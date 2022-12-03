Bucks 64, Hornets 59: Play-by-play, highlights and reactions

The Milwaukee Bucks (15-6) play against the Charlotte Hornets (15-15) at Spectrum Center
Game Time: 6:00 PM EST on Saturday December 3, 2022
Milwaukee Bucks 64, Charlotte Hornets 59 (Q3 05:40)
What’s the buzz on Twitter?
Jim Owczarski @JimOwczarski
#Bucks have gone four minutes without a bucket and Brook Lopez has picked up his second and third fouls. Milwaukee leads 56-55. – 7:32 PM
James Plowright @British_Buzz
McDaniels is now the Hornets leading point scorer with 16, also played some high energy defense, he’s been all action this 3rd quarter. – 7:30 PM
Jim Owczarski @JimOwczarski
Jaden McDaniel has scored all eight of the #Hornets points to start the third quarter. The #Bucks haven’t scored yet. The lead 56-53. – 7:28 PM
Jim Owczarski @JimOwczarski
The #Hornets have started the second half with six straight points. #Bucks lead 56-51. – 7:26 PM
Jim Owczarski @JimOwczarski
Mason Plumlee almost smooshed a kid sitting by himself courtside. – 7:25 PM
James Plowright @British_Buzz
Charlotte have just 5 assists to Milwaukee’s 15 at half time. – 7:08 PM
Jim Owczarski @JimOwczarski
#Bucks lead the #Hornets 56-45 at the half. All 10 players who have seen the court have scored. – 7:07 PM
James Plowright @British_Buzz
Bucks are so smart and well coached, even their deep bench players execute to such a good level – 7:07 PM
Jim Owczarski @JimOwczarski
The #Bucks lead 49-40.
Nearly half the #Hornets points are off Bucks turnovers (19). – 7:02 PM
The #Bucks lead 49-40.
Jim Owczarski @JimOwczarski
#Bucks coach Mike Budenholzer noted that it’s still early in the return from a calf injury for Pat Connaughton – which is likely why he’s just hitting the six-minute mark here late in the first half. – 7:00 PM
Eric Patten @EricPatten
James Plowright @British_Buzz
But why is McDaniels going under on a screen against Nwora. He’s a 3 point specialist, just hit one a second earlier. Hornets have more all round talent, they’re making too many mistakes on both ends – 6:59 PM
Jim Owczarski @JimOwczarski
Jordan Nwora now has 13 points after consecutive triples and the #Bucks lead 47-35 with 4:14 to go in the first half. – 6:57 PM
Charlotte Hornets @hornets
DISH & DUNK! 💥
📹: @HornetsOnBally
DISH & DUNK! 💥
📹: @HornetsOnBally
Milwaukee Bucks @Bucks
5th block of the game for Brook tonight!! 🚫 pic.twitter.com/F9vIztpbxf – 6:51 PM
Clemente Almanza @CAlmanza1007
Total minutes played this season:
Theo Maledon – 334 minutes
Total minutes played this season:
Theo Maledon – 334 minutes
Jim Owczarski @JimOwczarski
The #Hornets cut an 11-point deficit down to five and the #Bucks call for time. Charlotte has 16 points off 10 Milwaukee turnovers with 7:44 to go in the first half. – 6:49 PM
James Plowright @British_Buzz
It’s night like these when you wonder about the lack of versatility with the center position for Charlotte. Lopez just parking himself at the rim, he’s not being pulled out by any of the bigs. – 6:49 PM
Jim Owczarski @JimOwczarski
Brook Lopez has five blocks (again) and 8:25 is left in the FIRST HALF. – 6:46 PM
James Plowright @British_Buzz
Hornets PnR coverage has been horrible, every time ends with someone running for a 15ft close out in rotation – 6:42 PM
Jim Owczarski @JimOwczarski
That George Hill dunk on a fastbreak gets the #Bucks bench up and causes a #Hornets timeout. Milwaukee is up 35-24. – 6:42 PM
Jim Owczarski @JimOwczarski
Jevon Carter is grabbing his head and was slow to get up after that loose ball. He stays in the game for the #Bucks – 6:40 PM
Rob Perez @WorldWideWob
Bucks given a delay of game penalty for Giannis getting up from bench and hovering near court. pic.twitter.com/2FbQJnHj7y – 6:37 PM
Jim Owczarski @JimOwczarski
Wesley Matthews was the only eligible #Bucks player to not check in in the first quarter. – 6:37 PM
Jim Owczarski @JimOwczarski
Brook Lopez hits a buzzer-beating three – #Bucks lead 30-24 after one. – 6:36 PM
Jim Owczarski @JimOwczarski
AJ Green does not lack confidence.
When I talked to him about practicing with/against Khris Middleton, he said yeah, the all-star got him.
“But I got him, too.”
Green has five points this quarter for the #Bucks.
AJ Green does not lack confidence.
When I talked to him about practicing with/against Khris Middleton, he said yeah, the all-star got him.
“But I got him, too.”
Green has five points this quarter for the #Bucks.
Jim Owczarski @JimOwczarski
Bobby Portis is up to 11 points on 5 of 8 shooting for the #Bucks – 6:31 PM
Neil Dalal @NeilDalal96
Wizards were disadvantaged in 3 of 4 incorrect calls in the last minute at Hornets.
James Plowright @British_Buzz
Lopez treating Plumlee like he’s social distancing, just waiting around the rim. Hornets have to be smarter by kicking or dropping it off, just driving in so far leading to 3 blocks for Lopez – 6:28 PM
Jim Owczarski @JimOwczarski
As you might imagine…the spacing / ball handling hasn’t been the smoothest with some of these combinations for the #Bucks in the early going. – 6:25 PM
Jim Owczarski @JimOwczarski
#Bucks lead the #Hornets 13-11 in the opening six minutes of the game. They are 0-for-3 from behind the three-point line. – 6:20 PM
James Plowright @British_Buzz
Bucks getting too many shots at the rim, all sorts of confusion on back door cuts and generally poor perimeter defense. – 6:18 PM
Milwaukee Bucks @Bucks
Bobby gets the first bucket of the game!! pic.twitter.com/WBhC2px2qz – 6:15 PM
Jim Owczarski @JimOwczarski
#Bucks take an early 9-4 lead on the #Hornets. Bobby Portis and Jordan Nwora have all the points. Brook Lopez has 2 blocks. – 6:15 PM
Jim Owczarski @JimOwczarski
Brook Lopez just gave #Hornets mascot Hugo a standing version of the People’s Elbow. #Bucks big man appears rested enough. – 6:07 PM
Josh Robbins @JoshuaBRobbins
(5/5) The error that disadvantaged the Hornets also occurred with Charlotte ahead 117-116. Corey Kispert should’ve been called for a shooting foul on P.J. Washington when the Hornets forward missed a shot with 15.6 seconds to go.
(5/5) The error that disadvantaged the Hornets also occurred with Charlotte ahead 117-116. Corey Kispert should’ve been called for a shooting foul on P.J. Washington when the Hornets forward missed a shot with 15.6 seconds to go.
Josh Robbins @JoshuaBRobbins
Charlotte Hornets @hornets
𝐁𝐚𝐜𝐤-𝐭𝐨-𝐁𝐚𝐜𝐤.
📍 – 🏠
🆚 – @Milwaukee Bucks
⏰ – 6PM EST
📺 – @HornetsOnBally
𝐁𝐚𝐜𝐤-𝐭𝐨-𝐁𝐚𝐜𝐤.
📍 – 🏠
🆚 – @Milwaukee Bucks
⏰ – 6PM EST
📺 – @HornetsOnBally
Josh Robbins @JoshuaBRobbins
(2/5) For the first error, with Charlotte ahead 117-116 and with Charlotte in the penalty, Mason Plumlee should’ve been whistled for fouling Daniel Gafford as Plumlee positioned himself for an offensive rebound. Gafford should’ve received two free throws. official.nba.com/last-two-minut… – 6:00 PM
Josh Robbins @JoshuaBRobbins
Josh Robbins @JoshuaBRobbins
Milwaukee Bucks @Bucks
Bobby feeling the love in Charlotte.
Bobby feeling the love in Charlotte.
Jim Owczarski @JimOwczarski
Obviously I focus on the #Bucks and how they’re handling this game roster-wise – but the #Hornets also played last night. Terry Rozier (40), Kelly Oubre Jr (38), P.J. Washington (38) and Mason Plumlee (35) logged big minutes in a tight game. – 5:51 PM
Jim Owczarski @JimOwczarski
This is Serge Ibaka’s fifth game out with an illness. Mike Budenholzer said the backup big man is trending in the right direction but he stayed back in Milwaukee to start some reconditioning work. – 5:43 PM
Jim Owczarski @JimOwczarski
Looks like Jevon Carter, Grayson Allen and Jordan Nwora will start for the #Bucks with Bobby Portis and Brook Lopez. – 5:42 PM
Rod Boone @rodboone
Tonight’s starters and inactive. Lots of firepower sitting for the Bucks. pic.twitter.com/JpVTNMEwxl – 5:33 PM
Charlotte Hornets @hornets
Roll out
Roll out
Charlotte Hornets PR @HornetsPR
Starters for tonight vs. @Milwaukee Bucks
Starters for tonight vs. @Milwaukee Bucks
Charlotte Hornets @hornets
INJURY REPORT vs MIL
LaMelo Ball (L Ankle Sprain) is out.
Gordon Hayward (L Shoulder – Scapula Fracture) is out.
Cody Martin (L Knee Procedure) is out.
Dennis Smith Jr (L Ankle Sprain) is out.
Mark Williams (L Ankle Sprain) is out.
INJURY REPORT vs MIL
LaMelo Ball (L Ankle Sprain) is out.
Gordon Hayward (L Shoulder – Scapula Fracture) is out.
Cody Martin (L Knee Procedure) is out.
Dennis Smith Jr (L Ankle Sprain) is out.
Mark Williams (L Ankle Sprain) is out.
Charlotte Hornets @hornets
1️⃣2️⃣3️⃣4️⃣5️⃣
1️⃣2️⃣3️⃣4️⃣5️⃣
Ohm Youngmisuk @NotoriousOHM
Milwaukee Bucks @Bucks
This is the first of three meetings vs. the Hornets.
This is the first of three meetings vs. the Hornets.
Charlotte Hornets @hornets
Protect the ball at all costs.
Protect the ball at all costs.
Milwaukee Bucks @Bucks
The Bucks dropped 44 points in the second quarter and never looked back securing the 130-106 victory over the Hornets on February 28, 2022.
The Bucks dropped 44 points in the second quarter and never looked back securing the 130-106 victory over the Hornets on February 28, 2022.
Charlotte Hornets @hornets
INJURY REPORT vs MIL
LaMelo Ball (L Knee Sprain) is out.
Gordon Hayward (L Scapula – Scapula Fracture) is out.
Cody Martin (L Knee Procedure) is out.
Dennis Smith Jr (L Ankle Sprain) is out.
Mark Williams (L Ankle Sprain) is out.
INJURY REPORT vs MIL
LaMelo Ball (L Knee Sprain) is out.
Gordon Hayward (L Scapula – Scapula Fracture) is out.
Cody Martin (L Knee Procedure) is out.
Dennis Smith Jr (L Ankle Sprain) is out.
Mark Williams (L Ankle Sprain) is out.
Rod Boone @rodboone
One positive sign: Dennis Smith Jr. has shed the walking boot. He’s walking a bit better. pic.twitter.com/aMSMGZ0JII – 4:45 PM
Rod Boone @rodboone
Feels like there will be more guys out than playing tonight for both sides. Tipoff against Milwaukee coming up an hour earlier than usual. pic.twitter.com/qVu2vKsved – 4:41 PM
Jim Owczarski @JimOwczarski
#Bucks head coach Mike Budenholzer expects Brook Lopez to be ready to play tonight vs. the #Hornets – 4:37 PM
Jovan Buha @jovanbuha
The Lakers made a statement in Milwaukee on Friday with the most impressive win of the LeBron James-Anthony Davis-Russell Westbrook era.
Jim Owczarski @JimOwczarski
Thanasis Antetokounmpo getting in pregame work in Charlotte. pic.twitter.com/uSwzj47Kl0 – 4:08 PM
Jim Owczarski @JimOwczarski
There is a big college feel in Charlotte today, with #Clemson & #UNC fans obviously getting ready for the ACC title game tonight.
But there’s also college hoops in town – and I discovered while getting coffee that @JoelBerryII is a very patient, nice man. – 3:45 PM
Law Murray @LawMurrayTheNU
Jim Owczarski @JimOwczarski
FYI: The #Bucks are 2-0 on the back end of back-to-backs thus far on the year. But, Jrue Holiday and Brook Lopez played in both of those game and Giannis Antetokounmpo played in one. – 3:10 PM
Dallas Mavericks PR @MavsPR
Charlotte Hornets @hornets
GOOD LUCK to @ClemsonFB and @UNCFootball in the 2022 Subway ACC Football Championship tonight!
Jim Owczarski @JimOwczarski
Giannis Antetokounmpo, Khris Middleton and Jrue Holiday ruled out for #Bucks vs. Charlotte #Hornets jsonline.com/story/sports/n… via @journalsentinel – 2:23 PM
Milwaukee Bucks @Bucks
Will the Bucks lead by more or less than 10.5 points tonight?
Will the Bucks lead by more or less than 10.5 points tonight?
Jim Owczarski @JimOwczarski
A few hours before an early tip-off here in Charlotte, the #Bucks are going to be very, very shorthanded vs. the #Hornets.
Giannis Antetokounmpo (knee), Jrue Holiday (knee), Khris Middleton (reconditioning), MarJon Beauchamp (illness) and Serge Ibaka (illness) are OUT. – 1:56 PM
A few hours before an early tip-off here in Charlotte, the #Bucks are going to be very, very shorthanded vs. the #Hornets.
Brady Hawk @BradyHawk305
Charlotte Hornets @hornets
1 Assist = $20 Donated by @LendingTree to @RoofAbove 🏠 Your Hornets have dropped 557 dimes so far this season, bringing the donation total to $11,140 to fight homelessness in our community!
1 Assist = $20 Donated by @LendingTree to @RoofAbove 🏠 Your Hornets have dropped 557 dimes so far this season, bringing the donation total to $11,140 to fight homelessness in our community!
Charlotte Hornets PR @HornetsPR
INJURY UPDATE: @Charlotte Hornets vs. MIL 12/3
Ball (L Ankle Sprain) out
Hayward (L Shoulder – Scapula Fracture) out
Martin (L Knee Procedure) out
Smith Jr (L Ankle Sprain) out
INJURY UPDATE: @Charlotte Hornets vs. MIL 12/3
Ball (L Ankle Sprain) out
Hayward (L Shoulder – Scapula Fracture) out
Martin (L Knee Procedure) out
Smith Jr (L Ankle Sprain) out
Milwaukee Bucks @Bucks
The reigning NBA 2K Champs @BucksGG team is hosting a youth camp on Thursday, December 10th!!
Kids will enjoy a camp led by professionals hosted at our very own gaming facility!!
The reigning NBA 2K Champs @BucksGG team is hosting a youth camp on Thursday, December 10th!!
Kids will enjoy a camp led by professionals hosted at our very own gaming facility!!
Charlotte Hornets @hornets
OFFICIAL: We have recalled center Mark Williams and forward JT Thor from the @greensboroswarm ending their @nbagleague assignments (5th assignment for Williams and 2nd for Thor).
OFFICIAL: We have recalled center Mark Williams and forward JT Thor from the @greensboroswarm ending their @nbagleague assignments (5th assignment for Williams and 2nd for Thor).
Charlotte Hornets @hornets
Something to read with the rain ASMR in the back.
Something to read with the rain ASMR in the back.
Kurt Helin @basketballtalk
Milwaukee Bucks @Bucks
Highlights from last night’s close game vs. Lakers.
Highlights from last night’s close game vs. Lakers.
