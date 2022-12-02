Draymond Green would like to play four to five more years, denies wanting to join Lakers

How much longer you going to play in the NBA? Draymond Green: I want to play another four or five more years. That would be enough for me.
Source: Marc J. Spears @ Andscape
Source: Marc J. Spears @ Andscape
What’s the buzz on Twitter?
Marc J. Spears @MarcJSpears
Draymond Green talks Jordan Poole, #Lakers trade rumors and how long he wants to play #Warriors defensive ace opened up about his relationship with Poole after ‘the punch,’ playing his entire career with one team, his contract and more with @andscape. bit.ly/3Fj1dxl – 11:20 AM
Draymond Green talks Jordan Poole, #Lakers trade rumors and how long he wants to play #Warriors defensive ace opened up about his relationship with Poole after ‘the punch,’ playing his entire career with one team, his contract and more with @andscape. bit.ly/3Fj1dxl – 11:20 AM
Adam Zagoria @AdamZagoria
Golden State Warriors forward Draymond Green has been fined $25,000 for directing obscene language toward a fan. – 10:00 PM
Golden State Warriors forward Draymond Green has been fined $25,000 for directing obscene language toward a fan. – 10:00 PM
Marcus Thompson @ThompsonScribe
Some months ago, it looked as if Draymond Green’s days in Golden State were numbered. But he’s made it clear, once again, the Warriors just aren’t the Warriors without him.
https://t.co/w9DyrVzIS7 pic.twitter.com/w7PRW2Orgm – 9:48 PM
Some months ago, it looked as if Draymond Green’s days in Golden State were numbered. But he’s made it clear, once again, the Warriors just aren’t the Warriors without him.
https://t.co/w9DyrVzIS7 pic.twitter.com/w7PRW2Orgm – 9:48 PM
CJ Holmes @CjHolmes22
Draymond Green has been fined $25,000 by the league for directing obscene language toward a fan. pic.twitter.com/nzHjDWmKlL – 9:16 PM
Draymond Green has been fined $25,000 by the league for directing obscene language toward a fan. pic.twitter.com/nzHjDWmKlL – 9:16 PM
Melissa Rohlin @melissarohlin
Warriors’ Draymond Green has been fined $25,000 for directing obscene language toward a fan, the NBA announced. – 8:38 PM
Warriors’ Draymond Green has been fined $25,000 for directing obscene language toward a fan, the NBA announced. – 8:38 PM
Madeline Kenney @madkenney
The NBA fined Draymond Green $25,000 for “directing obscene language toward a fan” in the fourth quarter of Tuesday’s loss to the Mavericks. – 8:33 PM
The NBA fined Draymond Green $25,000 for “directing obscene language toward a fan” in the fourth quarter of Tuesday’s loss to the Mavericks. – 8:33 PM
Jason Anderson @JandersonSacBee
Warriors forward Draymond Green fined $25,000. pic.twitter.com/834bbaUJwg – 8:31 PM
Warriors forward Draymond Green fined $25,000. pic.twitter.com/834bbaUJwg – 8:31 PM
NBA Math @NBA_Math
🗣NEW POD
📋 MAILBAG PART 2
Thank you (1:20)
Nets (4:37)
Rule changes (7:28)
Clippers/Lakers (14:10)
Nuggets (17:55)
Top Centers (22:24)
Klay/Dray (24:55)
Heaves (35:55)
🎧 https://t.co/sG0PZNUhMr
🍎 https://t.co/QwPEQ2WiJx
✳️ https://t.co/vlkSKgTz3l
📺 https://t.co/3p4vVNuhct pic.twitter.com/rBmu3UCqfd – 6:08 PM
🗣NEW POD
📋 MAILBAG PART 2
Thank you (1:20)
Nets (4:37)
Rule changes (7:28)
Clippers/Lakers (14:10)
Nuggets (17:55)
Top Centers (22:24)
Klay/Dray (24:55)
Heaves (35:55)
🎧 https://t.co/sG0PZNUhMr
🍎 https://t.co/QwPEQ2WiJx
✳️ https://t.co/vlkSKgTz3l
📺 https://t.co/3p4vVNuhct pic.twitter.com/rBmu3UCqfd – 6:08 PM
Madeline Kenney @madkenney
Warriors’ bench developing identity with help from Draymond Green mercurynews.com/2022/12/01/war… – 1:41 PM
Warriors’ bench developing identity with help from Draymond Green mercurynews.com/2022/12/01/war… – 1:41 PM
More on this storyline
What can you say about the rumors that you would have interest in being traded to the Lakers? Draymond Green: I never said that. People can say what they want. I’m also not really one to react much to what one may say. I react to things when I want to react to it. I don’t react to things just because somebody said it. -via Andscape / December 2, 2022
Would you be interested in playing your entire career with Golden State? Draymond Green: It’s incredible when you look at the amount of guys who’ve played for only one team. You can look around the NBA right now. There are five guys that’s been on a team for 11 years-plus. We have three of them [along with Stephen Curry and Klay Thompson]. It’s a very rare thing. There’s 470, 480 players in the NBA? There are five guys that’s been with his team for 11 years plus. That’s amazing. So, you don’t just give that away. So, absolutely I’d be interested in that. -via Andscape / December 2, 2022
Draymond Green: If you had the opportunity to, you relish that opportunity. But in saying that, I do understand that this is a business. And ultimately, decisions have to be made. I have to make decisions, and you take them as they may. But for me, I’m focused on the season. I’m focused on winning. We let those things play out the way they’re going to play out. Because one thing is for certain, is they play out with time, and time is going to continue to pass. And so, I focus on the present and what I can do right now for this team. All that stuff can happen when it happens. -via Andscape / December 2, 2022
To leave a comment, you will need to Sign in or create an account if you already have an account. Typed comments will be lost if you are not signed in.