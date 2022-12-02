Raptors 48, Nets 72: Play-by-play, highlights and reactions

The Toronto Raptors (11-10) play against the Brooklyn Nets (11-11) at Barclays Center
Game Time: 7:30 PM EST on Friday December 2, 2022
Toronto Raptors 48, Brooklyn Nets 72 (Q2 00:27)
What’s the buzz on Twitter?
Erik Slater @erikslater_
As good as Edmond Sumner was in the 1st quarter, you saw how much his corner shooting made things difficult in the 2nd. – 8:41 PM
Brooklyn Nets @BrooklynNets
Buzzer bucket courtesy of @Cam Thomas pic.twitter.com/JhwPsA5wFI – 8:40 PM
Erik Slater @erikslater_
Cam Thomas passes up so many open threes but manages to take extremely tough threes. – 8:38 PM
Brian Lewis @NYPost_Lewis
Amazing what happens when the #Nets actually box out and maul somebody on the boards. – 8:34 PM
Erik Slater @erikslater_
Raptors have missed three straight free-throws.
The Whammy continues to be in full effect. – 8:34 PM
Josh Lewenberg @JLew1050
When you have to look up the largest margin of defeat in Raptors’ history midway through the 2nd quarter (it’s 46 points, by the way). – 8:34 PM
Alex Schiffer @Alex__Schiffer
Kyrie is feeling it, too. He’s got 17 points on 6-for-8 shooing. Nets up 34 with 6:07 left…in the first half. – 8:32 PM
Erik Slater @erikslater_
Nets are 25/33 from the field and lead by 34. pic.twitter.com/I5UVFb7KgI – 8:31 PM
Nick Friedell @NickFriedell
Kyrie is in the middle of a strong first half. He’s already got 14 points, he’s 5-for-7 from the field and he’s getting anything he wants offensively. His ability to get to the rim is opening up the floor for everybody else. – 8:30 PM
Erik Slater @erikslater_
Pascal Siakam has 4 fouls with 7:48 left in the 2nd. That’s a huge blow for Toronto.
Great decision by Kyrie to go right at him. – 8:28 PM
Brooklyn Nets @BrooklynNets
A walking, living, breathing bucket pic.twitter.com/8ZINQj8tFw – 8:28 PM
Erik Slater @erikslater_
Kyrie is taking it to the rack with authority tonight.
Just went right at Siakam to draw his 4th foul. Toronto challenging. – 8:26 PM
Erik Slater @erikslater_
Brooklyn’s 41-17 first quarter was their highest point differential in a first quarter since March of 2013. – 8:23 PM
Oleh Kosel @OlehKosel
Dyson Daniels found Trey Murphy multiple times in the win over the Raptors and he’s already found the sharp-shooting sophomore for an early 3.
Looking like the future PG of this Pelicans team for a really long time. – 8:22 PM
Erik Slater @erikslater_
Kyrie Irving is getting to the rim and converting on some really tough finishes.
He’s got 12 points on 5/6 shooting. – 8:21 PM
Brooklyn Nets @BrooklynNets
Special delivery!
@Kyrie Irving ➡️ @Nic Claxton pic.twitter.com/8jwTC43HYK – 8:19 PM
Doug Smith @SmithRaps
My vast experience leads me to believer that if the Raptors continue to have more turnovers (6) than baskets (5) they will not achieve the desired victory – 8:18 PM
Vivek Jacob @vivekmjacob
watching a couple amazing days of world cup footy along with a couple of the worst raptors performances of the season
that’s balance – 8:17 PM
Brian Lewis @NYPost_Lewis
The #Nets 41-17 lead after one was their most points scored in any quarter this season, 2) their biggest positive point differential in any quarter this season, and 3) their biggest positive point differential in a first quarter since March 8, 2013 vs. Washington (38-14). #NBA – 8:17 PM
Charlotte Hornets PR @HornetsPR
The @Charlotte Hornets scored 74 points in the first half tonight vs. Washington, their most in any half this season.
#LetsFly – 8:14 PM
Michael Grange @michaelgrange
The Raptors got off to a terrible start against the Pelicans, but at least they scored 29 when they gave up 40 in the first. Vs Nets? Down 41-17. Brooklyn shooting 15-of-20 from the floor. – 8:14 PM
Alex Schiffer @Alex__Schiffer
End of the first quarter: Nets lead the Raptors 41-17. Can the Nets keep up this 24-point lead? More likely than the 75 percent shooting they have. Every Net but Seth Curry has scored. Joe Harris is four-for-four. 11 assists on 15 baskets. Jacque Vaughn has to be happy. – 8:13 PM
Erik Slater @erikslater_
Best quarter of the season from Brooklyn. They lead Toronto 41-17.
High-level play on both ends for all 12 minutes. Contributions across the board. – 8:12 PM
Best quarter of the season from Brooklyn. They lead Toronto 41-17.
Josh Lewenberg @JLew1050
The Raptors have given up 40+ points in consecutive 1st quarters.
Their opponents (New Orleans/Brooklyn) in those 1st quarters: 81 points, 31-42 FG, 10-14 3P. – 8:12 PM
Doug Smith @SmithRaps
Remember how the other night in New Orleans the Raptors gave up more first quarter points (40) than they had in a game this year?
Record lasted about 48 hours
Brooklyn 41, Toronto 17 after 1 – 8:11 PM
Alex Schiffer @Alex__Schiffer
Nets are shooting 15-for-20 to start the game. That’s…pretty good. – 8:10 PM
Alex Schiffer @Alex__Schiffer
Scottie Barnes gets hit with a flagrant one for bumping Ed Sumner out of bounds. – 8:09 PM
Kristian Winfield @Krisplashed
Flagrant 1 on Scottie Barnes for bumping Edmond Sumner into the crowd during a driving layup – 8:09 PM
Charlotte Hornets @hornets
Théo gettin’ up there
@PJ Washington x @Terry Rozier x Théo Maledon | @HornetsOnBally pic.twitter.com/3d1VggZfmy – 8:09 PM
Erik Slater @erikslater_
Edmond Sumner just absolutely clamped Scottie Barnes before picking his pocket.
Hard frustration foul from Barnes going the other way. – 8:08 PM
Erik Slater @erikslater_
Edmond Sumner drives for an and-one and forces an offensive foul in the backcourt on the way back.
Big sequence with Nets starting to struggle. – 8:07 PM
Erik Slater @erikslater_
Three straight turnovers for Brooklyn out of the timeout.
Toronto showing a different look defensively. – 8:05 PM
Brooklyn Nets @BrooklynNets
Checking in for the first time in 703 days 🙌
Glad to have you back on the floor, @TJ Warren pic.twitter.com/EJ12O0jgcO – 8:03 PM
Alex Schiffer @Alex__Schiffer
Edmond Sumner, Kevin Durant, Seth Curry and Markieff Morris all out there with Warren right now. Warren was Kieff’s rookie in Phoenix and Sumner played with him in Indiana. Two guys he has some chemistry with. – 8:03 PM
Michael Grange @michaelgrange
Charles Oakley sitting front row here in Brooklyn. Raps should sign him to lay some wood. – 8:02 PM
Alex Schiffer @Alex__Schiffer
Charles Oakley is in the house. Sean Marks was his rookie in Toronto towards the end of Oak’s career. – 8:02 PM
Erik Slater @erikslater_
Nets are 12/15 from the field and 5/5 from three to open the game. Defense has been just as good.
About as impressive a start as you could draw up. – 8:01 PM
Michael Grange @michaelgrange
32-10 Nets w 3:19 left in 1Q. Scottie Barnes only had one rebound against NO the other night and he only has none so far tonight, but then again, the Nets have only missed three shots. Just an abysmal start by Toronto. – 8:01 PM
Rob Perez @WorldWideWob
Mr. Bubble just checked into the game for the Nets first time this season and drilled his first shot. – 8:00 PM
Kristian Winfield @Krisplashed
Warren scores his first basket on a baseline mid range pull up. Timeout Raptors.
Nets have extended their lead to 32-10. – 8:00 PM
Nick Friedell @NickFriedell
The Nets are in the midst of one of their best quarters of the season. Joe Harris has found his rhythm and is shooting the lights out after a rough first month. And T.J. Warren is back on the floor after almost 2 years rehabbing — and nailed his first shot.
Brooklyn is rolling. – 7:59 PM
Erik Slater @erikslater_
T.J. Warren knocks down a pull-up off a shot fake on his first attempt.
Nets lead 32-10. Timeout Toronto. – 7:59 PM
Erik Slater @erikslater_
This is probably the best the Nets have looked to start a game this season.
Doing it on both ends. – 7:58 PM
Doug Smith @SmithRaps
Raptors being 2-18 from the floor in less than eight minutes proves it’s not just first-quarter defence that’s an issue
Oh, and they’re down 20 – 7:58 PM
Kristian Winfield @Krisplashed
TJ Warren receives a rousing ovation as he checks in at the 4:14 mark of Q1 with the Nets up 18 – 7:58 PM
Erik Slater @erikslater_
Joe Harris looks night and day on these threes.
He’s 3/3 to start after his hot night against Washington. – 7:56 PM
Kristian Winfield @Krisplashed
The Nets have jumped out to a 27-10 lead over the Raptors here in the first quarter. One of the more solid openings this team has had all year. The ball is moving, the defense is tight, and Joe Harris can’t miss. He has 11 PTS on 3/3 3PT in the game’s first seven minutes. – 7:56 PM
Charlotte Hornets @hornets
Clear the lane ⚠️
@Nick Richards | @drpepper pic.twitter.com/7BbHgadLfj – 7:55 PM
Erik Slater @erikslater_
Nets are moving the ball beautifully. Quick decisions, not letting the ball stick.
They’re on fire. 27-10 lead. – 7:55 PM
Vivek Jacob @vivekmjacob
feels like dropping thad from the starting lineup was an overreaction to the pelicans game. nets don’t present that level of size. and if not thad, personally woulda gone juancho > koloko – 7:53 PM
Michael Grange @michaelgrange
Raptors trail Nets 19-10 w 7:19 left in 1q. Raptors are 23rd in NBA in net rating for 1Q, so yes, you’ve seen this before. Like on Wednesday. – 7:51 PM
Erik Slater @erikslater_
Nets are playing some really nice basketball on both ends. Tough defense and nice pace offensively.
They lead Toronto 19-10 early. – 7:50 PM
Aaron Rose @AaronBenRose
Scottie Barnes came into tonight shooting 40.5% on catch-and-shoot 3s this season. It’s really been a strength of his so far this year. – 7:49 PM
Doug Smith @SmithRaps
Nets make 4 of their first 6 shots and convert one miss into a second-chance three-pointer
Raptors starts have been awful of late – 7:48 PM
Brooklyn Nets @BrooklynNets
A 7/11 connection to get things started pic.twitter.com/7nhG8489sI – 7:45 PM
Erik Slater @erikslater_
Nets off to a hot start with some solid defense around the rim.
They lead 9-5. – 7:45 PM
Charlotte Hornets PR @HornetsPR
The @Charlotte Hornets snared nine offensive rebounds in the first quarter, their most in any quarter this season, led by @Kelly Oubre‘s season-high-tying three offensive boards.
#LetsFly – 7:41 PM
Kristian Winfield @Krisplashed
Why TJ Warren is the answer for Kevin Durant’s climbing minutes tally trib.al/87wGG4P – 7:39 PM
Sarah Kustok @sarahkustok
We got you for @Brooklyn Nets v @Toronto Raptors from @barclayscenter on @YESNetwork 🖤 pic.twitter.com/bZyFVbTllt – 7:38 PM
Alex Schiffer @Alex__Schiffer
Greetings from Barclays. Nets-Raptors tips shortly. Welcome back T.J. Warren. Have to be happy for him regardless of how he plays. Nets going for four straight. Updates to come. – 7:35 PM
Doug Smith @SmithRaps
It’ll be VanVleet, Barnes, Anunoby, SIakam and — ta-da! — Koloko to start tonight for the Raptors in Brooklyn – 7:29 PM
Charlotte Hornets @hornets
Terry wasting no time 🤫
@Terry Rozier | @HornetsOnBally pic.twitter.com/38a8at4RY2 – 7:25 PM
Eric Koreen @ekoreen
Christian Koloko starts for Raptors tonight with VanVleet, Barnes, Anunoby and Siakam. – 7:18 PM
Josh Lewenberg @JLew1050
Christian Koloko returns to the Raptors’ starting lineup tonight in Brooklyn, replacing Thad Young (who replaced Gary Trent Jr). It’s VanVleet, Barnes, Anunoby, Siakam and Koloko. – 7:08 PM
Erik Slater @erikslater_
Nets starters tonight vs. Toronto:
Irving, Harris, Durant, O’Neale and Claxton – 7:05 PM
Alex Schiffer @Alex__Schiffer
Nets starters vs. the Raptors: Irving, Harris, Durant, O’Neale and Claxton – 7:04 PM
Erik Slater @erikslater_
T.J. Warren gave high praise to the Nets training staff:
“The training staff here has done a tremendous job top to bottom overcoming this injury, a very difficult injury. They knew how to attack it and they did a great job, so credit to them for getting me back to this point.” – 7:04 PM
Charlotte Hornets @hornets
Let’s do this thing.
📍 – 🏠
🆚 – @Washington Wizards
⏰ – 7PM EST
📺 – @HornetsOnBally
📻 – @WFNZ 92.7 FM pic.twitter.com/VYFGF5gIRx – 7:01 PM
Erik Slater @erikslater_
T.J. Warren said talking with Joe Harris and Seth Curry about their recovery processes helped him a lot.
“Just getting their feedback and how they felt in their process of coming back. Some of the similarities of them dealing with foot injuries, it kinda gave me peace of mind.” – 6:59 PM
Erik Slater @erikslater_
T.J. Warren on the areas he thinks he can help Nets:
“My ability to be versatile out there. Just to be a two-way player, something I took pride in since entering the NBA. Being able to guard multiple guys and just being able to be that three-level scorer at the same time.” – 6:43 PM
Charlotte Hornets PR @HornetsPR
Starters for tonight vs. @Washington Wizards:
#LetsFly pic.twitter.com/KCqDbUbGEa – 6:41 PM
Charlotte Hornets @hornets
GAMEDAY GIVEAWAY! 👏
Now’s your chance to get your very own @Kai Jones *autographed* jersey! 🤩
Enter to win here: https://t.co/x8bd1UUAl0 pic.twitter.com/0lrzJht0P0 – 6:41 PM
GAMEDAY GIVEAWAY! 👏
Erik Slater @erikslater_
Vaughn on TJ Warren expectations:
“Just getting him back on the floor, that’s the goal tonight. We have to be smart in expectations. What his minutes look like, what his wind looks like. But I think the goal is to see him in a uniform playing and excited about basketball again.” – 6:40 PM
Khobi Price @khobi_price
Magic coach Jamahl Mosley says they’ll look to give Markelle Fultz “a couple of more” minutes tonight vs. the Cavs after returning on Wednesday.
Also touched on the availability of Markelle and Cole Anthony for tomorrow at Toronto:
(🎥: Orlando Magic) pic.twitter.com/x2stSY3ZoX – 6:39 PM
Magic coach Jamahl Mosley says they’ll look to give Markelle Fultz “a couple of more” minutes tonight vs. the Cavs after returning on Wednesday.
Erik Slater @erikslater_
Jacque Vaughn on T.J. Warren’s impact on KD’s minutes load:
“He will hopefully, as he catches up with the speed of the game, conditioning and everything, give us the ability to play him in the lineup where Kevin can rest.” – 6:33 PM
Charlotte Hornets @hornets
Another day at work.
#ULTRADrip | @MichelobULTRA pic.twitter.com/6SVKo0TQRZ – 6:30 PM
StatMuse @statmuse
Fresh Illustrations Friday
Yuta Watanabe
Sam Hauser
Ayo Dosunmu
De’Anthony Melton
➡️ https://t.co/6RWeeiQ5vL pic.twitter.com/kF7iXMNyPl – 6:18 PM
Charlotte Hornets @hornets
First 5️⃣ at home.
#LetsFly | @CrumblCookies pic.twitter.com/wQwJDlAyJX – 6:18 PM
Charlotte Hornets @hornets
First 5️⃣ at home.
#LetsFly | @CrumblCookies pic.twitter.com/02Bc2Q1aa0 – 6:15 PM
Alex Schiffer @Alex__Schiffer
Nurse also said Raptors assistant Nate Bjorkgren coached Warren in both Phoenix and Indiana so he has some history with him. – 6:11 PM
Charlotte Hornets @hornets
INJURY REPORT vs WAS
LaMelo Ball (L Ankle Sprain) is out.
Gordon Hayward (L Shoulder – Scapula Fracture) is out.
Cody Martin (L Knee Procedure) is out.
Dennis Smith Jr (L Ankle Sprain) is out.
#LetsFly | @NovantHealth pic.twitter.com/CAVkJO063u – 6:10 PM
Alex Schiffer @Alex__Schiffer
T.J. Warren last played against the Raptors in Feb. 2020. Nick Nurse said he’s always thought highly of Warren and is happy to see him back. Adds they can’t be lax on him because of his layoff. “We have to treat him like when we last saw him.” – 6:10 PM
Brian Lewis @NYPost_Lewis
TJ Warren: “I’ve been talking to my mom a lot. She’s been keeping me turn to emotionally in sync. The past 48 hours it’s been crazy. I can’t even describe (it). Family and friends have been in my corner through the ups and downs of the past two years.” #Nets #NBA – 5:58 PM
Alex Schiffer @Alex__Schiffer
T. J. Warren has talked to Seth Curry and Joe Harris a lot this season since both are coming off foot surgeries. Said both have given him peace of mind knowing they dealt with similar obstacles. – 5:58 PM
Brian Lewis @NYPost_Lewis
TJ Warren on making his return after missing 2 years: “It’s a surreal moment. It’s been a long process – a very long run – and to be able to get to today, it means a lot. So I’m just super, super excited to beat all the obstacles all the uncertainty and unknowns.” #Nets #NBA – 5:57 PM
Alex Schiffer @Alex__Schiffer
T. J. Warren said he’s excited just to be talking about playing again. Hopes to get his legs under him a bit tonight. Wants to help the Nets on both ends once he gets going. – 5:55 PM
Nick Friedell @NickFriedell
Vaughn says the Nets were joking with T.J. Warren during shootaround saying that this was the first time he’s actually had a full practice before a game with his new team. Vaughn says he wants to see Warren play with “excitement and joy” and will be watching the minutes closely. – 5:49 PM
Charlotte Hornets @hornets
Comment who you think picked what 👀 — #LetsFly pic.twitter.com/sILrEhDptc – 5:45 PM
Oleh Kosel @OlehKosel
Three NBA rookies (min. 10 games, 10 min per) have positive net ratings on above .500 teams:
Dyson Daniels: +6.4
Christian Koloko: +6.4
Walker Kessler: +4.9
Some players w/ negative NETRTG on winning teams: K. Murray, B. Mathurin, AJ Griffin, J. LaRavia, D. Roddy & M. Beauchamp pic.twitter.com/CwcKI1qc6f – 5:42 PM
Three NBA rookies (min. 10 games, 10 min per) have positive net ratings on above .500 teams:
Dyson Daniels: +6.4
Christian Koloko: +6.4
Walker Kessler: +4.9
Some players w/ negative NETRTG on winning teams: K. Murray, B. Mathurin, AJ Griffin, J. LaRavia, D. Roddy & M. Beauchamp pic.twitter.com/CwcKI1qc6f – 5:42 PM
Alex Schiffer @Alex__Schiffer
T.J. Warren plays his first game in two years tonight. Here he is warming up with Kyrie Irving pregame. pic.twitter.com/IDvxgXc8KJ – 4:43 PM
T.J. Warren plays his first game in two years tonight. Here he is warming up with Kyrie Irving pregame. pic.twitter.com/IDvxgXc8KJ – 4:43 PM
Michael Grange @michaelgrange
“I feel like I can do way better than what I’m doing,” — Scottie Barnes knows his second year hasn’t gone exactly to plan so far, but in our conversation his focus was squarely on the long season ahead:
sportsnet.ca/nba/article/ra… – 4:05 PM
Charlotte Hornets @hornets
OFFICIAL: We have assigned center Mark Williams and forward JT Thor to the @greensboroswarm.
Both players will be available for tonight’s @nbagleague contest vs. Maine at 7pm at the Novant Health Fieldhouse in Greensboro. pic.twitter.com/V0xTBsM306 – 4:00 PM
Jeremy Woo @JeremyWoo
back in brooklyn, went directly to @courtstgrocers, priorities must be kept in order pic.twitter.com/FEOwygzfqt – 3:52 PM
Serge Ibaka @sergeibaka
The Bet on Yourself movement by @Fred VanVleet. Watch “How hungry are you?” on Youtube (link in bio) and on @Sportsnet in Canada. #hhay #howhungryareyou #fvv #betonyourself pic.twitter.com/NR6UMMYHpS – 2:38 PM
Scott Agness @ScottAgness
T.J. Warren plans to play tonight with the Brooklyn Nets.
It will be his first game action in 713 days — since Dec. 29, 2020, when he suffered a navicular fracture in his left foot. – 2:01 PM
Scott Agness @ScottAgness
T.J. Warren plans to make his play tonight with the Brooklyn Nets.
It will be his first game action in 713 days — since Dec. 29, 2020, when he suffered a navicular fracture in his left foot. – 2:00 PM
Brooklyn Nets @BrooklynNets
38.3 PPG on 68.8 FG% over the last three games 🔥 pic.twitter.com/SddpoP2wtd – 1:40 PM
Meghan Triplett @Meghan_Triplett
Tonight is going to be special! Can’t wait to see @Brooklyn Nets fans rocking these shirts tonight @barclayscenter!
@Kevin Durant x @olivier__rogers pic.twitter.com/H8yfS6J89h – 1:36 PM
