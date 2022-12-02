Paul George, Kawhi Leonard return to practice

For the Clippers, Friday produced the rarest of scenes: The team held a practice with Kawhi Leonard and Paul George taking part. George, who has not played since injuring a hamstring tendon Nov. 19, and Leonard, out since spraining an ankle Nov. 21, were expected to be full participants in the workout — one of the only practices the team has held since October — coach Tyronn Lue said, a development that puts the pair of All-Stars on the verge of returning for Saturday’s key test against Sacramento should they respond well to after the workout.
Source: Andrew Greif @ Los Angeles Times
Law Murray @LawMurrayTheNU
The last time Kawhi Leonard played in an afternoon game: Game 7 2021 vs Mavericks – 3:47 PM
Ohm Youngmisuk @NotoriousOHM
Kawhi Leonard and Paul George were back in practice and are nearing their return for the Clippers espn.com/nba/story/_/id… – 3:42 PM
Law Murray @LawMurrayTheNU
Here’s Tyronn Lue discussing updates to Kawhi Leonard, Paul George, Luke Kennard, Norman Powell. Along with the plans for a light work practice. pic.twitter.com/j7o1hwg02z – 3:06 PM
Law Murray @LawMurrayTheNU
So good news: looks like Kawhi Leonard and Paul George could play their 5th game of the season tomorrow.
Still waiting news: Clippers won’t be fully whole until, at earliest, some time on this upcoming road trip.
Date to circle on calendar: Home December 12 vs Boston Celtics. – 2:16 PM
Andrew Greif @AndrewGreif
So today Luke Kennard, Kawhi Leonard and Paul George will go through practice, per Ty Lue.
Norman Powell (groin) won’t practice. Despite that fall in Portland, Reggie Jackson left the road trip fine to play. – 2:06 PM
Janis Carr @janiscarr
PG and Kawhi will take part in practice today. They are questionable for tomorrow’s game.
Luke Kennard and Norman Powell are out. – 1:57 PM
Ohm Youngmisuk @NotoriousOHM
Kawhi and PG are going to get some work in practice today and Ty Lue says their status for Saturday is questionable pending how they feel after practice today. They’re getting closer to a return. Luke Kennard remains out. Norm Powell will not practice. pic.twitter.com/XhKwpmflPU – 1:55 PM
Andrew Greif @AndrewGreif
Kawhi Leonard and Paul George will be questionable to play tomorrow vs. Sacramento, Ty Lue says. The team will wait to see how they respond from practice.
Norm Powell won’t practice today. Luke Kennard is still out tomorrow, Lue said. – 1:54 PM
Andrew Greif @AndrewGreif
Paul George and Kawhi Leonard are in uniform at practice today. And Luke Kennard is getting up shots. Encouraging signs for the Clippers. pic.twitter.com/z600TGd2Tt – 1:50 PM
Andy Larsen @andyblarsen
Leandro Bolmaro has been upgraded to available for tonight’s game. Mike Conley and Rudy Gay remain out.
Kawhi Leonard, Paul George, and Luke Kennard are out also for LAC. – 7:00 PM
Ohm Youngmisuk @NotoriousOHM
Updating injuries and talking Kawhi Leonard and Paul George on NBA Today with @Malika Andrews @Tim Bontemps and @Jamal Collier pic.twitter.com/vvOPVr36OO – 4:55 PM
More on this storyline
Law Murray: Luke Kennard will be out tomorrow. Norman Powell will not practice, likely out tomorrow. Kawhi Leonard and Paul George will practice and will be questionable tomorrow vs Kings. -via Twitter @LawMurrayTheNU / December 2, 2022
Andrew Greif: Kawhi Leonard did not travel with the team to Portland and won’t be with the Clippers in Salt Lake City tomorrow, either. -via Twitter @AndrewGreif / November 29, 2022
Ohm Youngmisuk: Kawhi Leonard, John Wall, Paul George and Luke Kennard are out against Portland tomorrow. The Clippers play Blazers and then at Jazz in a back-to-back. -via Twitter @NotoriousOHM / November 28, 2022
Marc J. Spears: Clippers say Paul George (right hamstring tendon strain) and Kawhi Leonard (right ankle sprain) are out tomorrow against Indians. -via Twitter @MarcJSpears / November 26, 2022
