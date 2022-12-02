Bulls 6, Warriors 7: Play-by-play, highlights and reactions

The Chicago Bulls (9-12) play against the Golden State Warriors (11-11) at Chase Center
Game Time: 10:00 PM EST on Friday December 2, 2022
Chicago Bulls 6, Golden State Warriors 7 (Q1 09:24)
What’s the buzz on Twitter?
Jared Weiss @JaredWeissNBA
The Celtics now have 3 OT losses and then 2 losses in regulation to the Bulls. Wild season so far. – 10:14 PM
Golden State Warriors @warriors
Wiggs strikes first 💥
📺 @NBCSAuthentic pic.twitter.com/HOE5SrGVu2 – 10:14 PM
Chicago Bulls @chicagobulls
Name a more underrated dunker than Javonte Green.
@MOR_Docs | @Javonte Green pic.twitter.com/ZxRqGuArEi – 10:09 PM
CJ Holmes @CjHolmes22
Jordan Poole is improving as a facilitator, but he’s still struggling with his shooting efficiency, especially from 3-point range.
https://t.co/ntN1PTxoqO pic.twitter.com/6zRBI4W9Yo – 10:08 PM
Chicago Bulls @chicagobulls
AC & Woo are ready to start vs. the Warriors. pic.twitter.com/adQ883a45j – 10:04 PM
David Hardisty @clutchfans
Jabari Smith takes the nice feed from Daishen Nix and knocks down the corner three. “Jabari Smith is going to be so good, man,” says @Ryan Hollins. “For a guy who can defend, he’s like the big version of Klay Thompson.” pic.twitter.com/ToCQRfBG6Y – 9:54 PM
Chuck Swirsky @ctsbulls
Billy Donovan talks about his team, Steph Curry and his thoughts on a 4 point shot. Next @Chicago Bulls radio @670TheScore @Audacy app We are live. – 9:48 PM
Golden State Warriors @warriors
#DubNation, you ready?
Stream the game live » https://t.co/OMrtDtXZqd pic.twitter.com/q4DwjMZLfE – 9:48 PM
Chuck Swirsky @ctsbulls
Green in for Williams. Caruso in for Dosunmu.
Bulls lineup changes. @Chicago Bulls @670TheScore 8:45 CT pre. – 9:38 PM
Dalton Johnson @DaltonJ_Johnson
Jonathan Kuminga is making the game easier for himself, allowing his floor to catch up with his sky-high ceiling
Read for more: https://t.co/rm85JBADqH pic.twitter.com/RDdsmLtBIP – 9:38 PM
CJ Holmes @CjHolmes22
Bulls are pretty much healthy minus Lonzo Ball. Usual starters for the Warriors. pic.twitter.com/jaGqlKC3Cl – 9:38 PM
Golden State Warriors PR @WarriorsPR
Tonight’s Starting Lineups: pic.twitter.com/iFP2A4jTVN – 9:37 PM
Chuck Swirsky @ctsbulls
Javonte Green in starting lineup replacing Ayo Dosunmu- Bulls- Warriors @670TheScore – 9:37 PM
NBA Kicks @NBAKicks
🐻 @Zach LaVine reppin’ for @UCLA! #NBAKicks pic.twitter.com/xdPu3nzK9G – 9:35 PM
Chicago Bulls @chicagobulls
Alex Caruso & Javonte Green join the starting lineup tonight against Golden State.
@FirstAlert | #BullsNation pic.twitter.com/qtNt57l2bf – 9:32 PM
Joe Cowley @JCowleyHoops
In the wake of his contract extension coming out, Bulls coach Billy Donovan has no plans on a planned exit strategy anytime soon. In other words, he’s not doing a Pitino.
Want details … Read it:
chicago.suntimes.com/sports-saturda… – 9:15 PM
Chicago Bulls @chicagobulls
Stickin to the script like lint on denim. pic.twitter.com/OkyBt3HQU1 – 8:51 PM
Chuck Swirsky @ctsbulls
Two Bulls legends Bill Wennington and Steve Kerr @Chicago Bulls pic.twitter.com/ct47KP2g9i – 8:28 PM
Bobby Manning @RealBobManning
#Heat have quietly played the #Celtics as tough, if not more, than the #Bulls and #Cavaliers. – 8:26 PM
Golden State Warriors @warriors
Yes it is 🔥
@Rakuten || #DubNation pic.twitter.com/wtpQgnDZqU – 8:17 PM
Alex Schiffer @Alex__Schiffer
End of the first quarter: Nets lead the Raptors 41-17. Can the Nets keep up this 24-point lead? More likely than the 75 percent shooting they have. Every Net but Seth Curry has scored. Joe Harris is four-for-four. 11 assists on 15 baskets. Jacque Vaughn has to be happy. – 8:13 PM
Jon Chepkevich @JonChep
Tapped in for night one of the 10th annual Chicago Elite Classic. pic.twitter.com/tEURjivIlR – 8:08 PM
Golden State Warriors @warriors
Rocking the red, white & blue ⚽️
@Rakuten || #DubNation pic.twitter.com/vLfqd2JlSb – 8:04 PM
Alex Schiffer @Alex__Schiffer
Edmond Sumner, Kevin Durant, Seth Curry and Markieff Morris all out there with Warren right now. Warren was Kieff’s rookie in Phoenix and Sumner played with him in Indiana. Two guys he has some chemistry with. – 8:03 PM
Josh Martin @Bulls_Wire
Bill Simmons of The Ringer proposes a full fledge tank for the Bulls. bullswire.usatoday.com/lists/proposed… – 8:00 PM
Monte Poole @MontePooleNBCS
ICYMI: If Warriors coach Steve Kerr went into a lab and created a reserve utility humanoid, it would look a lot like Anthony Lamb nbcsports.com/bayarea/warrio… – 7:55 PM
Chuck Swirsky @ctsbulls
Game night @Chicago Bulls @Golden State Warriors @670TheScore @Audacy app @Chicago Bulls radio network 8:45CT Join @34billy42 @Espo670 and me on the call. pic.twitter.com/1WucEiRhoU – 7:54 PM
Josh Newman @Joshua_Newman
Injured RB Chris Curry made this roadtrip with Utah.
Curry appears to have finally ditched the crutches and is in a walking boot on the Utah sideline. – 7:29 PM
Dalton Johnson @DaltonJ_Johnson
70.9
30.2
112.4
59.1
31
What do those all mean? Wrote about five Warriors stats that stood out in Novemeber nbcsports.com/bayarea/warrio… – 7:28 PM
Steve Bulpett @SteveBHoop
Looking for a pregame appetizer?
— Celtics getting ready for what one league exec says will be “like making a great in-season trade.” … And Marcus Smart agrees.
— Also, are the Warriors going to be fine… or not?
bit.ly/3itRqvo – 7:22 PM
Erik Slater @erikslater_
T.J. Warren said talking with Joe Harris and Seth Curry about their recovery processes helped him a lot.
“Just getting their feedback and how they felt in their process of coming back. Some of the similarities of them dealing with foot injuries, it kinda gave me peace of mind.” – 6:59 PM
Golden State Warriors PR @WarriorsPR
By The Numbers | Golden State vs. Chicago pic.twitter.com/P3eMdvN6uH – 6:49 PM
Ric Bucher @RicBucher
Has the Warriors’ Fence Been Mended? shows.acast.com/bucher-and-fri… via @acast – 6:30 PM
StatMuse @statmuse
Fresh Illustrations Friday
Yuta Watanabe
Sam Hauser
Ayo Dosunmu
De’Anthony Melton
➡️ https://t.co/6RWeeiQ5vL pic.twitter.com/kF7iXMNyPl – 6:18 PM
Alex Schiffer @Alex__Schiffer
T. J. Warren has talked to Seth Curry and Joe Harris a lot this season since both are coming off foot surgeries. Said both have given him peace of mind knowing they dealt with similar obstacles. – 5:58 PM
Golden State Warriors @warriors
The last time we played the Bulls on #WarriorsGround, Stephen did this … pic.twitter.com/NH6nYYIgyU – 5:15 PM
Steve Bulpett @SteveBHoop
New from @HeavyOnSports:
Celtics getting ready for what one league exec says will be “like making a great in-season trade.” … And Marcus Smart agrees.
Also, are the Warriors going to be fine… or not?
bit.ly/3itRqvo – 4:00 PM
