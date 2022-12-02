Nuggets 46, Hawks 60: Play-by-play, highlights and reactions

The Denver Nuggets (14-7) play against the Atlanta Hawks (10-10) at State Farm Arena
Game Time: 7:30 PM EST on Friday December 2, 2022
Denver Nuggets 46, Atlanta Hawks 60 (Half)
What’s the buzz on Twitter?
Lauren L. Williams @WilliamsLaurenL
The Hawks were aggressive in the first half of tonight’s game. That’s what Nate McMillan wanted from them especially since they were shorthanded. – 8:37 PM
The Hawks were aggressive in the first half of tonight’s game. That’s what Nate McMillan wanted from them especially since they were shorthanded. – 8:37 PM
Atlanta Hawks PR @HawksPR
In tonight’s first half, Jalen Johnson tallied 9 rebounds (career-high for rebounds in a single game) and 4 assists (career-high for assists in a single game), in addition to 10 points (career-high for points in a half). – 8:34 PM
In tonight’s first half, Jalen Johnson tallied 9 rebounds (career-high for rebounds in a single game) and 4 assists (career-high for assists in a single game), in addition to 10 points (career-high for points in a half). – 8:34 PM
Duvalier Johnson @DuvalierJohnson
Nuggets trail the Trae Young-less led Hawks 60-46 at the half
Denver’s starters have come out flat & the Hawks have blitzed Denver
Hyland is leading Denver in his first game back w/ 12 pts
Jokic only has 4 points & is a -15
If you’re Malone, what’s your message to the team? – 8:33 PM
Nuggets trail the Trae Young-less led Hawks 60-46 at the half
Denver’s starters have come out flat & the Hawks have blitzed Denver
Hyland is leading Denver in his first game back w/ 12 pts
Jokic only has 4 points & is a -15
If you’re Malone, what’s your message to the team? – 8:33 PM
Ryan Blackburn @NBABlackburn
Halftime rotations for the Nuggets as they trail the Hawks 60-46:
Nikola Jokić, -15
Aaron Gordon, -16
Bruce Brown, -16
Kentavious Caldwell-Pope, -13
Jamal Murray, -13 pic.twitter.com/B9Jr3PCMGn – 8:32 PM
Halftime rotations for the Nuggets as they trail the Hawks 60-46:
Nikola Jokić, -15
Aaron Gordon, -16
Bruce Brown, -16
Kentavious Caldwell-Pope, -13
Jamal Murray, -13 pic.twitter.com/B9Jr3PCMGn – 8:32 PM
Atlanta Hawks PR @HawksPR
The Hawks netted 60 points on .628% (27-43) shooting from the floor in tonight’s first half. It’s the first time this season Atlanta has shot .600-or-better from the field in a half. – 8:31 PM
The Hawks netted 60 points on .628% (27-43) shooting from the floor in tonight’s first half. It’s the first time this season Atlanta has shot .600-or-better from the field in a half. – 8:31 PM
Lauren L. Williams @WilliamsLaurenL
HALF: Hawks 60, Nuggets 46
Hawks end the half on an 18-6 run.
Murray 14p/2r/6a
Griffin 12p/2s
Johnson 10p/9r/4a
Capela 8p/2r
Culver 7p/4r/3a/1s – 8:30 PM
HALF: Hawks 60, Nuggets 46
Hawks end the half on an 18-6 run.
Murray 14p/2r/6a
Griffin 12p/2s
Johnson 10p/9r/4a
Capela 8p/2r
Culver 7p/4r/3a/1s – 8:30 PM
Michael Singer @msinger
Awful opening half from the #Nuggets, who look like they don’t want to be here. Gonna need a spark (Bones? Bruce?).
60-46 to the Trae-less, JC-less, Hunter-less Hawks. – 8:30 PM
Awful opening half from the #Nuggets, who look like they don’t want to be here. Gonna need a spark (Bones? Bruce?).
60-46 to the Trae-less, JC-less, Hunter-less Hawks. – 8:30 PM
Atlanta Hawks PR @HawksPR
Dejounte Murray has scored 10+ points in 60 straight games, the eighth-longest active such scoring streak in the NBA (since 1/5/22). – 8:27 PM
Dejounte Murray has scored 10+ points in 60 straight games, the eighth-longest active such scoring streak in the NBA (since 1/5/22). – 8:27 PM
Adam Mares @Adam_Mares
Pretty awful half from Jokic. Looks extra sluggish, flat footed. Nuggets need him to close the half aggressively or they might be in for a rough night. – 8:25 PM
Pretty awful half from Jokic. Looks extra sluggish, flat footed. Nuggets need him to close the half aggressively or they might be in for a rough night. – 8:25 PM
Michael Singer @msinger
Nuggets starters are sleeping-waking through the end of this first half. – 8:23 PM
Nuggets starters are sleeping-waking through the end of this first half. – 8:23 PM
Atlanta Hawks PR @HawksPR
AJ Griffin has extended his steal streak to nine straight games, the third-longest steal streak for a Hawks rookie since at least 1973-74.
Stacey Augmon: 15 games (2/13/92-3/13/92)
Josh Childress: 11 games (2/10/05-3/5/05)
AJ Griffin: 9 games (11/16/22-Present) – 8:19 PM
AJ Griffin has extended his steal streak to nine straight games, the third-longest steal streak for a Hawks rookie since at least 1973-74.
Stacey Augmon: 15 games (2/13/92-3/13/92)
Josh Childress: 11 games (2/10/05-3/5/05)
AJ Griffin: 9 games (11/16/22-Present) – 8:19 PM
Lauren L. Williams @WilliamsLaurenL
The Nuggets left AJG wide open at the top of the key and he knocked it down. Leads to an emphatic timeout by Mike Malone.
Hawks lead 38-32 w/ 9:11 left in the first half.
AJG 12p
Johnson 6p/4r/2a
Capela 6p
Culver 5p/3r/1s – 8:11 PM
The Nuggets left AJG wide open at the top of the key and he knocked it down. Leads to an emphatic timeout by Mike Malone.
Hawks lead 38-32 w/ 9:11 left in the first half.
AJG 12p
Johnson 6p/4r/2a
Capela 6p
Culver 5p/3r/1s – 8:11 PM
Michael Singer @msinger
Michael Malone calls a TO after Davon Reed drops his hands and A.J. Griffin buries a 3 from the top of the arc.
Heading into the TO, Malone looked at Reed asking what type of defense that was.
Hawks shooting *checks calculator* 68%. – 8:11 PM
Michael Malone calls a TO after Davon Reed drops his hands and A.J. Griffin buries a 3 from the top of the arc.
Heading into the TO, Malone looked at Reed asking what type of defense that was.
Hawks shooting *checks calculator* 68%. – 8:11 PM
Adam Mares @Adam_Mares
The Nuggets are blowing so many defensive assignments. Errors on every possession. – 8:10 PM
The Nuggets are blowing so many defensive assignments. Errors on every possession. – 8:10 PM
Atlanta Hawks PR @HawksPR
Atlanta shot .619 (13-21) from the field in tonight’s first quarter. It’s the fifth time the Hawks have shot .600-or-better from the field in a quarter this season and the third time doing so in an opening quarter. – 8:07 PM
Atlanta shot .619 (13-21) from the field in tonight’s first quarter. It’s the fifth time the Hawks have shot .600-or-better from the field in a quarter this season and the third time doing so in an opening quarter. – 8:07 PM
Lauren L. Williams @WilliamsLaurenL
AJ Griffin starts the second quarter in what would usually be Dejounte Murray’s spot. – 8:06 PM
AJ Griffin starts the second quarter in what would usually be Dejounte Murray’s spot. – 8:06 PM
Denver Nuggets @nuggets
BIZZY FROM ALL THE WAY BACK IN THE BONEYARD 🦴 pic.twitter.com/HHxNe2TcGe – 8:06 PM
BIZZY FROM ALL THE WAY BACK IN THE BONEYARD 🦴 pic.twitter.com/HHxNe2TcGe – 8:06 PM
Lauren L. Williams @WilliamsLaurenL
1Q: Hawks 28, Nuggets 25
Bones Hyland hit a step back 3 at the buzzer.
Hawks are still shooting over 60% from the floor after making their first 6 baskets. But they’re now 13-21 overall while the Nuggets are 11-20. – 8:05 PM
1Q: Hawks 28, Nuggets 25
Bones Hyland hit a step back 3 at the buzzer.
Hawks are still shooting over 60% from the floor after making their first 6 baskets. But they’re now 13-21 overall while the Nuggets are 11-20. – 8:05 PM
Michael Singer @msinger
Bones buries a 3 from Trae-land to end the first quarter. He’s got a game-high 9 points in four minutes. Hawks, shooting 62%, lead 28-25 after one. – 8:04 PM
Bones buries a 3 from Trae-land to end the first quarter. He’s got a game-high 9 points in four minutes. Hawks, shooting 62%, lead 28-25 after one. – 8:04 PM
Atlanta Hawks PR @HawksPR
Dejounte Murray totaled five assists in tonight’s opening quarter, marking his seventh 5+ assist quarter of the season and 44th such quarter of his career. – 8:03 PM
Dejounte Murray totaled five assists in tonight’s opening quarter, marking his seventh 5+ assist quarter of the season and 44th such quarter of his career. – 8:03 PM
Kevin Chouinard @KLChouinard
Rough ending to 1Q for Hawks: Bogdanovic had a 3 wiped off by stepping out of bounds; Hyland hit a 3 at the buzzer. – 8:03 PM
Rough ending to 1Q for Hawks: Bogdanovic had a 3 wiped off by stepping out of bounds; Hyland hit a 3 at the buzzer. – 8:03 PM
Chris Fedor @ChrisFedor
In talking w/ #Cavs Kevin Love, he was saying the first cast/splint/protective thing he had on his thumb against Atlanta was very, very restrictive & he just couldn’t do anything. What he is wearing tonight is a lot more comfortable for him, he said. It’s just about managing pain – 8:02 PM
In talking w/ #Cavs Kevin Love, he was saying the first cast/splint/protective thing he had on his thumb against Atlanta was very, very restrictive & he just couldn’t do anything. What he is wearing tonight is a lot more comfortable for him, he said. It’s just about managing pain – 8:02 PM
Denver Nuggets @nuggets
Back-to-back dunks by none other than AG
@Aaron Gordon pic.twitter.com/mIxkNn0V0W – 8:01 PM
Back-to-back dunks by none other than AG
@Aaron Gordon pic.twitter.com/mIxkNn0V0W – 8:01 PM
Lauren L. Williams @WilliamsLaurenL
Bogdanovic hits a fadeaway midrange jumper — first buckets of 2022-23 season. Hawks lead 27-20 w/ 36.8 left in 1Q. – 8:01 PM
Bogdanovic hits a fadeaway midrange jumper — first buckets of 2022-23 season. Hawks lead 27-20 w/ 36.8 left in 1Q. – 8:01 PM
Ryan Blackburn @NBABlackburn
This lineup has not played together and you can really tell. Vlatko and Bones just attempted some weird shots. – 8:01 PM
This lineup has not played together and you can really tell. Vlatko and Bones just attempted some weird shots. – 8:01 PM
Michael Singer @msinger
Bench will be Bones, Ish, Davon, Vlatko and DJ in this edition of who’s coming off the bench: pic.twitter.com/ZxZbVzWXZE – 7:59 PM
Bench will be Bones, Ish, Davon, Vlatko and DJ in this edition of who’s coming off the bench: pic.twitter.com/ZxZbVzWXZE – 7:59 PM
Mike Finger @mikefinger
While wondering if Frank Harris will come back for his final season of eligibility at UTSA, just sitting here thinking about how he graduated from high school the same year Trae Young and Deandre Ayton did. – 7:59 PM
While wondering if Frank Harris will come back for his final season of eligibility at UTSA, just sitting here thinking about how he graduated from high school the same year Trae Young and Deandre Ayton did. – 7:59 PM
Harrison Wind @HarrisonWind
The ‘Bones Hyland’ looks immaculate today @BizzyBones11 pic.twitter.com/uOQo9ZVw2W – 7:58 PM
The ‘Bones Hyland’ looks immaculate today @BizzyBones11 pic.twitter.com/uOQo9ZVw2W – 7:58 PM
Lauren L. Williams @WilliamsLaurenL
Out of the timeout, Hawks are rolling with Murray, Bogdanovic, Culver, Johnson and Capela.
Griffin rests with 7 points on 3-4 shooting from the floor. – 7:56 PM
Out of the timeout, Hawks are rolling with Murray, Bogdanovic, Culver, Johnson and Capela.
Griffin rests with 7 points on 3-4 shooting from the floor. – 7:56 PM
Lauren L. Williams @WilliamsLaurenL
Hawks call a timeout after as the Nuggets go on a 14-8 run. Hawks still lead with 4:21 left in 1Q.
Hawks have 7 assists to 1 turnover. They’ve scored 4 points off of 2 Nuggets turnovers. – 7:55 PM
Hawks call a timeout after as the Nuggets go on a 14-8 run. Hawks still lead with 4:21 left in 1Q.
Hawks have 7 assists to 1 turnover. They’ve scored 4 points off of 2 Nuggets turnovers. – 7:55 PM
Michael Singer @msinger
6th Men of the Year candidates Vlatko Cancar and Bones Hyland will check in after this TO. – 7:53 PM
6th Men of the Year candidates Vlatko Cancar and Bones Hyland will check in after this TO. – 7:53 PM
Ryan Blackburn @NBABlackburn
Good to see Bogdan Bogdanovic out there, his first game action of the year. – 7:53 PM
Good to see Bogdan Bogdanovic out there, his first game action of the year. – 7:53 PM
Lauren L. Williams @WilliamsLaurenL
Bogdan Bogdanovic is making his return to the court. It was absolutely rocking in State Farm when he ran up to the scorer’s table. – 7:52 PM
Bogdan Bogdanovic is making his return to the court. It was absolutely rocking in State Farm when he ran up to the scorer’s table. – 7:52 PM
Ryan Blackburn @NBABlackburn
Every time I watch the Nuggets they look bored as all hell lately. – 7:46 PM
Every time I watch the Nuggets they look bored as all hell lately. – 7:46 PM
Lauren L. Williams @WilliamsLaurenL
Hawks are 6-6 form the floor w/ 9:05 left in 1Q. Hawks lead 13-2.
The Hawks have been sharing the ball and making the Nuggets work. Jarrett Culver has made some really nice passes and has really hustled on both ends of the floor. – 7:45 PM
Hawks are 6-6 form the floor w/ 9:05 left in 1Q. Hawks lead 13-2.
The Hawks have been sharing the ball and making the Nuggets work. Jarrett Culver has made some really nice passes and has really hustled on both ends of the floor. – 7:45 PM
Adam Mares @Adam_Mares
Painfully unsurprising start for the Nuggets. They trail the extremely shorthanded Hawks 13-2. – 7:45 PM
Painfully unsurprising start for the Nuggets. They trail the extremely shorthanded Hawks 13-2. – 7:45 PM
Michael Singer @msinger
Atlanta rips off a 13-2 run to open the game. Michael Malone shakes his head and calls TO. That team riding a four-game win streak, that one hasn’t shown up yet. – 7:45 PM
Atlanta rips off a 13-2 run to open the game. Michael Malone shakes his head and calls TO. That team riding a four-game win streak, that one hasn’t shown up yet. – 7:45 PM
Kevin Chouinard @KLChouinard
Jalen Johnson just had a nice lookaway assist. AJ 3.
Hawks up, 13-2 early. – 7:44 PM
Jalen Johnson just had a nice lookaway assist. AJ 3.
Hawks up, 13-2 early. – 7:44 PM
Vinny Benedetto @VBenedetto
Aaron Gordon gets the Nuggets on the board. Hawks have scored without much resistance on their first four possessions, lead 8-2. – 7:43 PM
Aaron Gordon gets the Nuggets on the board. Hawks have scored without much resistance on their first four possessions, lead 8-2. – 7:43 PM
Kevin Chouinard @KLChouinard
Clint Capela starts guarding Jokic. Jalen Johnson on Aaron Gordon. – 7:41 PM
Clint Capela starts guarding Jokic. Jalen Johnson on Aaron Gordon. – 7:41 PM
Katy Winge @katywinge
The chosen one tonight.
This fan chose a pack of Big Red gum thanks to DeAndre Jordan.
Remember, only one thing. pic.twitter.com/Sk5dljjKS3 – 7:29 PM
The chosen one tonight.
This fan chose a pack of Big Red gum thanks to DeAndre Jordan.
Remember, only one thing. pic.twitter.com/Sk5dljjKS3 – 7:29 PM
Kevin Chouinard @KLChouinard
Would fully expect that with no Trae and no Trent Forrest, we’ll see a good dose of Aaron Holiday tonight. – 7:14 PM
Would fully expect that with no Trae and no Trent Forrest, we’ll see a good dose of Aaron Holiday tonight. – 7:14 PM
Lauren L. Williams @WilliamsLaurenL
Jalen Johnson gets his first career start… pic.twitter.com/Z51KtirQGr – 7:08 PM
Jalen Johnson gets his first career start… pic.twitter.com/Z51KtirQGr – 7:08 PM
Kevin Chouinard @KLChouinard
Hawks are starting:
Dejounte Murray
AJ Griffin
Jarrett Culver
Jalen Johnson
Clint Capela – 7:08 PM
Hawks are starting:
Dejounte Murray
AJ Griffin
Jarrett Culver
Jalen Johnson
Clint Capela – 7:08 PM
Katy Winge @katywinge
I have traveled back in time and found myself in Atlanta. pic.twitter.com/W3uCaiT7ip – 7:07 PM
I have traveled back in time and found myself in Atlanta. pic.twitter.com/W3uCaiT7ip – 7:07 PM
Kevin Chouinard @KLChouinard
Hawks will have 11 players tonight (while missing 3 of their usual starters):
Dejounte Murray
Clint Capela
Bogdan Bogdanovic
AJ Griffin
Jalen Johnson
Onyeka Okongwu
Frank Kaminsky
Aaron Holiday
Jarrett Culver
Tyrese Martin
Vit Krejci – 7:03 PM
Hawks will have 11 players tonight (while missing 3 of their usual starters):
Dejounte Murray
Clint Capela
Bogdan Bogdanovic
AJ Griffin
Jalen Johnson
Onyeka Okongwu
Frank Kaminsky
Aaron Holiday
Jarrett Culver
Tyrese Martin
Vit Krejci – 7:03 PM
Adam Mares @Adam_Mares
We are live for the pregame show. Come join.
✅ A Bones night?
✅ Best highlight of the year
✅ Sengun the Jokic stan
youtu.be/rZY-7CPjDbI – 7:01 PM
We are live for the pregame show. Come join.
✅ A Bones night?
✅ Best highlight of the year
✅ Sengun the Jokic stan
youtu.be/rZY-7CPjDbI – 7:01 PM
Katy Winge @katywinge
Barbershop and basketball in Atlanta. This is on the club level of the arena! pic.twitter.com/8efh9tJwaK – 7:00 PM
Barbershop and basketball in Atlanta. This is on the club level of the arena! pic.twitter.com/8efh9tJwaK – 7:00 PM
Kevin Chouinard @KLChouinard
Jalen Johnson, Bogdan Bogdanovic, Clint Capela and Frank Kaminsky are available. – 6:59 PM
Jalen Johnson, Bogdan Bogdanovic, Clint Capela and Frank Kaminsky are available. – 6:59 PM
Denver Nuggets @nuggets
Injury Update: Jeff Green and Peyton Watson are OUT for tonight’s game.
Bones Hyland and Jamal Murray are available. pic.twitter.com/NVA5q2PYDc – 6:59 PM
Injury Update: Jeff Green and Peyton Watson are OUT for tonight’s game.
Bones Hyland and Jamal Murray are available. pic.twitter.com/NVA5q2PYDc – 6:59 PM
Kevin Chouinard @KLChouinard
No sign of Trae Young warming up yet. He would normally warm up in an earlier time slot. – 6:42 PM
No sign of Trae Young warming up yet. He would normally warm up in an earlier time slot. – 6:42 PM
Denver Nuggets @nuggets
“To see all the different guys step up when called upon has been really fun to watch, and you’re happy for those guys.”
Coach before tipoff in ATL 🎙 pic.twitter.com/3ghvp3ucfQ – 6:40 PM
“To see all the different guys step up when called upon has been really fun to watch, and you’re happy for those guys.”
Coach before tipoff in ATL 🎙 pic.twitter.com/3ghvp3ucfQ – 6:40 PM
Michael Singer @msinger
Jamal Murray going through pre-game warmups. Still technically questionable. pic.twitter.com/v4D3Uvi2Tb – 6:40 PM
Jamal Murray going through pre-game warmups. Still technically questionable. pic.twitter.com/v4D3Uvi2Tb – 6:40 PM
Kevin Chouinard @KLChouinard
Yes, that is Clint Capela warming up. @TruBaneVirgo is today’s 🥇winner of the 👟 guess. pic.twitter.com/c38c70JGMK – 6:31 PM
Yes, that is Clint Capela warming up. @TruBaneVirgo is today’s 🥇winner of the 👟 guess. pic.twitter.com/c38c70JGMK – 6:31 PM
Michael Singer @msinger
Asked Malone whether he’s seen progress on MPJ as well.
He said he’s making improvements but didn’t participate in practice yesterday.
Said they’re going to stay patient with him until he’s ready to return.
Still no real time frame on Porter. – 6:08 PM
Asked Malone whether he’s seen progress on MPJ as well.
He said he’s making improvements but didn’t participate in practice yesterday.
Said they’re going to stay patient with him until he’s ready to return.
Still no real time frame on Porter. – 6:08 PM
Jason Anderson @JandersonSacBee
Hey Bogdan Bogdanovic is back! Welcome back @Bogdan Bogdanovic! 💪 pic.twitter.com/1glnw7L4UG – 6:03 PM
Hey Bogdan Bogdanovic is back! Welcome back @Bogdan Bogdanovic! 💪 pic.twitter.com/1glnw7L4UG – 6:03 PM
Kevin Chouinard @KLChouinard
Jalen Johnson (right ankle soreness, questionable) appears to have dressed and come out for warmups. – 6:03 PM
Jalen Johnson (right ankle soreness, questionable) appears to have dressed and come out for warmups. – 6:03 PM
Michael Singer @msinger
Michael Malone said Jamal Murray will be a game-time decision with a deep thigh contusion.
Said he’s hoping more probable.
Said he was in a good place mentally when they went through their pre-game walk through in the hotel this morning. – 6:03 PM
Michael Malone said Jamal Murray will be a game-time decision with a deep thigh contusion.
Said he’s hoping more probable.
Said he was in a good place mentally when they went through their pre-game walk through in the hotel this morning. – 6:03 PM
Denver Nuggets @nuggets
Fits on fits on fits on fits 💧
#UltraDrip pic.twitter.com/ED19AM9tKm – 5:58 PM
Fits on fits on fits on fits 💧
#UltraDrip pic.twitter.com/ED19AM9tKm – 5:58 PM
Kevin Chouinard @KLChouinard
In terms of power forwards if Jalen Johnson can’t go, Nate mentioned Kaminsky, Culver and Krejci. – 5:55 PM
In terms of power forwards if Jalen Johnson can’t go, Nate mentioned Kaminsky, Culver and Krejci. – 5:55 PM
Denver Nuggets @nuggets
Fits on fits on fits on fits 💧
#UltraDrip pic.twitter.com/e9pne5T2dF – 5:52 PM
Fits on fits on fits on fits 💧
#UltraDrip pic.twitter.com/e9pne5T2dF – 5:52 PM
Oleh Kosel @OlehKosel
Three NBA rookies (min. 10 games, 10 min per) have positive net ratings on above .500 teams:
Dyson Daniels: +6.4
Christian Koloko: +6.4
Walker Kessler: +4.9
Some players w/ negative NETRTG on winning teams: K. Murray, B. Mathurin, AJ Griffin, J. LaRavia, D. Roddy & M. Beauchamp pic.twitter.com/CwcKI1qc6f – 5:42 PM
Three NBA rookies (min. 10 games, 10 min per) have positive net ratings on above .500 teams:
Dyson Daniels: +6.4
Christian Koloko: +6.4
Walker Kessler: +4.9
Some players w/ negative NETRTG on winning teams: K. Murray, B. Mathurin, AJ Griffin, J. LaRavia, D. Roddy & M. Beauchamp pic.twitter.com/CwcKI1qc6f – 5:42 PM
Harrison Wind @HarrisonWind
Nuggets just downgraded Jamal Murray (right quad contusion) to questionable tonight in Atlanta. – 3:39 PM
Nuggets just downgraded Jamal Murray (right quad contusion) to questionable tonight in Atlanta. – 3:39 PM
Denver Nuggets @nuggets
What do we think the final score will be 🤔
#MileHighBasketball pic.twitter.com/twYAWNiFD5 – 2:42 PM
What do we think the final score will be 🤔
#MileHighBasketball pic.twitter.com/twYAWNiFD5 – 2:42 PM
Harrison Wind @HarrisonWind
Trae Young (right shoulder soreness) is questionable tonight vs. Nuggets. Late addition to the Hawks injury report. – 2:41 PM
Trae Young (right shoulder soreness) is questionable tonight vs. Nuggets. Late addition to the Hawks injury report. – 2:41 PM
Ryan Blackburn @NBABlackburn
Not sure how much has changed on the Nuggets injury report, but here’s the lowdown:
Michael Porter Jr. – OUT, left heel strain
Jeff Green – DOUBTFUL, right knee contusion
Jamal Murray – PROBABLE, right quad contusion – 1:57 PM
Not sure how much has changed on the Nuggets injury report, but here’s the lowdown:
Michael Porter Jr. – OUT, left heel strain
Jeff Green – DOUBTFUL, right knee contusion
Jamal Murray – PROBABLE, right quad contusion – 1:57 PM
Denver Nuggets @nuggets
Injury Report for tonight’s game ⬇️
#MileHighBasketball pic.twitter.com/zAlhncFlCU – 1:55 PM
Injury Report for tonight’s game ⬇️
#MileHighBasketball pic.twitter.com/zAlhncFlCU – 1:55 PM
To leave a comment, you will need to Sign in or create an account if you already have an account. Typed comments will be lost if you are not signed in.