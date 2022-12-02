LeBron James: To be one of the greatest of all time, I couldn't have any weaknesses

Clutch Points: “My game has evolved and I don’t have to rely on super duper athleticism to be effective… I knew that in order for me to be the best player I can be and one of the greatest of all time, I couldn’t have no weakness.” — LeBron James pic.twitter.com/omGJ8st1J8
Source: Twitter @ClutchPointsApp
Source: Twitter @ClutchPointsApp
What’s the buzz on Twitter?
Kamenetzky Brothers @KamBrothers
Friday’s @LockedOnLakers podcast! We break down a brutal Lakers roadie (beginning tonight in MIL), who should be in the rotation with everyone healthy, and options to help LeBron with playmaking. #FirstListen @LockedOnNetwork @LockedOnNBAPods
podcasts.apple.com/us/podcast/how… – 12:56 PM
Friday’s @LockedOnLakers podcast! We break down a brutal Lakers roadie (beginning tonight in MIL), who should be in the rotation with everyone healthy, and options to help LeBron with playmaking. #FirstListen @LockedOnNetwork @LockedOnNBAPods
podcasts.apple.com/us/podcast/how… – 12:56 PM
Jovan Buha @jovanbuha
Lakers’ injury report vs. Milwaukee:
— Troy Brown Jr., Anthony Davis and LeBron James are probable
— Dennis Schroder and Lonnie Walker IV are questionable pic.twitter.com/esa4C8JVNp – 5:09 PM
Lakers’ injury report vs. Milwaukee:
— Troy Brown Jr., Anthony Davis and LeBron James are probable
— Dennis Schroder and Lonnie Walker IV are questionable pic.twitter.com/esa4C8JVNp – 5:09 PM
Mike Trudell @LakersReporter
Updated injury report:
– Troy Brown Jr. is probable (Left Foot Soreness)
– Anthony Davis is probable (Low Back Tightness)
– LeBron is probable (Left Adductor Strain)
– Dennis Schröder is questionable (Personal Reasons)
-Lonnie Walker IV is questionable (Left Foot Soreness) – 5:08 PM
Updated injury report:
– Troy Brown Jr. is probable (Left Foot Soreness)
– Anthony Davis is probable (Low Back Tightness)
– LeBron is probable (Left Adductor Strain)
– Dennis Schröder is questionable (Personal Reasons)
-Lonnie Walker IV is questionable (Left Foot Soreness) – 5:08 PM
Kamenetzky Brothers @KamBrothers
For the sickos who like to watch, Thursday’s @LockedOnLakers pod, YouTube version! The Lakers notch a very critical win over POR. Big night for Reaves. Big 4Q for LeBron, AD. Plus, fare thee well, G League Matty Ice! @LockedOnNetwork @LockedOnNBAPods
youtu.be/CvKwB9ZHCeQ?t=8 – 4:13 PM
For the sickos who like to watch, Thursday’s @LockedOnLakers pod, YouTube version! The Lakers notch a very critical win over POR. Big night for Reaves. Big 4Q for LeBron, AD. Plus, fare thee well, G League Matty Ice! @LockedOnNetwork @LockedOnNBAPods
youtu.be/CvKwB9ZHCeQ?t=8 – 4:13 PM
Jorge Sierra @hoopshype
Best age 34 seasons ever (PER-wise)
Michael Jordan, 1997-98: 25.2
LeBron James, 2018-19: 25.6
KEVIN DURANT THIS YEAR: 27.0
Karl Malone, 1997-98: 27.9
STEPHEN CURRY THIS YEAR: 28.4
🤯 – 2:46 PM
Best age 34 seasons ever (PER-wise)
Michael Jordan, 1997-98: 25.2
LeBron James, 2018-19: 25.6
KEVIN DURANT THIS YEAR: 27.0
Karl Malone, 1997-98: 27.9
STEPHEN CURRY THIS YEAR: 28.4
🤯 – 2:46 PM
Kendrick Perkins @KendrickPerkins
Bron is the only powerful athlete to voluntarily speak out about Jerry Jones, and he ain’t ever played in the NFL. Tom Brady, Aaron Rodgers, hell… Bill Belichick, they never speak out on nothing when it comes to racial matters! When are they gonna get held accountable? – 1:48 PM
Bron is the only powerful athlete to voluntarily speak out about Jerry Jones, and he ain’t ever played in the NFL. Tom Brady, Aaron Rodgers, hell… Bill Belichick, they never speak out on nothing when it comes to racial matters! When are they gonna get held accountable? – 1:48 PM
Kamenetzky Brothers @KamBrothers
Thursday’s @lockedonlakers podcast! We break down the Lakers’ hugely needed win over Portland, Austin Reaves strong night, and the fourth quarter synergy between LeBron and AD. @LockedOnNetwork @LockedOnNBAPods
Subscribe. Rate. Enjoy. Thx!
podcasts.apple.com/us/podcast/the… – 12:45 PM
Thursday’s @lockedonlakers podcast! We break down the Lakers’ hugely needed win over Portland, Austin Reaves strong night, and the fourth quarter synergy between LeBron and AD. @LockedOnNetwork @LockedOnNBAPods
Subscribe. Rate. Enjoy. Thx!
podcasts.apple.com/us/podcast/the… – 12:45 PM
Kurt Helin @basketballtalk
LeBron calls out reporters for asking him about Kyrie Irving but not Jerry Jones nba.nbcsports.com/2022/12/01/leb… – 12:37 PM
LeBron calls out reporters for asking him about Kyrie Irving but not Jerry Jones nba.nbcsports.com/2022/12/01/leb… – 12:37 PM
Ben Rohrbach @brohrbach
I think the media probably asked LeBron about Kyrie because they were teammates and courting a reunion this past summer, and if he would like to be asked about issues outside the NBA realm, the media could do more of that. There is room for both. – 11:37 AM
I think the media probably asked LeBron about Kyrie because they were teammates and courting a reunion this past summer, and if he would like to be asked about issues outside the NBA realm, the media could do more of that. There is room for both. – 11:37 AM
Mike Lynch @SportInfo247
LeBron James is now 1 30-pt game shy of tying Wilt for 2nd-most all-time per @Stathead https://t.co/gbbrQ8397h pic.twitter.com/XgblVokas6 – 7:25 AM
LeBron James is now 1 30-pt game shy of tying Wilt for 2nd-most all-time per @Stathead https://t.co/gbbrQ8397h pic.twitter.com/XgblVokas6 – 7:25 AM
Dave McMenamin @mcten
New story: LeBron wanted to talk about Jerry Jones. “It seems like it’s just been buried,” James said of the photo of the Cowboys owner as a teenager that recently surfaced, showing Jones by white students blocking access for Black students at a school es.pn/3OOTWZl – 4:56 AM
New story: LeBron wanted to talk about Jerry Jones. “It seems like it’s just been buried,” James said of the photo of the Cowboys owner as a teenager that recently surfaced, showing Jones by white students blocking access for Black students at a school es.pn/3OOTWZl – 4:56 AM
Ryan Ward @RyanWardLA
LeBron James on Austin Reaves: “We trust him. He knows I trust him. And he goes on to play his game, and that’s a beautiful thing to see, especially for a young player to see his growth from one year to the next.” – 3:04 AM
LeBron James on Austin Reaves: “We trust him. He knows I trust him. And he goes on to play his game, and that’s a beautiful thing to see, especially for a young player to see his growth from one year to the next.” – 3:04 AM
Dave McMenamin @mcten
LeBron James ended his news conference tonight by asking the reporters present why he had not been asked about a photo of Dallas Cowboys owner Jerry Jones that surfaced showing him, at age 14, standing near white students who were blocking Black students from entering school. – 2:46 AM
LeBron James ended his news conference tonight by asking the reporters present why he had not been asked about a photo of Dallas Cowboys owner Jerry Jones that surfaced showing him, at age 14, standing near white students who were blocking Black students from entering school. – 2:46 AM
Chris Palmer @ChrisPalmerNBA
LeBron calling out the media was so satisfying. He’s 100% right. Then the literal mic drop at the end. – 2:44 AM
LeBron calling out the media was so satisfying. He’s 100% right. Then the literal mic drop at the end. – 2:44 AM
Nick DePaula @NickDePaula
New LeBron 20s tonight for @LeBron James 👀👀 pic.twitter.com/zg9lOE0Atc – 2:24 AM
New LeBron 20s tonight for @LeBron James 👀👀 pic.twitter.com/zg9lOE0Atc – 2:24 AM
Mark Medina @MarkG_Medina
Lakers’ LeBron James ends his post-game press conference about not receiving questions yet about Cowboys owner Jerry Jones and an old photo of him showing he was among white students denying entry to Black students pic.twitter.com/h6z6wbxyuM – 1:46 AM
Lakers’ LeBron James ends his post-game press conference about not receiving questions yet about Cowboys owner Jerry Jones and an old photo of him showing he was among white students denying entry to Black students pic.twitter.com/h6z6wbxyuM – 1:46 AM
Mark Medina @MarkG_Medina
LeBron James on how he has evolved his game, and how opposing coaches helped influence that pic.twitter.com/wxf5Kaw6RB – 1:36 AM
LeBron James on how he has evolved his game, and how opposing coaches helped influence that pic.twitter.com/wxf5Kaw6RB – 1:36 AM
Chris Palmer @ChrisPalmerNBA
The James Gang showed out tonight in LA.
LeBron: 31 pts, 7 rebs, 6 threes, W
Bronny: 25 pts, 6 rebs, 6 threes, W – 1:26 AM
The James Gang showed out tonight in LA.
LeBron: 31 pts, 7 rebs, 6 threes, W
Bronny: 25 pts, 6 rebs, 6 threes, W – 1:26 AM
Sam Quinn @SamQuinnCBS
It seems like the Lakers found the formula for Russell Westbrook tonight. 20 or so high-energy minutes, including some without Bron and AD so he can get his shots up, No crunch time given the shooting concerns, and headbands forever. – 1:01 AM
It seems like the Lakers found the formula for Russell Westbrook tonight. 20 or so high-energy minutes, including some without Bron and AD so he can get his shots up, No crunch time given the shooting concerns, and headbands forever. – 1:01 AM
Kyle Goon @kylegoon
The Lakers wrap this one up, 128-109. LeBron was efficient, 12 for 18 for 31 points. AD with another 27-point, 12-rebound double-double. Russ with two buzzer-beaters with 10 points and a plus-12 effort in 23 minutes. Austin Reaves with 22 points and a few jaw-dropping moves. – 12:52 AM
The Lakers wrap this one up, 128-109. LeBron was efficient, 12 for 18 for 31 points. AD with another 27-point, 12-rebound double-double. Russ with two buzzer-beaters with 10 points and a plus-12 effort in 23 minutes. Austin Reaves with 22 points and a few jaw-dropping moves. – 12:52 AM
Jovan Buha @jovanbuha
Final: Lakers 128, Blazers 109
The Lakers improve to 8-12. They’ve won 6 of their past 8 games. Now they head out on a six-game road trip. LeBron had 31 points, 7 rebounds + 8 assists. AD had 27 points + 12 rebounds. Austin Reaves had 22 points.
Up next: at Milwaukee on Friday. – 12:52 AM
Final: Lakers 128, Blazers 109
The Lakers improve to 8-12. They’ve won 6 of their past 8 games. Now they head out on a six-game road trip. LeBron had 31 points, 7 rebounds + 8 assists. AD had 27 points + 12 rebounds. Austin Reaves had 22 points.
Up next: at Milwaukee on Friday. – 12:52 AM
Dave McMenamin @mcten
The Lakers bounce back from their IND collapse and head into a crucial six-game road trip with a rousing 128-109 win over the Blazers. LeBron 31p on 12-of-18 (6-of-8 from 3) 7r 8a; AD 27p 12r 3b; Reaves 22p on 7-of-10 5r; T.Bryant 14p on 6-of-9 6r; Russ 10p 5r. LAL is now 8-12 – 12:51 AM
The Lakers bounce back from their IND collapse and head into a crucial six-game road trip with a rousing 128-109 win over the Blazers. LeBron 31p on 12-of-18 (6-of-8 from 3) 7r 8a; AD 27p 12r 3b; Reaves 22p on 7-of-10 5r; T.Bryant 14p on 6-of-9 6r; Russ 10p 5r. LAL is now 8-12 – 12:51 AM
Brad Turner @BA_Turner
LeBron James 31 points, 8 assists, 7 rebounds, Anthony Davis 27 points, 12 rebounds and Austin Reaves 22 points, 5 rebounds, 3 assists to lead Lakers to a 128-109 win over Portland. – 12:49 AM
LeBron James 31 points, 8 assists, 7 rebounds, Anthony Davis 27 points, 12 rebounds and Austin Reaves 22 points, 5 rebounds, 3 assists to lead Lakers to a 128-109 win over Portland. – 12:49 AM
StatMuse @statmuse
LeBron and AD tonight:
31 PTS 27 PTS
7 REB 12 REB
8 AST 3 BLK pic.twitter.com/fPxgNxSF8m – 12:47 AM
LeBron and AD tonight:
31 PTS 27 PTS
7 REB 12 REB
8 AST 3 BLK pic.twitter.com/fPxgNxSF8m – 12:47 AM
Jovan Buha @jovanbuha
Third quarter: Lakers 97, Blazers 82
Another buzzer-beating 3 to end a quarter from Russell Westbrook — this time from halfcourt. LeBron James has 22 points. Austin Reaves has 19 points. Anthony Davis has 13 points and 10 rebounds. – 12:19 AM
Third quarter: Lakers 97, Blazers 82
Another buzzer-beating 3 to end a quarter from Russell Westbrook — this time from halfcourt. LeBron James has 22 points. Austin Reaves has 19 points. Anthony Davis has 13 points and 10 rebounds. – 12:19 AM
Dave McMenamin @mcten
Russell Westbrook beats the first half buzzer from 3 following a LeBron James feed and LAL goes into the locker room up 66-62. LeBron 17p on 7-of-8; Reaves 14p on 4-of-5; Westbrook 7p 4r; Bryant 7p 5r. – 11:38 PM
Russell Westbrook beats the first half buzzer from 3 following a LeBron James feed and LAL goes into the locker room up 66-62. LeBron 17p on 7-of-8; Reaves 14p on 4-of-5; Westbrook 7p 4r; Bryant 7p 5r. – 11:38 PM
Jovan Buha @jovanbuha
Halftime: Lakers 66, Blazers 62
Russell Westbrook’s buzzer-beating 3 is good. LeBron James (17 points), Austin Reaves (14) and Anthony Davis (11) are carrying LA’s offense. The Lakers have 15 assists to 4 turnovers. Portland has hung around despite missing Damian Lillard. – 11:36 PM
Halftime: Lakers 66, Blazers 62
Russell Westbrook’s buzzer-beating 3 is good. LeBron James (17 points), Austin Reaves (14) and Anthony Davis (11) are carrying LA’s offense. The Lakers have 15 assists to 4 turnovers. Portland has hung around despite missing Damian Lillard. – 11:36 PM
Sam Quinn @SamQuinnCBS
I get that the jumper is hot, but I’m a little concerned that LeBron isn’t really attacking the basket off the dribble in the half court. I get that the spacing complicates that, but Portland’s defense is awful. – 11:36 PM
I get that the jumper is hot, but I’m a little concerned that LeBron isn’t really attacking the basket off the dribble in the half court. I get that the spacing complicates that, but Portland’s defense is awful. – 11:36 PM
Mike Trudell @LakersReporter
A strong 2nd Q shift from LeBron thus far, defending Grant on one end, and scoring 7 straight on the other, putting LAL up 35-27. – 11:14 PM
A strong 2nd Q shift from LeBron thus far, defending Grant on one end, and scoring 7 straight on the other, putting LAL up 35-27. – 11:14 PM
Jared Weiss @JaredWeissNBA
Jayson Tatum said Grant Williams did his best LeBron James impression today predicting Tatum was gonna drop 50 before the game. pic.twitter.com/ODVLcBB5i8 – 10:56 PM
Jayson Tatum said Grant Williams did his best LeBron James impression today predicting Tatum was gonna drop 50 before the game. pic.twitter.com/ODVLcBB5i8 – 10:56 PM
Mark Medina @MarkG_Medina
With Blazers off to a 12-4 lead over the Lakers, LeBron James appeared pretty vocal during the last timeout with his teammates – 10:48 PM
With Blazers off to a 12-4 lead over the Lakers, LeBron James appeared pretty vocal during the last timeout with his teammates – 10:48 PM
Sam Quinn @SamQuinnCBS
My broadcast just cut away from the pre-game intros right before Lawrence Tanter was about to say “LeBron James.” That feels like an omen of some sort. – 10:40 PM
My broadcast just cut away from the pre-game intros right before Lawrence Tanter was about to say “LeBron James.” That feels like an omen of some sort. – 10:40 PM
Jovan Buha @jovanbuha
Lakers’ starters vs. Portland:
Dennis Schroder
Austin Reaves
Patrick Beverley
LeBron James
Anthony Davis – 10:01 PM
Lakers’ starters vs. Portland:
Dennis Schroder
Austin Reaves
Patrick Beverley
LeBron James
Anthony Davis – 10:01 PM
Oleh Kosel @OlehKosel
Zion Williamson flying around the whole game has been a thing. Forget just offense, he’s been going fiercely after rebounds, contesting jumpers and chasing blocks.
That block of Siakam gave off some real LeBron-chase down vibes. – 9:55 PM
Zion Williamson flying around the whole game has been a thing. Forget just offense, he’s been going fiercely after rebounds, contesting jumpers and chasing blocks.
That block of Siakam gave off some real LeBron-chase down vibes. – 9:55 PM
Ryan Ward @RyanWardLA
Anthony Davis (low back tightness) and LeBron James (left adductor strain) have been upgraded to AVAILABLE for tonight’s game vs. Portland. – 9:54 PM
Anthony Davis (low back tightness) and LeBron James (left adductor strain) have been upgraded to AVAILABLE for tonight’s game vs. Portland. – 9:54 PM
Kevin Chouinard @KLChouinard
Games with 30+ points and 10+ assists
Oscar Robertson 230
James Harden 99
LeBron James 94
Russell Westbrook 83
Tiny Archibald 76
Jerry West 73
Magic Johnson 58
Trae Young 55
Allen Iverson 47
Isiah Thomas 45 – 9:32 PM
Games with 30+ points and 10+ assists
Oscar Robertson 230
James Harden 99
LeBron James 94
Russell Westbrook 83
Tiny Archibald 76
Jerry West 73
Magic Johnson 58
Trae Young 55
Allen Iverson 47
Isiah Thomas 45 – 9:32 PM
LeBron James @KingJames
Man I watch NFL Live almost every day cause I simply love football but I watch it even more when @mspears96 on there! Dude IQ of the sport is dope, funny as hell and you can tell he just being himself! He Don’t be hating, just be speaking the game and its facts – 5:25 PM
Man I watch NFL Live almost every day cause I simply love football but I watch it even more when @mspears96 on there! Dude IQ of the sport is dope, funny as hell and you can tell he just being himself! He Don’t be hating, just be speaking the game and its facts – 5:25 PM
Kamenetzky Brothers @KamBrothers
For the sickos who like to watch, Wednesday’s @LockedOnLakers pod, YouTube version! We break down the Lakers’ 4th quarter issues with LeBron and Russ, and discuss Patrick Beverley’s return from suspension. @LockedOnNetwork @LockedOnNBAPods
youtu.be/C-qrLomfxO0?t=… – 4:13 PM
For the sickos who like to watch, Wednesday’s @LockedOnLakers pod, YouTube version! We break down the Lakers’ 4th quarter issues with LeBron and Russ, and discuss Patrick Beverley’s return from suspension. @LockedOnNetwork @LockedOnNBAPods
youtu.be/C-qrLomfxO0?t=… – 4:13 PM
StatMuse @statmuse
Top 4:
Giannis
Shai
Jaylen
LeBron
Guess the stat. pic.twitter.com/2JGSjT6XcG – 12:15 PM
Top 4:
Giannis
Shai
Jaylen
LeBron
Guess the stat. pic.twitter.com/2JGSjT6XcG – 12:15 PM
Kamenetzky Brothers @KamBrothers
Wednesday’s @lockedonlakers podcast! A breakdown of 4Q numbers that reflect what’s not working w/LeBron (and REALLY not working w/Russ) down the stretch. Plus, Pat Bev is back. Will he start again vs. Portland? @LockedOnNetwork @LockedOnNBAPods
podcasts.apple.com/us/podcast/do-… – 10:25 AM
Wednesday’s @lockedonlakers podcast! A breakdown of 4Q numbers that reflect what’s not working w/LeBron (and REALLY not working w/Russ) down the stretch. Plus, Pat Bev is back. Will he start again vs. Portland? @LockedOnNetwork @LockedOnNBAPods
podcasts.apple.com/us/podcast/do-… – 10:25 AM
Mike Prada @MikePradaNBA
Only thing that moment needed was @SteveBuckhantz yelling A TRAVEL a la the LeBron crab dribble – 10:00 PM
Only thing that moment needed was @SteveBuckhantz yelling A TRAVEL a la the LeBron crab dribble – 10:00 PM
Allen Sliwa @AllenSliwa
‘Lakers Talk’ starts at 7p…
-Last night’s loss will hurt the Lakers down the road
-How will Lebron adjust to AD being the best player on the team?
-Will a trade help the Lakers be a contender?
Guest: @Jovan Buha of the @The Athletic
@ESPNLosAngeles – 9:46 PM
‘Lakers Talk’ starts at 7p…
-Last night’s loss will hurt the Lakers down the road
-How will Lebron adjust to AD being the best player on the team?
-Will a trade help the Lakers be a contender?
Guest: @Jovan Buha of the @The Athletic
@ESPNLosAngeles – 9:46 PM
Stefan Bondy @SBondyNYDN
Julius Randle dunked on Isaiah Stewart and tried to stare him down. …As LeBron learned, Stewart takes things personally. He shoved Randle, who, in the spirit of the World Cup, embellished the contact. – 8:21 PM
Julius Randle dunked on Isaiah Stewart and tried to stare him down. …As LeBron learned, Stewart takes things personally. He shoved Randle, who, in the spirit of the World Cup, embellished the contact. – 8:21 PM
Jovan Buha @jovanbuha
LeBron James and Anthony Davis are both probable for tomorrow’s game against Portland, per the Lakers. – 8:10 PM
LeBron James and Anthony Davis are both probable for tomorrow’s game against Portland, per the Lakers. – 8:10 PM
Brad Turner @BA_Turner
Lakers say LeBron James (left Adductor Strain) and Anthony Davis (low Back Tightness) are both PROBABLE for game vs Portland – 8:07 PM
Lakers say LeBron James (left Adductor Strain) and Anthony Davis (low Back Tightness) are both PROBABLE for game vs Portland – 8:07 PM
Dave McMenamin @mcten
LeBron James, who turned his ankle Monday vs. IND and had it evaluated Tuesday, is listed as probable for the Lakers’ game Wednesday against POR – 8:07 PM
LeBron James, who turned his ankle Monday vs. IND and had it evaluated Tuesday, is listed as probable for the Lakers’ game Wednesday against POR – 8:07 PM
Mike Trudell @LakersReporter
LeBron and AD are both probable to play tomorrow against Portland. – 8:03 PM
LeBron and AD are both probable to play tomorrow against Portland. – 8:03 PM
Mike Bresnahan @Mike_Bresnahan
LeBron James had his left ankle “checked out,” Lakers Coach Darvin Ham said. “We’ll see what the results are.”
LeBron briefly left last night’s game after stepping on Tyrese Halliburton’s foot. – 4:37 PM
LeBron James had his left ankle “checked out,” Lakers Coach Darvin Ham said. “We’ll see what the results are.”
LeBron briefly left last night’s game after stepping on Tyrese Halliburton’s foot. – 4:37 PM
Kamenetzky Brothers @KamBrothers
I’ll be on @ESPNLosAngeles w/@John Ireland from 1-4pm PT. Talking last night’s brutal Laker loss, LeBron, Rams, Team USA, Die Hard, tequila, and more. Listen up! AK – 4:20 PM
I’ll be on @ESPNLosAngeles w/@John Ireland from 1-4pm PT. Talking last night’s brutal Laker loss, LeBron, Rams, Team USA, Die Hard, tequila, and more. Listen up! AK – 4:20 PM
Dave McMenamin @mcten
While the Lakers are having a light on-court practice after a film session Tuesday, LeBron James, Anthony Davis and Dennis Schroder could be seen having what appeared to be a tactical discussion in the practice facility pic.twitter.com/TokXJZBzre – 4:11 PM
While the Lakers are having a light on-court practice after a film session Tuesday, LeBron James, Anthony Davis and Dennis Schroder could be seen having what appeared to be a tactical discussion in the practice facility pic.twitter.com/TokXJZBzre – 4:11 PM
StatMuse @statmuse
Most 4Q FGA by a Laker this season:
76 — LeBron (45 FG%)
60 — Lonnie Walker (45 FG%)
47 — Westbrook (36 FG%)
46 — Anthony Davis (65 FG%)
AD is shooting 50% in the clutch, but 3rd in attempts. No other Laker is shooting better than 38%. pic.twitter.com/ldOHMZNr0c – 1:16 PM
Most 4Q FGA by a Laker this season:
76 — LeBron (45 FG%)
60 — Lonnie Walker (45 FG%)
47 — Westbrook (36 FG%)
46 — Anthony Davis (65 FG%)
AD is shooting 50% in the clutch, but 3rd in attempts. No other Laker is shooting better than 38%. pic.twitter.com/ldOHMZNr0c – 1:16 PM
More on this storyline
James learns to find other ways to remain effective for the Lakers (via Spectrum SportsNet). “I don’t have to rely on super duper athleticism to be effective. My first 12 years of my career I was super duper athletic and I can not be as efficient and not be as dialed in on the actual game of basketball. I can go out and just figure things out. I’m also smart enough to know that in order to be the best player I can be I needed to grow my game. A lot of teams and coaches I played against helped me out a lot. I knew in order to be the best player I can be and be the greatest player of all time, I need no weakness.” -via Sports Illustrated / December 2, 2022
With pro basketball in the rearview mirror for the former NBA stars, CNBC asked about America’s hottest new sport: pickleball. “I think we’ll stick with the basketball court,” Mourning said with a laugh. “Don’t get me wrong, but it is more designed for an older generation.” O’Neal expressed more interest: “I’m actually looking at investing in a team. I’m still thinking about it,” he said. O’Neal said his son came to him recently with the investment idea. Pickleball has seen explosive growth in both participants and investment money, including from basketball stars LeBron James and Kevin Durant and team owners Mark Cuban and Wes Edens. “I had a chance to play it a couple of times, you know, so it’s pretty entertaining. You can get an incredible workout and you know, so I like it. I really do,” said Mourning. -via CNBC / December 2, 2022
HoopsHype: LeBron James to the media: “I was wondering why I haven’t gotten a question from you guys about the Jerry Jones photo. But when the Kyrie thing was going on, you guys were quick to ask us questions about that.” pic.twitter.com/PFjuBH7BYJ -via Twitter @hoopshype / December 1, 2022
To leave a comment, you will need to Sign in or create an account if you already have an account. Typed comments will be lost if you are not signed in.