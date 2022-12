Draymond Green would like to play four to five more years, denies wanting to join Lakers

The NBA fined Draymond Green $25,000 for “directing obscene language toward a fan” in the fourth quarter of Tuesday’s loss to the Mavericks. – 8:33 PM

Some months ago, it looked as if Draymond Green’s days in Golden State were numbered. But he’s made it clear, once again, the Warriors just aren’t the Warriors without him.

Draymond Green talks Jordan Poole, #Lakers trade rumors and how long he wants to play #Warriors defensive ace opened up about his relationship with Poole after ‘the punch,’ playing his entire career with one team, his contract and more with @andscape

