Heat 59, Celtics 62: Play-by-play, highlights and reactions

The Miami Heat (10-12) play against the Boston Celtics (4-4) at TD Garden
Game Time: 7:30 PM EST on Friday December 2, 2022
Miami Heat 59, Boston Celtics 62 (Half)
What’s the buzz on Twitter?
Barry Jackson @flasportsbuzz
Another entertaining Heat-Celtics first half in their 10th meeting in 6 months. 62-59 Boston at half. Butler 15 in first game back. Tatum, off a 49 point game, with 5. Bam misses most of 2nd with three fouls. Celtics open 2 for 12 on 3s, then hit their last 7 3s. – 8:42 PM
Cameron Tabatabaie @CTabatabaie
Trying to follow the Celtics game on Twitter with spotty in-flight wifi and it seems…frustrating? – 8:41 PM
Tim Reynolds @ByTimReynolds
Tyler Herro, with 18 first-half points, got hurt late in the half and went right to the locker room. Celtics 62-59 at the break. – 8:41 PM
Keith Smith @KeithSmithNBA
Tyler Herro just limped off the court and directly to the locker room before the half ended. Didn’t see what happened. – 8:41 PM
Gary Washburn @GwashburnGlobe
Herro is headed straight to the locker room hobbling a bit but it is just seconds before halftime. #Celtics #Heat – 8:41 PM
Tim Bontemps @TimBontemps
Tyler Herro, who has 18 first half points, just limped off the court and back to Miami’s locker room here right before the end of the first half. – 8:40 PM
Adam Himmelsbach @AdamHimmelsbach
Herro just limped off and went right to the locker room. – 8:40 PM
Bobby Manning @RealBobManning
Wow. Smart misses both FT, grabs his own miss on the bounce back and Brown finds Hauser for 3. That’ll be a weird swing play if this one comes down to one possession. – 8:40 PM
Keith Smith @KeithSmithNBA
Both Boston and Miami are playing this first half just to get it over with now. – 8:39 PM
Brady Hawk @BradyHawk305
Jimmy Butler getting into a rhythm downhill
Tyler Herro finding his way from deep
2 very good elements coming alive – 8:39 PM
Adam Himmelsbach @AdamHimmelsbach
Seemed like the Celtics were in for a terrible shooting night. Started 2 for 12 from three.
Now they’ve made 6 in a row and splits are at 51.4/44.4/88.2 as the half ends. – 8:38 PM
Jared Weiss @JaredWeissNBA
It’s been like 7 years of me saying to myself, “Man I can’t believe this might be the last time I’m watching Udonis Haslem.” – 8:37 PM
Miami Heat @MiamiHEAT
A Tyler triple ties it at 55-55 with 1:24 left in the 1st half.
📺 Bally Sports Sun – 8:37 PM
Keith Smith @KeithSmithNBA
Anyway, three fouls on Jayson Tatum.
He joins Al Horford, Bam Adebayo, Jimmy Butler and Dewayne Dedmon with three fouls before halftime.
Hope you all are enjoying this wonderful ref show! – 8:34 PM
Tim Bontemps @TimBontemps
Now three fouls each on Jimmy Butler, Bam Adebayo and Jayson Tatum late in the first half of this game. Something to watch as a competitive game plays out in the second half.
Celtics currently lead 53-49, with Tyler Herro leading Miami w/ 15 and Jaylen Brown leading Boston w/ 12 – 8:33 PM
Brady Hawk @BradyHawk305
The Heat are going to have to earn every bucket in this game lol
Herro finding his way off the dribble tonight
I just don’t know how Miami can contain Boston in any capacity with Bam in foul trouble on the bench – 8:33 PM
Keith Smith @KeithSmithNBA
The pass made it all the way across the court before Lowry flopped and the ref still rewarded it. That was terrible. – 8:32 PM
Adam Himmelsbach @AdamHimmelsbach
Unscientific eye-test stat: Tatum shoots like 100 pct from the foul line when no one chants MVP and 70 pct when people chant MVP – 8:31 PM
Keith Smith @KeithSmithNBA
This is probably going to be a Flagrant 1 on Udonis Haslem. Made just enough of a play on the ball to avoid the Flagrant 2. – 8:27 PM
Adam Himmelsbach @AdamHimmelsbach
Udonis Haslem misses a wide open layup by two feet and then neck tackles Derrick White a minute later. Yikes. – 8:27 PM
John Karalis @John_Karalis
They’re going to review Haslem’s foul on White. Upon first glance, he got him up around the shoulder without making a play on the ball, so it’s probably a F1 – 8:27 PM
Jared Weiss @JaredWeissNBA
savvy vet move by udonis haslem immediately picking up the shooter after flagranting them so he doesn’t get called for a flagrant. didn’t work, refs are reviewing anyway. – 8:27 PM
Bobby Manning @RealBobManning
Refs going to the board to check out a hard foul by Haslem on White in transition. – 8:27 PM
Bobby Manning @RealBobManning
#Heat have quietly played the #Celtics as tough, if not more, than the #Bulls and #Cavaliers. – 8:26 PM
Bill Simmons @BillSimmons
Udonis Haslem just checked into a 2-point Miami/Boston game this is hilarious. Bob McAdoo now stretching on the sidelines just in case they need him. – 8:26 PM
Keith Smith @KeithSmithNBA
This is a full-on ref show in Boston.
Way too many whistles tonight so far. – 8:25 PM
Keith Smith @KeithSmithNBA
Back-to-back games played for Udonis Haslem. It has to have been a while since we’ve seen that. – 8:24 PM
Barry Jackson @flasportsbuzz
Haslem with his 4th appearance – and 2nd in row – in his 20th and final season, with Bam and Dedmon each with 3 fouls. – 8:24 PM
Tim Bontemps @TimBontemps
Udonis Haslem, who hadn’t played since October before getting into Wednesday’s game here in Boston, checks in here midway through the second quarter for just the fourth time this season. – 8:24 PM
Bobby Manning @RealBobManning
Not sure why, but both teams got delay of game warnings before the tip-off, so #Heat just picking up another earned Tatum a FT. – 8:23 PM
Jared Weiss @JaredWeissNBA
The Heat and Celtics both got delay of game warnings before the opening tip, so Miami getting one just now results in a tech and gives Boston a 2-point lead. – 8:23 PM
Keith Smith @KeithSmithNBA
Tatum turned it over once, but it was the right choice to go right back to the long outlet. You have to attack Miami before they can set the zone. It just makes finding good shots a lot easier. – 8:22 PM
Bobby Manning @RealBobManning
Here come the 3s. Horford, Smart and White hit in succession and #Celtics lead 40-39.
Derrick White has hit 15 of his last 30 tries from 3. – 8:21 PM
Adam Himmelsbach @AdamHimmelsbach
Celtics were kicking the ball all over the place and looked on the verge of falling behind by a lot. Mazzulla let them play through it and they hit three 3s in a row, take the lead, and Heat call TO. – 8:20 PM
John Karalis @John_Karalis
3s are starting to fall now. 3 in a row from Horford, Smart, and White and the Celtics are on an 11-3 run to retake the lead – 8:20 PM
Brady Hawk @BradyHawk305
The Heat just fell right into the Celtics speed again
Jared Weiss @JaredWeissNBA
Tatum tried whipping a full-court outlet right off a rebound and it got picked off, so he just stood in the exact same spot, got the rebound again and then threw a full court bounce pass instead. That’s as quick an adjustment as you can get. – 8:20 PM
Miami Heat @MiamiHEAT
Fought for the ball and drilled the triple, that’s tough 😤
Watch live: https://t.co/Jz0MII5g0d pic.twitter.com/6A1QwE0bMD – 8:19 PM
Keith Smith @KeithSmithNBA
10 turnovers for the Celtics already. This is the sloppiness of last season creeping in tonight. – 8:18 PM
Keith Smith @KeithSmithNBA
Celtics spacing against the zone is bad, but they are doing a good job sending guys to the offensive glass.
Miami plays the zone inverted with the guards on the baseline, so the offensive rebounds will be there if Boston wants to crash. – 8:17 PM
Bobby Manning @RealBobManning
#celtics 2/12 from 3 and haven’t hit one almost 4 mins. into the 2nd. – 8:16 PM
Brady Hawk @BradyHawk305
Gabe Vincent scramble
Pull-up 3
Picks up Smart on inbound into a travel
Great run – 8:16 PM
Keith Smith @KeithSmithNBA
Celtics are making things way too hard on themselves. Get Tatum to the nail and let him work. – 8:14 PM
Steve Bulpett @SteveBHoop
Always seems a little incongruous to me when a guy named Bam drops in a feathery floater…
Anyway, Adebayo has 6 as Miami leads Boston, 29-27, early in 2nd quarter. – 8:13 PM
Keith Smith @KeithSmithNBA
Bam Adebayo sets a million illegal screens per game. That was not one of them. – 8:12 PM
Keith Smith @KeithSmithNBA
Celtics-Heat tied at 27 after one
Smart – 8 points
Brown – 7/4/2
Brogdon – 5 points
White – 5 points
Celtics – 45% FGs
Celtics – 2-8 3Ps
Celtics – 5 turnovers
Herro – 7 points
Martin – 6 points
Heat – 40% FGs
Heat – 3-12 3Ps
Heat – 4 offensive rebounds
Heat – 2 turnovers – 8:10 PM
Bobby Manning @RealBobManning
#Celtics outscored #Heat 16-14 after Tatum checked out with foul trouble. That’s pretty much been their margin this year when Tatum sits, which is a big improvement over last year when they really struggled in his absence. – 8:10 PM
Barry Jackson @flasportsbuzz
Malcolm Brogdon, the only significant healthy veteran player injected into either the Heat or Celtics since their Eastern Finals, is now 36-for-72 on threes this year. Heat has until trade deadline to try to add something similarly impactful. 27-27 after one in Boston. – 8:09 PM
Anthony Chiang @Anthony_Chiang
The most man-to-man defense we’ve seen from the Heat in a single quarter in a while. No coincidence that it coincides with Jimmy Butler’s return. – 8:08 PM
A. Sherrod Blakely @ASherrodblakely
It’s 27-all between Boston and the Miami Heat … at the half. Not the first quarter, but the first half. #defenserulestonight. – 8:08 PM
Jay King @ByJayKing
Why don’t the numbers on these Heat jerseys all have the same color scheme? Everyone has differently colored numbers. I didn’t notice it at first but @Gary Washburn pointed it out and now it’s really bothering me for no reason at all. Just make all the numbers the same color lol – 8:06 PM
Bobby Manning @RealBobManning
#Celtics go ahead on Brogdon’s 5 straight points, including only their second three of the 1Q. – 8:06 PM
Barry Jackson @flasportsbuzz
Spoelstra opts for Highsmith as 9th man, with Strus, Dedmon, Vincent others used off bench. Highsmith is holding the player he defends to the 4th lowest shooting percentage in the league (minimum 60 shots defended). – 8:05 PM
Bobby Manning @RealBobManning
#heat producing some good shot and really struggling to shoot outside (3/10). – 8:04 PM
Christos Tsaltas @Tsaltas46
Jimmy Butler is back and so is his toughness #HEATCulture
pic.twitter.com/YzWGc5Zt0D – 8:04 PM
Brady Hawk @BradyHawk305
Celtics with only 1 three so far
A product of not sitting back in zone and letting them fire away
The switching definitely looks good for Miami so far
This is the shot profile you want to force – 8:01 PM
Jared Weiss @JaredWeissNBA
Luke Kornet just did an actual hard close out and it worked. Very confused by this development. – 8:00 PM
Bobby Manning @RealBobManning
Big deal for Miami tonight getting Dewayne Dedmon back in there rather than Udonis Haslem. – 7:57 PM
Brady Hawk @BradyHawk305
Caleb Martin has a very favorable matchup with Kornet
Taking advantage – 7:57 PM
Gary Washburn @GwashburnGlobe
Randomly, the No. 1 of the 31 on the back of Max Strus’ jersey is gone, so it looks like he’s playing in Dwyane Wade’s jersey. #Celtics #Heat – 7:56 PM
Miami Heat @MiamiHEAT
You already know Jimmy is gonna go hard on those put-backs 💪 pic.twitter.com/tyNW1y3TO2 – 7:54 PM
Jared Weiss @JaredWeissNBA
one of the most important moments of the Celtics season pic.twitter.com/OrRINx39ED – 7:53 PM
Bobby Manning @RealBobManning
15-15 on a White put back following Brogdon in transition and he’ll have a chance to give the C’s a lead. – 7:52 PM
Boston Celtics @celtics
Consecutive home games against the same team? Joe Mazzulla’s a fan.
Catch first half action now on @NBCSBoston 📺 pic.twitter.com/B5aCgsXcrU – 7:50 PM
A. Sherrod Blakely @ASherrodblakely
The Celtics are doing EXACTLY what you’re supposed to do when shots aren’t falling … look to score closer at the rim. But instead of isolation drives, the Celtics are using dribble-drive penetration and finding guys like Marcus Smart open at the rim for lay-ups. – 7:50 PM
Bobby Manning @RealBobManning
Butler’s first pair of makes back from injuries are put backs. Tatum w/ two fouls and will check out 5 min. in. – 7:49 PM
Keith Smith @KeithSmithNBA
Celtics repeatedly went under when Adebayo set screens on Wednesday. Tonight, Boston is either going over the screen or straight switching it. Guess they didn’t like letting the Heat walk into so many jumpers. – 7:47 PM
Bobby Manning @RealBobManning
Rare…3+ minutes in and the #Celtics don’t have a 3PT (0/3). Trailing 7-4 after a make from Herro marked the first of the game after 6 misses each way. – 7:47 PM
Brady Hawk @BradyHawk305
Heat playing their defensive gameplan that they love:
Make Marcus Smart shoot – 7:47 PM
John Karalis @John_Karalis
Just like we said in today’s podcast… the Celtics have come out switching all the Bam pick and rolls. They didn’t switch Wednesday night – 7:46 PM
Brady Hawk @BradyHawk305
Well Bam Adebayo still the offensive staple in the middle of the floor
4 points early – 7:44 PM
Bobby Manning @RealBobManning
#Celtics #Heat G2 underway and Miami’s marking Jimmy Butler’s return with those interesting uniforms. pic.twitter.com/6YSQ52tsAe – 7:43 PM
Keith Smith @KeithSmithNBA
This may be out of date, but a few days ago I believe the stat was that only one team had won both ends of these two-game mini-series.
Let’s see if the Celtics can pull it off against a team that’s been tough on them for years. – 7:38 PM
Cameron Tabatabaie @CTabatabaie
Give Luke Kornet his own line of chips please @RUFFLES pic.twitter.com/eJ2hlLD2q9 – 7:36 PM
Danny Leroux @DannyLeroux
New @RealGM Radio podcast! @Keith Smith and I discuss the Wembanyama Sweepstakes, Myles Turner’s contract situation, Al Horford’s extension, the Celtics and much more: basketball.realgm.com/wiretap/269554… – 7:28 PM
Steve Bulpett @SteveBHoop
Looking for a pregame appetizer?
— Celtics getting ready for what one league exec says will be “like making a great in-season trade.” … And Marcus Smart agrees.
— Also, are the Warriors going to be fine… or not?
bit.ly/3itRqvo – 7:22 PM
John Karalis @John_Karalis
Celtics fans are really great… they are making Miami feel at home by all showing up late to the game – 7:14 PM
Ira Winderman @IraHeatBeat
Celtics against Heat again starting Al Horford, Jayson Tatum, Jaylen Brown, Derrick White and Marcus Smart. – 7:08 PM
Barry Jackson @flasportsbuzz
This Heat starting group reunited tonight (Butler, Martin, Bam, Herro, Lowry) is a plus 9 in 88 minutes, shooting 43.8 on threes. – 7:08 PM
Sean Grande @SeanGrandePBP
Heat at Celtics – TD Garden – December 2, 2022 – Starters
Boston – Smart, White, Brown, Tatum, Horford
Miami – Kyle Lowry, Tyler Herro, Jimmy Butler, Caleb Martin, Bam Adebayo
OUT: Boston: R. Williams, Gallinari Miami: Dedmon, Oladipo, Yurtseven pic.twitter.com/M0czpavlke – 7:05 PM
Ira Winderman @IraHeatBeat
Jamal Cain inactive for Heat tonight, saving him a game on his two-way contract. Dedmon active after sitting out Wednesday. – 7:04 PM
Keith Smith @KeithSmithNBA
Celtics starters tonight:
Al Horford
Jayson Tatum
Jaylen Brown
Derrick White
Marcus Smart
Heat starters:
Bam Adebayo
Caleb Martin
Jimmy Butler
Tyler Herro
Kyle Lowry – 7:03 PM
Brady Hawk @BradyHawk305
Jimmy Butler is back tonight
Game changer
But this isn’t the time to go away from Bam Adebayo
Early-game sets, face-up aggression, and Herro-Bam PnR
Still need it – 7:02 PM
Ira Winderman @IraHeatBeat
Jimmy Butler back and starting for Heat. Along with Adebayo, Martin, Lowry and Herro. First start for primary lineup since Nov. 1. – 7:02 PM
Bobby Manning @RealBobManning
ICYMI, some pregame listening on the state of the #Heat and where they’re headed before Jimmy Butler returns. Is stargazing in their future again, or would they be better positioned for a rare step back? @Wes Goldberg weighs in on @DomeTheory #101: youtube.com/watch?v=pE0yIG… – 7:00 PM
Sean Grande @SeanGrandePBP
Luke Kornet eating Jayson Tatum branded Ruffles is the Andy Warhol Sup Can image of this generation… pic.twitter.com/fEcjRXLY0T – 6:54 PM
Boston Celtics @celtics
Hitting the #JetBlueRunway for some Friday night hoops ☘️ pic.twitter.com/DW4DyNFo02 – 6:35 PM
StatMuse @statmuse
Fresh Illustrations Friday
Yuta Watanabe
Sam Hauser
Ayo Dosunmu
De’Anthony Melton
➡️ https://t.co/6RWeeiQ5vL pic.twitter.com/kF7iXMNyPl – 6:18 PM
Sean Grande @SeanGrandePBP
A quick primer on Offensive Rating (points per possession).
1.122 is NBA average
1.150 is elite
1.183 is the NBA record.
1.209 is where the Celtics are right now.
They’re 5-0 on this homestand.
In those five, the Celtics are scoring a ridiculous 1.331 points per possession. – 6:10 PM
Ira Winderman @IraHeatBeat
Per Heat and as expected: Spoelstra says Jimmy Butler (knee) will warm up with the intent to play tonight. – 6:07 PM
Tim Bontemps @TimBontemps
Erik Spoelstra says Jimmy Butler will “warm up with the intention to play.”
In Miami Heat lingo, that means Butler is playing tonight. Spoelstra said with a smile that Butler won’t play 15 minutes, and he won’t play 45. – 6:06 PM
Miami Heat @MiamiHEAT
#MIAvsBOS INJURY UPDATE: Coach Spo says Jimmy Butler (knee) will warm up with the intent to play tonight. – 6:06 PM
Bobby Manning @RealBobManning
Mazzulla on Jimmy Butler’s return: “I think they’ll be a little more aggressive on the defensive end … he presents a challenge that we didn’t see in the last game, so we’ve got to be sharp.” – 5:52 PM
Boston Celtics @celtics
Joe Mazzulla credits our team and organization for him winning Coach of the Month: “I think it shows the trust and the buy-in of our guys … It should be Organization of the Month.” – 5:49 PM
Sam Vecenie @Sam_Vecenie
Is Jayson Tatum the first-quarter MVP for the NBA season?
YouTube: youtu.be/fsh_SVYRR0U
twitter.com/i/broadcasts/1… – 5:30 PM
Is Jayson Tatum the first-quarter MVP for the NBA season?
Barry Jackson @flasportsbuzz
What to know as Butler returns to Heat lineup tonight, including the lineups working best. And the Highsmith decision, other things: miamiherald.com/sports/spt-col… – 5:30 PM
Jorge Sierra @hoopshype
The Boston Celtics salary cap situation after the Al Horford extension 👇
hoopshype.com/lists/boston-c… – 5:25 PM
Sam Vecenie @Sam_Vecenie
AL HORFORD APPRECIATION HOUR HERE ON THE PODCAST.
twitter.com/i/broadcasts/1… – 5:22 PM
Sam Vecenie @Sam_Vecenie
GAME THEORY PODCAST! What are the New York Knicks? NBA News: Towns Out, More. But first, Al Horford appreciation time with @Fred Katz twitter.com/i/broadcasts/1… – 5:15 PM
Sam Vecenie @Sam_Vecenie
Hey! @Fred Katz and I are talking! Starting with Al Horford appreciation minute, Celtics’ long-term contract stuff, Jayson Tatum appreciation minute, then moving into the bulk of the show, which will be on the New York Knicks and what they’re doing.
youtu.be/fsh_SVYRR0U – 5:13 PM
Ira Winderman @IraHeatBeat
From earlier —Healing Heat again approach point of odd men out, as squeeze play could be looming sun-sentinel.com/sports/miami-h… – 4:54 PM
Ira Winderman @IraHeatBeat
From earlier —Healing Heat again approach point of odd men out, as squeeze play could be looming sun-sentinel.com/sports/miami-h… – 4:54 PM
Ira Winderman @IraHeatBeat
From earlier —ASK IRA: Have Celtics distanced themselves to the degree that Heat changes are needed? sun-sentinel.com/sports/miami-h… – 4:53 PM
Sam Vecenie @Sam_Vecenie
Good news! @Fred Katz is back on the pod! We’re diving into the Knicks, some Celtics stuff, the Karl Towns injury, and more in like half an hour.
You can watch here, or on YouTube at this link: youtu.be/fsh_SVYRR0U – 4:30 PM
Sirius XM NBA @SiriusXMNBA
Now you can listen AND watch @TermineRadio
& @Eddie Johnson – watch them live now till 7p ET on the @NBA App!
Today’s Guests: Celtics Legend Satch Sanders & former NBA Center @OldenPolynice1
📺 https://t.co/yw8JniHedn pic.twitter.com/a6rXLsSy0R – 4:03 PM
Kevin O’Connor @KevinOConnorNBA
🚨New Friday Mismatch with @Chris Vernon🚨
🇫🇷The Killian Hayes game
🐄Mavericks struggles
☘️Celtics thriving
☀️Devin Booker going off
🤔Lakers paths
⛰️Zion’s dominance
🐺Wolves minus KAT
🙏Spotify Wrapped
Give it a listen and please subscribe wherever you get your podcasts: – 4:02 PM
Keith Pompey @PompeyOnSixers
Mailbag: Are the Sixers built to beat the Celtics or Bucks in the playoffs? inquirer.com/sports/sixers-… via @phillyinquirer – 4:01 PM
Steve Bulpett @SteveBHoop
New from @HeavyOnSports:
Celtics getting ready for what one league exec says will be “like making a great in-season trade.” … And Marcus Smart agrees.
Also, are the Warriors going to be fine… or not?
bit.ly/3itRqvo – 4:00 PM
Kevin O’Connor @KevinOConnorNBA
Jayson Tatum’s improved half-court scoring numbers:
2022-23
Restricted Area: 69%
In The Key: 51%
Midrange: 42%
Three: 37%
2020-21 & 2021-22
Restricted Area: 64%
In The Key: 42%
Midrange: 38%
Three: 37%
Better strength, shot selection and playmaking all factors in his progress. pic.twitter.com/VpivaSlvdi – 3:55 PM
Justin Kubatko @jkubatko
📅 On this day in 2021, the Grizzlies destroyed the Thunder 152-79, the largest margin of victory in NBA history:
73 – MEM vs. OKC (Dec. 2, 2021)
68 – CLE vs. MIA (Dec. 17, 1991)
65 – IND vs. POR (Feb. 27, 1998)
63 – LAK vs. GSW (March 19, 1972)
More: open.substack.com/pub/statitudes… – 3:34 PM
Sirius XM NBA @SiriusXMNBA
“What Boston is doing is incredible offensively”
🏀 Kevin Harlan says the sky is the limit for the Celtics #BleedGreen
@Rick Kamla | @adaniels33 pic.twitter.com/Ttbba0kgtG – 3:16 PM
CJ Holmes @CjHolmes22
Warriors are 11-11. Predict their record over the next five games:
vs. Chicago
vs. Houston
vs. Indiana
@ Utah
vs. Boston – 2:48 PM
Jason Jackson @TheJaxShow
Let’s get THREEmendous with H & the gang as we run it back in Boston tonight. The @Miami Heat #AudioExperience begins at 7p!
🚗: @560WQAM
📱: @Audacy @SIRIUSXM @NBA & HEAT apps
🎨: @SStrom_ pic.twitter.com/NzUilQv81x – 2:46 PM
Stephen Noh @StephNoh
(1/4) A thread on how ridiculously far ahead of everyone else the Celtics have been, and why the rest of the league has no shot if they keep this up: – 2:32 PM
Miami Heat @MiamiHEAT
Y’all rocking with @Jimmy Butler’s #MiamiMashupVol2 numeral choice?
This weekend BOGO 50% off Player’s Choice jerseys – https://t.co/VXN9XCkHy2 pic.twitter.com/aeQcFSXjAy – 2:24 PM
Law Murray @LawMurrayTheNU
Moussa Diabaté, Jason Preston, and Brandon Boston Jr. here at practice instead of with G League. I don’t think that was the case all of November.
Diabaté in particular is expected to get a trial run with the big team after his impactful road trip. – 2:18 PM
Law Murray @LawMurrayTheNU
So good news: looks like Kawhi Leonard and Paul George could play their 5th game of the season tomorrow.
Still waiting news: Clippers won’t be fully whole until, at earliest, some time on this upcoming road trip.
Date to circle on calendar: Home December 12 vs Boston Celtics. – 2:16 PM
Bobby Manning @RealBobManning
Al Horford happy to get Celtics contract extension done now and avoid offseason uncertainty. He’s focused on continuing to build “something special.”
“I feel a real connection here with the people and what the Celtics are about” https://t.co/UvKuIwFnx6 pic.twitter.com/tPhH33jqqp – 2:12 PM
