Trae Young out against Nuggets

2x All-Star Trae Young said that the Atlanta Hawks haven’t shot the three-ball well all season following another inefficient performance from deep vs. the Miami Heat last night in a 106-98 home loss (shot 27.8% as a team/are shooting 32.4% on the year). (via atl hawks fans): “They didn’t really switch it up too much tonight. They were in that zone pretty much the whole game. They were being aggressive, making us use some time in the backcourt. So it was kinda a short clock on the other end, which is smart on their end. They just made us shoot threes. We haven’t been shooting good all year from the three-point line. That’s what they made us do. So you gotta give credit to them and tip your hat for their game tonight.” -via TalkBasket / November 28, 2022