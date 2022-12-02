Draymond Green would like to play four to five more years, denies wanting to join Lakers

Draymond Green would like to play four to five more years, denies wanting to join Lakers

Main Rumors

Draymond Green would like to play four to five more years, denies wanting to join Lakers

December 2, 2022- by

By |

How much longer you going to play in the NBA? Draymond Green: I want to play another four or five more years. That would be enough for me.
Source: Marc J. Spears @ Andscape

What’s the buzz on Twitter?

Marc J. Spears @MarcJSpears
Draymond Green talks Jordan Poole, #Lakers trade rumors and how long he wants to play #Warriors defensive ace opened up about his relationship with Poole after ‘the punch,’ playing his entire career with one team, his contract and more with @andscape. bit.ly/3Fj1dxl11:20 AM
Adam Zagoria @AdamZagoria
Golden State Warriors forward Draymond Green has been fined $25,000 for directing obscene language toward a fan. – 10:00 PM
Marcus Thompson @ThompsonScribe
Some months ago, it looked as if Draymond Green’s days in Golden State were numbered. But he’s made it clear, once again, the Warriors just aren’t the Warriors without him.
https://t.co/w9DyrVzIS7 pic.twitter.com/w7PRW2Orgm9:48 PM

Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin
Draymond Green fined $25K. #NBA pic.twitter.com/nCqL8zfDcf9:19 PM

CJ Holmes @CjHolmes22
Draymond Green has been fined $25,000 by the league for directing obscene language toward a fan. pic.twitter.com/nzHjDWmKlL9:16 PM

Melissa Rohlin @melissarohlin
Warriors’ Draymond Green has been fined $25,000 for directing obscene language toward a fan, the NBA announced. – 8:38 PM
Jeff Zillgitt @JeffZillgitt
Draymond Green fined, per NBA. pic.twitter.com/sRqxB0hFMK8:34 PM

Madeline Kenney @madkenney
The NBA fined Draymond Green $25,000 for “directing obscene language toward a fan” in the fourth quarter of Tuesday’s loss to the Mavericks. – 8:33 PM
Jason Anderson @JandersonSacBee
Warriors forward Draymond Green fined $25,000. pic.twitter.com/834bbaUJwg8:31 PM

NBA Math @NBA_Math
🗣NEW POD
📋 MAILBAG PART 2
Thank you (1:20)
Nets (4:37)
Rule changes (7:28)
Clippers/Lakers (14:10)
Nuggets (17:55)
Top Centers (22:24)
Klay/Dray (24:55)
Heaves (35:55)
🎧 https://t.co/sG0PZNUhMr
🍎 https://t.co/QwPEQ2WiJx
✳️ https://t.co/vlkSKgTz3l
📺 https://t.co/3p4vVNuhct pic.twitter.com/rBmu3UCqfd6:08 PM

Madeline Kenney @madkenney
Warriors’ bench developing identity with help from Draymond Green mercurynews.com/2022/12/01/war…1:41 PM

More on this storyline

Draymond Green: If you had the opportunity to, you relish that opportunity. But in saying that, I do understand that this is a business. And ultimately, decisions have to be made. I have to make decisions, and you take them as they may. But for me, I’m focused on the season. I’m focused on winning. We let those things play out the way they’re going to play out. Because one thing is for certain, is they play out with time, and time is going to continue to pass. And so, I focus on the present and what I can do right now for this team. All that stuff can happen when it happens. -via Andscape / December 2, 2022

Main Rumors

, ,

To leave a comment, you will need to Sign in or create an account if you already have an account. Typed comments will be lost if you are not signed in.

RELATED ARTICLES

From The Web

LATEST

More HoopsHype
Home