Embiid working on balance pregame. pic.twitter.com/ZmGK5IzBX67:17 PM

Memphis Grizzlies @memgrizz
Keith Pompey @PompeyOnSixers
#Sixers forward Tobias Harris getting in his pregame workout. pic.twitter.com/NOABHxy5N96:56 PM

Keith Pompey @PompeyOnSixers
#Sixers coach Doc Rivers said Tobias Harris (illness) is going to try to play tonight. – 6:35 PM
Austin Krell @NBAKrell
Tobias Harris is a game-time decision. – 6:34 PM
Memphis Grizzlies @memgrizz
Damichael Cole @DamichaelC
Desmond Bane should be re-evaluated in a week or so, and that’s when the Grizzlies will have a more firm timeline on his potential return. – 6:20 PM
Chris Herrington @ChrisHerrington
Taylor Jenkins says Bane and Ziaire Williams are both progressing but offers no update on timetable. Says there should be an update on Bane early next week. – 6:19 PM
Damichael Cole @DamichaelC
Ziaire Williams is doing 5-on-5 now. The Grizzlies are taking their time with him, but he’ll be on the court soon, according to Taylor Jenkins – 6:19 PM
StatMuse @statmuse
Fresh Illustrations Friday
Yuta Watanabe
Sam Hauser
Ayo Dosunmu
De’Anthony Melton
➡️ https://t.co/6RWeeiQ5vL pic.twitter.com/kF7iXMNyPl6:18 PM

Joe Vardon @joevardon
Would Rudy Gobert welcome Joel Embiid to Team France? Only if his 'heart is with us.' If it is, the French would start three 7 footers in a sport where goaltending is allowed
Austin Krell @NBAKrell
Greetings from Memphis, TN.
First time going on the road to cover a game.
Have talked to two Grizzlies fans while traveling today, both expressed severe frustration over the De’Anthony Melton trade. pic.twitter.com/FKypr1Lx4w6:03 PM

Ja Morant @JaMorant
boot up – 4:50 PM
Keith Pompey @PompeyOnSixers
‘Evaluating Sixers after 22 games, defining roles and discussing keys to beat Memphis Grizzlies’ by Locked On 76ers – Daily Podcast On The Philadelphia Sixers megaphone.link/LKN76070601634:06 PM
Justin Kubatko @jkubatko
📅 On this day in 2021, the Grizzlies destroyed the Thunder 152-79, the largest margin of victory in NBA history:
73 – MEM vs. OKC (Dec. 2, 2021)
68 – CLE vs. MIA (Dec. 17, 1991)
65 – IND vs. POR (Feb. 27, 1998)
63 – LAK vs. GSW (March 19, 1972)
More: open.substack.com/pub/statitudes…3:34 PM
Memphis Grizzlies @memgrizz
Philadelphia 76ers @sixers
Philadelphia 76ers @sixers
