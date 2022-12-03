Blazers vs. Jazz: Start time, where to watch, what's the latest

The Portland Trail Blazers play against the Utah Jazz at Vivint Arena

The Portland Trail Blazers are spending $13,704,946 per win while the Utah Jazz are spending $10,309,849 per win

Game Time: 9:00 PM EST on Saturday December 3, 2022

Broadcast Info

National TV: N/A

Home TV: ATTSN-RM

Away TV: ROOT SPORTS PLUS

Home Radio: KZNS / S: KTUB

Away Radio: Rip City Radio 620

What’s the buzz on Twitter?

Aaron J. Fentress

@AaronJFentress

Damian Lillard, following SLCC retiring Gary Payton II’s jersey #, was hit up by students to pose for 📸. Lillard posed for several before heading toward the team bus. Afterward, the giddy students stood in the hallway for several minutes comparing photos. It was cute. #Ripcity 2:31 AM Damian Lillard, following SLCC retiring Gary Payton II’s jersey #, was hit up by students to pose for 📸. Lillard posed for several before heading toward the team bus. Afterward, the giddy students stood in the hallway for several minutes comparing photos. It was cute. #Ripcity pic.twitter.com/5MFHSAB9Sq