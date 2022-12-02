Pacers 59, Jazz 73: Play-by-play, highlights and reactions

The Indiana Pacers (12-9) play against the Utah Jazz (11-11) at Vivint Arena
Game Time: 9:00 PM EST on Friday December 2, 2022
Indiana Pacers 59, Utah Jazz 73 (Q2 00:04)
What’s the buzz on Twitter?
Andy Larsen @andyblarsen
What a weird quarter. Pacers went on a 13-3 run to tie it, then Jazz countered with a 17-0 run to now lead by 17 again. Which, yeah, runs happen in the NBA, but still kind of a jarring experience. – 10:14 PM
Eric Walden @tribjazz
After the Pacers tied it at 54, the Jazz scored 17 straight before Indy got another bucket. Jazz with 34 PITP. Soooooo many buckets coming at the rim. – 10:14 PM
Utah Jazz @utahjazz
✨ we can rule the galaxy as father & 𝘤𝘭𝘢𝘳𝘬son ✨ pic.twitter.com/pdODcnTMI9 – 10:11 PM
Tony Jones @Tjonesonthenba
Lauri Markkanen has just had an exceptional first half….he’s done everything – 10:11 PM
Eric Walden @tribjazz
Pacers tie it up, Jazz respond with a 9-0 run as Indy’s defense falls apart. Utah’s suddenly back up 63-54 with 2:08 left til halftime. JC has come alive — 7p thanks to a few recent buckets at the rim. – 10:10 PM
Ryan Miller @millerjryan
Indiana tied things up at 54, and the Jazz immediately go on a 9-0 run. Utah up 63-54 with 2:08 left in the 1st half.
Indiana tied things up at 54, and the Jazz immediately go on a 9-0 run. Utah up 63-54 with 2:08 left in the 1st half.
Josh Newman @Joshua_Newman
Ohio State will anoint Rising the Mayor of Columbus if Utah can pull this off. – 10:09 PM
Sarah Todd @NBASarah
Jazz are just playing so flat right now. A lot less movement away from the ball and a lot of just looking for contact, then fouling on the other end. Need someone to push them out of this – 10:07 PM
Eric Walden @tribjazz
Jazz led by 15. They’ve lost a ton of momentum, and now the Pacers are within 3. Indiana’s playing with more energy right now. – 10:05 PM
Andy Larsen @andyblarsen
We have some blood on the court as a foul (originally called on Nesmith) is reviewed for flagrancy on Olynyk. – 10:00 PM
Ben Anderson @BensHoops
Kelly Olynyk leads the NBA in games played/opponents injured this season no doubt in my mind. – 10:00 PM
Sarah Todd @NBASarah
Again, Olynyk drawing a lot of fouls from the other team, Jazz in the bonus for the rest of the 2nd. – 9:58 PM
Indiana Pacers @Pacers
Tyrese Haliburton finds Andrew Nembhard in transition for the quick three.🏹 pic.twitter.com/xxzB9OWqKv – 9:54 PM
Ryan McDonald @ryanwmcdonald
With me watching: USC 14, Utah 3
With me watching: USC 14, Utah 3
Eric Walden @tribjazz
Malik Beasley doesn’t put the ball on the court a ton, but he did to get that contorting layup. Here’s a story about the guy helping him expand his game. sltrib.com/sports/jazz/20… – 9:53 PM
Andy Larsen @andyblarsen
Pacers 11-2 run… Sexton and Clarkson trading off iffy one-on-one drives ending in turnovers – 9:53 PM
Tony Jones @Tjonesonthenba
Pacers are within 43-37 after the Jazz have lost their collective minds in the last four minutes – 9:52 PM
Josh Newman @Joshua_Newman
Halftime at the Pac-12 championship game.
Utah 17, USC 17.
Utes get the ball out of the locker room.
Halftime at the Pac-12 championship game.
Utah 17, USC 17.
Utes get the ball out of the locker room.
Tony Jones @Tjonesonthenba
If you aren’t with me when the Utes are fighting for a chip when the Jazz are playing the mighty pacers in game 25 of 82, then you aren’t with me – 9:48 PM
Sarah Todd @NBASarah
Looked like before he shot a free throw Sexton was telling Kessler to wait on his roll or cut in so that he can be in place for the lob. – 9:44 PM
Ryan Miller @millerjryan
End of 1: Jazz 35, Pacers 24.
End of 1: Jazz 35, Pacers 24.
Eric Walden @tribjazz
End 1Q: Jazz 35, Pacers 24. Utah goes 7-12 from 3, which helps compensate for their 0-0 FT performance. Indy goes 8-10 FTs, which helps compensate for 0-4 on 3s and 6 TOs. Markkanen 12p, Beasley 9 for the Jazz. Turner has 8 for the Pacers. – 9:40 PM
Andy Larsen @andyblarsen
Jazz up 35-24 after 1Q.
If you shoot 7-12 from three, and your opponent goes 0-4, you’re going to have a good time.
Jazz up 35-24 after 1Q.
If you shoot 7-12 from three, and your opponent goes 0-4, you’re going to have a good time.
Eric Walden @tribjazz
The Jazz are always talking about THT’s defensive potential with his frame and long arms. Except they do him no good if he doesn’t move his feet. He’s stationary and reaching waaaaaaay too often. – 9:38 PM
Dave McMenamin @mcten
LeBron James, who tweaked his left ankle against Indiana earlier in the week, appeared to tweak the same ankle here early in the 4th Q getting tripped up on Khris Middleton. – 9:37 PM
Steve Luhm @sluhm
If Utah wins, its player of the game is the o-lineman who hustled downfield, recovered the fumble and saved the drive that made it 17-10. Otherwise it’s 17-3 and USC has the ball at midfield. – 9:36 PM
Josh Newman @Joshua_Newman
A critical drive coming for Utah, down 7 with 1:40 before halftime and getting the ball out of the locker room.
A critical drive coming for Utah, down 7 with 1:40 before halftime and getting the ball out of the locker room.
Utah Jazz @utahjazz
made the 𝐊𝐞𝐬𝐬𝐥𝐞𝐫 run in 12 pars… nvm
made the 𝐊𝐞𝐬𝐬𝐥𝐞𝐫 run in 12 pars… nvm
Christos Tsaltas @Tsaltas46
Lauri Markkanen started hot the game against the Pacers. 9 points, 4-5 FG in almost 6 minutes. He keeps on rollin #TakeNote #Susijengi – 9:32 PM
Eric Walden @tribjazz
After Carlisle’s second early timeout, he comes make with a line change — all bench players out there now for the Pacers. – 9:28 PM
Josh Newman @Joshua_Newman
Utah’s offense is going to do enough, I don’t think that’s out of hand to say.
Utah’s offense is going to do enough, I don’t think that’s out of hand to say.
Josh Newman @Joshua_Newman
Ja’Quinden Jackson, 8 run after Utah’s defense got the fourth-down stop.
Half a ballgame here at the Pac-12 championship game.
Ja’Quinden Jackson, 8 run after Utah’s defense got the fourth-down stop.
Half a ballgame here at the Pac-12 championship game.
Eric Walden @tribjazz
After a DNP-CD vs. LAC, THT is getting 1Q minutes tonight for the Jazz. – 9:25 PM
Arash Markazi @ArashMarkazi
For those who think this game is over, USC was beating Utah 28-14 earlier this season with less than a minute to go in the second quarter before things changed. We have a long way to go. – 9:22 PM
Erik Slater @erikslater_
In his first game in 703 days (12/29/20 with Indiana vs. Boston), T.J. Warren has reached double figures with 10 points (5-of-9 shooting) and four rebounds off the bench.
In his first game in 703 days (12/29/20 with Indiana vs. Boston), T.J. Warren has reached double figures with 10 points (5-of-9 shooting) and four rebounds off the bench.
Eric Walden @tribjazz
Collin Sexton literally just ran past all the Pacers for an uncontested layup. Rick Carlisle is not happy. Meanwhile, Markkanen has 9p, as the Jazz lead 15-11 at the 6:11 mark 1Q. – 9:22 PM
Ben Anderson @BensHoops
A quick 9 points for Lauri Markkanen on 4-5 shooting. pic.twitter.com/jU7A3Pvdax – 9:21 PM
Utah Jazz @utahjazz
Vando-lorian with the steal + jam 🫡
Vando-lorian with the steal + jam 🫡
Indiana Pacers @Pacers
Andrew Nembhard gets us started with a dime to Myles Turner.
📺: @BallySportsIN
Andrew Nembhard gets us started with a dime to Myles Turner.
📺: @BallySportsIN
Josh Newman @Joshua_Newman
That’s a killer.
That’s a killer.
Arash Markazi @ArashMarkazi
First big win for Utah’s defense tonight, forcing USC to kick a field goal after the Trojans had first and goal from the three-yard line. Still surprised Lincoln Riley kicked the field goal there but you need to take the points.
First big win for Utah’s defense tonight, forcing USC to kick a field goal after the Trojans had first and goal from the three-yard line. Still surprised Lincoln Riley kicked the field goal there but you need to take the points.
Tony East @TEastNBA
New from me: Inside Tyrese Haliburton’s return to Sacramento and the Pacers dud of a performance. Behind the scenes from a game that the Pacers need to learn a lot from and that Haliburton, Hield, and Sabonis may never forget: si.com/nba/pacers/new… – 9:11 PM
Josh Newman @Joshua_Newman
I wonder if that fourth down decision comes back on Lincoln Riley later if Utah can wake up here.
I wonder if that fourth down decision comes back on Lincoln Riley later if Utah can wake up here.
Josh Newman @Joshua_Newman
End of one: USC 14, Utah 3.
Trojans have fresh downs at the Utah 33 after another blown coverage downfield.
End of one: USC 14, Utah 3.
Trojans have fresh downs at the Utah 33 after another blown coverage downfield.
Josh Newman @Joshua_Newman
This is already threatening to get out of hand if Utah doesn’t have an answer here. – 8:50 PM
Danny Leroux @DannyLeroux
New @RealGM Radio podcast! @Keith Smith and I discuss the Wembanyama Sweepstakes, Myles Turner’s contract situation, Al Horford’s extension, the Celtics and much more- basketball.realgm.com/wiretap/269554… – 8:48 PM
Indiana Pacers @Pacers
first five tonight.
0⃣ – @Tyrese Haliburton
2⃣ – @AndrewNembhard
2⃣4⃣ – @Buddy Hield
2⃣5⃣ – @Jalen Smith
first five tonight.
0⃣ – @Tyrese Haliburton
2⃣ – @AndrewNembhard
2⃣4⃣ – @Buddy Hield
2⃣5⃣ – @Jalen Smith
Josh Newman @Joshua_Newman
Jadon Redding, 25 FG after that promising opening drive stalled.
USC 7, Utah 3
Jadon Redding, 25 FG after that promising opening drive stalled.
USC 7, Utah 3
Josh Newman @Joshua_Newman
I understand the problem with the kicking game, but this drive needs to end in some points.
I understand the problem with the kicking game, but this drive needs to end in some points.
Indiana Pacers @Pacers
Injury Report for tonight’s game against the Jazz:
Tyrese Haliburton – Available (sore left groin)
Chris Duarte – Out (left ankle sprain)
Injury Report for tonight’s game against the Jazz:
Tyrese Haliburton – Available (sore left groin)
Chris Duarte – Out (left ankle sprain)
Ryan McDonald @ryanwmcdonald
Very late on this, but Lauri Markkanen was on hand at the Huntsman Center last night as Utah beat Arizona pic.twitter.com/cwvdXVdJN0 – 8:30 PM
Josh Newman @Joshua_Newman
Lincoln Riley going on fourth down there was a tone setter.
Lincoln Riley going on fourth down there was a tone setter.
Josh Newman @Joshua_Newman
That was bad.
Caleb Williams to Tahj Washington for 50, then back to Washington for the 2-yard score.
Coverage breakdown on the bomb, and Williams hit Washington off his back foot.
That was bad.
Caleb Williams to Tahj Washington for 50, then back to Washington for the 2-yard score.
Coverage breakdown on the bomb, and Williams hit Washington off his back foot.
Josh Newman @Joshua_Newman
Utah fans brought the noise there.
Caleb Williams went audible at the line against a 3-man Utah front, calls timeout.
Utah fans brought the noise there.
Caleb Williams went audible at the line against a 3-man Utah front, calls timeout.
Josh Newman @Joshua_Newman
A little tough for me from way up here to differentiate between cardinal and red, but Allegiant Stadium does appear to be majority Utah fans, although not by much.
A little tough for me from way up here to differentiate between cardinal and red, but Allegiant Stadium does appear to be majority Utah fans, although not by much.
Alex Schiffer @Alex__Schiffer
Edmond Sumner, Kevin Durant, Seth Curry and Markieff Morris all out there with Warren right now. Warren was Kieff’s rookie in Phoenix and Sumner played with him in Indiana. Two guys he has some chemistry with. – 8:03 PM
Josh Newman @Joshua_Newman
Utah offensive line as warmups start to wind down.
LT: Braeden Daniels
LG: Keaton Bills
C: Paul Maile
RG: Michael Mokofisi
Utah offensive line as warmups start to wind down.
LT: Braeden Daniels
LG: Keaton Bills
C: Paul Maile
RG: Michael Mokofisi
Josh Newman @Joshua_Newman
Injured RB Chris Curry made this roadtrip with Utah.
Injured RB Chris Curry made this roadtrip with Utah.
Danny Leroux @DannyLeroux
New @RealGM Radio podcast! @Keith Smith and I discuss the Wembanyama Sweepstakes, Myles Turner’s contract situation, Al Horford’s extension, the Celtics and much more: basketball.realgm.com/wiretap/269554… – 7:28 PM
Josh Newman @Joshua_Newman
Dalton Kincaid is dressed out for Utah.
Left the Colorado game at the end of the first half with what appeared to be a lower back injury. Kyle Whittingham said Monday he expected Kincaid to play.
Dalton Kincaid is dressed out for Utah.
Left the Colorado game at the end of the first half with what appeared to be a lower back injury. Kyle Whittingham said Monday he expected Kincaid to play.
Josh Newman @Joshua_Newman
Utah again traveled five QBs.
Utah again traveled five QBs.
Sean Highkin @highkin
Blazers are listing Josh Hart as “doubtful” for tomorrow vs. Utah with a left ankle sprain. Drew Eubanks is questionable with a right hip contusion. – 7:16 PM
Josh Newman @Joshua_Newman
First decent pregame crowd pop comes as a handful of Utah players come back out for padded warmups. – 7:16 PM
Portland Trail Blazers PR @TrailBlazersPR
INJURY UPDATE 12/3 @Portland Trail Blazers @ UTA:
OUT
Johnson (L Hip Pointer)
Lillard (R Soleus Strain)
Little (R Femoral Head Impaction Fracture)
Payton II (Return to Competition Reconditioning)
DOUBTFUL
Hart (L Ankle Sprain)
QUESTIONABLE
INJURY UPDATE 12/3 @Portland Trail Blazers @ UTA:
OUT
Johnson (L Hip Pointer)
Lillard (R Soleus Strain)
Little (R Femoral Head Impaction Fracture)
Payton II (Return to Competition Reconditioning)
DOUBTFUL
Hart (L Ankle Sprain)
QUESTIONABLE
Josh Newman @Joshua_Newman
Sort of waiting for the atmosphere to build in here as we move inside an hour to kickoff.
Sort of waiting for the atmosphere to build in here as we move inside an hour to kickoff.
Alex Schiffer @Alex__Schiffer
Nurse also said Raptors assistant Nate Bjorkgren coached Warren in both Phoenix and Indiana so he has some history with him. – 6:11 PM
Scott Agness @ScottAgness
NEW: On Pacers rookie guard Andrew Nembhard — his steady, two-way presence and playing beyond his years.
Plus, my 1-on-1 interview with Gonzaga coach Mark Few about him.
NEW: On Pacers rookie guard Andrew Nembhard — his steady, two-way presence and playing beyond his years.
Plus, my 1-on-1 interview with Gonzaga coach Mark Few about him.
Josh Newman @Joshua_Newman
I’ve been fortunate to cover a lot of moments in my short time on the Utah beat, both good and bad.
Tonight is going to be another one, good or bad.
I’ve been fortunate to cover a lot of moments in my short time on the Utah beat, both good and bad.
Tonight is going to be another one, good or bad.
Oleh Kosel @OlehKosel
Three NBA rookies (min. 10 games, 10 min per) have positive net ratings on above .500 teams:
Dyson Daniels: +6.4
Christian Koloko: +6.4
Walker Kessler: +4.9
Three NBA rookies (min. 10 games, 10 min per) have positive net ratings on above .500 teams:
Dyson Daniels: +6.4
Christian Koloko: +6.4
Walker Kessler: +4.9
Utah Jazz @utahjazz
🧊 NBA Ice Buckets is 𝐎𝐏𝐄𝐍 🧊
Head down to Trolley Square for the free-to-play, shooting challenge where you can with tickets, merch, and more. To participate, fans must register through the NBA Events App!
🧊 NBA Ice Buckets is 𝐎𝐏𝐄𝐍 🧊
Head down to Trolley Square for the free-to-play, shooting challenge where you can with tickets, merch, and more. To participate, fans must register through the NBA Events App!
Ben Anderson @BensHoops
Collin Sexton’s move into the starting lineup has been a mixed bag but over the last four games he’s averaging 17.8 points, 6.0 assists while 60 percent from the floor and 42 percent from the three-point line.
Collin Sexton’s move into the starting lineup has been a mixed bag but over the last four games he’s averaging 17.8 points, 6.0 assists while 60 percent from the floor and 42 percent from the three-point line.
Sean Cunningham @SeanCunningham
Terence Davis explains why he passed up the dunk in the win over the Pacers, talks about the dunk he almost pulled off and chats about the fun style of basketball from his Sacramento Kings.
Terence Davis explains why he passed up the dunk in the win over the Pacers, talks about the dunk he almost pulled off and chats about the fun style of basketball from his Sacramento Kings.
Sean Cunningham @SeanCunningham
De’Aaron Fox reflects on the defensive performance from his Kings in Wednesday’s win over the Indiana Pacers, limiting former teammate Tyrese Haliburton in that game & talks about the joy surrounding Sacramento through the first 20 games.
De’Aaron Fox reflects on the defensive performance from his Kings in Wednesday’s win over the Indiana Pacers, limiting former teammate Tyrese Haliburton in that game & talks about the joy surrounding Sacramento through the first 20 games.
Sam Quinn @SamQuinnCBS
Genuine question: for those who think the Lakers should trade the two picks for DeMar DeRozan and Nikola Vucevic, what do you prefer about those two over Myles Turner and Buddy Hield other than individual scoring ability? – 3:46 PM
Justin Kubatko @jkubatko
📅 On this day in 2021, the Grizzlies destroyed the Thunder 152-79, the largest margin of victory in NBA history:
73 – MEM vs. OKC (Dec. 2, 2021)
68 – CLE vs. MIA (Dec. 17, 1991)
65 – IND vs. POR (Feb. 27, 1998)
63 – LAK vs. GSW (March 19, 1972)
📅 On this day in 2021, the Grizzlies destroyed the Thunder 152-79, the largest margin of victory in NBA history:
73 – MEM vs. OKC (Dec. 2, 2021)
68 – CLE vs. MIA (Dec. 17, 1991)
65 – IND vs. POR (Feb. 27, 1998)
63 – LAK vs. GSW (March 19, 1972)
Law Murray @LawMurrayTheNU
November was a painful month for Reggie Jackson — but he did not miss any games despite taking hard hits in both home games vs Jazz, as well as having his back shaken up in Portland.
November was a painful month for Reggie Jackson — but he did not miss any games despite taking hard hits in both home games vs Jazz, as well as having his back shaken up in Portland.
