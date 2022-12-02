Trae Young out against Nuggets

Kevin Chouinard: Trae Young is OUT tonight.
Source: Twitter @KLChouinard
Source: Twitter @KLChouinard
What’s the buzz on Twitter?
Duvalier Johnson @DuvalierJohnson
Nuggets trail the Trae Young-less led Hawks 60-46 at the half
Denver’s starters have come out flat & the Hawks have blitzed Denver
Hyland is leading Denver in his first game back w/ 12 pts
Jokic only has 4 points & is a -15
If you’re Malone, what’s your message to the team? – 8:33 PM
Nuggets trail the Trae Young-less led Hawks 60-46 at the half
Denver’s starters have come out flat & the Hawks have blitzed Denver
Hyland is leading Denver in his first game back w/ 12 pts
Jokic only has 4 points & is a -15
If you’re Malone, what’s your message to the team? – 8:33 PM
Michael Singer @msinger
Awful opening half from the #Nuggets, who look like they don’t want to be here. Gonna need a spark (Bones? Bruce?).
60-46 to the Trae-less, JC-less, Hunter-less Hawks. – 8:30 PM
Awful opening half from the #Nuggets, who look like they don’t want to be here. Gonna need a spark (Bones? Bruce?).
60-46 to the Trae-less, JC-less, Hunter-less Hawks. – 8:30 PM
Michael Singer @msinger
Bones buries a 3 from Trae-land to end the first quarter. He’s got a game-high 9 points in four minutes. Hawks, shooting 62%, lead 28-25 after one. – 8:04 PM
Bones buries a 3 from Trae-land to end the first quarter. He’s got a game-high 9 points in four minutes. Hawks, shooting 62%, lead 28-25 after one. – 8:04 PM
Mike Finger @mikefinger
While wondering if Frank Harris will come back for his final season of eligibility at UTSA, just sitting here thinking about how he graduated from high school the same year Trae Young and Deandre Ayton did. – 7:59 PM
While wondering if Frank Harris will come back for his final season of eligibility at UTSA, just sitting here thinking about how he graduated from high school the same year Trae Young and Deandre Ayton did. – 7:59 PM
Kevin Chouinard @KLChouinard
Would fully expect that with no Trae and no Trent Forrest, we’ll see a good dose of Aaron Holiday tonight. – 7:14 PM
Would fully expect that with no Trae and no Trent Forrest, we’ll see a good dose of Aaron Holiday tonight. – 7:14 PM
Kevin Chouinard @KLChouinard
No sign of Trae Young warming up yet. He would normally warm up in an earlier time slot. – 6:42 PM
No sign of Trae Young warming up yet. He would normally warm up in an earlier time slot. – 6:42 PM
Harrison Wind @HarrisonWind
Trae Young (right shoulder soreness) is questionable tonight vs. Nuggets. Late addition to the Hawks injury report. – 2:41 PM
Trae Young (right shoulder soreness) is questionable tonight vs. Nuggets. Late addition to the Hawks injury report. – 2:41 PM
Lauren L. Williams @WilliamsLaurenL
Hawks injury report got a little longer. Add Trae Young (right shoulder soreness) and Trent Forrest (concussion evaluation) to the list. pic.twitter.com/NJquu2DHdF – 1:16 PM
Hawks injury report got a little longer. Add Trae Young (right shoulder soreness) and Trent Forrest (concussion evaluation) to the list. pic.twitter.com/NJquu2DHdF – 1:16 PM
More on this storyline
Young has relished watching Griffin’s joyful demeanor, even with his fluctuating playing time. “I told him at the beginning never get too high, too low,” Young said Monday morning. “He’s been doing that. He’s just had the same smile every game whether he plays a little bit or he plays a lot. So he’s just been a great rook for sure.” “Just continue getting the work in,” Griffin said when asked how he stays ready. “No matter if I’m playing 10 or 20 minutes, the coaching staff and the training staff, they do well with just maintaining my load for the week and making sure I’m ready for the game and for workouts if I don’t play as much.” -via basketballnews.com / November 30, 2022
2x All-Star Trae Young said that the Atlanta Hawks haven’t shot the three-ball well all season following another inefficient performance from deep vs. the Miami Heat last night in a 106-98 home loss (shot 27.8% as a team/are shooting 32.4% on the year). (via atl hawks fans): “They didn’t really switch it up too much tonight. They were in that zone pretty much the whole game. They were being aggressive, making us use some time in the backcourt. So it was kinda a short clock on the other end, which is smart on their end. They just made us shoot threes. We haven’t been shooting good all year from the three-point line. That’s what they made us do. So you gotta give credit to them and tip your hat for their game tonight.” -via TalkBasket / November 28, 2022
To leave a comment, you will need to Sign in or create an account if you already have an account. Typed comments will be lost if you are not signed in.