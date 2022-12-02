Real Madrid an option for Facundo Campazzo?

Then, he went on to talk about a possible return to Real Madrid. “We automatically think that Madrid may be interested, but at the same time the club already has a well-equipped team, which has guards and playmakers, and then it will be a question of them possibly wanting to add a player in that position”, he added.
Source: EuroHoops.net
Facundo Campazzo agent Claudio Villanueva basically closed the doors for Facu’s return to the NBA 👀
He also talked about possible future destinations and Real Madrid chances of bringing back the Argentinian guard:
Nicolas Laprovittola has been on a tear in the EuroLeague with multiple solid performances recently.
The Argentinian guard commented on Facundo Campazzo getting waived by the Mavericks 🧐
After being cut by Dallas Mavericks, Facundo Campazzo is looking for a new team again 🧐
If he returns to Europe, BasketNews takes a look at four teams with the best chances of signing an Argentinian point guard:
With Facundo Campazzo becoming a free agent and Olimpia Milan exploring their options, it’s an excellent time to have a look at the most crucial EuroLeague dates 📆
Find out about transfer & registration deadlines and other key dates:
“It’s the first thing that comes to mind,” Villanueva admitted. “I think Madrid may be interested because I also have an excellent relationship with Chus Mateo. I speak continuously with him throughout our 25-year friendship, and I know what he thinks.” “However, Madrid has a well-equipped squad, and they will have to find a connection. Then the other part will come, which is an economic aspect,” Villanueva concluded. -via BasketNews / December 2, 2022
“It seems that this initial [NBA] cycle has ended,” Villanueva said. “If it were up to me, I wouldn’t think about the NBA and wait for a great team from Europe. If Charlotte comes, I would say: ‘Why are we going to go to Charlotte?’ But if the Lakers, Boston, the Bulls come [then it’s different].” -via BasketNews / December 2, 2022
His agent Claudio Villanueva has spoken to 3×3, a program of the Argentinian basketball platform Uno Contra Uno Web. Right now, they are waiting for an offer to appear. “The reality is that if he doesn’t play in the NBA, he will in Europe. There are not many teams in the world that can hire Facundo. He is confident, and so am I, and we will have to wait. Today, if you ask me, I would not be interested in any NBA team, I imagine that Facundo will receive a new offer from Europe, where he can continue to develop”, he said, -via EuroHoops.net / December 2, 2022
