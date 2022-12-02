Pelicans 34, Spurs 29: Play-by-play, highlights and reactions

The New Orleans Pelicans (13-8) play against the San Antonio Spurs (16-16) at AT&T Center
Game Time: 8:00 PM EST on Friday December 2, 2022
New Orleans Pelicans 34, San Antonio Spurs 29 (Q2 08:56)
What’s the buzz on Twitter?
New Orleans Pelicans @PelicansNBA
The Aussie with the english off the glass 😮💨 pic.twitter.com/AsEfpQlBD9 – 8:40 PM
Jim Eichenhofer @Jim_Eichenhofer
To add to @JoelMeyersNBA point about how much success Jonas Valanciunas has had in his career vs. San Antonio, he also authored a 23-point, 23-rebound night in the 2021 play-in tournament against Spurs, which doesn’t count in official career stats – 8:39 PM
Jeff McDonald @JMcDonald_SAEN
Ninety seconds into the 2Q, Brett Brown calls another timeout after a Dyson Daniels blow-by. – 8:37 PM
Christian Clark @cclark_13
Zion was kicking out to Bledsoe before he got to kick out to Trey. It’s always darkest before the dawn. – 8:35 PM
Tom Orsborn @tom_orsborn
Great ovation for Sean Elliott, Spurs alumni of the game, after they showed a clip of his Memorial Day Miracle shot in 1999 vs. Portland. – 8:34 PM
Tom Orsborn @tom_orsborn
Spurs trail 26-24 after 1Q. They were down 29-19 in the last meeting with the Pels, a 129-110 loss here on Nov. 23. – 8:32 PM
Jeff McDonald @JMcDonald_SAEN
Spurs fell behind by 10 in the opening quarter, fought back to briefly take a lead, trail 26-24 heading to 2Q. – 8:32 PM
Will Guillory @WillGuillory
End of the 1st: Pelicans 26, Spurs 24
Murphy 8 pts (3-4 FG)
Valanciunas 5 pts, 3 rebs
Williamson 4 pts, 5 rebs, 3 assts – 8:32 PM
Will Guillory @WillGuillory
Pels already have 8 assists on their first 9 baskets of the night. They’ve moved it really well with Spurs sending doubles at Zion basically every time he touches the ball. – 8:28 PM
New Orleans Pelicans @PelicansNBA
Pels already have EIGHT dimes on nine makes 🔥 pic.twitter.com/BkAOqbaeXl – 8:27 PM
Paul Garcia @PaulGarciaNBA
PG Romeo Langford again…also I’m enjoying this game with no free throw attempts for either team and limited timeouts – 8:27 PM
New Orleans Pelicans @PelicansNBA
how ’bout that outlet from Dys? 👁 pic.twitter.com/ube7QW0kra – 8:24 PM
Oleh Kosel @OlehKosel
Dyson Daniels throws the best feathery long passes. Honestly who is better in terms of accuracy and landing the ball softly in the receiver’s hands in the NBA? – 8:23 PM
Jim Eichenhofer @Jim_Eichenhofer
There was a ton of pre-draft discussion from #NBA scouts/analysts about Dyson Daniels’ passing ability. You see it often now that he’s part of rotation – 8:23 PM
Andrew Lopez @_Andrew_Lopez
Dyson Daniels keeps throwing passes like that, the folks across the parking lot might come calling… – 8:22 PM
Oleh Kosel @OlehKosel
Dyson Daniels found Trey Murphy multiple times in the win over the Raptors and he’s already found the sharp-shooting sophomore for an early 3.
Looking like the future PG of this Pelicans team for a really long time. – 8:22 PM
Dyson Daniels found Trey Murphy multiple times in the win over the Raptors and he’s already found the sharp-shooting sophomore for an early 3.
San Antonio Spurs @spurs
KJ ➡️ Dev for THREE to get us started tonight 👌
📱 Spurs App
📺 @CW35SA
📻 @1200WOAI, @kxtn1350 pic.twitter.com/UhxpDAy7Su – 8:18 PM
New Orleans Pelicans @PelicansNBA
“I try to dunk everything.” -Trey Murphy pic.twitter.com/6yTvuMfHmQ – 8:15 PM
Oleh Kosel @OlehKosel
Antonio Daniels’ laugh on that drive and two-hand dunk from Trey Murphy >>>>>
Trigga is such a lethal offensive weapon already, yet he’s only in the early stages of his second NBA season. – 8:14 PM
Antonio Daniels’ laugh on that drive and two-hand dunk from Trey Murphy >>>>>
Jeff McDonald @JMcDonald_SAEN
Brett Brown calls a timeout with less than two minutes into the first quarter, with the Spurs walking around on defense. Very Pop-like. – 8:12 PM
Jeff McDonald @JMcDonald_SAEN
Pelicans: McCollum, Daniels, Murphy, Zion, Valanciunas
Spurs: Jones, Vassell, Johnson, KBD, Collins – 8:08 PM
Pelicans: McCollum, Daniels, Murphy, Zion, Valanciunas
San Antonio Spurs @spurs
Can’t make it to the game for a @David Robinson bobblehead? Join the Digital Arena in the Spurs App for your chance to win one!
New Orleans Pelicans @PelicansNBA
First career start for the first round pick @DysonDaniels 👏
#Pelicans pic.twitter.com/4WAOocHaEz – 7:52 PM
First career start for the first round pick @DysonDaniels 👏
New Orleans Pelicans @PelicansNBA
Pels hoop in 10. get ready
⏰: 7:00 pm
📺: @BallySportsNO
📻: @995WRNO pic.twitter.com/EvkXwvhehg – 7:50 PM
Pels hoop in 10. get ready
⏰: 7:00 pm
📺: @BallySportsNO
Jim Eichenhofer @Jim_Eichenhofer
Another benefit for #Pelicans of CJ McCollum returning (plus Dyson Daniels moving into starting lineup tonight vs. Spurs) is Jose Alvarado can return to his havoc-creating, mayhem-causing role off bench – 7:48 PM
Tim MacMahon @espn_macmahon
Spurs coach Gregg Popovich will miss the next two games after undergoing “a minor medical procedure” earlier today, according to the team. He will return for Thursday’s game against the Rockets. Pop did his normal pregame media session. – 7:40 PM
Andrew Lopez @_Andrew_Lopez
Dyson Daniels will get his first career start tonight for the Pelicans. He’ll start in Herb Jones’ spot.
Trey Murphy starts for Brandon Ingram.
They will start with Zion Williamson, Jonas Valanciunas and the returning CJ McCollum. – 7:37 PM
Christian Clark @cclark_13
Starters:
CJ McCollum
Dyson Daniels
Trey Murphy
Zion Williamson
Jonas Valanciunas – 7:36 PM
Will Guillory @WillGuillory
Pelicans starters:
CJ McCollum
Dyson Daniels
Trey Murphy
Zion Williamson
Jonas Valanciunas – 7:35 PM
New Orleans Pelicans @PelicansNBA
Dyson in the starting 5
@Verizon pic.twitter.com/IJTPuJkDui – 7:34 PM
Dyson in the starting 5
@Verizon pic.twitter.com/IJTPuJkDui – 7:34 PM
Jeff McDonald @JMcDonald_SAEN
Per Spurs, Gregg Popovich had a minor medical procedure earlier today. He will miss tonight’s game against New Orleans and Sunday against Phoenix. – 7:32 PM
Christian Clark @cclark_13
CJ McCollum is available, Pels say. Has missed the last four games. – 7:03 PM
Oleh Kosel @OlehKosel
CJ McCollum, Naji Marshall are available for the Pelicans matchup against a very short-handed Spurs squad https://t.co/RPccDDBoEK pic.twitter.com/vYH3BhsbRY – 7:02 PM
New Orleans Pelicans @PelicansNBA
CJ McCollum (return to competition reconditioning) and Naji Marshall (return to competition reconditioning) are AVAILABLE for tonight’s game in San Antonio. – 7:01 PM
Tom Orsborn @tom_orsborn
Pop on Charles Bassey, who is available tonight after averaging 24.3 points, 12.7 rebounds & 3.7 blocks in 3 games for Austin:
“He’s got to just play. He’s got to work on everything. He’s a young player. Just needs to get minutes.” – 6:48 PM
Pop on Charles Bassey, who is available tonight after averaging 24.3 points, 12.7 rebounds & 3.7 blocks in 3 games for Austin:
Tom Orsborn @tom_orsborn
On #Spurs “1999 Championship Night,” Pop was asked about the unsung heroes of that first championship squad. The name that immediately came to mind: Mario Elie. 1 of 2 – 6:42 PM
New Orleans Pelicans @PelicansNBA
While we wait for tip off.. let’s play some trivia on the #Pelicans app!
Will Guillory @WillGuillory
CJ McCollum just went thru his warmup here in San Antonio. He’ll be returning to the lineup tonight after missing the last 4 games due to COVID protocols pic.twitter.com/KNOQbkV0LC – 6:39 PM
San Antonio Spurs @spurs
Score free tickets to an upcoming game by playing Call Your Shot in the Spurs App!
New Orleans Pelicans @PelicansNBA
LIVE: Willie Green
#Pelicans | @Verizon twitter.com/i/broadcasts/1… – 6:30 PM
LIVE: Willie Green
Will Guillory @WillGuillory
Trey Murphy rocking a @Kelseyplum10 jersey to tonight’s game in San Antonio.
Plum was the No. 1 overall pick for the San Antonio Stars in 2017. pic.twitter.com/fJtyhq7iOA – 6:17 PM
Plum was the No. 1 overall pick for the San Antonio Stars in 2017. pic.twitter.com/fJtyhq7iOA – 6:17 PM
New Orleans Pelicans @PelicansNBA
Good evening, good evening 🔥
#UltraDrip | @MichelobULTRA pic.twitter.com/19EjzRD8YM – 6:13 PM
Good evening, good evening 🔥
Tom Orsborn @tom_orsborn
Per Spurs PR, McDermott (ankle) and Richardson (ankle) have been downgraded from doubtful to out.
It’s the fifth consecutive game Richardson has missed.
Bassey (G League) has been upgraded from out to available. – 6:01 PM
Per Spurs PR, McDermott (ankle) and Richardson (ankle) have been downgraded from doubtful to out.
It’s the fifth consecutive game Richardson has missed.
LJ Ellis @spurstalkdotcom
The San Antonio Spurs will try to put an end to their nine-game losing streak tonight against the New Orleans Pelicans. Here’s the preview: spurstalk.com/spurs-pelicans… – 5:48 PM
Oleh Kosel @OlehKosel
Three NBA rookies (min. 10 games, 10 min per) have positive net ratings on above .500 teams:
Dyson Daniels: +6.4
Christian Koloko: +6.4
Walker Kessler: +4.9
Some players w/ negative NETRTG on winning teams: K. Murray, B. Mathurin, AJ Griffin, J. LaRavia, D. Roddy & M. Beauchamp pic.twitter.com/CwcKI1qc6f – 5:42 PM
San Antonio Spurs @spurs
Good luck in the @ConferenceUSA Championship Game tonight, @UTSAFTBL!!! 🏈
#LetsGo210 | #BirdsUp 🤙 pic.twitter.com/OB4wW1Q5tR – 5:10 PM
Good luck in the @ConferenceUSA Championship Game tonight, @UTSAFTBL!!! 🏈
Matthew Tynan @Matthew_Tynan
Spurs injury report:
OUT
– Jakob Poeltl (knee bruise)
– Jeremy Sochan (quad contusion)
– Doug McDermott (ankle sprain)
– Josh Richardson (ankle sprain)
– Blake Wesley (MCL sprain)
– Dominick Barlow (Two-Way)
PROBABLE
– Romeo Langford (back)
AVAILABLE
– Charles Bassey (Two-Way) – 4:55 PM
Tom Orsborn @tom_orsborn
Spurs injury report submitted to NBA:
Barlow (G League, out)
Bassey (G League, out)
Poeltl (knee, out)
Sochan (quad, out)
Wesley (knee, out)
McDermott (ankle, doubtful)
Richardson (ankle, doubtful)
Langford (back, probable) – 4:06 PM
Tom Orsborn @tom_orsborn
Pelicans injury report:
Ingram (toe, out)
Jones (ankle, out)
Liddell (knee, out)
Marshall (return to competition reconditioning, probable)
McCollum (return to competition reconditioning, probable) – 4:03 PM
Kevin O’Connor @KevinOConnorNBA
🚨New Friday Mismatch with @Chris Vernon🚨
🇫🇷The Killian Hayes game
🐄Mavericks struggles
☘️Celtics thriving
☀️Devin Booker going off
🤔Lakers paths
⛰️Zion’s dominance
🐺Wolves minus KAT
🙏Spotify Wrapped
Give it a listen and please subscribe wherever you get your podcasts: – 4:02 PM
New Orleans Pelicans @PelicansNBA
Taking a look at some of our best plays from November before we kick off this month’s action 🫡 pic.twitter.com/ZO2OIbuXRQ – 3:49 PM
San Antonio Spurs @spurs
First 10K fans at tonight’s game will receive this @David Robinson bobblehead in celebration of our 1999 Championship Night!
See y’all there 🎟⤵️ – 3:41 PM
First 10K fans at tonight’s game will receive this @David Robinson bobblehead in celebration of our 1999 Championship Night!
Jake Madison @NOLAJake
Locked On Pelicans is live!
🏀 Is the Pelicans championship window open?
🏀 How that impacts what they do at the trade deadline
🏀 Reason for Zion Williamson’s improvement on defense
🎧 https://t.co/BETlDzBFEv
Watch on YouTube!
📺 https://t.co/4DBES9YyFq pic.twitter.com/2my9biIqMi – 3:30 PM
To leave a comment, you will need to Sign in or create an account if you already have an account. Typed comments will be lost if you are not signed in.