Magic 47, Cavaliers 54: Play-by-play, highlights and reactions

The Orlando Magic (5-17) play against the Cleveland Cavaliers (8-8) at Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse
Game Time: 7:30 PM EST on Friday December 2, 2022
Orlando Magic 47, Cleveland Cavaliers 54 (Half)
What’s the buzz on Twitter?
Khobi Price @khobi_price
Halftime: Cavs 54, Magic 47
Cole with a floater on Magic’s last possession but Evan Mobley goes coast to coast in less than 5 seconds for dunk before buzzer.
Paolo Banchero: 12 points, 3 rebounds, 3 assists
Cole Anthony: 12 points, 3 rebounds
Moe Wagner: 10 points, 3 rebounds – 8:40 PM
Cleveland Cavaliers @cavs
5.9 seconds?
@Evan Mobley takes it coast-to-coast. #LetEmKnow pic.twitter.com/NoAIokwrEI – 8:39 PM
Kelsey Russo @kelseyyrusso
lol Evan Mobley ends the first half with a dunk after he took the inbounds pass and took the ball up the length of the court.
#Cavs lead the Magic 54-47 at the end of the first half. Donovan Mitchell is up to 19 pts. Mobley has 6 pts and 9 rebounds. Lamar Stevens has 8 pts. – 8:38 PM
Orlando Magic PR @Magic_PR
HALFTIME BOX: Cleveland 54, Orlando 47
#MagicTogether pic.twitter.com/Z0d1taTkJr – 8:37 PM
Dan Savage @Dan_Savage
Halftime: Cavs 54, Magic 47
Paolo Banchero – 12 pts, 3 rebs, 3 asts
Cole Anthony – 12 pts, 3 rebs
Moe Wagner – 10 pts, 3 rebs
For Cleveland, Donovan Mitchell has 19 pts – 8:37 PM
Bob Finnan @BobCavsinsider
Cavs F Kevin Love, back after missing 6 games with a fractured thumb, has 7 points, 4 rebounds, 2 assists in 14 minutes. – 8:36 PM
Bob Finnan @BobCavsinsider
Halftime: Cavs 54, Magic 47. Donovan Mitchell 19 points, Evan Mobley has 6 points, 9 rebounds – 8:35 PM
Danny Cunningham @RealDCunningham
Evan Mobley just took the inbounds pass after a Magic make with five seconds left and took it the length of the court for a two-handed dunk before the halftime buzzer. Ho-hum. #Cavs lead the Magic 54-47 at the break. – 8:35 PM
Orlando Magic @OrlandoMagic
point bol with the left 👀
@Bol Bol » @_kevonn22 pic.twitter.com/UgnGJc3XrN – 8:34 PM
Cleveland Cavaliers @cavs
Cle4⃣nup 🔨.
@Evan Mobley | #LetEmKnow pic.twitter.com/zcne5PLkYL – 8:28 PM
Bobby Manning @RealBobManning
#Heat have quietly played the #Celtics as tough, if not more, than the #Bulls and #Cavaliers. – 8:26 PM
Chris Fedor @ChrisFedor
#Cavs Donovan Mitchell (19) now has nearly half of the team’s points (40) #Math – 8:22 PM
Khobi Price @khobi_price
The Magic have greatly missed the pace Markelle and Cole can bring offensively.
Simply getting the ball up the floor quicker and starting actions earlier creates more/easier scoring opportunities. Forces opponents to have to actually defend for longer. – 8:20 PM
Danny Cunningham @RealDCunningham
Isaac Okoro hasn’t been hesitant to shoot tonight from the corners. He’s made 1-of-3 attempts. #Cavs lead the Magic 37-36 with 6:41 left in the first half. – 8:19 PM
Gina Mizell @ginamizell
First Sixers bucket comes from Harris, who was 0-for-7 Wednesday in Cleveland while battling an illness. – 8:12 PM
Orlando Magic PR @Magic_PR
END OF 1ST QUARTER BOX: Cleveland 27, Orlando 25
#MagicTogether pic.twitter.com/dxDcWz0RjX – 8:10 PM
Cleveland Cavaliers @cavs
toughhh, @Kevin Love.
📺 #CavsMagic on @BallySportsCLE pic.twitter.com/0iPyQy9qGE – 8:08 PM
Khobi Price @khobi_price
End of 1Q: Cavs 27, Magic 25.
Orlando’s 6 turnovers helped Cavs finish the quarter with seven more FGAs. – 8:08 PM
Orlando Magic @OrlandoMagic
and oneeee
9 first-quarter points for @Paolo Banchero pic.twitter.com/cZQLZeaIh3 – 8:07 PM
Kelsey Russo @kelseyyrusso
At the end of the first quarter, #Cavs have a 27-25 lead over the Magic. Cavs shot 11 of 24 from the field and 4 of 11 from 3. They have 4 assists on 11 made shots.
Donovan Mitchell leads the Cavs with 16 pts. No other Cavs player is in double-figures yet. – 8:05 PM
Bob Finnan @BobCavsinsider
End first Q: Cavs 27, Magic 25. Donovan Mitchell has 16 for Cleveland. – 8:05 PM
Danny Cunningham @RealDCunningham
#Cavs lead the #Magic 27-25 after the first quarter. Donovan Mitchell has 16 for the Cavs and no one else has more than four points. – 8:05 PM
Chris Fedor @ChrisFedor
In talking w/ #Cavs Kevin Love, he was saying the first cast/splint/protective thing he had on his thumb against Atlanta was very, very restrictive & he just couldn’t do anything. What he is wearing tonight is a lot more comfortable for him, he said. It’s just about managing pain – 8:02 PM
Cleveland Cavaliers @cavs
16PTS for 🕷️ & it’s still the 1Q!
@Donovan Mitchell | #LetEmKnow pic.twitter.com/RrSjyZUtQo – 8:01 PM
Bob Finnan @BobCavsinsider
Donovan Mitchell has 16 points in 9 minutes. Cavs on top 23-15 over Magic – 7:59 PM
Kelsey Russo @kelseyyrusso
#Cavs Donovan Mitchell is already up to 16 points here with 2:47 left in the first quarter. He’s 6 of 8 from the field. – 7:58 PM
Kelsey Russo @kelseyyrusso
#Cavs Donovan Mitchell is already up to 16 points here with 2:47 left in the first quarter. He’s 6 of 8 from the field and 2 of 4 from 3. – 7:57 PM
Danny Cunningham @RealDCunningham
Donovan Mitchell with 16 of the 23 points for the #Cavs early on here. He’s 6-of-8 from the floor and has gotten basically wherever he wants, whenever he wants. #Magic have no answer for him. – 7:56 PM
Orlando Magic @OrlandoMagic
historic start through 15 games for p5 💫
(via @BallyMagic) pic.twitter.com/jJ7POgWpHW – 7:52 PM
Orlando Magic @OrlandoMagic
rook is a bucket 😮💨
@Paolo Banchero pic.twitter.com/XUkaIriglf – 7:48 PM
Bob Finnan @BobCavsinsider
Stevens was just replaced by Kevin Love, who is playing for the first time in a week. – 7:48 PM
Orlando Magic PR @Magic_PR
The @Orlando Magic have now made at least one three-point field goal in 1,234 consecutive games, dating all the way back to March 17, 2007.
It stands as the fifth-longest active streak in the #NBA and also the fifth-longest streak in @NBAHistory.
#MagicTogether – 7:47 PM
Kelsey Russo @kelseyyrusso
#Cavs Kevin Love is checking into the game. His right thumb is still wrapped up tonight. – 7:47 PM
Danny Cunningham @RealDCunningham
#Cavs Kevin Love the first guy off the bench tonight. He’s in for Lamar Stevens. – 7:47 PM
Bob Finnan @BobCavsinsider
Cavs starting two players who were undrafted free agents in Dean Wade and Lamar Stevens. Hard pressed to find that. – 7:47 PM
Cleveland Cavaliers @cavs
Welcome back, Mar 🗣️👌
@Lamar Stevens | #LetEmKnow pic.twitter.com/wmvkPraC3b – 7:46 PM
Danny Cunningham @RealDCunningham
Paolo Banchero just tried to climb Mt. Mobley and was denied. – 7:46 PM
Danny Cunningham @RealDCunningham
#Cavs Darius Garland was just caught in the face again.
In other news, the Cavs are playing tonight. – 7:44 PM
#Cavs Darius Garland was just caught in the face again.
Cleveland Cavaliers @cavs
game time.
📺 #CavsMagic on @BallySportsCLE pic.twitter.com/PHTJ3RzAyS – 7:41 PM
Cleveland Cavaliers @cavs
mood bc it’s time to play Cavaliers Basketball.
#CavsMagic Through the Lens 📸 – 7:37 PM
Justin Grasso @JGrasso_
Tobias Harris will play after being listed as questionable with an illness.
Harris will look to bounce back after a tough night in Cleveland on Wednesday, going 0-7 from the field #Sixers – 7:34 PM
Danny Cunningham @RealDCunningham
#Cavs are starting Garland, Mitchell, Stevens, Wade, and Mobley.
#Magic are sending out Fultz, both Wagner brothers, Bol Bol and Banchero. – 7:25 PM
Bob Finnan @BobCavsinsider
Cavs moved Lamar Stevens back into the starting lineup against Orlando. – 7:16 PM
Kelsey Russo @kelseyyrusso
#Cavs starting lineup tonight against the Magic: Darius Garland, Donovan Mitchell, Lamar Stevens, Dean Wade and Evan Mobley – 6:59 PM
Cleveland Cavaliers @cavs
Tonight’s #CavsMagic Five 🐶 #LetEmKnow pic.twitter.com/yecocppO2o – 6:57 PM
Chris Fedor @ChrisFedor
#Cavs Kevin Love just told me he did not have any setback in warmups and he is good to go tonight. – 6:46 PM
Cayleigh Griffin @cayleighgriffin
Kevin Love and Lamar Stevens are AVAILABLE for the #Cavs tonight vs. Orlando. – 6:41 PM
Khobi Price @khobi_price
Magic coach Jamahl Mosley says they’ll look to give Markelle Fultz “a couple of more” minutes tonight vs. the Cavs after returning on Wednesday.
Also touched on the availability of Markelle and Cole Anthony for tomorrow at Toronto:
(🎥: Orlando Magic) pic.twitter.com/x2stSY3ZoX – 6:39 PM
Chris Fedor @ChrisFedor
#Cavs Lamar Stevens & Kevin Love (barring a setback in warmups) WILL RETURN tonight against Orlando, sources tell @clevelanddotcom. Stevens, sources say, will go right back into his starting lineup spot while Dean Wade makes another start for Allen
cleveland.com/cavs/2022/12/l… – 6:25 PM
Kelsey Russo @kelseyyrusso
#Cavs J.B. Bickerstaff with a small update on Ricky Rubio: “He’s doing a little bit more and more. Played a little light 3-on-3 yesterday I believe it was, for the first time. Obviously, he’s got a doctor’s appointment coming up soon, where we’re looking to see where he’s at.” – 6:12 PM
Khobi Price @khobi_price
Moe Wagner stepping into starting lineup vs. Cavs: Markelle Fultz, Franz Wagner, Paolo Banchero, Moe and Bol Bol. – 6:03 PM
Orlando Magic @OrlandoMagic
first five in cleveland 🪄
🪄 @Markelle Fultz
🪄 @Franz Wagner
🪄 @Paolo Banchero
🪄 @Moritz Wagner
🪄 @Bol Bol pic.twitter.com/UWlBxT6jH7 – 6:02 PM
Danny Cunningham @RealDCunningham
Magic say that Mo Bamba will not play tonight against the #Cavs. – 5:56 PM
Cayleigh Griffin @cayleighgriffin
J.B. Bickerstaff says Ricky Rubio played some “light” 3-on-3 for the first time yesterday, and has a doctor’s appointment coming up. – 5:55 PM
Khobi Price @khobi_price
Mo Bamba (back spasms) will not play tonight at Cleveland, per Magic. – 5:55 PM
Chris Fedor @ChrisFedor
#Cavs J.B. Bickerstaff on Kevin Love’s status tonight: “He’s questionable” – 5:51 PM
Orlando Magic @OrlandoMagic
Paolo Banchero on oct. 26 vs. CLE:
29 PTS
8 REB
4 AST
10-19 FG
we run it back in cleveland tonight
@SASsoftware x @Paolo Banchero pic.twitter.com/hv8NHj6qCb – 4:01 PM
Justin Kubatko @jkubatko
📅 On this day in 2021, the Grizzlies destroyed the Thunder 152-79, the largest margin of victory in NBA history:
73 – MEM vs. OKC (Dec. 2, 2021)
68 – CLE vs. MIA (Dec. 17, 1991)
65 – IND vs. POR (Feb. 27, 1998)
63 – LAK vs. GSW (March 19, 1972)
More: open.substack.com/pub/statitudes… – 3:34 PM
Mark Haynes @markhaynesnba
Will LeBron James get 9 assists tonight to pass Magic Johnson for sixth place on the NBA’s all-time assists list? – 2:55 PM
Christos Tsaltas @Tsaltas46
Carsen Edwards brought some magic… #EuroLeague #Fenerbahçe
pic.twitter.com/g2KVRuXb4z – 2:20 PM
Chris Ballard @Chris_Ballard33
Eight years later, we still act like it’s New Year’s Eve.
Before tomorrow’s big game, thinking back to Brazil, the magic of that Ghana game, and how far this US team has come
https://t.co/8hW7U5pX5Y pic.twitter.com/iBLdZDa7tv – 1:40 PM
Chris Ballard @Chris_Ballard33
Eight years later, we still act like it’s New Year’s Eve.
Before tomorrow’s big game, thinking back to Brazil, the magic of that Ghana game, and how far this US team has come
si.com/longform/us-so… – 1:38 PM
