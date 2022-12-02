Jamal Murray: 'I'm just taking it game-by-game'

“I’m just taking it game-by-game,” Murray told The Athletic before the Rockets games. “I feel like at the start of the season, first couple of games, I was just happy to be there. Just not forcing it, not really going to the rim, not really being aggressive. Just kind of letting the ball come to me, and I’ll figure it out. But now it’s forcing the issue more, getting to the paint, taking off dunking, all that stuff. So everything’s starting to come back, and the confidence is starting to come back.”
Source: Law Murray @ The Athletic
Michael Singer @msinger
#Nuggets injury report vs. Hawks: MPJ will miss his 5th straight game. Team was calling it a heel contusion, but is now calling it a heel strain. Jeff Green is doubtful with a right knee contusion, and Jamal Murray is probable with a right quad contusion. – 5:42 PM
Vinny Benedetto @VBenedetto
Nuggets injury report for tomorrow’s game in Atlanta.
Jamal Murray – probable (right quad contusion)
Michael Porter Jr. – out (left heel strain)
Jeff Green – doubtful (right knee contusion)
MPJ’s injury was previously called a heel contusion. – 4:45 PM
Michael Gallagher @MikeSGallagher
Kentavious Caldwell-Pope is leading the NBA in catch-and-shoot eFG% at 79.3 (min 75 FGA, 62 quals, Damion Lee 2nd at 75.3).
Bruce Brown has been awesome in the Swiss Army Knife role (Brown for MPJ lineup has smashed).
Jamal Murray looks back.
Things going well for the Nuggets. – 3:18 AM
Ryan Blackburn @NBABlackburn
Jamal Murray just called Vlatko Čančar “Air Vlat” and I think that may stick. – 11:37 PM
Gerald Bourguet @GeraldBourguet
The only players in NBA history to score 50+ points on 80% shooting or better:
Wilt Chamberlain
Michael Jordan
Kyrie Irving
Jamal Murray
Giannis Antetokounmpo
Karl Malone
Dana Barros
Adrian Dantley
Bernard King
Devin Booker – 11:21 PM
Michael Singer @msinger
Twenty point lead, six minutes to go, and here comes Nikola Jokic. Jamal Murray and AG are already back out on the court. – 11:03 PM
Duvalier Johnson @DuvalierJohnson
Let’s switch up the halftime tweet.
Nuggets are up 30 points. Nikola Jokic has 10 assists in the 1st half. Jamal Murray has 20 points in the first half
Try and come up with an argument that only Michael Malone could make in this one. – 10:06 PM
Jonathan Feigen @Jonathan_Feigen
Alperen Sengun took a nasty spill chasing an offensive rebound. Nuggets challenge the call of a foul on Jamal Murray. Nuggets lead 56-28. Call overturned. Turned to a foul on Jabari Smith Jr. When nothing is going right … – 9:53 PM
More on this storyline
Murray’s efficiency as a shooter isn’t quite what it was just yet. He’s making 44.5 percent of his field goals (down from 47.7 percent in 2021) and 37.9 percent of his 3s (down from 40.8 percent in 2021). He is still in the middle of his rehab; it’s just that now, playing games is part of the process. And Murray has a goal to keep progressing, all the way through winter and into the postseason, when the Nuggets will be looking to win the Western Conference for the first time as a NBA franchise. “It’s hard to see the light at the end of the tunnel when you’re so far away,” Murray said. “So just sticking to the weight room and sticking to my rehab routine was really crucial, and not getting too ahead of myself and thinking I got to do all kinds of crazy stuff in the game. -via The Athletic / December 2, 2022
Mike Singer: Nikola Jokic said he thought Jamal Murray was gonna suck for 20 games after his time off. I asked him if he was surprised that his season-high 31 points came in his 16th game. Joker: “He’s gonna suck for a few more games.” -via Twitter @msinger / November 29, 2022
DNVR Nuggets: Q: is Jamal Murray all the way back? Michael Malone: I think he’s still got another level…I still don’t think he’s in optimal game shape. I think that’s going to come and when he gets there that will allow him to impact the game on so many levels. -via Twitter / November 29, 2022
