Wizards 79, Hornets 94: Play-by-play, highlights and reactions

come hang at the crib with us on Sunday when we take on the Lakers 🌸🎟️ grab tickets ⬇️ – 2:00 PM

NEW: Time for the TribUte newsletter.A USC win tonight likely sends Washington to the Rose Bowl, but boy, CFP selection committee chair Boo Corrignan sure said some things on Tuesday.Based on those things, let’s talk about Utah: sltrib.com/sports/utah-ut…

OFFICIAL: We have assigned center Mark Williams and forward JT Thor to the @greensboroswarm.Both players will be available for tonight’s @nbagleague contest vs. Maine at 7pm at the Novant Health Fieldhouse in Greensboro. pic.twitter.com/V0xTBsM306

Former Washington Wizards guard, Cassius Winston, took Bayern Munich on his back against Maccabi Tel Aviv.23 points / 4-10 2P / 2-5 3P / 9-9 FT / 3 assists in 21 minutesBayern Munich added their 4th win in Euroleague this season. #FCBB

Asked for an update on Rui Hachimura (right ankle), who will miss his 7th straight game tn: Wes Unseld Jr. said “you could call it week-to-week where he is,” although there’s no real set timeline.A Monday MRI exam revealed a bone bruise, so rn it’s an issue of pain tolerance. – 5:57 PM

GAMEDAY GIVEAWAY! 👏Now’s your chance to get your very own @Kai Jones *autographed* jersey! 🤩Enter to win here: https://t.co/x8bd1UUAl0

The Wizards are about to play the Hornets on @NBCSWashington . If you’re not near a TV, you can stream it here: stream.nbcsports.com/rsn/nba-wizard…

Started off watching the Swarm game and saw that Mark Williams appeared to twist his left ankle, left the game early and was limping to the bench. He could put weight on it, but was clearly uncomfortable – 7:10 PM

The Hornets have outrebounded the Wizards 12-2 so far and 8 of them have been offensive boards. – 7:31 PM

Looks to be confirmed Bruce McGowens is in the rotation ahead of James Bouknight, he checks in for 1stQ minutes – 7:34 PM

End of first Q: #Hornets 36, Wizards 31Terry Rozier 12 pts, 2 rebsKelly Oubre 6 pts, 4 rebsHornets have 9 offensive rebounds and are 9 for 9 from the free throw line – 7:40 PM

After one, the Hornets lead the Wizards 36-31.Corey Kispert leads the Wiz with 9p, Terry Rozier has 12 for Charlotte.Hornets have 15 rbs including 9 oboards. Wizards have 6 rbs – 7:41 PM

The Wizards trail the Hornets 36-31 at the end of the 1st. Kispert leads the Wiz with 9 pts off the bench.Rebounding an issue so far, as the Hornets have a 15-6 edge and 9 offensive boards. – 7:41 PM

The @Charlotte Hornets snared nine offensive rebounds in the first quarter, their most in any quarter this season, led by @Kelly Oubre ‘s season-high-tying three offensive boards.

Wizards refuse to rebound the ball, Hornets with 11 offensive boards already with 9 minutes to go in the 2nd quarter – 7:48 PM

Joe Harris looks night and day on these threes.He’s 3/3 to start after his hot night against Washington. – 7:56 PM

That was quite a sequence for the Wizards. Turnover on an inbound play then turnover/ backcourt violation, Charlotte scores on both. Hornets lead 62-47 with 4:02 left in the first half. – 8:02 PM

It is now a 15-point lead for the Hornets over the Wizards, as Charlotte has a 24-12 rebounding edge. Have to imagine that will be a point of emphasis at halftime. – 8:02 PM

It’s 74-59 Hornets at halftime. Beal has 18 pts and the Wiz have 8 threes, yet they are down 15 thanks to Charlotte enjoying a 25-18 edge in rebounding and 38-24 advantage in PITP. – 8:11 PM

A subpar first half by the Wizards, to say the least. They trail the Hornets 74-59, allowing the Hornets to collect 13 offensive rebounds in the first half. The Hornets entered the game 30th in the NBA in offensive rating. – 8:12 PM

The @Charlotte Hornets scored 74 points in the first half tonight vs. Washington, their most in any half this season.

The #Nets 41-17 lead after one was their most points scored in any quarter this season, 2) their biggest positive point differential in any quarter this season, and 3) their biggest positive point differential in a first quarter since March 8, 2013 vs. Washington (38-14). #NBA

That was bad.Caleb Williams to Tahj Washington for 50, then back to Washington for the 2-yard score.Coverage breakdown on the bomb, and Williams hit Washington off his back foot.USC 7, Utah 0 – 8:27 PM

To leave a comment, you will need to Sign in or create an account if you already have an account. Typed comments will be lost if you are not signed in.