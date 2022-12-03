Blazers 86, Jazz 85: Play-by-play, highlights and reactions

The Portland Trail Blazers (11-11) play against the Utah Jazz (11-11) at Vivint Arena
Game Time: 9:00 PM EST on Saturday December 3, 2022
Portland Trail Blazers 86, Utah Jazz 85 (Q3 03:20)
What’s the buzz on Twitter?
Portland Trail Blazers @trailblazers
Just wow..
#RipCity | @Anfernee Simons pic.twitter.com/CHofVBHOQj – 10:36 PM
Just wow..
#RipCity | @Anfernee Simons pic.twitter.com/CHofVBHOQj – 10:36 PM
Tony Jones @Tjonesonthenba
The thing I love about watching Lauri Markkanen play is how many ways he can score without having the ball in his hands. Can just get his effortlessly within the flow of an offense – 10:34 PM
The thing I love about watching Lauri Markkanen play is how many ways he can score without having the ball in his hands. Can just get his effortlessly within the flow of an offense – 10:34 PM
Sarah Todd @NBASarah
Jazz trailed by as many as 15 in the first half, they’re back in front now 81-79 – 10:34 PM
Jazz trailed by as many as 15 in the first half, they’re back in front now 81-79 – 10:34 PM
Andy Larsen @andyblarsen
Tie game at 79-79; Jazz were once down 15 points, 6:42 left to go in the 3Q. – 10:33 PM
Tie game at 79-79; Jazz were once down 15 points, 6:42 left to go in the 3Q. – 10:33 PM
Sean Highkin @highkin
Might have to give Ibou Badji some run tonight out of necessity if Nurkic fouls out. – 10:26 PM
Might have to give Ibou Badji some run tonight out of necessity if Nurkic fouls out. – 10:26 PM
Casey Holdahl @CHold
Chauncey with the frustration timeout with Portland’s lead cut to 71-67 with 10:46 to play in the third quarter – 10:26 PM
Chauncey with the frustration timeout with Portland’s lead cut to 71-67 with 10:46 to play in the third quarter – 10:26 PM
David Locke @DLocke09
Jarred Vanderbilt has 4 threes tonight. He had 3 in his career when he was traded to the Utah Jazz. He was 3 for 22 in his career. Tonight he is 4 for 4 – 10:26 PM
Jarred Vanderbilt has 4 threes tonight. He had 3 in his career when he was traded to the Utah Jazz. He was 3 for 22 in his career. Tonight he is 4 for 4 – 10:26 PM
Andy Larsen @andyblarsen
Jarred Vanderbilt coming into this season: 3 3PM
Jarred Vanderbilt tonight: 4 3PM – 10:25 PM
Jarred Vanderbilt coming into this season: 3 3PM
Jarred Vanderbilt tonight: 4 3PM – 10:25 PM
Eric Walden @tribjazz
Another dead-ass serious 3 from Vando, and the Jazz are within 71-67 with 10:46 left 3Q. – 10:25 PM
Another dead-ass serious 3 from Vando, and the Jazz are within 71-67 with 10:46 left 3Q. – 10:25 PM
StatMuse @statmuse
Anfernee Simons at half:
33 PTS
12-17 FG
7-11 3P
Only Giannis and Embiid have scored more in a half this season. pic.twitter.com/TSZEADYsJv – 10:10 PM
Anfernee Simons at half:
33 PTS
12-17 FG
7-11 3P
Only Giannis and Embiid have scored more in a half this season. pic.twitter.com/TSZEADYsJv – 10:10 PM
Sarah Todd @NBASarah
Simons has 33 in the first half against the Jazz. We’ll see what adjustments they make. But in the meantime, here is a list of all the players who have scored 50+ against the Jazz in a regular season game. pic.twitter.com/MUCzTJQrqI – 10:10 PM
Simons has 33 in the first half against the Jazz. We’ll see what adjustments they make. But in the meantime, here is a list of all the players who have scored 50+ against the Jazz in a regular season game. pic.twitter.com/MUCzTJQrqI – 10:10 PM
Eric Walden @tribjazz
HALFTIME: Blazers 69, Jazz 60. Simons went off — 33p on 12-17/7-11. Portland 56.5% FGs, 9-20 from 3. Utah looks lethargic, but stays in it thanks to going 18-23 FTs. Markkanen 13p, Vando/Sexton 11 each. – 10:09 PM
HALFTIME: Blazers 69, Jazz 60. Simons went off — 33p on 12-17/7-11. Portland 56.5% FGs, 9-20 from 3. Utah looks lethargic, but stays in it thanks to going 18-23 FTs. Markkanen 13p, Vando/Sexton 11 each. – 10:09 PM
Tony Jones @Tjonesonthenba
The Jazz trail Portland 69-60 at halftime…..they probably should be down by 15 but a nice close to the half salvaged it a bit. Simons has 33….he put on a show in the first half – 10:09 PM
The Jazz trail Portland 69-60 at halftime…..they probably should be down by 15 but a nice close to the half salvaged it a bit. Simons has 33….he put on a show in the first half – 10:09 PM
Casey Holdahl @CHold
Blazers 69 (nice), Jazz 60: 33 points on 12-17 from the field and 7-11 from three for @Anfernee Simons. 15 points, 3 assists for @Jerami Grant. 9 points, 5 rebounds, 2 assists for @Jusuf Nurkic. – 10:09 PM
Blazers 69 (nice), Jazz 60: 33 points on 12-17 from the field and 7-11 from three for @Anfernee Simons. 15 points, 3 assists for @Jerami Grant. 9 points, 5 rebounds, 2 assists for @Jusuf Nurkic. – 10:09 PM
Tony Jones @Tjonesonthenba
Common foul on Nurk. He was spared the flagrant.
Now to be clear, Nurk was the second act. Sexton grabbed Nurk’s jersey but that was missed. Refs always catch the second one – 10:07 PM
Common foul on Nurk. He was spared the flagrant.
Now to be clear, Nurk was the second act. Sexton grabbed Nurk’s jersey but that was missed. Refs always catch the second one – 10:07 PM
Eric Walden @tribjazz
Nurk gives Sexton a minor shove in the back. Sexton goes flying. He asks for a review. Tony Brothers reviews for a hostile act. Finds a loose-ball foul, and a bit of acting. 2 FTs for Sexton, but that’s it. – 10:07 PM
Nurk gives Sexton a minor shove in the back. Sexton goes flying. He asks for a review. Tony Brothers reviews for a hostile act. Finds a loose-ball foul, and a bit of acting. 2 FTs for Sexton, but that’s it. – 10:07 PM
Utah Jazz @utahjazz
Vando is lights out and already has a new career high for made threes in a game 🔥
He’s 3/3 from deep.
#TakeNote pic.twitter.com/8a3TQRtljf – 10:06 PM
Vando is lights out and already has a new career high for made threes in a game 🔥
He’s 3/3 from deep.
#TakeNote pic.twitter.com/8a3TQRtljf – 10:06 PM
Portland Trail Blazers @trailblazers
The man is on a MISSION.
33 (and counting) for @Anfernee Simons ‼️ pic.twitter.com/QjSdSAK8il – 10:03 PM
The man is on a MISSION.
33 (and counting) for @Anfernee Simons ‼️ pic.twitter.com/QjSdSAK8il – 10:03 PM
Eric Walden @tribjazz
Anfernee Simons continues to beat the snot out of the Jazz. 31p now. 2.5 minutes til halftime. – 10:01 PM
Anfernee Simons continues to beat the snot out of the Jazz. 31p now. 2.5 minutes til halftime. – 10:01 PM
Ben Anderson @BensHoops
Jarred Vanderbilt has three first half three-pointers which would have matched his career total prior to joining the @Utah Jazz. – 9:54 PM
Jarred Vanderbilt has three first half three-pointers which would have matched his career total prior to joining the @Utah Jazz. – 9:54 PM
Casey Holdahl @CHold
Utah head coach Will Hardy has worn the same outfit — black sweatshirt, black pants — in every single game this season. Sometimes the Jazz note logo is a different color, but that’s the only variance. – 9:47 PM
Utah head coach Will Hardy has worn the same outfit — black sweatshirt, black pants — in every single game this season. Sometimes the Jazz note logo is a different color, but that’s the only variance. – 9:47 PM
Tony Jones @Tjonesonthenba
A lot of this boils down to one team playing it’s third game in four nights and the other playing it’s first game in four nights. The Jazz are going to have to grind in this one – 9:46 PM
A lot of this boils down to one team playing it’s third game in four nights and the other playing it’s first game in four nights. The Jazz are going to have to grind in this one – 9:46 PM
Josh Newman @Joshua_Newman
Assuming Michigan wins this game, only real Utah-related intrigue tomorrow is:
A) Where do they finish in the CFP rankings? Program-high is No. 11, which they achieved twice.
B) Does the committee put Utah ahead of USC? – 9:43 PM
Assuming Michigan wins this game, only real Utah-related intrigue tomorrow is:
A) Where do they finish in the CFP rankings? Program-high is No. 11, which they achieved twice.
B) Does the committee put Utah ahead of USC? – 9:43 PM
Casey Holdahl @CHold
Sharpe with three fouls in eight minutes, a rough start, but especially problematic considering Portland’s shorthandedness (which isn’t a word) – 9:43 PM
Sharpe with three fouls in eight minutes, a rough start, but especially problematic considering Portland’s shorthandedness (which isn’t a word) – 9:43 PM
Portland Trail Blazers @trailblazers
Shae fake for 2⃣
#RipCity | @Shaedon Sharpe pic.twitter.com/vUYSfaqjNK – 9:42 PM
Shae fake for 2⃣
#RipCity | @Shaedon Sharpe pic.twitter.com/vUYSfaqjNK – 9:42 PM
Sirius XM NBA @SiriusXMNBA
“Those guys came in with something to prove”
Kevin McHale isn’t surprised Danny Ainge has led the Jazz organization to a great start
@Rick Kamla | @adaniels33 | #TakeNote pic.twitter.com/YJWNql4IAk – 9:40 PM
“Those guys came in with something to prove”
Kevin McHale isn’t surprised Danny Ainge has led the Jazz organization to a great start
@Rick Kamla | @adaniels33 | #TakeNote pic.twitter.com/YJWNql4IAk – 9:40 PM
Aaron J. Fentress @AaronJFentress
Blazers put up 40 points in the first quarter while allowing 31. Portland shot 57.7% from the field. Simons has 23 points. – 9:36 PM
Blazers put up 40 points in the first quarter while allowing 31. Portland shot 57.7% from the field. Simons has 23 points. – 9:36 PM
Tony Jones @Tjonesonthenba
The Jazz trail the blazers 40-31 at the end of the first quarter. They would be well served to discourage Simons from his current 92 point pace, which he has set with 23 in the first 12 min – 9:35 PM
The Jazz trail the blazers 40-31 at the end of the first quarter. They would be well served to discourage Simons from his current 92 point pace, which he has set with 23 in the first 12 min – 9:35 PM
Casey Holdahl @CHold
Blazers 40, Jazz 31: end of first quarter. 23 points, 2 assists for @Anfernee Simons. 9 points, 2 assists for @Jerami Grant. POR shooting 58 percent, UTA 56 percent. – 9:35 PM
Blazers 40, Jazz 31: end of first quarter. 23 points, 2 assists for @Anfernee Simons. 9 points, 2 assists for @Jerami Grant. POR shooting 58 percent, UTA 56 percent. – 9:35 PM
Eric Walden @tribjazz
End 1Q: Blazers 40, Jazz 31. Utah’s 5 TOs contributed to Portland getting 8 more FGAs, and considering the Blazers made 57.7% of their shots and 6-13 from 3, that’s a bad thing. Simons had a ridiculous 23p on 8-10 FGs. – 9:35 PM
End 1Q: Blazers 40, Jazz 31. Utah’s 5 TOs contributed to Portland getting 8 more FGAs, and considering the Blazers made 57.7% of their shots and 6-13 from 3, that’s a bad thing. Simons had a ridiculous 23p on 8-10 FGs. – 9:35 PM
Andy Larsen @andyblarsen
Blazers up 40-31 after 1Q. Simons has 23 points…
I think Jazz have some good defenders generally, but still don’t have anyone who really sticks to opposing guards and wings well. – 9:35 PM
Blazers up 40-31 after 1Q. Simons has 23 points…
I think Jazz have some good defenders generally, but still don’t have anyone who really sticks to opposing guards and wings well. – 9:35 PM
Christos Tsaltas @Tsaltas46
Anfernee Simons in the 1st quarter against the Utah Jazz
23 points
8-10 FG
5-7 3P
🔥 #RipCity – 9:34 PM
Anfernee Simons in the 1st quarter against the Utah Jazz
23 points
8-10 FG
5-7 3P
🔥 #RipCity – 9:34 PM
Portland Trail Blazers @trailblazers
That’s F I V E three-pointers for Ant in the 1st 🔥
#RipCity | @Anfernee Simons pic.twitter.com/GrjD8eemAp – 9:31 PM
That’s F I V E three-pointers for Ant in the 1st 🔥
#RipCity | @Anfernee Simons pic.twitter.com/GrjD8eemAp – 9:31 PM
Eric Walden @tribjazz
It still kills me every time I see that 5 for the Fight commercial where Mike Conley reaches in vain for the rope to ring the cancer bell, and his hand is just dangling there awkwardly. – 9:28 PM
It still kills me every time I see that 5 for the Fight commercial where Mike Conley reaches in vain for the rope to ring the cancer bell, and his hand is just dangling there awkwardly. – 9:28 PM
Tony Jones @Tjonesonthenba
2:52 remaining in the first quarter. The Jazz trail Portland 34-24 – 9:27 PM
2:52 remaining in the first quarter. The Jazz trail Portland 34-24 – 9:27 PM
Eric Walden @tribjazz
Anfernee Simons is having a Lauri Markkanen start to this game. 19p now on 6-7 FGs. – 9:26 PM
Anfernee Simons is having a Lauri Markkanen start to this game. 19p now on 6-7 FGs. – 9:26 PM
Tony Jones @Tjonesonthenba
The Jazz are defending Simons like they want him to just go ahead and score 50 – 9:25 PM
The Jazz are defending Simons like they want him to just go ahead and score 50 – 9:25 PM
Sean Highkin @highkin
As I thought, Jabari Walker is taking Nassir Little’s spot in the rotation https://t.co/szILOAogRu pic.twitter.com/gZGxoJBn80 – 9:24 PM
As I thought, Jabari Walker is taking Nassir Little’s spot in the rotation https://t.co/szILOAogRu pic.twitter.com/gZGxoJBn80 – 9:24 PM
Sarah Todd @NBASarah
THT getting minutes behind Sexton tonight, I thought that the last game against Portland was one of THT’s best games of the season so that makes sense – 9:22 PM
THT getting minutes behind Sexton tonight, I thought that the last game against Portland was one of THT’s best games of the season so that makes sense – 9:22 PM
Sean Highkin @highkin
Nurkic misses his first three. Let’s see if Chauncey lets him take another one. – 9:21 PM
Nurkic misses his first three. Let’s see if Chauncey lets him take another one. – 9:21 PM
Casey Holdahl @CHold
Blazers have already left Markkanen open for three twice, and he’s made both – 9:17 PM
Blazers have already left Markkanen open for three twice, and he’s made both – 9:17 PM
Portland Trail Blazers @trailblazers
Sneaky 👁️👁️
#RipCity | @Trendon Watford pic.twitter.com/xZ9QDnkbjk – 9:15 PM
Sneaky 👁️👁️
#RipCity | @Trendon Watford pic.twitter.com/xZ9QDnkbjk – 9:15 PM
Aaron J. Fentress @AaronJFentress
Blazers coming out hot. 13-8 at Utah. 5 of 5 from the field. Then again, the Jazz are 3 of 3. Anfernee Simons has five points. – 9:14 PM
Blazers coming out hot. 13-8 at Utah. 5 of 5 from the field. Then again, the Jazz are 3 of 3. Anfernee Simons has five points. – 9:14 PM
Tony Jones @Tjonesonthenba
Portland has six possessions and six scores and leads the Jazz 13-8 early….timeout Will Hardy – 9:14 PM
Portland has six possessions and six scores and leads the Jazz 13-8 early….timeout Will Hardy – 9:14 PM
Casey Holdahl @CHold
Blazers make their first five shots from the field and both of their free throws so far to take an early 13-8 lead. – 9:14 PM
Blazers make their first five shots from the field and both of their free throws so far to take an early 13-8 lead. – 9:14 PM
Eric Walden @tribjazz
2 turnovers in the first 2.5 minutes has Will Hardy calling an early timeout. Blazers up 13-8, 9:27 left 1Q. – 9:14 PM
2 turnovers in the first 2.5 minutes has Will Hardy calling an early timeout. Blazers up 13-8, 9:27 left 1Q. – 9:14 PM
David Locke @DLocke09
How much does offense lead to defense. The Jazz since Mike Conley went out the Jazz are 26th in the NBA in defense. The Blazers since Damian Lillard went out are 30th in the NBA in defense. Good offense, floor balance, etc helps defense – 9:08 PM
How much does offense lead to defense. The Jazz since Mike Conley went out the Jazz are 26th in the NBA in defense. The Blazers since Damian Lillard went out are 30th in the NBA in defense. Good offense, floor balance, etc helps defense – 9:08 PM
Utah Jazz @utahjazz
🏴☠️ same 5 back at it 24 hours later 🏴☠️
#StartingLineup | @ZionsBank pic.twitter.com/yAaP6xw8eY – 9:05 PM
🏴☠️ same 5 back at it 24 hours later 🏴☠️
#StartingLineup | @ZionsBank pic.twitter.com/yAaP6xw8eY – 9:05 PM
Aaron J. Fentress @AaronJFentress
Bumped into former Ducks reporter @Ryan_Kostecka who now writes for the Utah Jazz website. He was all suited up like he was about to start at PG. He confirmed that @Tony Jones is a solid hooper but not quite the legend he thinks he is. 😂 pic.twitter.com/Vv0qCvpI2k – 8:19 PM
Bumped into former Ducks reporter @Ryan_Kostecka who now writes for the Utah Jazz website. He was all suited up like he was about to start at PG. He confirmed that @Tony Jones is a solid hooper but not quite the legend he thinks he is. 😂 pic.twitter.com/Vv0qCvpI2k – 8:19 PM
Utah Jazz @utahjazz
#️⃣ sharp shooters dress sharp #️⃣
#VivintCam | @vivintarena pic.twitter.com/htubx9Y2DW – 8:09 PM
#️⃣ sharp shooters dress sharp #️⃣
#VivintCam | @vivintarena pic.twitter.com/htubx9Y2DW – 8:09 PM
Portland Trail Blazers @trailblazers
🏀 #RipCity vs. @Utah Jazz
⌚️ 6:00PM PT
📺 @ROOTSPORTS_NW
📻 @RipCityRadio620 pic.twitter.com/1JrFwLgIxI – 8:07 PM
🏀 #RipCity vs. @Utah Jazz
⌚️ 6:00PM PT
📺 @ROOTSPORTS_NW
📻 @RipCityRadio620 pic.twitter.com/1JrFwLgIxI – 8:07 PM
Scott Agness @ScottAgness
Pacers guard Tyrese Haliburton (sore left groin) is questionable for the second straight game.
They play at Portland Sunday at 9pm ET. – 8:03 PM
Pacers guard Tyrese Haliburton (sore left groin) is questionable for the second straight game.
They play at Portland Sunday at 9pm ET. – 8:03 PM
Utah Jazz @utahjazz
The Jazz Pregame show starts 🔜
Don’t forget to tune into @ATTSportsNetRM at 6:30PM MT!
#TakeNote pic.twitter.com/Q2ZBXlPerZ – 8:01 PM
The Jazz Pregame show starts 🔜
Don’t forget to tune into @ATTSportsNetRM at 6:30PM MT!
#TakeNote pic.twitter.com/Q2ZBXlPerZ – 8:01 PM
Portland Trail Blazers @trailblazers
Cozy vibes only 🏔️
#RipCity pic.twitter.com/zd8p0XfqMW – 7:53 PM
Cozy vibes only 🏔️
#RipCity pic.twitter.com/zd8p0XfqMW – 7:53 PM
Utah Jazz @utahjazz
Join us on TikTok live answering your questions and watching warmups!
#TakeNote pic.twitter.com/gBWiA6Lcc6 – 7:42 PM
Join us on TikTok live answering your questions and watching warmups!
#TakeNote pic.twitter.com/gBWiA6Lcc6 – 7:42 PM
Aaron J. Fentress @AaronJFentress
Drew Eubanks is out for tonight at Utah. Josh Hart’s status remains uncertain. #RipCity pic.twitter.com/vBDJhbI321 – 7:34 PM
Drew Eubanks is out for tonight at Utah. Josh Hart’s status remains uncertain. #RipCity pic.twitter.com/vBDJhbI321 – 7:34 PM
Casey Holdahl @CHold
Josh Hart (left ankle) is a gametime decision and Drew Eubanks (back) is out for tonight’s game versus Jazz – 7:33 PM
Josh Hart (left ankle) is a gametime decision and Drew Eubanks (back) is out for tonight’s game versus Jazz – 7:33 PM
Aaron J. Fentress @AaronJFentress
Join me on my long wintery ❄️ walk from my downtown Salt Lake City hotel to Vivint Arena for Trail Blazers at Jazz. #RipCity pic.twitter.com/zgRNCjgyOB – 7:27 PM
Join me on my long wintery ❄️ walk from my downtown Salt Lake City hotel to Vivint Arena for Trail Blazers at Jazz. #RipCity pic.twitter.com/zgRNCjgyOB – 7:27 PM
Eric Patten @EricPatten
The past 5 quarters have been a stark reminder of how much of a difference maker Paul George is on the defensive end of the floor. The Jazz and Kings have scored seemingly at will – 4:36 PM
The past 5 quarters have been a stark reminder of how much of a difference maker Paul George is on the defensive end of the floor. The Jazz and Kings have scored seemingly at will – 4:36 PM
Utah Jazz @utahjazz
🎧 | “I think you actually have a lot of the same Jazz identity from teams’ past with obviously its own new twist on things.” – @JezData
Click to listen to the latest episode of #RoundballRoundup or download wherever you get your podcasts ⤵️ – 3:09 PM
🎧 | “I think you actually have a lot of the same Jazz identity from teams’ past with obviously its own new twist on things.” – @JezData
Click to listen to the latest episode of #RoundballRoundup or download wherever you get your podcasts ⤵️ – 3:09 PM
Tommy Beer @TommyBeer
What’s the Knicks best win this season? The victory over Utah (who are 2-5 over the last couple of weeks)?
How many awful losses have the Knicks had this season? Too many to count?
That’s a bad combination – 3:02 PM
What’s the Knicks best win this season? The victory over Utah (who are 2-5 over the last couple of weeks)?
How many awful losses have the Knicks had this season? Too many to count?
That’s a bad combination – 3:02 PM
To leave a comment, you will need to Sign in or create an account if you already have an account. Typed comments will be lost if you are not signed in.