Rudy Gobert on Joel Embiid potentially joining French national team: 'It has to come from him'

What is talked about less, in part because he doesn’t discuss it publicly, is that Embiid is now a French citizen and could team up with them. The Athletic asked Gobert in Philadelphia about the prospect of playing with Embiid, a perennial NBA MVP candidate. His answer was surprising. “For me the most important thing is if his heart tells him to be a part of Team France,” Gobert told The Athletic. “I want him to do it for the right reasons. As long as he understands that the French national team is different than the NBA. We have rules, we have things that we do. Sometimes we all have lunch and dinner together — it’s not everybody doing their own thing. These are two different teams. -via The Athletic / December 2, 2022