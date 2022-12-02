Nassir Little expects to miss next 6 weeks

Jamie Hudson: Injury Update: Blazers announce, that recent images of Nassir Little’s right hip “revealed a mild femoral head impaction fracture.” Nas is expected to miss the next six weeks of the season. #RipCity
Source: Twitter @JamieHudson_
What’s the buzz on Twitter?
Sean Highkin @highkin
Story, free and unlocked at @RoseGardenReprt, on Nassir Little’s hip injury, breaking down what it means for both him and the Blazers, plus updates on the (many) other injuries the team is currently dealing with: rosegardenreport.com/p/nassir-littl… – 7:45 PM
Sean Highkin @highkin
Blazers say Nassir Little is out six weeks with what they’re calling a “mild femoral head impaction fracture” of his right hip. – 7:02 PM
Casey Holdahl @CHold
The @Portland Trail Blazers announce that Nassir Little is out for six weeks after additional imaging taken on his right hip revieled a “mild femoral head impaction fracture.” The “femoral head” is the “ball” in the ball and socket joint in the hip. – 7:01 PM
Mike Trudell @LakersReporter
Josh Hart is out tonight against the Lakers, per Chauncey Billups, after turning his ankle last night.
Damian Lillard remains out, and Nassir Little is also out tonight.
Trendon Watford will start in Hart’s place. – 9:05 PM
Aaron J. Fentress @AaronJFentress
Josh Hart (ankle) is also out tonight at the Lakers. Trendon Watford will start at PF. Jerami Grant to SF.
Nassir Little had already been ruled out.
#RipCity – 9:04 PM
Dave McMenamin @mcten
Chauncey Billups says Josh Hart and Nassir Little are out tonight against the Lakers. Trendon Watford will start in Hart’s place. – 9:03 PM
Sean Highkin @highkin
Blazers say Nassir Little is ruled out tonight with a right hip strain. Josh Hart is questionable with a left ankle sprain. Not a surprise in either case. – 4:13 PM
Sean Highkin @highkin
Nassir Little doesn’t seem to think his injury is anything too serious. – 12:57 AM
Sean Highkin @highkin
Blazers are calling Nassir Little’s injury a right hip strain. He’s out for the rest of the night. – 12:20 AM
Law Murray @LawMurrayTheNU
Norman Powell hits the #OnFire, 7-0 personal run.
Nassir Little injured as Portland calls timeout. Clippers have cut an 18-point deficit to 98-93 with 8:58 left to play. – 12:07 AM
Sean Highkin @highkin
Nassir Little is down now. Got hit in the midsection area in some capacity. – 12:05 AM
Sean Highkin: Blazers say Nassir Little is questionable tomorrow vs. Utah with left calf soreness. Nurkic and Winslow are off the injury report, Keon Johnson remains out. -via Twitter @highkin / November 18, 2022
Nick DePaula: OFFICIAL: Trail Blazers forward Nassir Little (@Nassir Little) has signed a multi-year footwear & apparel endorsement deal with @adidas Basketball. 📄✍️ -via Twitter @NickDePaula / November 14, 2022
Nassir Little signed a $28.00M contract extension with the Portland Trail Blazers. He’ll make 6.25M in 2023-24, $6.75M in 2024-25, $7.25M in 2025-26 and $7.75M in 2026-27. -via HoopsHype / October 20, 2022
