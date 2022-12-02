Jalen Brunson: No extra emotions facing Mavericks tomorrow, 'it's going to be a battle'

What’s the buzz on Twitter?
Steve Popper @StevePopper
The Jalen Brunson artificial intelligence program remained without emotion in discussing facing Dallas tomorrow. A true victory for coders and programmers. pic.twitter.com/2ddJP8lwEF – 1:54 PM
The Jalen Brunson artificial intelligence program remained without emotion in discussing facing Dallas tomorrow. A true victory for coders and programmers. pic.twitter.com/2ddJP8lwEF – 1:54 PM
Fred Katz @FredKatz
Jalen Brunson plays his former team tomorrow.
I connected with @Tim Cato to discuss Brunson’s seamless transition to the Knicks, the Brunson-sized hole he left in Dallas, what to expect Saturday and more: https://t.co/fFBdJAdImu pic.twitter.com/IFHzXuMWSi – 12:26 PM
Jalen Brunson plays his former team tomorrow.
I connected with @Tim Cato to discuss Brunson’s seamless transition to the Knicks, the Brunson-sized hole he left in Dallas, what to expect Saturday and more: https://t.co/fFBdJAdImu pic.twitter.com/IFHzXuMWSi – 12:26 PM
Callie Caplan @CallieCaplan
Nico Harrison Q&A:
— Does Mavs front office regret not trying to replace Jalen Brunson with an established PG like Goran Dragic?
— What about Christian Wood’s usage and satisfaction in Dallas?
— Need to look externally for a season-turnaround spark?
dallasnews.com/sports/maveric… – 10:47 AM
Nico Harrison Q&A:
— Does Mavs front office regret not trying to replace Jalen Brunson with an established PG like Goran Dragic?
— What about Christian Wood’s usage and satisfaction in Dallas?
— Need to look externally for a season-turnaround spark?
dallasnews.com/sports/maveric… – 10:47 AM
Brad Townsend @townbrad
From @Callie Caplan:
Nico Harrison Q&A: How Mavs’ GM views Jalen Brunson exit, Christian Wood future and more dallasnews.com/sports/maveric… – 10:02 AM
From @Callie Caplan:
Nico Harrison Q&A: How Mavs’ GM views Jalen Brunson exit, Christian Wood future and more dallasnews.com/sports/maveric… – 10:02 AM
NBA Math @NBA_Math
If our RPR MVP Predictor determined the Eastern Conference All-Stars:
STARTERS
Donovan Mitchell
Trae Young
Jayson Tatum
Kevin Durant
Joel Embiid
BENCH
Darius Garland
Tyrese Haliburton
Giannis Antetokounmpo
DeMar DeRozan
Jaylen Brown
Dejounte Murray
Jalen Brunson pic.twitter.com/lypDrsh9zA – 10:08 AM
If our RPR MVP Predictor determined the Eastern Conference All-Stars:
STARTERS
Donovan Mitchell
Trae Young
Jayson Tatum
Kevin Durant
Joel Embiid
BENCH
Darius Garland
Tyrese Haliburton
Giannis Antetokounmpo
DeMar DeRozan
Jaylen Brown
Dejounte Murray
Jalen Brunson pic.twitter.com/lypDrsh9zA – 10:08 AM
Stefan Bondy @SBondyNYDN
Knicks blew a golden opportunity but they were proud of the effort.
Jalen Brunson missed a critical free throw, RJ Barrett missed a critical 3-pointer.
Grayson Allen hit the big shot.
nydailynews.com/sports/basketb… – 7:19 AM
Knicks blew a golden opportunity but they were proud of the effort.
Jalen Brunson missed a critical free throw, RJ Barrett missed a critical 3-pointer.
Grayson Allen hit the big shot.
nydailynews.com/sports/basketb… – 7:19 AM
Jim Owczarski @JimOwczarski
Jalen Brunson has returned for the #Knicks, who lead the #Bucks 13-11 in the first quarter. – 7:56 PM
Jalen Brunson has returned for the #Knicks, who lead the #Bucks 13-11 in the first quarter. – 7:56 PM
Ian Begley @IanBegley
Jalen Brunson is now back on the Knick bench. Seems like he is available to return to the game. – 7:55 PM
Jalen Brunson is now back on the Knick bench. Seems like he is available to return to the game. – 7:55 PM
Ian Begley @IanBegley
Jalen Brunson went back to the locker room after he suffered an injury early in the first quarter. It looked like Jevon Carter made contact with Brunson’s leg/foot when he was elevating on a drive. Brunson hasn’t emerged from the locker room yet. – 7:53 PM
Jalen Brunson went back to the locker room after he suffered an injury early in the first quarter. It looked like Jevon Carter made contact with Brunson’s leg/foot when he was elevating on a drive. Brunson hasn’t emerged from the locker room yet. – 7:53 PM
Stefan Bondy @SBondyNYDN
Jalen Brunson was injured in the first quarter and he left for the locker room. – 7:49 PM
Jalen Brunson was injured in the first quarter and he left for the locker room. – 7:49 PM
Tim Bontemps @TimBontemps
Jalen Brunson just checked out less than 90 seconds into Bucks-Knicks and immediately limped to the back. Brunson has been dealing with a quad issue but played last night in Detroit. – 7:44 PM
Jalen Brunson just checked out less than 90 seconds into Bucks-Knicks and immediately limped to the back. Brunson has been dealing with a quad issue but played last night in Detroit. – 7:44 PM
Brian Mahoney @briancmahoney
Jalen Brunson came up limping after the first possession of the game. Subbed out after about 90 seconds and heads to the locker room. – 7:44 PM
Jalen Brunson came up limping after the first possession of the game. Subbed out after about 90 seconds and heads to the locker room. – 7:44 PM
Jim Owczarski @JimOwczarski
Derrick Rose subs in for a hobbled Jalen Brunson – not the start the #Knicks would have wanted. – 7:44 PM
Derrick Rose subs in for a hobbled Jalen Brunson – not the start the #Knicks would have wanted. – 7:44 PM
Ian Begley @IanBegley
Same starting five for Knicks vs DET: Jalen Brunson, Quintin Grimes, RJ Barrett, Julius Randle, Mitchell Robinson – 7:09 PM
Same starting five for Knicks vs DET: Jalen Brunson, Quintin Grimes, RJ Barrett, Julius Randle, Mitchell Robinson – 7:09 PM
Steve Popper @StevePopper
Derrick Rose’s advice to Jalen Brunson: Don’t overthink it newsday.com/sports/basketb… via @Newsday – 2:40 PM
Derrick Rose’s advice to Jalen Brunson: Don’t overthink it newsday.com/sports/basketb… via @Newsday – 2:40 PM
More on this storyline
Do you regret or reflect as management on not making a stronger push during the thick of free agency to re-sign Jalen or add another point guard, especially knowing how crucial three ball handlers was to the playoff run last spring? Nico Harrison: One, us not re-signing [Jalen] wasn’t our choice. -via Dallas Morning News / December 2, 2022
Ian Begley: Jalen Brunson: “My teammates & coaches have a lot of trust in me & they’ve welcomed me with open arms. That hurts when I can’t pull through for them. That hurts.” -via Twitter @IanBegley / November 28, 2022
To leave a comment, you will need to Sign in or create an account if you already have an account. Typed comments will be lost if you are not signed in.