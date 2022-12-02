Wizards 79, Hornets 94: Play-by-play, highlights and reactions

The Washington Wizards (11-11) play against the Charlotte Hornets (15-15) at Spectrum Center
Game Time: 7:00 PM EST on Friday December 2, 2022
Washington Wizards 79, Charlotte Hornets 94 (Q3 04:08)
What’s the buzz on Twitter?
Mike Prada @MikePradaNBA
I’d expect more teams to mimic the Hornets’ late switch/veerback strategy on Porzingis pick and pops. – 8:36 PM
I’d expect more teams to mimic the Hornets’ late switch/veerback strategy on Porzingis pick and pops. – 8:36 PM
Josh Newman @Joshua_Newman
That was bad.
Caleb Williams to Tahj Washington for 50, then back to Washington for the 2-yard score.
Coverage breakdown on the bomb, and Williams hit Washington off his back foot.
USC 7, Utah 0 – 8:27 PM
That was bad.
Caleb Williams to Tahj Washington for 50, then back to Washington for the 2-yard score.
Coverage breakdown on the bomb, and Williams hit Washington off his back foot.
USC 7, Utah 0 – 8:27 PM
Brian Lewis @NYPost_Lewis
The #Nets 41-17 lead after one was their most points scored in any quarter this season, 2) their biggest positive point differential in any quarter this season, and 3) their biggest positive point differential in a first quarter since March 8, 2013 vs. Washington (38-14). #NBA – 8:17 PM
The #Nets 41-17 lead after one was their most points scored in any quarter this season, 2) their biggest positive point differential in any quarter this season, and 3) their biggest positive point differential in a first quarter since March 8, 2013 vs. Washington (38-14). #NBA – 8:17 PM
Charlotte Hornets PR @HornetsPR
The @Charlotte Hornets scored 74 points in the first half tonight vs. Washington, their most in any half this season.
#LetsFly – 8:14 PM
The @Charlotte Hornets scored 74 points in the first half tonight vs. Washington, their most in any half this season.
#LetsFly – 8:14 PM
Josh Robbins @JoshuaBRobbins
A subpar first half by the Wizards, to say the least. They trail the Hornets 74-59, allowing the Hornets to collect 13 offensive rebounds in the first half. The Hornets entered the game 30th in the NBA in offensive rating. – 8:12 PM
A subpar first half by the Wizards, to say the least. They trail the Hornets 74-59, allowing the Hornets to collect 13 offensive rebounds in the first half. The Hornets entered the game 30th in the NBA in offensive rating. – 8:12 PM
Chase Hughes @ChaseHughesNBCS
It’s 74-59 Hornets at halftime. Beal has 18 pts and the Wiz have 8 threes, yet they are down 15 thanks to Charlotte enjoying a 25-18 edge in rebounding and 38-24 advantage in PITP. – 8:11 PM
It’s 74-59 Hornets at halftime. Beal has 18 pts and the Wiz have 8 threes, yet they are down 15 thanks to Charlotte enjoying a 25-18 edge in rebounding and 38-24 advantage in PITP. – 8:11 PM
Washington Wizards @WashWizards
14 straight @Bradley Beal points 🔥👀 pic.twitter.com/66LyGTMyma – 8:11 PM
14 straight @Bradley Beal points 🔥👀 pic.twitter.com/66LyGTMyma – 8:11 PM
Ava Wallace @avarwallace
Halftime: Hornets 74, Wizards 59
Beal: 18p, 4a, 4r
Kuzma: 10p
Oubre: 16p
Rozier: 15p
Plumlee: 14p – 8:10 PM
Halftime: Hornets 74, Wizards 59
Beal: 18p, 4a, 4r
Kuzma: 10p
Oubre: 16p
Rozier: 15p
Plumlee: 14p – 8:10 PM
Charlotte Hornets @hornets
Théo gettin’ up there
@PJ Washington x @Terry Rozier x Théo Maledon | @HornetsOnBally pic.twitter.com/3d1VggZfmy – 8:09 PM
Théo gettin’ up there
@PJ Washington x @Terry Rozier x Théo Maledon | @HornetsOnBally pic.twitter.com/3d1VggZfmy – 8:09 PM
James Plowright @British_Buzz
Hornets moving the ball well, active on defense, everybody contributing early – 8:06 PM
Hornets moving the ball well, active on defense, everybody contributing early – 8:06 PM
Chase Hughes @ChaseHughesNBCS
It is now a 15-point lead for the Hornets over the Wizards, as Charlotte has a 24-12 rebounding edge. Have to imagine that will be a point of emphasis at halftime. – 8:02 PM
It is now a 15-point lead for the Hornets over the Wizards, as Charlotte has a 24-12 rebounding edge. Have to imagine that will be a point of emphasis at halftime. – 8:02 PM
Ava Wallace @avarwallace
That was quite a sequence for the Wizards. Turnover on an inbound play then turnover/ backcourt violation, Charlotte scores on both. Hornets lead 62-47 with 4:02 left in the first half. – 8:02 PM
That was quite a sequence for the Wizards. Turnover on an inbound play then turnover/ backcourt violation, Charlotte scores on both. Hornets lead 62-47 with 4:02 left in the first half. – 8:02 PM
Erik Slater @erikslater_
Joe Harris looks night and day on these threes.
He’s 3/3 to start after his hot night against Washington. – 7:56 PM
Joe Harris looks night and day on these threes.
He’s 3/3 to start after his hot night against Washington. – 7:56 PM
Charlotte Hornets @hornets
Clear the lane ⚠️
@Nick Richards | @drpepper pic.twitter.com/7BbHgadLfj – 7:55 PM
Clear the lane ⚠️
@Nick Richards | @drpepper pic.twitter.com/7BbHgadLfj – 7:55 PM
James Plowright @British_Buzz
Wizards refuse to rebound the ball, Hornets with 11 offensive boards already with 9 minutes to go in the 2nd quarter – 7:48 PM
Wizards refuse to rebound the ball, Hornets with 11 offensive boards already with 9 minutes to go in the 2nd quarter – 7:48 PM
Washington Wizards @WashWizards
COR333Y 🔥
@Drew Gooden called it 👀 pic.twitter.com/fjJZ8sOgn3 – 7:42 PM
COR333Y 🔥
@Drew Gooden called it 👀 pic.twitter.com/fjJZ8sOgn3 – 7:42 PM
Charlotte Hornets PR @HornetsPR
The @Charlotte Hornets snared nine offensive rebounds in the first quarter, their most in any quarter this season, led by @Kelly Oubre‘s season-high-tying three offensive boards.
#LetsFly – 7:41 PM
The @Charlotte Hornets snared nine offensive rebounds in the first quarter, their most in any quarter this season, led by @Kelly Oubre‘s season-high-tying three offensive boards.
#LetsFly – 7:41 PM
Chase Hughes @ChaseHughesNBCS
The Wizards trail the Hornets 36-31 at the end of the 1st. Kispert leads the Wiz with 9 pts off the bench.
Rebounding an issue so far, as the Hornets have a 15-6 edge and 9 offensive boards. – 7:41 PM
The Wizards trail the Hornets 36-31 at the end of the 1st. Kispert leads the Wiz with 9 pts off the bench.
Rebounding an issue so far, as the Hornets have a 15-6 edge and 9 offensive boards. – 7:41 PM
Ava Wallace @avarwallace
After one, the Hornets lead the Wizards 36-31.
Corey Kispert leads the Wiz with 9p, Terry Rozier has 12 for Charlotte.
Hornets have 15 rbs including 9 oboards. Wizards have 6 rbs – 7:41 PM
After one, the Hornets lead the Wizards 36-31.
Corey Kispert leads the Wiz with 9p, Terry Rozier has 12 for Charlotte.
Hornets have 15 rbs including 9 oboards. Wizards have 6 rbs – 7:41 PM
James Plowright @British_Buzz
Hornets fans when Kai Jones checks into the game… pic.twitter.com/3OrEBIwwWV – 7:38 PM
Hornets fans when Kai Jones checks into the game… pic.twitter.com/3OrEBIwwWV – 7:38 PM
James Plowright @British_Buzz
Looks to be confirmed Bruce McGowens is in the rotation ahead of James Bouknight, he checks in for 1stQ minutes – 7:34 PM
Looks to be confirmed Bruce McGowens is in the rotation ahead of James Bouknight, he checks in for 1stQ minutes – 7:34 PM
Chase Hughes @ChaseHughesNBCS
The Hornets have outrebounded the Wizards 12-2 so far and 8 of them have been offensive boards. – 7:31 PM
The Hornets have outrebounded the Wizards 12-2 so far and 8 of them have been offensive boards. – 7:31 PM
Charlotte Hornets @hornets
Terry wasting no time 🤫
@Terry Rozier | @HornetsOnBally pic.twitter.com/38a8at4RY2 – 7:25 PM
Terry wasting no time 🤫
@Terry Rozier | @HornetsOnBally pic.twitter.com/38a8at4RY2 – 7:25 PM
Rod Boone @rodboone
#Hornets start out by hitting 6 of 7 shots and are on a 9-0 run. They lead 13-5 and forced the Wizards to take an early timeout. #whoaretheseguys – 7:15 PM
#Hornets start out by hitting 6 of 7 shots and are on a 9-0 run. They lead 13-5 and forced the Wizards to take an early timeout. #whoaretheseguys – 7:15 PM
James Plowright @British_Buzz
Started off watching the Swarm game and saw that Mark Williams appeared to twist his left ankle, left the game early and was limping to the bench. He could put weight on it, but was clearly uncomfortable – 7:10 PM
Started off watching the Swarm game and saw that Mark Williams appeared to twist his left ankle, left the game early and was limping to the bench. He could put weight on it, but was clearly uncomfortable – 7:10 PM
Chase Hughes @ChaseHughesNBCS
The Wizards are about to play the Hornets on @NBCSWashington. If you’re not near a TV, you can stream it here: stream.nbcsports.com/rsn/nba-wizard… – 7:08 PM
The Wizards are about to play the Hornets on @NBCSWashington. If you’re not near a TV, you can stream it here: stream.nbcsports.com/rsn/nba-wizard… – 7:08 PM
Charlotte Hornets @hornets
Let’s do this thing.
📍 – 🏠
🆚 – @Washington Wizards
⏰ – 7PM EST
📺 – @HornetsOnBally
📻 – @WFNZ 92.7 FM pic.twitter.com/VYFGF5gIRx – 7:01 PM
Let’s do this thing.
📍 – 🏠
🆚 – @Washington Wizards
⏰ – 7PM EST
📺 – @HornetsOnBally
📻 – @WFNZ 92.7 FM pic.twitter.com/VYFGF5gIRx – 7:01 PM
Washington Wizards @WashWizards
tap in on @NBCSWashington in 🔟 📺
#DCAboveAll | @CaesarsSports pic.twitter.com/rqSy6oXJ5Y – 6:50 PM
tap in on @NBCSWashington in 🔟 📺
#DCAboveAll | @CaesarsSports pic.twitter.com/rqSy6oXJ5Y – 6:50 PM
Charlotte Hornets PR @HornetsPR
Starters for tonight vs. @Washington Wizards:
#LetsFly pic.twitter.com/KCqDbUbGEa – 6:41 PM
Starters for tonight vs. @Washington Wizards:
#LetsFly pic.twitter.com/KCqDbUbGEa – 6:41 PM
Charlotte Hornets @hornets
GAMEDAY GIVEAWAY! 👏
Now’s your chance to get your very own @Kai Jones *autographed* jersey! 🤩
Enter to win here: https://t.co/x8bd1UUAl0 pic.twitter.com/0lrzJht0P0 – 6:41 PM
GAMEDAY GIVEAWAY! 👏
Now’s your chance to get your very own @Kai Jones *autographed* jersey! 🤩
Enter to win here: https://t.co/x8bd1UUAl0 pic.twitter.com/0lrzJht0P0 – 6:41 PM
Washington Wizards @WashWizards
gettin’ warm 🔥
#DCAboveAll | @CaesarsSports pic.twitter.com/zeIYUH00Cj – 6:38 PM
gettin’ warm 🔥
#DCAboveAll | @CaesarsSports pic.twitter.com/zeIYUH00Cj – 6:38 PM
Sirius XM NBA @SiriusXMNBA
🏀 @Eddie Johnson is loving the play of Kristaps Porzingis this season pic.twitter.com/hihEcvLgxS – 6:31 PM
🏀 @Eddie Johnson is loving the play of Kristaps Porzingis this season pic.twitter.com/hihEcvLgxS – 6:31 PM
Charlotte Hornets @hornets
Another day at work.
#ULTRADrip | @MichelobULTRA pic.twitter.com/6SVKo0TQRZ – 6:30 PM
Another day at work.
#ULTRADrip | @MichelobULTRA pic.twitter.com/6SVKo0TQRZ – 6:30 PM
Washington Wizards @WashWizards
tonight’s @MedStarHealth starting 5 ⬇️ pic.twitter.com/fBFwXM9hOp – 6:23 PM
tonight’s @MedStarHealth starting 5 ⬇️ pic.twitter.com/fBFwXM9hOp – 6:23 PM
Charlotte Hornets @hornets
First 5️⃣ at home.
#LetsFly | @CrumblCookies pic.twitter.com/wQwJDlAyJX – 6:18 PM
First 5️⃣ at home.
#LetsFly | @CrumblCookies pic.twitter.com/wQwJDlAyJX – 6:18 PM
Charlotte Hornets @hornets
First 5️⃣ at home.
#LetsFly | @CrumblCookies pic.twitter.com/02Bc2Q1aa0 – 6:15 PM
First 5️⃣ at home.
#LetsFly | @CrumblCookies pic.twitter.com/02Bc2Q1aa0 – 6:15 PM
Charlotte Hornets @hornets
INJURY REPORT vs WAS
LaMelo Ball (L Ankle Sprain) is out.
Gordon Hayward (L Shoulder – Scapula Fracture) is out.
Cody Martin (L Knee Procedure) is out.
Dennis Smith Jr (L Ankle Sprain) is out.
#LetsFly | @NovantHealth pic.twitter.com/CAVkJO063u – 6:10 PM
INJURY REPORT vs WAS
LaMelo Ball (L Ankle Sprain) is out.
Gordon Hayward (L Shoulder – Scapula Fracture) is out.
Cody Martin (L Knee Procedure) is out.
Dennis Smith Jr (L Ankle Sprain) is out.
#LetsFly | @NovantHealth pic.twitter.com/CAVkJO063u – 6:10 PM
Ava Wallace @avarwallace
Asked for an update on Rui Hachimura (right ankle), who will miss his 7th straight game tn: Wes Unseld Jr. said “you could call it week-to-week where he is,” although there’s no real set timeline.
A Monday MRI exam revealed a bone bruise, so rn it’s an issue of pain tolerance. – 5:57 PM
Asked for an update on Rui Hachimura (right ankle), who will miss his 7th straight game tn: Wes Unseld Jr. said “you could call it week-to-week where he is,” although there’s no real set timeline.
A Monday MRI exam revealed a bone bruise, so rn it’s an issue of pain tolerance. – 5:57 PM
Charlotte Hornets @hornets
Comment who you think picked what 👀 — #LetsFly pic.twitter.com/sILrEhDptc – 5:45 PM
Comment who you think picked what 👀 — #LetsFly pic.twitter.com/sILrEhDptc – 5:45 PM
Washington Wizards @WashWizards
big comfy vibes in buzz city ✨
#DCAboveAll | @MichelobULTRA pic.twitter.com/kuPa9OHzsg – 5:13 PM
big comfy vibes in buzz city ✨
#DCAboveAll | @MichelobULTRA pic.twitter.com/kuPa9OHzsg – 5:13 PM
Christos Tsaltas @Tsaltas46
Former Washington Wizards guard, Cassius Winston, took Bayern Munich on his back against Maccabi Tel Aviv.
23 points / 4-10 2P / 2-5 3P / 9-9 FT / 3 assists in 21 minutes
Bayern Munich added their 4th win in Euroleague this season. #FCBB #EuroLeague @cassiuswinston – 4:44 PM
Former Washington Wizards guard, Cassius Winston, took Bayern Munich on his back against Maccabi Tel Aviv.
23 points / 4-10 2P / 2-5 3P / 9-9 FT / 3 assists in 21 minutes
Bayern Munich added their 4th win in Euroleague this season. #FCBB #EuroLeague @cassiuswinston – 4:44 PM
Charlotte Hornets @hornets
OFFICIAL: We have assigned center Mark Williams and forward JT Thor to the @greensboroswarm.
Both players will be available for tonight’s @nbagleague contest vs. Maine at 7pm at the Novant Health Fieldhouse in Greensboro. pic.twitter.com/V0xTBsM306 – 4:00 PM
OFFICIAL: We have assigned center Mark Williams and forward JT Thor to the @greensboroswarm.
Both players will be available for tonight’s @nbagleague contest vs. Maine at 7pm at the Novant Health Fieldhouse in Greensboro. pic.twitter.com/V0xTBsM306 – 4:00 PM
Josh Newman @Joshua_Newman
NEW: Time for the TribUte newsletter.
A USC win tonight likely sends Washington to the Rose Bowl, but boy, CFP selection committee chair Boo Corrignan sure said some things on Tuesday.
Based on those things, let’s talk about Utah: sltrib.com/sports/utah-ut… – 2:45 PM
NEW: Time for the TribUte newsletter.
A USC win tonight likely sends Washington to the Rose Bowl, but boy, CFP selection committee chair Boo Corrignan sure said some things on Tuesday.
Based on those things, let’s talk about Utah: sltrib.com/sports/utah-ut… – 2:45 PM
Washington Wizards @WashWizards
come hang at the crib with us on Sunday when we take on the Lakers 🌸
🎟️ grab tickets ⬇️ – 2:00 PM
come hang at the crib with us on Sunday when we take on the Lakers 🌸
🎟️ grab tickets ⬇️ – 2:00 PM
Washington Wizards @WashWizards
yessirskiii, we got @Jordan Goodwin on the mic at a recent practice 🎙️🗣️
#DCAboveAll | @CaesarsSports pic.twitter.com/NKodSclncl – 1:01 PM
yessirskiii, we got @Jordan Goodwin on the mic at a recent practice 🎙️🗣️
#DCAboveAll | @CaesarsSports pic.twitter.com/NKodSclncl – 1:01 PM
To leave a comment, you will need to Sign in or create an account if you already have an account. Typed comments will be lost if you are not signed in.