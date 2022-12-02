Billy Donovan on Lonzo Ball: 'He still has pain'

The Chicago Bulls still don’t have an answer on Lonzo Ball. It has been nearly a year since Ball initially injured his left knee in a Jan. 14 game. But coach Billy Donovan said the Bulls don’t know when — or if — their starting point guard will be available this season. “It’s been really slow,” Donovan said Wednesday before the team’s 132-113 loss to the Phoenix Suns, who got 51 points in three quarters from Devin Booker. “It’s gotten better, but is he clearly without any pain? No, he’s not. He still has pain. We’re seeing the slow, gradual strides getting better, but I just don’t have any timetable of when he could even be back.”
Source: Julia Poe @ Chicago Tribune
Kurt Helin @basketballtalk
Donovan says Lonzo Ball’s recovery has ‘been really slow’ nba.nbcsports.com/2022/12/01/don… – 6:02 PM
Joe Cowley @JCowleyHoops
The Bulls have mastered the art of being consistently inconsistent this season, and coach Billy Donovan warns it better change quickly.
The Bulls have mastered the art of being consistently inconsistent this season, and coach Billy Donovan warns it better change quickly.
Josh Martin @Bulls_Wire
Head coach Billy Donovan and the Chicago Bulls inked a previously unreported contract extension prior to the start of this season. bullswire.usatoday.com/2022/11/29/rep… – 1:00 AM
KC Johnson @KCJHoop
Billy Donovan said the Bulls’ ideal offensive identity needs to be 5-7 players in double figures and 25-30 assists. – 11:46 PM
Julia Poe @byjuliapoe
immediately following the Lonzo update with a blowout loss like this is such a dismal one-two punch for the Bulls – 11:00 PM
Rob Schaefer @rob_schaef
What a bizarre challenge. Billy Donovan asked to review a foul on a made Devin Booker 3-pointer. Upside was taking one FTA off board and wiping Alex Caruso’s third foul late in the third quarter
But Caruso clearly hit Booker on wrist. Challenge failed – 10:44 PM
What a bizarre challenge. Billy Donovan asked to review a foul on a made Devin Booker 3-pointer. Upside was taking one FTA off board and wiping Alex Caruso’s third foul late in the third quarter
Julia Poe @byjuliapoe
Billy Donovan challenging a foul called on Caruso while Booker was shooting a 3-pointer (which he made to push his tally to 45 points). That would be Caruso’s third foul. – 10:42 PM
Joe Cowley @JCowleyHoops
Full update on Lonzo Ball and his left knee … Hint: It’s not great.
Full update on Lonzo Ball and his left knee … Hint: It’s not great.
Julia Poe @byjuliapoe
Nearly 11 months after injuring his knee, Lonzo Ball’s recovery is still a mystery to the Bulls.
Ball is still in pain and coach Billy Donovan is still unsure when — or if — he’ll return to the court this season. Latest updates here: chicagotribune.com/sports/bulls/c… – 9:19 PM
Nearly 11 months after injuring his knee, Lonzo Ball’s recovery is still a mystery to the Bulls.
Jake Madison @NOLAJake
I said on the show today that Dyson Daniels is looking like Lonzo Ball. I was incorrect. He looks better than Lonzo Ball. Look at that finishing at the rim! – 8:42 PM
KC Johnson @KCJHoop
In the wake of his contract extension, Billy Donovan got asked about his relationship with Bulls chairman Jerry Reinsdorf. Donovan said they talk weekly: “It’s been great. I’ve really enjoyed it. We talk quite a bit. I find him very funny. I’ve enjoyed his history in sports.” – 8:02 PM
Chuck Swirsky @ctsbulls
Billy Donovan talks Lonzo Ball @Chicago Bulls @670TheScore @Audacy app 7:45 CT pre – 7:37 PM
Joe Cowley @JCowleyHoops
According to Billy Donovan, Ball still has pain in the knee. Improving but a slow climb. No date has been set where they shut him down for the season, however. – 7:37 PM
KC Johnson @KCJHoop
Billy Donovan on Lonzo Ball: It’s been really slow. He’s working through more and more but we’re not close to running or cutting or contact. Said the pain issue is still improving but not in clear. – 7:37 PM
Jake Madison @NOLAJake
CBS NBA @CBSSportsNBA
Lonzo Ball injury update: Bulls hopeful point guard can return at some point in early 2023, per report
Jake Madison @NOLAJake
Jake Madison @NOLAJake
Kurt Helin @basketballtalk
Bulls extended coach Billy Donovan before season started nba.nbcsports.com/2022/11/30/bul… – 9:31 AM
Jake Madison @NOLAJake
Jake Madison @NOLAJake
Josh Martin @Bulls_Wire
Head coach Billy Donovan and the Chicago Bulls inked a previously unreported contract extension prior to the start of this season. bullswire.usatoday.com/2022/11/29/rep… – 10:01 PM
Joe Cowley @JCowleyHoops
Bulls fans deserved better than what they got from Jerry Reinsdorf – but so did Billy Donovan. Rather than celebrating the coach’s extension, the Chairman hid it in the shadows. His team, his rules. Not a damn thing anyone can do about it!
Bulls fans deserved better than what they got from Jerry Reinsdorf – but so did Billy Donovan. Rather than celebrating the coach’s extension, the Chairman hid it in the shadows. His team, his rules. Not a damn thing anyone can do about it!
KC Johnson @KCJHoop
Billy Donovan and Artūras Karnišovas had mutual friends but didn’t know each other when Karnišovas began his interview process in 2020. A bond quickly formed.
Here’s why that partnership is even stronger today.
Billy Donovan and Artūras Karnišovas had mutual friends but didn’t know each other when Karnišovas began his interview process in 2020. A bond quickly formed.
Here’s why that partnership is even stronger today.
Darnell Mayberry @DarnellMayberry
Bulls signed coach Billy Donovan to extension before season: Sources
Bulls signed coach Billy Donovan to extension before season: Sources
Josh Martin @Bulls_Wire
Head coach Billy Donovan and the Chicago Bulls inked a previously unreported contract extension prior to the start of this season. bullswire.usatoday.com/2022/11/29/rep… – 1:33 PM
Joe Cowley @JCowleyHoops
Bulls PR confirms report that team and coach Billy Donovan reached contract extension before this season started. Donovan had one more year left on his original deal, but there was never a doubt he wasn’t coming back. – 1:25 PM
Jamal Collier @JamalCollier
Bulls coach Billy Donovan signed a contract extension before the season, Bulls PR confirmed.
Donovan is in his third season with Chicago and owns a record of 86-88 overall with the team – 1:24 PM
Bulls coach Billy Donovan signed a contract extension before the season, Bulls PR confirmed.
KC Johnson @KCJHoop
The Bulls confirm that Billy Donovan signed a contract extension before the season, which @Shams Charania had 1st.
Local reporting from all corners of the beat has been very consistent that the partnership between Donovan and management remains as strong as when it began. – 1:19 PM
The Bulls confirm that Billy Donovan signed a contract extension before the season, which @Shams Charania had 1st.
Shams Charania @ShamsCharania
Sources: The Chicago Bulls signed head coach Billy Donovan to a contract extension after last season’s playoff run snapping a four-year postseason drought, adding years to his original four-year deal.
Sources: The Chicago Bulls signed head coach Billy Donovan to a contract extension after last season’s playoff run snapping a four-year postseason drought, adding years to his original four-year deal.
The previous source of Ball’s pain wasn’t visible on MRI scans. He suffered daily pain — including when he attempted to climb the staircase in his Los Angeles home — and couldn’t bend his knee past a 30-degree angle. After two surgeries and close to 11 months of recovery, the medical staff still can’t pinpoint why he continues to experience pain. “There’s a lot of people that have tried to wrap their head around this in terms of trying to figure it out,” Donovan said. -via Chicago Tribune / December 2, 2022
Julia Poe: Billy Donovan on Lonzo Ball’s recovery ahead of today’s game: “It’s been really slow.” Lonzo is not running, jumping or cutting and Billy says he’s not “anywhere close” to returning to contact. Billy adds that he “still has pain” although there have been improvements. -via Twitter @byjuliapoe / November 30, 2022
