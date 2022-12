LeBron James: 'I don't have to rely on super duper athleticism to be effective'

James learns to find other ways to remain effective for the Lakers (via Spectrum SportsNet). “I don’t have to rely on super duper athleticism to be effective. My first 12 years of my career I was super duper athletic and I can not be as efficient and not be as dialed in on the actual game of basketball. I can go out and just figure things out. I’m also smart enough to know that in order to be the best player I can be I needed to grow my game. A lot of teams and coaches I played against helped me out a lot. I knew in order to be the best player I can be and be the greatest player of all time, I need no weakness.”Source: Ryan Menzie @ Sports Illustrated