Paul George, Kawhi Leonard return to practice

For the Clippers, Friday produced the rarest of scenes: The team held a practice with Kawhi Leonard and Paul George taking part. George, who has not played since injuring a hamstring tendon Nov. 19, and Leonard, out since spraining an ankle Nov. 21, were expected to be full participants in the workout — one of the only practices the team has held since October — coach Tyronn Lue said, a development that puts the pair of All-Stars on the verge of returning for Saturday’s key test against Sacramento should they respond well to after the workout.Source: Andrew Greif @ Los Angeles Times