Shai Gilgeous-Alexander may return on Saturday after missing last game

Oklahoma City: Shai Gilgeous-Alexander (left hip contusion) and Mike Muscala (left pinky fracture) have been upgraded to questionable for Saturday’s game against Minnesota.
Source: Alberto De Roa @ HoopsHype
Source: Alberto De Roa @ HoopsHype
What’s the buzz on Twitter?
Clemente Almanza @CAlmanza1007
Shai Gilgeous-Alexander (left hip contusion) & Mike Muscala (fractured pinky) are listed as questionable for Saturday’s game against the Timberwolves – 4:46 PM
Shai Gilgeous-Alexander (left hip contusion) & Mike Muscala (fractured pinky) are listed as questionable for Saturday’s game against the Timberwolves – 4:46 PM
Clemente Almanza @CAlmanza1007
When asked about Ousmane Dieng being a roll man, Mark Daigneault said SGA is the most effective screen setter on the team pic.twitter.com/ziAYlmTIzy – 2:25 PM
When asked about Ousmane Dieng being a roll man, Mark Daigneault said SGA is the most effective screen setter on the team pic.twitter.com/ziAYlmTIzy – 2:25 PM
Clemente Almanza @CAlmanza1007
Mark Daigneault said that SGA is — analytically — the Thunder’s most effective screen setter – 2:05 PM
Mark Daigneault said that SGA is — analytically — the Thunder’s most effective screen setter – 2:05 PM
Joe Mussatto @joe_mussatto
Mark Daigneault just quizzed us on who the Thunder’s most effective screen setter is. We didn’t know.
Turns out it’s SGA. – 1:48 PM
Mark Daigneault just quizzed us on who the Thunder’s most effective screen setter is. We didn’t know.
Turns out it’s SGA. – 1:48 PM
Clemente Almanza @CAlmanza1007
Shai Gilgeous-Alexander was nominated for Western Conference Player of the Month for Oct/Nov – 4:06 PM
Shai Gilgeous-Alexander was nominated for Western Conference Player of the Month for Oct/Nov – 4:06 PM
Ryan Wolstat @WolstatSun
Jayson Tatum and Devin Booker are the NBA players of the month. Nominees of note in this market: O.G. Anunoby, DeMar DeRozan and Shai Gilgeous-Alexander – 4:06 PM
Jayson Tatum and Devin Booker are the NBA players of the month. Nominees of note in this market: O.G. Anunoby, DeMar DeRozan and Shai Gilgeous-Alexander – 4:06 PM
Rylan Stiles @Rylan_Stiles
Shai Gilgeous-Alexander was a nominee for Western Conference Player of the Month, but Devin Booker won the award. – 4:02 PM
Shai Gilgeous-Alexander was a nominee for Western Conference Player of the Month, but Devin Booker won the award. – 4:02 PM
Clemente Almanza @CAlmanza1007
Mark Daigneault on the Thunder getting more national media recognition: “The best thing we can do is not pay attention to it… No one’s better at that than Shai. For a player that could be tempted by all the sweets out there, he stays laser focused.” pic.twitter.com/hViYQ6zLIq – 2:10 PM
Mark Daigneault on the Thunder getting more national media recognition: “The best thing we can do is not pay attention to it… No one’s better at that than Shai. For a player that could be tempted by all the sweets out there, he stays laser focused.” pic.twitter.com/hViYQ6zLIq – 2:10 PM
Clemente Almanza @CAlmanza1007
SGA & Tre Mann are the last players left on the court pic.twitter.com/lXTG5Zp9Zv – 1:57 PM
SGA & Tre Mann are the last players left on the court pic.twitter.com/lXTG5Zp9Zv – 1:57 PM
Brandon Rahbar @BrandonRahbar
OKC vs Spurs rebuild
Last playoffs
OKC: 2020
Spurs: 2019
Young core
OKC: SGA, Chet, Giddey, Dort, JDub, Mann, Dieng, Poku, Baze, Wiggins, JRE, JWill
Spurs: Johnson, Sochan, Jones, Vassell, Wesley, Branham
Future 1st round picks
OKC: 13
Spurs: 9
SGA
OKC: has him
Spurs: don’t – 11:54 AM
OKC vs Spurs rebuild
Last playoffs
OKC: 2020
Spurs: 2019
Young core
OKC: SGA, Chet, Giddey, Dort, JDub, Mann, Dieng, Poku, Baze, Wiggins, JRE, JWill
Spurs: Johnson, Sochan, Jones, Vassell, Wesley, Branham
Future 1st round picks
OKC: 13
Spurs: 9
SGA
OKC: has him
Spurs: don’t – 11:54 AM
NBA Math @NBA_Math
If our RPR MVP Predictor determined the Western Conference All-Stars:
STARTERS
Luka Doncic
Stephen Curry
Anthony Davis
Nikola Jokic
Lauri Markkanen
BENCH
Shai Gilgeous-Alexander
Devin Booker
Karl-Anthony Towns
Domantas Sabonis
Zion Williamson
De’Aaron Fox
Ja Morant pic.twitter.com/kmUKQAw1Dc – 10:11 AM
If our RPR MVP Predictor determined the Western Conference All-Stars:
STARTERS
Luka Doncic
Stephen Curry
Anthony Davis
Nikola Jokic
Lauri Markkanen
BENCH
Shai Gilgeous-Alexander
Devin Booker
Karl-Anthony Towns
Domantas Sabonis
Zion Williamson
De’Aaron Fox
Ja Morant pic.twitter.com/kmUKQAw1Dc – 10:11 AM
Sean Grande @SeanGrandePBP
Jayson Tatum leapfrogs SGA, Steph and Luka with his 49 Wednesday.
He and Kevin Durant go head-to-head Sunday night in Brooklyn. pic.twitter.com/U7p9DXq3DX – 12:03 AM
Jayson Tatum leapfrogs SGA, Steph and Luka with his 49 Wednesday.
He and Kevin Durant go head-to-head Sunday night in Brooklyn. pic.twitter.com/U7p9DXq3DX – 12:03 AM
Rylan Stiles @Rylan_Stiles
Jalen Williams on who they turn to without Shai Gilgeous-Alexander “each other” he said all being the same age helps hold each other accountable – 11:08 PM
Jalen Williams on who they turn to without Shai Gilgeous-Alexander “each other” he said all being the same age helps hold each other accountable – 11:08 PM
Brandon Rahbar @BrandonRahbar
Lu Dort on being a leader with SGA out:
“I just have the same mindset: just do my job and play as a team. Even though we didn’t have our best player… My job is still the same, just try to set the tone.” – 10:54 PM
Lu Dort on being a leader with SGA out:
“I just have the same mindset: just do my job and play as a team. Even though we didn’t have our best player… My job is still the same, just try to set the tone.” – 10:54 PM
Brandon Rahbar @BrandonRahbar
OKC overcame a 20 point second half deficit to win by 8 points..
..without Shai Gilgeous-Alexander.
Yeah, it was the Spurs but still a great night for the young OKC core.
JDub
27 points
Dort
23 points
Giddey
14 PTS
14 RBD
Mann
16 PTS
Dieng
10 PTS
7 RBD – 10:26 PM
OKC overcame a 20 point second half deficit to win by 8 points..
..without Shai Gilgeous-Alexander.
Yeah, it was the Spurs but still a great night for the young OKC core.
JDub
27 points
Dort
23 points
Giddey
14 PTS
14 RBD
Mann
16 PTS
Dieng
10 PTS
7 RBD – 10:26 PM
Chris Herring @Herring_NBA
OKC’s let three or four diff ballhandlers take turns controlling the ball in these last 3 or 4 mins of a 2-point game against the Spurs. Kinda cool, in a way, given that Shai is out; especially since they may win still – 10:15 PM
OKC’s let three or four diff ballhandlers take turns controlling the ball in these last 3 or 4 mins of a 2-point game against the Spurs. Kinda cool, in a way, given that Shai is out; especially since they may win still – 10:15 PM
Brandon Rahbar @BrandonRahbar
OKC was down 20 in the 3rd quarter and tied it up with 9 minutes to go in the 4th.
Without Shai Gilgeous-Alexander.
Spurs are much better at this Wembanyama stuff. – 10:00 PM
OKC was down 20 in the 3rd quarter and tied it up with 9 minutes to go in the 4th.
Without Shai Gilgeous-Alexander.
Spurs are much better at this Wembanyama stuff. – 10:00 PM
Brandon Rahbar @BrandonRahbar
Jalen Williams out here doing a nice Shai Gilgeous-Alexander impression to get OKC back in this game.
JDub has 21 points on 9-13 shooting including 2-3 from 3. – 9:55 PM
Jalen Williams out here doing a nice Shai Gilgeous-Alexander impression to get OKC back in this game.
JDub has 21 points on 9-13 shooting including 2-3 from 3. – 9:55 PM
Joe Mussatto @joe_mussatto
The Spurs have hung 70 on the Thunder … with 2:28 before halftime. No SGA is a problem. But no defense has been a bigger problem. SGA would certainly help, but this still isn’t pretty. – 9:02 PM
The Spurs have hung 70 on the Thunder … with 2:28 before halftime. No SGA is a problem. But no defense has been a bigger problem. SGA would certainly help, but this still isn’t pretty. – 9:02 PM
Rylan Stiles @Rylan_Stiles
Shai Gilgeous-Alexander on the bench looks like the coziest person I have ever seen, Idk what he is wearing but it looks delightful. He is sitting between Darius Bazley and Aleksej Pokusevski. Mike Muscala might be the best dressed of the three (Muscala, Shai, Chet) – 8:55 PM
Shai Gilgeous-Alexander on the bench looks like the coziest person I have ever seen, Idk what he is wearing but it looks delightful. He is sitting between Darius Bazley and Aleksej Pokusevski. Mike Muscala might be the best dressed of the three (Muscala, Shai, Chet) – 8:55 PM
Rylan Stiles @Rylan_Stiles
#Thunder starters without Shai Gilgeous-Alexander:
Josh Giddey
Lu Dort
Jalen Williams
Jeremiah Robinson-Earl
Aleksej Pokusevski – 7:50 PM
#Thunder starters without Shai Gilgeous-Alexander:
Josh Giddey
Lu Dort
Jalen Williams
Jeremiah Robinson-Earl
Aleksej Pokusevski – 7:50 PM
Joe Mussatto @joe_mussatto
Thunder starters sans Shai:
– Giddey
– Dort
– J-Dub
– Poku
– JRE – 7:39 PM
Thunder starters sans Shai:
– Giddey
– Dort
– J-Dub
– Poku
– JRE – 7:39 PM
Clemente Almanza @CAlmanza1007
Gregg Popovich on SGA: “Nobody has more 30-point games than he does. He’s obviously done a hell of a job.” pic.twitter.com/RMgj1F5nAb – 6:48 PM
Gregg Popovich on SGA: “Nobody has more 30-point games than he does. He’s obviously done a hell of a job.” pic.twitter.com/RMgj1F5nAb – 6:48 PM
Clemente Almanza @CAlmanza1007
Mark Daigneault on how much SGA being out changes the team’s schemes/system: “It probably changes things more for San Antonio than it does for us… It doesn’t change our big picture principles.” – 6:32 PM
Mark Daigneault on how much SGA being out changes the team’s schemes/system: “It probably changes things more for San Antonio than it does for us… It doesn’t change our big picture principles.” – 6:32 PM
Brandon Rahbar @BrandonRahbar
Jalen Williams is moving up the NBA Rookie of the Year ladder.
JDub is #7 this week.
With SGA out tonight, expect JDub to have a big role vs the Spurs. pic.twitter.com/bRFj9ytIP2 – 4:45 PM
Jalen Williams is moving up the NBA Rookie of the Year ladder.
JDub is #7 this week.
With SGA out tonight, expect JDub to have a big role vs the Spurs. pic.twitter.com/bRFj9ytIP2 – 4:45 PM
Clemente Almanza @CAlmanza1007
Shai Gilgeous-Alexander (left hip contusion) is ruled out for tonight’s game against the Spurs – 1:51 PM
Shai Gilgeous-Alexander (left hip contusion) is ruled out for tonight’s game against the Spurs – 1:51 PM
Brandon Rahbar @BrandonRahbar
Shai Gilgeous-Alexander is OUT tonight vs the Spurs.
No surprise after the scary fall he had vs the Pelicans, despite staying in the game. Hopefully SGA won’t miss much time – he’s in the middle of a blistering All Star campaign. – 1:40 PM
Shai Gilgeous-Alexander is OUT tonight vs the Spurs.
No surprise after the scary fall he had vs the Pelicans, despite staying in the game. Hopefully SGA won’t miss much time – he’s in the middle of a blistering All Star campaign. – 1:40 PM
StatMuse @statmuse
Shai Alexander-Gilchrist in November:
31 PPG
5 RPG
6 APG
51 FG%
Only one other Thunder has finished a month averaging 30/5/5 on 50% shooting — Kevin Durant. pic.twitter.com/RA8mqcw5oP – 1:36 PM
Shai Alexander-Gilchrist in November:
31 PPG
5 RPG
6 APG
51 FG%
Only one other Thunder has finished a month averaging 30/5/5 on 50% shooting — Kevin Durant. pic.twitter.com/RA8mqcw5oP – 1:36 PM
Joe Mussatto @joe_mussatto
Shai Gilgeous-Alexander (left hip contusion) is out tonight against the Spurs.
SGA had a scary fall Monday night in New Orleans. He finished the game but was clearly in pain. – 1:34 PM
Shai Gilgeous-Alexander (left hip contusion) is out tonight against the Spurs.
SGA had a scary fall Monday night in New Orleans. He finished the game but was clearly in pain. – 1:34 PM
StatMuse @statmuse
Top 4:
Giannis
Shai
Jaylen
LeBron
Guess the stat. pic.twitter.com/2JGSjT6XcG – 12:15 PM
Top 4:
Giannis
Shai
Jaylen
LeBron
Guess the stat. pic.twitter.com/2JGSjT6XcG – 12:15 PM
Joe Mussatto @joe_mussatto
No clue if he’s going to play, but Shai is on the floor post shootaround. pic.twitter.com/CmadlPdQIM – 12:08 PM
No clue if he’s going to play, but Shai is on the floor post shootaround. pic.twitter.com/CmadlPdQIM – 12:08 PM
StatMuse @statmuse
We’re officially at the quarter-mark of the season.
There are still 7 players averaging 30 PPG.
33.5 — Luka
32.1 — Embiid
31.4 — Steph
31.1 — Shai
30.9 — Giannis
30.8 — Tatum
30.0 — Durant pic.twitter.com/6ms8jKFID4 – 10:39 AM
We’re officially at the quarter-mark of the season.
There are still 7 players averaging 30 PPG.
33.5 — Luka
32.1 — Embiid
31.4 — Steph
31.1 — Shai
30.9 — Giannis
30.8 — Tatum
30.0 — Durant pic.twitter.com/6ms8jKFID4 – 10:39 AM
Paul Garcia @PaulGarciaNBA
Thunder favored by 5 tonight against the Spurs.
SGA is questionable for OKC (left hip contusion)
Spurs are trying to end an 8-game losing streak – 8:47 AM
Thunder favored by 5 tonight against the Spurs.
SGA is questionable for OKC (left hip contusion)
Spurs are trying to end an 8-game losing streak – 8:47 AM
Sam Vecenie @Sam_Vecenie
GAME THEORY PODCAST: @MG_Schindler is here. We dive deep on the Lakers issues, potential first-time all-stars like Tyrese Haliburton, De’Aaron Fox, SGA, and more. Then we do a look into GG Jackson’s start at SC.
APPLE: itunes.apple.com/us/podcast/gam…
WATCH: youtu.be/OnvS-9n-IkU – 6:37 AM
GAME THEORY PODCAST: @MG_Schindler is here. We dive deep on the Lakers issues, potential first-time all-stars like Tyrese Haliburton, De’Aaron Fox, SGA, and more. Then we do a look into GG Jackson’s start at SC.
APPLE: itunes.apple.com/us/podcast/gam…
WATCH: youtu.be/OnvS-9n-IkU – 6:37 AM
Rylan Stiles @Rylan_Stiles
New Locked on #Thunder Podcast:
🏀 Diving into the rotations for OKC this year
🏀 Talking NBA replay
🏀 Shai Gilgeous-Alexander living at the free throw line
🏀 Poku
#ThunderUp
https://t.co/mMkaoVLwqq pic.twitter.com/toCUtLZhNA – 2:50 AM
New Locked on #Thunder Podcast:
🏀 Diving into the rotations for OKC this year
🏀 Talking NBA replay
🏀 Shai Gilgeous-Alexander living at the free throw line
🏀 Poku
#ThunderUp
https://t.co/mMkaoVLwqq pic.twitter.com/toCUtLZhNA – 2:50 AM
Christian Clark @cclark_13
Herb’s defense on SGA, Zion at 100 games and other thoughts at the quarter mark of the season podcasts.apple.com/us/podcast/fro… – 11:28 PM
Herb’s defense on SGA, Zion at 100 games and other thoughts at the quarter mark of the season podcasts.apple.com/us/podcast/fro… – 11:28 PM
Joe Mussatto @joe_mussatto
Shai Gilgeous-Alexander (left hip contusion) is questionable for tomorrow. – 10:57 PM
Shai Gilgeous-Alexander (left hip contusion) is questionable for tomorrow. – 10:57 PM
Sam Vecenie @Sam_Vecenie
Now talking Shai Gilgeous-Alexander as a first-time All-Star. Looks every bit like a superstar for the Oklahoma City Thunder.
YouTube: youtu.be/OnvS-9n-IkU
twitter.com/i/broadcasts/1… – 7:12 PM
Now talking Shai Gilgeous-Alexander as a first-time All-Star. Looks every bit like a superstar for the Oklahoma City Thunder.
YouTube: youtu.be/OnvS-9n-IkU
twitter.com/i/broadcasts/1… – 7:12 PM
Brandon Rahbar @BrandonRahbar
Charles Barkley is adamant Shai Gilgeous-Alexander isn’t just an All Star… he’s an All Star starter. pic.twitter.com/MuYBWQYOf7 – 7:09 PM
Charles Barkley is adamant Shai Gilgeous-Alexander isn’t just an All Star… he’s an All Star starter. pic.twitter.com/MuYBWQYOf7 – 7:09 PM
Clemente Almanza @CAlmanza1007
Charles Barkley on SGA:
“Shai Gilgeous-Alexander better be starting in the damn All-Star game this year.” pic.twitter.com/EQ4vBqp50S – 6:43 PM
Charles Barkley on SGA:
“Shai Gilgeous-Alexander better be starting in the damn All-Star game this year.” pic.twitter.com/EQ4vBqp50S – 6:43 PM
Rylan Stiles @Rylan_Stiles
Shai Gilgeous-Alexander (hip contusion) is questionable tomorrow against the Spurs.
Full report pic.twitter.com/TwFqte7TnO – 6:40 PM
Shai Gilgeous-Alexander (hip contusion) is questionable tomorrow against the Spurs.
Full report pic.twitter.com/TwFqte7TnO – 6:40 PM
Sam Vecenie @Sam_Vecenie
First-Time NBA All-Stars in 2023? @MG_Schindler is here! Can Tyrese Haliburton, De’Aaron Fox, Shai Gilgeous-Alexander and others continue on this run? Are there are there any other potential dark horses that could rise up? twitter.com/i/broadcasts/1… – 6:37 PM
First-Time NBA All-Stars in 2023? @MG_Schindler is here! Can Tyrese Haliburton, De’Aaron Fox, Shai Gilgeous-Alexander and others continue on this run? Are there are there any other potential dark horses that could rise up? twitter.com/i/broadcasts/1… – 6:37 PM
Clemente Almanza @CAlmanza1007
Shai Gilgeous-Alexander is questionable in tomorrow’s game against the Spurs due to a left hip contusion – 6:36 PM
Shai Gilgeous-Alexander is questionable in tomorrow’s game against the Spurs due to a left hip contusion – 6:36 PM
Kevin O’Connor @KevinOConnorNBA
New Mismatch with @Chris Vernon on a whole bunch of topics:
-Nembhard’s game-winner!
-Lakers upcoming schedule
-Devin Booker’s greatness
-KD vs. Bol Bol
-KAT injury
-SGA vs. Herb Jones
-Shake Milton
-Belief in the Heat?
-What is going on in Dallas?
All that and much more: – 5:37 PM
New Mismatch with @Chris Vernon on a whole bunch of topics:
-Nembhard’s game-winner!
-Lakers upcoming schedule
-Devin Booker’s greatness
-KD vs. Bol Bol
-KAT injury
-SGA vs. Herb Jones
-Shake Milton
-Belief in the Heat?
-What is going on in Dallas?
All that and much more: – 5:37 PM
More on this storyline
Joe Mussatto: Mark Daigneault said there’s no update on if Shai Gilgeous-Alexander will be ready to play Saturday. -via Twitter @joe_mussatto / December 1, 2022
Rylan Stiles: Mark Daigneault on not having Shai Gilgeous-Alexander “I think systematically it doesn’t change anything.” Says they’ll still generate downhill pressure “we have to open the floor up, move the ball, attack, draw a crowd then spray the ball out” pic.twitter.com/PcYFlLCJWR -via Twitter @Rylan_Stiles / November 30, 2022
Oklahoma City: Shai Gilgeous-Alexander (left hip contusion) has been downgraded to out for Wednesday’s game against San Antonio. -via HoopsHype / November 30, 2022
To leave a comment, you will need to Sign in or create an account if you already have an account. Typed comments will be lost if you are not signed in.