Lakers have 'internal discussions' for DeMar DeRozan and Nikola Vucevic?

The Los Angeles Lakers have had “internal discussions” about trading for Chicago Bulls veterans DeMar DeRozan and Nikola Vucevic, according to ESPN’s Zach Lowe. The potential trade package for DeRozan and Vucevic would include guard Russell Westbrook and the Lakes’ first-round picks in the 2027 and 2029 NBA drafts. “The trade I saw on Twitter was Russ and both picks, one with light protections I think for DeRozan and Vucevic,” Lowe said on his podcast. “I can tell you 100 percent for sure that the Lakers have had internal discussions about that very possibility, if it would ever come up. Not that they would do that. Let me be clear.”
Source: Peter Dewey @ Lakers Daily
What’s the buzz on Twitter?
Sam Quinn @SamQuinnCBS
Genuine question: for those who think the Lakers should trade the two picks for DeMar DeRozan and Nikola Vucevic, what do you prefer about those two over Myles Turner and Buddy Hield other than individual scoring ability? – 3:46 PM
Chris Palmer @ChrisPalmerNBA
Kobe’s impact is still felt nightly. Last night during Suns/Bulls seven players wore Kobes. Devin Booker, DeMar DeRozan and Zach LaVine all patterned their games after Kobe.
The trio combined for 101 points using his moves while wearing Kobes.
📸: @Jim_ICE pic.twitter.com/D0MTX908fc – 12:38 AM
Ryan Wolstat @WolstatSun
Jayson Tatum and Devin Booker are the NBA players of the month. Nominees of note in this market: O.G. Anunoby, DeMar DeRozan and Shai Gilgeous-Alexander – 4:06 PM
NBA Math @NBA_Math
If our RPR MVP Predictor determined the Eastern Conference All-Stars:
STARTERS
Donovan Mitchell
Trae Young
Jayson Tatum
Kevin Durant
Joel Embiid
BENCH
Darius Garland
Tyrese Haliburton
Giannis Antetokounmpo
DeMar DeRozan
Jaylen Brown
Dejounte Murray
Jalen Brunson pic.twitter.com/lypDrsh9zA – 10:08 AM
Julia Poe @byjuliapoe
Brutal night for the Bulls as Devin Booker drops 51 points to power a 132-113 result.
DeRozan: 29 points, 11-for-17
LaVine: 21 points, 7-for-15
Vooch: 17 points, 5-for-9 – 11:23 PM
KC Johnson @KCJHoop
Vucevic opens 2nd half with a 3.
Bulls went 1-14 from that distance in 1st half.
Matched their output on 1 possession – 10:17 PM
Rob Schaefer @rob_schaef
Halftime: Suns 64, Bulls 43
Devin Booker has 25 points (10-14 FG) and 5 assists. Deandre Ayton has 16 points and 9 rebounds
DeMar DeRozan leads Bulls with 11 points. Zach LaVine is 1-6 and struggling again
Bulls also 1-14 from 3-point range – 10:04 PM
Julia Poe @byjuliapoe
Rough second quarter for the Bulls, who trail 64-43 heading into the locker room.
DeRozan: 11 points
Vooch: 7 points
LaVine: 7 points, 5 assists
Ayton: 16 points
Booker: 25 points, 4-for-5 from 3-point range – 10:02 PM
Julia Poe @byjuliapoe
Suns lead 32-25 after the first quarter.
DeRozan scores 8 points while Vooch and LaVine add 5 apiece. Bulls are 1-for-7 from 3-point range.
Ayton (11 points) and Booker (9 points) providing that one-two punch early to lead Suns in scoring. – 9:35 PM
KC Johnson @KCJHoop
Bulls are committing game plan mistakes at defensive end. That’s twice Vucevic has demonstratively motioned for guard to collapse closer to lane on a made bucket. – 9:17 PM
Gerald Bourguet @GeraldBourguet
Deandre Ayton and the Suns are going right at Nikola Vucevic damn near every time down the court. DA already has 11 points on 5-of-6 shooting – 9:17 PM
Kellan Olson @KellanOlson
Lots of the Suns targeting Vucevic and Ayton is up to 11 points in less than 5 minutes. – 9:17 PM
Joe Cowley @JCowleyHoops
Great re-post by the Vooch with the mismatch on his hip. Ayo found him. Some teammates should take note of that. – 9:16 PM
Julia Poe @byjuliapoe
Suns open the game on a 6-0 stretch until DeMar DeRozan finally sinks a midrange jumper.
Ayton has scored all eight points for the Suns so far. – 9:12 PM
Kellan Olson @KellanOlson
Remembered Devin Booker having a couple of good games against DeMar DeRozan recently, someone he has loads of respect for, so I checked the numbers.
Booker in the last 4 matchups: 34.5 PPG on 57.1 FG% – 8:58 PM
