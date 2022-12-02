Mavericks general manager Nico Harrison on Kemba Walker: I hope his body holds up

With Kemba Walker, what are realistic expectations for him? Maybe on a scale of Facu’s limited spurts to an every-night guy, what do you hope to see? Nico Harrison: I don’t think there’s any expectations, really. One, I hope his body holds up. I think that’s the first and foremost thing. I hope his body holds up. If it does, he’s a veteran guy. One, he’s an amazing person — I think that’s the point. He’s an amazing person. He’s been through everything in the league. He obviously can handle the ball and everybody knows he’s an ex-All-Star. I won’t even say ex-All-Star. He’s an All-Star. He’s a scorer. Adding that veteran presence for if and when we need it ready will be helpful.
Source: Callie Caplan @ Dallas Morning News
Nico Harrison Q&A:
Nico Harrison Q&A: How Mavs’ GM views Jalen Brunson exit, Christian Wood future and more dallasnews.com/sports/maveric… – 10:02 AM
Last two on the court at Mavs’ shootaround in Detroit this morning: Kemba Walker and Christian Wood, who is smart to wear a beanie. pic.twitter.com/CtXZHauOWW – 12:22 PM
El problema de evitar el desgaste generado por el heliocentrismo alrededor de @Luka Doncic en @SomosMavs continúa. Sin darle una oportunidad a @Facundo Campazzo, incorporan a @Kemba Walker. Notable que 65% de los minutos de @SDinwiddie_25 se dan al lado de Luka. pic.twitter.com/Q4utoNVFgz – 7:49 PM
Kemba Walker’s first Mavs interview: Injury outlook and how soon he might be ready to help Luka Doncic and Spencer Dinwiddie dallasnews.com/sports/maveric… – 4:34 PM
Kemba Walker on his fit with new teammates…
Luka Doncic: “That kid is special.”
Spencer Dinwiddie: “Been killing it this year.”
Also said he’s looking forward to playing with Josh Green: “Another guy who can create for others and myself, I think I can help in that aspect.” – 3:01 PM
A few years after their first try, the Mavericks finally signed Kemba Walker to provide an extra playmaker behind Luka Doncic and Spencer Dinwiddie. Here’s our story:
mavs.com/mavs-sign-kemb… – 9:30 PM
Kemba Walker on TNT: “I’m feeling better than I’ve felt in a very long time. I’m excited to be back. I’m happy these guys picked me up. I’m ready to get started.” . . Says he hopes to add ballhandling and leadership qualities, “good locker room guy.” – 8:23 PM
Jason Kidd on Mavs’ evolving ball-hander depth: “Kemba is the guy if Luka or Spencer is out that he can play that role as a back-up. But you bring up a good point — you could bring [Jaden] Hardy into this situation, and he could play, too.”
👀👀👀 – 6:20 PM
Kemba Walker is in AAC for Mavs-Warriors tonight, but unclear when he’ll play his first game since February.
Jason Kidd: “First we have to look at him on the court [tomorrow], and then we’ll just see how he feels. He hasn’t practiced, you know, for a while here, so we’ll see.” – 6:16 PM
The Mavs have announced the expected signing of Kemba Walker. Walker hasn’t played since last February 16 while with New York. With Charlotte and Boston, Walker was an All-Star in four straight seasons from 2017 to 2020. In 741 career games, he’s avg 19.5 ppg & 5.3 apg. – 5:35 PM
Coming up at the top of the hour, @Tim Cato joins me on @getcallin to talk all things Mavericks, Kemba and more:
callin.com/link/yfJuBDjGsO – 4:14 PM
After the Kemba Walker signing in Dallas, @TermineRadio is not impressed with the moves by the Mavericks #MFFL pic.twitter.com/E4DHb7dtEE – 12:32 PM
Callie Caplan: Jason Kidd said “everybody’s good to go” tonight vs. Pistons. Kemba Walker too? “No, no. No.” Timeline on Kemba? “We’ll see how he feels after today’s workout, and then we’ll practice tomorrow in New York, and we’ll see how that goes.” -via Twitter @CallieCaplan / December 1, 2022
Callie Caplan: Mavs didn’t formally practice today, but Kemba Walker talked for the first time as a Mav. On his timeline to play: “Hopefully sooner rather than later. It was too much fun out there last night … Love to see the way they played last night, so I would love to be a part of that.” -via Twitter @CallieCaplan / November 30, 2022
Callie Caplan: Kemba Walker on his health: “I feel really good, to be honest. I’m not just saying that. I know I haven’t played in a while, but I feel good. I feel as good as I’ve felt in a very long time. I really took my time and made sure I felt better before I really started ramping [up].” -via Twitter @CallieCaplan / November 30, 2022
