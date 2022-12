Mavericks general manager Nico Harrison on Kemba Walker: I hope his body holds up

With Kemba Walker, what are realistic expectations for him? Maybe on a scale of Facu’s limited spurts to an every-night guy, what do you hope to see? Nico Harrison: I don’t think there’s any expectations, really. One, I hope his body holds up. I think that’s the first and foremost thing. I hope his body holds up. If it does, he’s a veteran guy. One, he’s an amazing person — I think that’s the point. He’s an amazing person. He’s been through everything in the league. He obviously can handle the ball and everybody knows he’s an ex-All-Star. I won’t even say ex-All-Star. He’s an All-Star. He’s a scorer. Adding that veteran presence for if and when we need it ready will be helpful.Source: Callie Caplan @ Dallas Morning News