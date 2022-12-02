LeBron James: 'I don't have to rely on super duper athleticism to be effective'

James learns to find other ways to remain effective for the Lakers (via Spectrum SportsNet). “I don’t have to rely on super duper athleticism to be effective. My first 12 years of my career I was super duper athletic and I can not be as efficient and not be as dialed in on the actual game of basketball. I can go out and just figure things out. I’m also smart enough to know that in order to be the best player I can be I needed to grow my game. A lot of teams and coaches I played against helped me out a lot. I knew in order to be the best player I can be and be the greatest player of all time, I need no weakness.”
Source: Ryan Menzie @ Sports Illustrated
Jovan Buha @jovanbuha
Lakers’ injury report vs. Milwaukee:
— Troy Brown Jr., Anthony Davis and LeBron James are probable
— Dennis Schroder and Lonnie Walker IV are questionable pic.twitter.com/esa4C8JVNp – 5:09 PM
Mike Trudell @LakersReporter
Updated injury report:
– Troy Brown Jr. is probable (Left Foot Soreness)
– Anthony Davis is probable (Low Back Tightness)
– LeBron is probable (Left Adductor Strain)
– Dennis Schröder is questionable (Personal Reasons)
-Lonnie Walker IV is questionable (Left Foot Soreness) – 5:08 PM
Kamenetzky Brothers @KamBrothers
For the sickos who like to watch, Thursday’s @LockedOnLakers pod, YouTube version! The Lakers notch a very critical win over POR. Big night for Reaves. Big 4Q for LeBron, AD. Plus, fare thee well, G League Matty Ice! @LockedOnNetwork @LockedOnNBAPods
youtu.be/CvKwB9ZHCeQ?t=8 – 4:13 PM
Jorge Sierra @hoopshype
Best age 34 seasons ever (PER-wise)
Michael Jordan, 1997-98: 25.2
LeBron James, 2018-19: 25.6
KEVIN DURANT THIS YEAR: 27.0
Karl Malone, 1997-98: 27.9
STEPHEN CURRY THIS YEAR: 28.4
🤯 – 2:46 PM
Kendrick Perkins @KendrickPerkins
Bron is the only powerful athlete to voluntarily speak out about Jerry Jones, and he ain’t ever played in the NFL. Tom Brady, Aaron Rodgers, hell… Bill Belichick, they never speak out on nothing when it comes to racial matters! When are they gonna get held accountable? – 1:48 PM
Kamenetzky Brothers @KamBrothers
Thursday’s @lockedonlakers podcast! We break down the Lakers’ hugely needed win over Portland, Austin Reaves strong night, and the fourth quarter synergy between LeBron and AD. @LockedOnNetwork @LockedOnNBAPods
podcasts.apple.com/us/podcast/the… – 12:45 PM
Kurt Helin @basketballtalk
LeBron calls out reporters for asking him about Kyrie Irving but not Jerry Jones nba.nbcsports.com/2022/12/01/leb… – 12:37 PM
Ben Rohrbach @brohrbach
I think the media probably asked LeBron about Kyrie because they were teammates and courting a reunion this past summer, and if he would like to be asked about issues outside the NBA realm, the media could do more of that. There is room for both. – 11:37 AM
Mike Lynch @SportInfo247
LeBron James is now 1 30-pt game shy of tying Wilt for 2nd-most all-time per @Stathead https://t.co/gbbrQ8397h pic.twitter.com/XgblVokas6 – 7:25 AM
More on this storyline
With pro basketball in the rearview mirror for the former NBA stars, CNBC asked about America’s hottest new sport: pickleball. “I think we’ll stick with the basketball court,” Mourning said with a laugh. “Don’t get me wrong, but it is more designed for an older generation.” O’Neal expressed more interest: “I’m actually looking at investing in a team. I’m still thinking about it,” he said. O’Neal said his son came to him recently with the investment idea. Pickleball has seen explosive growth in both participants and investment money, including from basketball stars LeBron James and Kevin Durant and team owners Mark Cuban and Wes Edens. “I had a chance to play it a couple of times, you know, so it’s pretty entertaining. You can get an incredible workout and you know, so I like it. I really do,” said Mourning. -via CNBC / December 2, 2022
HoopsHype: LeBron James to the media: “I was wondering why I haven’t gotten a question from you guys about the Jerry Jones photo. But when the Kyrie thing was going on, you guys were quick to ask us questions about that.” pic.twitter.com/PFjuBH7BYJ -via Twitter @hoopshype / December 1, 2022
Why, James wanted to know, had he not been asked about a photograph that recently surfaced showing Dallas Cowboys owner Jerry Jones, at the age of 14, peering over a crowd of white students who were attempting to block six Black students from entering the doors of North Little Rock High School in 1957? “I got one question for you guys before you guys leave. I was thinking when I was on my way over here, I was wondering why I haven’t gotten a question from you guys about the Jerry Jones photo,” James said. “But when the Kyrie [Irving] thing was going on, you guys were quick to ask us questions about that.” -via ESPN / December 1, 2022
