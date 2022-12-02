Damian Lillard to play Sunday?

Portland Trail Blazers guard Damian Lillard is on track to return Sunday against Indiana, an NBA source told The Oregonian/OregonLive.
Source: Aaron Fentress @ Oregonian
Source: Aaron Fentress @ Oregonian
What’s the buzz on Twitter?
Michael Scotto @MikeAScotto
Exclusive: Damian Lillard discussed why he remains loyal to the Blazers, Dame’s sales pitch to keep Jerami Grant, expectations for Portland, and more on @Jorge Sierra. hoopshype.com/lists/exclusiv… – 12:36 PM
Exclusive: Damian Lillard discussed why he remains loyal to the Blazers, Dame’s sales pitch to keep Jerami Grant, expectations for Portland, and more on @Jorge Sierra. hoopshype.com/lists/exclusiv… – 12:36 PM
Sam Quinn @SamQuinnCBS
Last year the Lakers played the Blazers without Dame the night before the deadline, lost, and it was a real “oh wow we might just suck” moment.
This year, coming off of a miserable loss, the Lakers kicked ass against that same opponent. If nothing else, this team has fight in it – 1:07 AM
Last year the Lakers played the Blazers without Dame the night before the deadline, lost, and it was a real “oh wow we might just suck” moment.
This year, coming off of a miserable loss, the Lakers kicked ass against that same opponent. If nothing else, this team has fight in it – 1:07 AM
Sean Highkin @highkin
I don’t know if Shaedon is going to be invited to the dunk contest and he’s expressed ambivalence about it when we’ve brought it up, but I do know this: if the league asks him to do it, Dame and Ant won’t let him get out of it. – 11:43 PM
I don’t know if Shaedon is going to be invited to the dunk contest and he’s expressed ambivalence about it when we’ve brought it up, but I do know this: if the league asks him to do it, Dame and Ant won’t let him get out of it. – 11:43 PM
Jovan Buha @jovanbuha
Halftime: Lakers 66, Blazers 62
Russell Westbrook’s buzzer-beating 3 is good. LeBron James (17 points), Austin Reaves (14) and Anthony Davis (11) are carrying LA’s offense. The Lakers have 15 assists to 4 turnovers. Portland has hung around despite missing Damian Lillard. – 11:36 PM
Halftime: Lakers 66, Blazers 62
Russell Westbrook’s buzzer-beating 3 is good. LeBron James (17 points), Austin Reaves (14) and Anthony Davis (11) are carrying LA’s offense. The Lakers have 15 assists to 4 turnovers. Portland has hung around despite missing Damian Lillard. – 11:36 PM
Kyle Goon @kylegoon
Not sure what happened between Monday night’s loss and tonight’s tip-off, and injuries are definitely taking a toll. But the Lakers haven’t played with the urgency of a team trying to wash away their collapse against the Pacers.
Portland takes an early 17-8 lead without Dame. – 10:53 PM
Not sure what happened between Monday night’s loss and tonight’s tip-off, and injuries are definitely taking a toll. But the Lakers haven’t played with the urgency of a team trying to wash away their collapse against the Pacers.
Portland takes an early 17-8 lead without Dame. – 10:53 PM
Jeff Goodman @GoodmanHoops
Notre Dame is blowing out Michigan State, 39-15.
Can’t judge Sparty right now without Malik Hall and Jaden Akins. – 10:00 PM
Notre Dame is blowing out Michigan State, 39-15.
Can’t judge Sparty right now without Malik Hall and Jaden Akins. – 10:00 PM
Mike Trudell @LakersReporter
Josh Hart is out tonight against the Lakers, per Chauncey Billups, after turning his ankle last night.
Damian Lillard remains out, and Nassir Little is also out tonight.
Trendon Watford will start in Hart’s place. – 9:05 PM
Josh Hart is out tonight against the Lakers, per Chauncey Billups, after turning his ankle last night.
Damian Lillard remains out, and Nassir Little is also out tonight.
Trendon Watford will start in Hart’s place. – 9:05 PM
Kurt Helin @basketballtalk
Damian Lillard reportedly targeting Sunday for return from calf strain nba.nbcsports.com/2022/11/30/dam… – 12:09 PM
Damian Lillard reportedly targeting Sunday for return from calf strain nba.nbcsports.com/2022/11/30/dam… – 12:09 PM
Jeff Goodman @GoodmanHoops
TODAY’S GAMES TO WATCH:
UNC at Indiana, 9:15 pm ET (ESPN)
Ohio St at Duke, 7:15 (ESPN)
Providence at TCU, 8 (ESPN+)
Michigan St at Notre Dame, 9:15 (ESPN2)
Purdue at FSU, 7:15 (ESPN2)
Rutgers at Miami, 7:15 (ESPNU) – 9:14 AM
TODAY’S GAMES TO WATCH:
UNC at Indiana, 9:15 pm ET (ESPN)
Ohio St at Duke, 7:15 (ESPN)
Providence at TCU, 8 (ESPN+)
Michigan St at Notre Dame, 9:15 (ESPN2)
Purdue at FSU, 7:15 (ESPN2)
Rutgers at Miami, 7:15 (ESPNU) – 9:14 AM
Chris Palmer @ChrisPalmerNBA
Bad loss by the Blazers. Up 18 at home. No Kawhi, George, Wall. Portland got outplayed 35-17 in the 4th. Can’t happen. Blazers need every game possible without Dame. – 12:50 AM
Bad loss by the Blazers. Up 18 at home. No Kawhi, George, Wall. Portland got outplayed 35-17 in the 4th. Can’t happen. Blazers need every game possible without Dame. – 12:50 AM
Law Murray @LawMurrayTheNU
Both teams have increased their scoring in each quarter. Advantage Portland, who has won each of the first three quarters and lead 95-82.
Anfernee Simons with 34 points on 12/16 FGs, 8/11 3s.
For perspective: Dame has played LAC 40 times, and most 3s he made vs Clippers is 6. – 12:01 AM
Both teams have increased their scoring in each quarter. Advantage Portland, who has won each of the first three quarters and lead 95-82.
Anfernee Simons with 34 points on 12/16 FGs, 8/11 3s.
For perspective: Dame has played LAC 40 times, and most 3s he made vs Clippers is 6. – 12:01 AM
Scott Agness @ScottAgness
Damian Lillard, sidelined since Nov. 19 with a calf strain, is targeting to return Sun., Dec. 4 against the Pacers, per @Chris Haynes.
That’s Game 5 on the Pacers’ 7-game road trip. – 10:24 PM
Damian Lillard, sidelined since Nov. 19 with a calf strain, is targeting to return Sun., Dec. 4 against the Pacers, per @Chris Haynes.
That’s Game 5 on the Pacers’ 7-game road trip. – 10:24 PM
Damian Lillard @Dame_Lillard
My holiday guide with @kickscrew is out now! Shop from “The Dame Edit” over the next 12 days (from 11/29 to 12/10) and 10% of proceeds will be donated to my Respect Program. Stay tuned for more…
👟📲 https://t.co/0f0h4j99nW pic.twitter.com/YcfdRThhv6 – 1:17 PM
My holiday guide with @kickscrew is out now! Shop from “The Dame Edit” over the next 12 days (from 11/29 to 12/10) and 10% of proceeds will be donated to my Respect Program. Stay tuned for more…
👟📲 https://t.co/0f0h4j99nW pic.twitter.com/YcfdRThhv6 – 1:17 PM
More on this storyline
Michael Scotto: What are expectations for this team? Damian Lillard: I think we can be a championship team. We’ve got a good mix of veterans with experience and young talented guys. Right now in the league, that’s who you’re seeing are the most successful teams. It’s no longer look at this super team over here. It’s who’s got the talent, who can get up and down and score, who’s fearless, who defends, who has experience and leadership? It’s all of those things that give you a shot to be one of those final teams. You’re seeing it across the league, and I think we fall into that category. -via HoopsHype / December 1, 2022
Michael Scotto: Why has Portland been where you’ve wanted to stay loyal to and pursue Clyde Drexler’s team scoring record? Damian Lillard: It’s always been a home for me. As an organization, a lot of guys I’ve played with that come from other teams say the biggest difference they notice is this is a great organization, the way that people get treated and how the organization operates day to day. To me, it’s a reminder the grass ain’t always greener on the other side. This has been my experience. I’d hate to be in another place and be like, “Dang, this is how you operate? Then, I’m stuck there.” -via HoopsHype / December 1, 2022
Michael Scotto: Have you tried to pitch Jerami Grant on re-signing long-term as a guy who’s been loyal to the franchise? Damian Lillard: In this league, you’ve got to respect that guys have their own idea of what they want to do with their career and how they see themselves financially. I think the best way to sell anybody on anything as far as staying around is to win games, be authentic, and have genuine behavior. I know that’s what I do best. I mean what I say and say what I mean. I stay true to that because I’m never beside myself. Playing with myself and Anfernee, a lot of things have opened up for him and allowed him to really be effective. Then, the fact that we’re openly going to give him every opportunity to do it in terms of being unselfish. I don’t think there are a lot of guys out there in situations where it’ll be a hand-and-glove fit like it’s been, not just game-wise but personality-wise. We all get along and like each other. I care about his success, and he cares about ours. Sometimes, that’s the most important thing. That’s what our biggest pitch ever could be. -via HoopsHype / December 1, 2022
To leave a comment, you will need to Sign in or create an account if you already have an account. Typed comments will be lost if you are not signed in.