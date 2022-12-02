Rudy Gobert on Joel Embiid potentially joining French national team: 'It has to come from him'

Gobert, who said he is friendly with Embiid, said he would not seek to personally recruit Embiid to Team France but was aware that Embiid had spoken with the New York Knicks’ Evan Fournier about potentially joining. “It has to come from him,” Gobert said. “You are either all in, or you’re not. You can’t just show up.”
Source: Joe Vardon @ The Athletic
What’s the buzz on Twitter?
Trey Kerby @treykerby
Gobert-esque performance at pickup today. Look at how he flips the screen. Wow. pic.twitter.com/QFKXWvaLl4 – 8:37 AM
Keith Pompey @PompeyOnSixers
Joel Embiid on #Sixers‘ defense once James Harden returns: “We are not switching. Obviously, we have a system in place. I think at the beginning of the year, the mistake we made was we tried to go one through five [switches] a lot.”
inquirer.com/sixers/joel-em… via @phillyinquirer – 6:53 AM
Keith Pompey @PompeyOnSixers
#Sixers star Joel Embiid excited for James Harden’s return from foot injury: ‘We need a lot of help’ inquirer.com/sixers/joel-em… via @phillyinquirer – 5:12 AM
Krishna Narsu @knarsu3
Strength of Schedule accounting for injuries, rest, covid, etc. Example: the Nets playing the Sixers without Embiid, Harden and Maxey is given an opponent net rating of -1.655 as opposed to Boston who played Philly full strength and gets an opponent net rating of 6.848. pic.twitter.com/Anxq79GlfF – 7:12 PM
Austin Krell @NBAKrell
Tobias Harris is questionable for tomorrow’s game in Memphis with a non-Covid illness.
Joel Embiid is slated to face the Grizzlies for the first time since 2019-20.
Desmond Bane and Ziaire Williams out for Memphis. – 6:45 PM
Ky Carlin @Ky_Carlin
As they prepare for the Grizzlies tomorrow, Joel Embiid has thoughts on the matchup with Ja Morant and De’Anthony Melton’s return to Memphis #Sixers sixerswire.usatoday.com/2022/12/01/joe… via @SixersWire – 5:42 PM
Justin Grasso @JGrasso_
#Sixers‘ Joel Embiid was a nominee for Eastern Conference Player of the Month despite missing six games.
He averaged 34 PPG, 10 RPG, and 6 APG in 8 games
Jayson Tatum was the winner after averaging 31 PPG, 8 RPG, and 5 APG while helping his team achieve an 18-4 record – 4:05 PM
Chris Fedor @ChrisFedor
Certain matchups aren’t supposed to be favorable for #Cavs youngster Evan Mobley. Moving to center against a brawny monster like Joel Embiid is one of them. But Mobley passed that test Wednesday, showing again that there’s not much he can’t do
cleveland.com/cavs/2022/12/e… – 11:11 AM
Ky Carlin @Ky_Carlin
There’s a possibility of James Harden returning to the floor on Monday. Joel Embiid reacted to the news and how it affects them on the defensive end. #Sixers sixerswire.usatoday.com/2022/12/01/joe… via @SixersWire – 10:48 AM
NBA Math @NBA_Math
If our RPR MVP Predictor determined the Eastern Conference All-Stars:
STARTERS
Donovan Mitchell
Trae Young
Jayson Tatum
Kevin Durant
Joel Embiid
BENCH
Darius Garland
Tyrese Haliburton
Giannis Antetokounmpo
DeMar DeRozan
Jaylen Brown
Dejounte Murray
Jalen Brunson pic.twitter.com/lypDrsh9zA – 10:08 AM
Dane Moore @DaneMooreNBA
Asked Rudy Gobert postgame about how playing more spread pick and roll can benefit this team
The kicker line: “Whenever everyone touches the ball, it’s a different feeling. A different feeling. It’s a feeling of togetherness.”
Full quote so you don’t think this is a shot at KAT pic.twitter.com/Rlo2pGNUJf – 12:05 AM
Dane Moore @DaneMooreNBA
Rudy Gobert when asked about the Wolves search for a consistent defensive scheme:
“It doesn’t really matter what scheme we use. If you can guard your man, and if I can protect the rim, and if you get those rebounds, we’re gonna be in a good position.” – 11:49 PM
Ben Anderson @BensHoops
Bizarre stat line for Rudy Gobert tonight in the Timberwolves first game without Karl-Anthony Towns.
9 points, 1 rebound, 4 turnovers in 26 minutes.
First time in his career he started, didn’t leave due to injury, and only grabbed one board.
Wolves beat Grizzlies 109-101. – 10:36 PM
StatMuse @statmuse
Gobert first game without KAT:
9 PTS
1 REB
4-5 FG
His fewest rebounds ever in a game with 15+ minutes. pic.twitter.com/muzwI9EsSr – 10:35 PM
Jon Krawczynski @JonKrawczynski
Rebounds are now 55-27 for Memphis, 18-6 on the offensive end.
Gobert has 1 rebound in 23 minutes – 10:21 PM
Christopher Hine @ChristopherHine
Eek. Gobert fumbles a great pass from Russell, Memphis comes down and hits a three. Wolves come up empty on the next possession, another Memphis three. Tie game. – 10:04 PM
Christopher Hine @ChristopherHine
Gobert picked up his 4th on a questionable offensive foul call – 9:38 PM
Jon Krawczynski @JonKrawczynski
Gobert with a deterrence of Jackson at the rim and then a swat of the Adams putback. Showing some life – 9:28 PM
Gina Mizell @ginamizell
FINAL: Cavs 113, Sixers 85. Sixers have played some inspired basketball while shorthanded, but that was an absolute dud. Cavs hovered around 70 percent from the floor for much of the game. Embiid with 19 points on 6-of-16 shooting, 6 rebounds and 6 assists. Milton with 14. – 9:13 PM
Dane Moore @DaneMooreNBA
Four blocks for Naz Reid in 10 first half minutes thus far, and a couple more shot contests that had a similar impact.
Naz’s block rate of 3.1% was 89th percentile amongst bigs last season, per @Ben Falk (about the same as Gobert’s last season). – 8:57 PM
Dave Early @DavidEarly
Doc coaching like his job is on the line tonight when meanwhile Embiid seems to have guaranteed him his job. – 8:49 PM
Gina Mizell @ginamizell
Cavs 90, Sixers 66 at the end of the third. Sixers cut into what was a 32-point lead a tad, but still a steep climb in 12 minutes. Embiid has 19 points on 6-of-16 shooting, 6 rebounds and 6 assists. – 8:48 PM
Christopher Hine @ChristopherHine
Gobert picks up three so the Wolves really can test their new small ball looks. – 8:48 PM
Danny Cunningham @RealDCunningham
#Cavs lead Philly 90-66 after 3 quarters. They were up by as many as 32 but cooled off a bit to end the period. Mobley, Mitchell, Garland, and LeVert all have between 16 and 18 points, with Mitchell leading the way. Embiid has 19 points on 16 shots for the Sixers. – 8:47 PM
Dave Early @DavidEarly
If Embiid gets banged up fighting hard down 30 we’re all Grizzlies fans – 8:32 PM
Lang Whitaker @langwhitaker
Gobert has played 7 minutes, has 2 personal fouls, just got a technical foul, and has 0 points, rebounds or assists. – 8:23 PM
Jon Krawczynski @JonKrawczynski
Gobert VERY frustrated. Just picked up a T for saying a not-nice word. – 8:22 PM
Lang Whitaker @langwhitaker
Gobert just got ripped/blocked by Dillon Brooks and I spit my drink out. – 8:16 PM
Gina Mizell @ginamizell
Halftime: Cavs 69, Sixers 48. Cleveland made 27 of 37 shot attempts, including 8-of-12 from deep. Mobley’s got 16 on 8-of-10 shooting, 6 rebounds and 3 assists. Embiid has 10-5-4 but is 3-of-8 from the floor. – 8:06 PM
Bob Finnan @BobCavsinsider
Cavs destroying Sixers 69-48 at halftime. Cavs shooting 73 percent from field, 67 percent from 3-point line. Mobley has outscored Embiid 16-10 – 8:06 PM
Danny Cunningham @RealDCunningham
Any possession for the #Cavs defensively that ends in anyone not named Joel Embiid taking a contested shot for the Sixers is a huge win for them. – 8:04 PM
Bob Finnan @BobCavsinsider
Someone made Embiid mad. He’s picking up steam as game wears on. He’s only 3-for-8 from field for 8 points. Cavs up 60-43. – 7:56 PM
Dave Early @DavidEarly
Okoro running through Embiid screens is a football caliber collision. – 7:52 PM
Bob Finnan @BobCavsinsider
Joel Embiid furious with no-call. Gets technical foul. Cavs up 52-35. – 7:52 PM
Keith Pompey @PompeyOnSixers
Tucker with 6 points on 2-for-4 shooting – all threes. … Embiid just fell to the court for the third time this half. – 7:50 PM
Danny Cunningham @RealDCunningham
#Cavs called for their second defensive three seconds violation.
Raucous cheers from the bench, again.
Chris Fedor @ChrisFedor
That was very much a share-the-wealth first quarter for #Cavs against Philly. Seven of the eight guys who played in the quarter made at least one shot. Evan Mobley led the way with 6 points on 3 of 4 shooting. One of those buckets was a coast-to-coast Euro around Embiid. – 7:37 PM
Keith Pompey @PompeyOnSixers
Cavs lead 25-21 after one quarter. Sixers shooting 8-18 and have five turnovers. Embiid, Melton and Reed lead them with four points. – 7:36 PM
Danny Cunningham @RealDCunningham
#Cavs leading the Sixers 25-21 after the first quarter. Thought Cleveland did a great job defensively of knowing when to send help towards Embiid and scrambling away from it. They’re content to let PJ Tucker shoot, and he’s 1-of-3. – 7:35 PM
Rich Hoffman @rich_hofmann
There are times the easier play is probably to shoot, but I’m digging how much of a playmaker Embiid is trying to be with some of these units.
Four assists already and that’s with these guys bricking a bunch of 3s like they did on Monday. – 7:30 PM
Gina Mizell @ginamizell
Embiid is 1-of-4 from the floor but already has 4 rebounds and 4 assists. – 7:29 PM
James Plowright @British_Buzz
Cavs ignoring the corpse of PJ Tucker, 76ers stuck playing 4 vs 5 on offense. Mobley playing Embiid well, having a nice balanced offensive game too – 7:26 PM
Keith Pompey @PompeyOnSixers
Joel Embiid has accounted for 81.8% of the the Sixers’ points in the first quarter (2 points, 3 assists, 7 points created from assists) – 7:25 PM
Danny Cunningham @RealDCunningham
That Embiid make snaps a streak of seven straight misses by Philly. #Cavs have been terrific with timely double teams of Embiid and recovering elsewhere tonight. – 7:25 PM
Danny Cunningham @RealDCunningham
Awesome help defense by Donovan Mitchell leads to a sweet Evan Mobley eurostep around Joel Embiid at the other end. #Cavs trailing 9-6 early here. – 7:15 PM
Austin Krell @NBAKrell
On the day I wrote about PJ Tucker’s scoring, he knocks down a 3 off of a nice feed from Embiid.
Funny what happens when his teammates, uh, look at him. – 7:13 PM
Darren Wolfson @DWolfsonKSTP
Here are some thoughts from #Timberwolves center Rudy Gobert following this morning’s shoot-around. Wolves host Memphis tonight. pic.twitter.com/PkTPCPIF4r – 3:58 PM
Dane Moore @DaneMooreNBA
– A roster built to withstand a KAT injury?
– This has to mean more Gobert PnR, right?
– Going through the impact of KAT’s absence on each rotation player
– If things get significantly better in KAT’s absence, what then?
Today’s show w/ @JaceFrederick
open.spotify.com/episode/2WNDDm… – 2:20 PM
John Schuhmann @johnschuhmann
Towns & Gobert had their running +/- above 0 for a bit last week, but are a minus-5 (-0.7 per 100 possessions) for the season w/ Towns out the next few weeks.
Offense: Pretty bad.
Defense: Pretty good.
League avg. is 112.0 pp100p. pic.twitter.com/QY9PzW6pzA – 12:49 PM
StatMuse @statmuse
We’re officially at the quarter-mark of the season.
There are still 7 players averaging 30 PPG.
33.5 — Luka
32.1 — Embiid
31.4 — Steph
31.1 — Shai
30.9 — Giannis
30.8 — Tatum
30.0 — Durant pic.twitter.com/6ms8jKFID4 – 10:39 AM
We’re officially at the quarter-mark of the season.
There are still 7 players averaging 30 PPG.
33.5 — Luka
32.1 — Embiid
31.4 — Steph
31.1 — Shai
30.9 — Giannis
30.8 — Tatum
30.0 — Durant pic.twitter.com/6ms8jKFID4 – 10:39 AM
Ky Carlin @Ky_Carlin
There was a moment in last night’s win where Joel Embiid showed off a high basketball IQ in order to break up a lob pass Trae Young threw. He broke down how he was able to do so. #Sixers sixerswire.usatoday.com/2022/11/28/joe… via @SixersWire – 7:49 PM
Kevin Pelton @kpelton
Wrote about how the Timberwolves can find more success with lineups built around Rudy Gobert during Karl-Anthony Towns’ absence: es.pn/3OOCPGN (ESPN+) – 6:49 PM
Justin Kubatko @jkubatko
Joel Embiid tallied 30 points, eight rebounds, and seven assists in last night’s win over the Hawks.
He’s recorded at least 30p/5r/5a in each of his last five games, tying Wilt Chamberlain (Dec. 1965) for the longest such streak in @Philadelphia 76ers history.
More: open.substack.com/pub/statitudes… – 2:17 PM
Derek Bodner @DerekBodnerNBA
The Sixers gave up just 88.9 points per 100 plays while sitting in a zone last night, and are now playing zone defense more frequently than anyone outside of Miami or Portland.
Thoughts on last night’s win, Embiid’s return, and more.
(This post is 🔓)
dailysix.com/morning-sixers… – 1:48 PM
Rich Hoffman @rich_hofmann
“As the best player on the team, you want the last shot and you want to be able to make the last plays to make sure that your team wins.”
Joel Embiid discusses the calculus of his game-winning defensive play here: https://t.co/AMBvrOnGSM pic.twitter.com/uO0EUgDgop – 12:40 PM
Ky Carlin @Ky_Carlin
“It’s a testament to our coaching staff”
Joel Embiid gave credit to Doc Rivers for leading the team to success while being shorthanded #Sixers sixerswire.usatoday.com/2022/11/29/joe… via @SixersWire – 12:00 PM
Keith Pompey @PompeyOnSixers
Sixers vs. Hawks takeaways: Embiid is still the man, Thybulle is their best defender, and Harris needs to stay essential inquirer.com/sixers/joel-em… via @phillyinquirer – 11:26 AM
Rich Hoffman @rich_hofmann
Joel Embiid took over down the stretch last night when the Sixers needed him. But for most of the game, it was clear he watched his teammates thrive during the week that he was out.
Embiid and Doc Rivers talked about the benefits of that playing style: theathletic.com/3947986/2022/1… – 11:13 AM
Kurt Helin @basketballtalk
Three things to know: Joel Embiid returns, scores final 11 vs. Hawks nba.nbcsports.com/2022/11/29/thr… – 9:31 AM
More on this storyline
How could any national team stop such a trio? “They can’t,” said Gobert, the 7-foot-2, three-time NBA Defensive Player of the Year whose game is perfect for international rules. “But the international game is not about getting the best players on paper. “If Joel’s heart is with us and he wants to do it for the right reasons, it would be an amazing opportunity for our team.” -via The Athletic / December 2, 2022
What is talked about less, in part because he doesn’t discuss it publicly, is that Embiid is now a French citizen and could team up with them. The Athletic asked Gobert in Philadelphia about the prospect of playing with Embiid, a perennial NBA MVP candidate. His answer was surprising. “For me the most important thing is if his heart tells him to be a part of Team France,” Gobert told The Athletic. “I want him to do it for the right reasons. As long as he understands that the French national team is different than the NBA. We have rules, we have things that we do. Sometimes we all have lunch and dinner together — it’s not everybody doing their own thing. These are two different teams. -via The Athletic / December 2, 2022
Recent American squads have been thin in the frontcourt. One could make the case that Team USA needs Embiid given how difficult the last two cycles have been. Conversely, adding Embiid to a lineup that already has Gobert and Wembanyama? “If they added Joel Embiid to that team, it’s like, ‘OK, it’s not so much we have to get through Team USA, it’s we have to figure out what to do with France,’” Thybulle said. -via The Athletic / December 2, 2022
