Pelicans 34, Spurs 29: Play-by-play, highlights and reactions

When asked about Ousmane Dieng, Mark Daigneault said one thing he’s learned over the last couple of seasons is that it’s especially hard for international players to adjust to the NBA in their rookie seasons – 2:03 PM

When asked about Ousmane Dieng being a roll man, Mark Daigneault said SGA is the most effective screen setter on the team pic.twitter.com/ziAYlmTIzy

Ousmane Dieng said it’s always special to play against other French players and said he’s looking forward to going up against Rudy Gobert – 2:26 PM

Ousmane Dieng on his G League assignment: “I think it helped me. That gave me confidence. More minutes; more reps. It helped me a lot.” – 2:28 PM

Per Spurs PR, McDermott (ankle) and Richardson (ankle) have been downgraded from doubtful to out.It’s the fifth consecutive game Richardson has missed.Bassey (G League) has been upgraded from out to available. – 6:01 PM

Trey Murphy rocking a @Kelseyplum10 jersey to tonight’s game in San Antonio.Plum was the No. 1 overall pick for the San Antonio Stars in 2017. pic.twitter.com/fJtyhq7iOA

CJ McCollum just went thru his warmup here in San Antonio. He’ll be returning to the lineup tonight after missing the last 4 games due to COVID protocols pic.twitter.com/KNOQbkV0LC

On #Spurs “1999 Championship Night,” Pop was asked about the unsung heroes of that first championship squad. The name that immediately came to mind: Mario Elie. 1 of 2 – 6:42 PM

Pop on Charles Bassey, who is available tonight after averaging 24.3 points, 12.7 rebounds & 3.7 blocks in 3 games for Austin:“He’s got to just play. He’s got to work on everything. He’s a young player. Just needs to get minutes.” – 6:48 PM

CJ McCollum (return to competition reconditioning) and Naji Marshall (return to competition reconditioning) are AVAILABLE for tonight’s game in San Antonio. – 7:01 PM

CJ McCollum is available, Pels say. Has missed the last four games. – 7:03 PM

Per Spurs, Gregg Popovich had a minor medical procedure earlier today. He will miss tonight’s game against New Orleans and Sunday against Phoenix. – 7:32 PM

Dyson Daniels will get his first career start tonight for the Pelicans. He’ll start in Herb Jones’ spot.Trey Murphy starts for Brandon Ingram.They will start with Zion Williamson, Jonas Valanciunas and the returning CJ McCollum. – 7:37 PM

Spurs coach Gregg Popovich will miss the next two games after undergoing “a minor medical procedure” earlier today, according to the team. He will return for Thursday’s game against the Rockets. Pop did his normal pregame media session. – 7:40 PM

Another benefit for #Pelicans of CJ McCollum returning (plus Dyson Daniels moving into starting lineup tonight vs. Spurs) is Jose Alvarado can return to his havoc-creating, mayhem-causing role off bench – 7:48 PM

feels like dropping thad from the starting lineup was an overreaction to the pelicans game. nets don’t present that level of size. and if not thad, personally woulda gone juancho > koloko – 7:53 PM

Remember how the other night in New Orleans the Raptors gave up more first quarter points (40) than they had in a game this year?Record lasted about 48 hoursBrooklyn 41, Toronto 17 after 1 – 8:11 PM

The Raptors have given up 40+ points in consecutive 1st quarters.Their opponents (New Orleans/Brooklyn) in those 1st quarters: 81 points, 31-42 FG, 10-14 3P. – 8:12 PM

Brett Brown calls a timeout with less than two minutes into the first quarter, with the Spurs walking around on defense. Very Pop-like. – 8:12 PM

The Raptors got off to a terrible start against the Pelicans, but at least they scored 29 when they gave up 40 in the first. Vs Nets? Down 41-17. Brooklyn shooting 15-of-20 from the floor. – 8:14 PM

Antonio Daniels’ laugh on that drive and two-hand dunk from Trey Murphy >>>>>Trigga is such a lethal offensive weapon already, yet he’s only in the early stages of his second NBA season. – 8:14 PM

Dyson Daniels found Trey Murphy multiple times in the win over the Raptors and he’s already found the sharp-shooting sophomore for an early 3.Looking like the future PG of this Pelicans team for a really long time. – 8:22 PM

Dyson Daniels keeps throwing passes like that, the folks across the parking lot might come calling… – 8:22 PM

There was a ton of pre-draft discussion from #NBA scouts/analysts about Dyson Daniels’ passing ability. You see it often now that he’s part of rotation – 8:23 PM

Dyson Daniels throws the best feathery long passes. Honestly who is better in terms of accuracy and landing the ball softly in the receiver’s hands in the NBA? – 8:23 PM

Pels already have 8 assists on their first 9 baskets of the night. They’ve moved it really well with Spurs sending doubles at Zion basically every time he touches the ball. – 8:28 PM

Spurs fell behind by 10 in the opening quarter, fought back to briefly take a lead, trail 26-24 heading to 2Q. – 8:32 PM

Spurs trail 26-24 after 1Q. They were down 29-19 in the last meeting with the Pels, a 129-110 loss here on Nov. 23. – 8:32 PM

Great ovation for Sean Elliott, Spurs alumni of the game, after they showed a clip of his Memorial Day Miracle shot in 1999 vs. Portland. – 8:34 PM

Zion was kicking out to Bledsoe before he got to kick out to Trey. It’s always darkest before the dawn. – 8:35 PM

To add to @JoelMeyersNBA point about how much success Jonas Valanciunas has had in his career vs. San Antonio, he also authored a 23-point, 23-rebound night in the 2021 play-in tournament against Spurs, which doesn’t count in official career stats – 8:39 PM

