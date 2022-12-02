Rockets 57, Suns 64: Play-by-play, highlights and reactions

The Houston Rockets (5-16) play against the Phoenix Suns (6-6) at Footprint Center
Game Time: 9:00 PM EST on Friday December 2, 2022
Houston Rockets 57, Phoenix Suns 64 (Half)
Phoenix Suns @Suns
Mikal putting in work during the first half 💪
🔥 15 points
🔥 6 rebounds pic.twitter.com/tRfN6NRM1f – 10:12 PM
Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin
Biyombo trailer bucket to end half.
#Suns 64 #Rockets 57 Half
PHX: Booker 20 (18 in 1st half), Bridges 15, Ayton 0 points (0-fo-2 FGs), 3 fouls. Team: 10-of-21 on 3s.
HOU: Sengun 13, Smith Jr. 10. Team: 3-of-15 on 3s. – 10:11 PM
Jonathan Feigen @Jonathan_Feigen
Suns 64, Rockets 57 at half. Sengun with 13 on 5 of 6 shooting. Rockets just 3 of 15 on 3s. Green 2 of 12, Porter 1 of 4. Booker with 20, 18 in the first quarter. Booker, Ayton, Biyombo all have three fouls. – 10:09 PM
David Hardisty @clutchfans
There’s a clear miscommunication on the court, resulting in a KPJ turnover, and the body language between Kevin Porter Jr., Garrison Mathews and Alperen Sengun is absolutely terrible. pic.twitter.com/rkmxKwooaX – 10:09 PM
Gerald Bourguet @GeraldBourguet
Halftime: PHX 64, HOU 57
Booker: 20 Pts, 4 Ast, 8-10 FG
Bridges: 15 Pts, 6 Reb, 6-11 FG
Lee: 8 Pts
Sengun: 13 Pts, 4 Reb
Rockets up 25-6 in FTAs – 10:08 PM
Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin
Saric 0-for-5 FGs (0-for-4 on 3s) tonight.
Playing the four puts him a place where he must play on perimeter.
He can hit 3s, but his advantage is at the five in a small ball lineup so he can play in the post some.
Step slow defending four. Curious if he starts 2nd half. #Suns – 10:06 PM
Gerald Bourguet @GeraldBourguet
Suns playing angry right now. Ran a set so quickly they had two Rockets running into each other before Landry Shamet hit a 3. Then Shamet with a beautiful strip on the ball – 10:03 PM
Houston Rockets @HoustonRockets
SENGUN SPIN 🌪️
tough @Alperen Sengun. pic.twitter.com/dcmUPUcgzC – 10:03 PM
Jovan Buha @jovanbuha
This is Anthony Davis’ first 40-point game since 5/9/21 vs. Phoenix. – 10:03 PM
Nick Wright @getnickwright
This would be the best Lakers win since Game 3 of the 1st Round vs PHX in ‘21. – 10:02 PM
Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin
Kevin Porter Jr. is so upset with himself, I think, after he had a talk with the refs thinking a foul should’ve been called and then throwing the ball away.
Held his hands close to his face for a number of seconds standing still before sitting on the bench.
#Suns 54 #Rockets 50 – 10:00 PM
Ira Winderman @IraHeatBeat
Heat don’t foul when up late three. Martin got a stop on Devin Booker in this situation earlier this season. – 9:58 PM
Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin
Booker bucket.
Booker tech.
Booker talk to refs.
Booker rest.
Shamet in. #Suns up four with 3:01 left in half. – 9:58 PM
Jonathan Feigen @Jonathan_Feigen
Booker begged for that T. Monty Williams sits him with three fouls, perhaps thinking he could be a bit hot to avoid a fourth foul. – 9:57 PM
Houston Rockets @HoustonRockets
Bruno goin’ 🆙
Down by ✌️ in Phoenix with 3:40 left in the half! pic.twitter.com/Qi8UQj8UBQ – 9:55 PM
Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin
I know Jalen Green was the second overall pick in the 2021 draft.
I know Kevin Porter Jr. can ball. Competitive, athletic, still has upside.
And I know Jabari Smith in barely 20 games into rookie season and is just 19, but he may already be the best player on #Rockets team. – 9:55 PM
Kellan Olson @KellanOlson
Booker and Ayton both with 3 fouls. Booker is going to stay in for now. – 9:55 PM
David Hardisty @clutchfans
Jabari Smith takes the nice feed from Daishen Nix and knocks down the corner three. “Jabari Smith is going to be so good, man,” says @Ryan Hollins. “For a guy who can defend, he’s like the big version of Klay Thompson.” pic.twitter.com/ToCQRfBG6Y – 9:54 PM
Jonathan Feigen @Jonathan_Feigen
Jalen Green finally gets a bucket, naturally on a put-back layup. Rockets outscoring Suns, 14-0, on second-chance points, their most reliable strength. – 9:53 PM
Gerald Bourguet @GeraldBourguet
Rockets are back within 2 after the Suns led by as many as 10. DA’s 3rd foul deprived this lineup of another go-to option outside of Bridges, and they were already running without a real PG – 9:49 PM
Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin
#Rockets cut what was once a 10-point #Suns lead to two, 41-39.
Timeout Phoenix with 7:51 left in half. – 9:47 PM
Kellan Olson @KellanOlson
Two-point game and Monty takes a timeout. Suns just couldn’t patch together enough quality play last time to put away the Rockets until clutch time. Similar vibe here after that 4 minutes. – 9:47 PM
Jonathan Feigen @Jonathan_Feigen
Suns shooting 55.6 %, Rockets 33.3 %, and it’s a six-point game. Rockets staying in it by drawing fouls but one presumes their guards will eventually have to make a shot or two. – 9:46 PM
Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin
3 fouls on Ayton. Biyombo checking in. 8:53 left in first half. #Suns – 9:44 PM
Houston Rockets @HoustonRockets
1 down in Phoenix.
Rockets: 27
Suns: 36
@Kroger | #Rockets pic.twitter.com/OVBoXANGAc – 9:42 PM
StatMuse @statmuse
Devin Booker has scored 113 points in his last 8 quarters. pic.twitter.com/QYQDAakpTu – 9:41 PM
Phoenix Suns @Suns
Over his last 2 quarters of play, Devin Booker has 44 points on 17-20 FG. pic.twitter.com/hQKVKjvjl5 – 9:39 PM
Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin
Devin Armani Booker still on fire.
Is now 27-of-34 for 69 points in the last four quarters he’s played
Scored 51 on 20-of-25 FGs in 3 quarters Wednesday vs. BullsNation.
Has 18 on 7-of-9 in 1st quarter Friday vs. #Rockets – 9:38 PM
David Hardisty @clutchfans
In the first quarter, Kevin Porter Jr. and Jalen Green were 0-7 from the field, 0-3 from deep for 5 points, 0 assists and 3 turnovers combined. Not their best quarter. – 9:37 PM
Jonathan Feigen @Jonathan_Feigen
Suns 36, Rockets 27 after 1. Booker with 18 points on 7 of 9 shooting with four assists, accounts for 80 % of Suns scoring. Rockets 1 of 7 on 3s. – 9:37 PM
Gerald Bourguet @GeraldBourguet
End of 1Q: PHX 36, HOU 27
Booker: 18 Pts, 4 Ast, 7-9 FG
Bridges: 11 Pts, 3-6 3P
Wainright: 5 Pts
Sengun: 6 Pts, 3 Reb – 9:36 PM
Kellan Olson @KellanOlson
Devin Booker ends the first quarter with 18 points, 2 rebounds and 4 assists on 7-of-9 shooting.
He is on quite the tear right now. – 9:36 PM
Gerald Bourguet @GeraldBourguet
Devin Booker has been a walking flamethrower since that off night he had 3 games ago – 9:35 PM
David Hardisty @clutchfans
Jabari Smith Jr. strips DeAndre Ayton clean in the post, then hits the 16-foot turnaround out of the high post on the other end. Very promising play. pic.twitter.com/u9qckdlwKo – 9:32 PM
Jonathan Feigen @Jonathan_Feigen
Rockets ball movement and activity offensively much better than in Denver. Closed to within two after falling down 10 before people got comfortable in their seats. Suns still getting good looks, though. – 9:25 PM
Houston Rockets @HoustonRockets
Bari with the triple! 👌
@Toyota | #Rockets pic.twitter.com/S0K6JfIEDm – 9:24 PM
Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin
“Playing against someone who is on a roll like that, you can’t just succumb to it. You have to be ultra aggressive and make him feel you and make him take tough shots.”
#Rockets coach Stephen Silas on Devin Booker pregame.
Booker has 11 midway through 1st quarter. #Suns up 6. – 9:23 PM
Kellan Olson @KellanOlson
Rockets overloading on Booker and he’s making the right decision every time. Light blitz came earlier and he just waited an extra second to have the strong side defender come over too as the third guy so Bridges got an open 3. – 9:22 PM
Gerald Bourguet @GeraldBourguet
Devin Booker: 9 points, 4-4 FG
Houston Rockets: 9 points, 4-10 FG – 9:20 PM
Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin
Good look for Saric, missed 3.
#Suns up 15-9 as Bridges hit earlier 3. – 9:18 PM
Jonathan Feigen @Jonathan_Feigen
So much for getting off to a better start. Suns lead Rockets, 12-2, in 2:35. – 9:14 PM
Gerald Bourguet @GeraldBourguet
Suns off to a 12-2 start, with Devin Booker accounting for 7 of those points on 3-of-3 shooting. Timeout Rockets – 9:14 PM
Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin
Timeout #Rockets.
Devin Booker in transition.
Has 7. Bridges 5.
#Suns up 12-2. On 12-0 run. – 9:14 PM
Kellan Olson @KellanOlson
The originativ hype video is an all-time piece of Suns content. Hang it in the rafters next to Booker’s Hooters with the fellas tweet and STAT’s dunk on Olowokandi. – 9:10 PM
Kellan Olson @KellanOlson
Cam Payne was dancing by himself with a ball and Deandre Ayton walked over to him and observed. Payne passed him the ball and as soon as Ayton caught it he immediately started doing the same dance with him, as if Payne had transferred him the power of dance. – 8:56 PM
Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin
#Suns update: Dario Saric starting for Torrey Craig (groin), Chris Paul (heel) day-to-day (w/videos) azcentral.com/story/sports/n… via @azcentral – 8:52 PM
David Hardisty @clutchfans
Devin Booker on the #Rockets: “(They have) a lot of young talent. They play hard… they play fast, they play scrappy and they play together.” – 8:51 PM
Houston Rockets @HoustonRockets
Starting 5 vs. Phoenix
@ReliantEnergy | #Rockets pic.twitter.com/YjTcN3y0bi – 8:38 PM
Kellan Olson @KellanOlson
Starters tonight
Suns: Payne, Booker, Bridges, Saric, Ayton
Rockets: Porter, Gordon, Green, Smith, Sengun – 8:34 PM
Jonathan Feigen @Jonathan_Feigen
Rockets starters: Gordon, Smith Jr., Sengun, Green, Porter Jr.
Suns starters: Bridges, Saric, Ayton, Booker, Payne. – 8:32 PM
Houston Rockets @HoustonRockets
fans showing love for @Kevin Porter and @Alperen Sengun in Phoenix 🫶 pic.twitter.com/7Jscrczxla – 8:26 PM
Phoenix Suns @Suns
In the building.
@PlayAtGila | #WeAreTheValley pic.twitter.com/epn76mv4Zp – 8:12 PM
Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin
“The way you playing, keep dancing big fella.” Jarrett Jack.
Deandre Ayton pregame. #Suns pic.twitter.com/BaFsJzctXc – 8:08 PM
Alex Schiffer @Alex__Schiffer
Edmond Sumner, Kevin Durant, Seth Curry and Markieff Morris all out there with Warren right now. Warren was Kieff’s rookie in Phoenix and Sumner played with him in Indiana. Two guys he has some chemistry with. – 8:03 PM
Mike Finger @mikefinger
While wondering if Frank Harris will come back for his final season of eligibility at UTSA, just sitting here thinking about how he graduated from high school the same year Trae Young and Deandre Ayton did. – 7:59 PM
Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin
“We talked about what was best for the team, what was best for keeping guys in their normal rotation and you’re talking about a guy that’s been working his tail off waiting for an opportunity.”
Monty Williams on Dario Saric starting for Torrey Craig (groin) vs. #Rockets. #Suns pic.twitter.com/Y341LUkHwv – 7:51 PM
Tim MacMahon @espn_macmahon
Spurs coach Gregg Popovich will miss the next two games after undergoing “a minor medical procedure” earlier today, according to the team. He will return for Thursday’s game against the Rockets. Pop did his normal pregame media session. – 7:40 PM
Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin
“I thought they’d go smaller.” #Rockets coach Stephen Silas on Monty Williams decision to start Dario Saric.
Said he didn’t know Saric was getting the start as they learned this morning Torrey Craig (groin) wasn’t playing tonight. #Suns – 7:39 PM
Jeff McDonald @JMcDonald_SAEN
Per Spurs, Gregg Popovich had a minor medical procedure earlier today. He will miss tonight’s game against New Orleans and Sunday against Phoenix. – 7:32 PM
Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin
Dario Saric will get the start for Torrey Craig (groin) tonight vs. #Rockets . #Suns – 7:22 PM
Kellan Olson @KellanOlson
Dario Saric will start tonight in place of Torrey Craig for the Suns, per Monty Williams – 7:21 PM
Gerald Bourguet @GeraldBourguet
Monty Williams said Torrey Craig’s groin strain happened in the game Wednesday, and he came in the next day feeling sore and got it checked out. Craig was bummed to have to miss tonight’s game, but Monty said they’re hopeful to get him back soon. – 7:19 PM
Adam Mares @Adam_Mares
We are live for the pregame show. Come join.
✅ A Bones night?
✅ Best highlight of the year
✅ Sengun the Jokic stan
youtu.be/rZY-7CPjDbI – 7:01 PM
Houston Rockets @HoustonRockets
Which team will have more offensive possessions?
@DraftKings | #Rockets – 6:35 PM
Alex Schiffer @Alex__Schiffer
Nurse also said Raptors assistant Nate Bjorkgren coached Warren in both Phoenix and Indiana so he has some history with him. – 6:11 PM
Houston Rockets @HoustonRockets
In Phoenix for Friday night hoops 🏜
⏰ 8:00 PM Tip-Off
📺 @ATTSportsNetSW
📻 @SportsTalk790 / En Español 93.3 FM TUDN pic.twitter.com/vJWGeD1cFM – 5:00 PM
Kevin O’Connor @KevinOConnorNBA
🚨New Friday Mismatch with @Chris Vernon🚨
🇫🇷The Killian Hayes game
🐄Mavericks struggles
☘️Celtics thriving
☀️Devin Booker going off
🤔Lakers paths
⛰️Zion’s dominance
🐺Wolves minus KAT
🙏Spotify Wrapped
Give it a listen and please subscribe wherever you get your podcasts: – 4:02 PM
Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin
“He’s been here every day. He hasn’t missed a day with us.”
Devin Booker on Chris Paul (heel), who sit a 12th straight game tonight vs. #Rockets
“We want him to be healthy, we want him to be ready to go and we want to make sure of that before he comes back.” pic.twitter.com/1VPpi5A7iU – 3:34 PM
Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin
“Stay ready”‘
Ish Wainright as #Suns will be without Torrey Craig (groin) tonight vs. #Rockets pic.twitter.com/Ci78EJmfms – 3:34 PM
Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin
Chris Paul allegation among Kanye West tweets before rapper’s Twitter account suspended #Suns https://t.co/hgTwUibVdr via @azcentral pic.twitter.com/qHcNYGSZMl – 3:22 PM
Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin
#Suns update: Torrey Craig (groin) out tonight vs. #Rockets, Chris Paul (heel) day-to-day azcentral.com/story/sports/n… via @azcentral – 3:15 PM
Phoenix Suns @Suns
Haven’t added Turquoise to your Suns collection yet? Now is your chance and don’t forget to checkout with @PayPal!
👕 https://t.co/FgnLrliFRD pic.twitter.com/rbqVFhN1bF – 3:00 PM
