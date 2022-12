Bucks 64, Hornets 59: Play-by-play, highlights and reactions

OFFICIAL: We have recalled center Mark Williams and forward JT Thor from the @greensboroswarm ending their @nbagleague assignments (5th assignment for Williams and 2nd for Thor).#LetsFly pic.twitter.com/WPC7K4i6aM

No changes in the #Hornets injury report for tonight’s game against Milwaukee. LaMelo, Gordon Hayward, Dennis Smith Jr. and Cody Martin all remain out. – 1:02 PM

Bam Adebayo now at 7th in 4th quarter scoring this season with 127 points, even after missing some gamesOn 61% shootingNext best % in that top 10:Giannis Antetokounmpo at 53%I cannot stress enough how insane that number is for Bam lol – 1:41 PM

A few hours before an early tip-off here in Charlotte, the #Bucks are going to be very, very shorthanded vs. the #Hornets Giannis Antetokounmpo (knee), Jrue Holiday (knee), Khris Middleton (reconditioning), MarJon Beauchamp (illness) and Serge Ibaka (illness) are OUT. – 1:56 PM

The Mavericks hit 24 threes at Madison Square Garden today, marking the third-most by a visiting team in MSG history (27 by BOS, 11/5/22; 26 by MIL, 11/10/21).Former Knick Tim Hardaway Jr. hit a season-best 8 threes today, which mark his most 3-pointers ever at MSG. pic.twitter.com/p2EjR4m4UO

FYI: The #Bucks are 2-0 on the back end of back-to-backs thus far on the year. But, Jrue Holiday and Brook Lopez played in both of those game and Giannis Antetokounmpo played in one. – 3:10 PM

For the sixth straight game, Clippers will start Reggie Jackson, Terance Mann, Amir Coffey, Marcus Morris Sr., Ivica Zubac together.Dare I say that the lineup will be different Monday in Charlotte… – 3:32 PM

There is a big college feel in Charlotte today, with #Clemson #UNC fans obviously getting ready for the ACC title game tonight.But there’s also college hoops in town – and I discovered while getting coffee that @JoelBerryII is a very patient, nice man. – 3:45 PM

The Lakers made a statement in Milwaukee on Friday with the most impressive win of the LeBron James-Anthony Davis-Russell Westbrook era.On AD out-dueling Giannis and this being the type of performance that could change how LA approaches trades: theathletic.com/3963628/2022/1…

Feels like there will be more guys out than playing tonight for both sides. Tipoff against Milwaukee coming up an hour earlier than usual. pic.twitter.com/qVu2vKsved

Kawhi and PG came out feeling good out of Friday’s practice but did not play in the Saturday matinee game against Sac. Ty Lue says they will both travel for the upcoming 4-game trip starting Monday in Charlotte: “Hopefully, we get them back very soon.” espn.com/nba/story/_/id…

Looks like Jevon Carter, Grayson Allen and Jordan Nwora will start for the #Bucks with Bobby Portis and Brook Lopez. – 5:42 PM

This is Serge Ibaka’s fifth game out with an illness. Mike Budenholzer said the backup big man is trending in the right direction but he stayed back in Milwaukee to start some reconditioning work. – 5:43 PM

Obviously I focus on the #Bucks and how they’re handling this game roster-wise – but the #Hornets also played last night. Terry Rozier (40), Kelly Oubre Jr (38), P.J. Washington (38) and Mason Plumlee (35) logged big minutes in a tight game. – 5:51 PM

(1/5) The NBA’s Last Two-Minute Report from Friday’s 117-116 Wizards’ loss to the Hornets revealed a total of four incorrect non-calls, according to the league. Three of those errors disadvantaged the Wizards. – 5:58 PM

(2/5) For the first error, with Charlotte ahead 117-116 and with Charlotte in the penalty, Mason Plumlee should’ve been whistled for fouling Daniel Gafford as Plumlee positioned himself for an offensive rebound. Gafford should’ve received two free throws. official.nba.com/last-two-minut…

(3/5) For the second error that hurt the Wizards, after Bradley Beal missed the potential go-ahead jumper, Kelly Oubre Jr. should’ve been whistled for fouling Kristaps Porziņģis as they went for the rebound. Porziņģis should’ve received two free throws. official.nba.com/last-two-minut…

(5/5) The error that disadvantaged the Hornets also occurred with Charlotte ahead 117-116. Corey Kispert should’ve been called for a shooting foul on P.J. Washington when the Hornets forward missed a shot with 15.6 seconds to go.

Bucks getting too many shots at the rim, all sorts of confusion on back door cuts and generally poor perimeter defense. – 6:18 PM

As you might imagine…the spacing / ball handling hasn’t been the smoothest with some of these combinations for the #Bucks in the early going. – 6:25 PM

Lopez treating Plumlee like he’s social distancing, just waiting around the rim. Hornets have to be smarter by kicking or dropping it off, just driving in so far leading to 3 blocks for Lopez – 6:28 PM

Wizards were disadvantaged in 3 of 4 incorrect calls in the last minute at Hornets.On the last possession down 117-116, Kristaps Porzingis was fouled trying to get the rebound and Daniel Gafford was fouled on his putback attempt. pic.twitter.com/z0SlyMZxzB

Bobby Portis is up to 11 points on 5 of 8 shooting for the #Bucks

AJ Green does not lack confidence.When I talked to him about practicing with/against Khris Middleton, he said yeah, the all-star got him.“But I got him, too.”Green has five points this quarter for the #Bucks

End of first Q: Bucks 30, #Hornets 24Hornets are 9 for 24 from the field, getting outrebounded 16-9Terry Rozier 9 ptsKelly Oubre 5 pts – 6:36 PM

Wesley Matthews was the only eligible #Bucks player to not check in in the first quarter. – 6:37 PM

Jevon Carter is grabbing his head and was slow to get up after that loose ball. He stays in the game for the #Bucks

That George Hill dunk on a fastbreak gets the #Bucks bench up and causes a #Hornets timeout. Milwaukee is up 35-24. – 6:42 PM

With a 3 from Mamukelashvili and a close lay-in from Hill, the Bucks lead, 35-24. Nice lead with 10:03 left in the first half. – 6:42 PM

Hornets PnR coverage has been horrible, every time ends with someone running for a 15ft close out in rotation – 6:42 PM

Brook Lopez has five blocks (again) and 8:25 is left in the FIRST HALF. – 6:46 PM

It’s night like these when you wonder about the lack of versatility with the center position for Charlotte. Lopez just parking himself at the rim, he’s not being pulled out by any of the bigs. – 6:49 PM

The #Hornets cut an 11-point deficit down to five and the #Bucks call for time. Charlotte has 16 points off 10 Milwaukee turnovers with 7:44 to go in the first half. – 6:49 PM

Jordan Nwora now has 13 points after consecutive triples and the #Bucks lead 47-35 with 4:14 to go in the first half. – 6:57 PM

Back-to-back triples from Jordan Nwora and the Bucks lead, 47-35, with 4:14 left in the first half. – 6:58 PM

But why is McDaniels going under on a screen against Nwora. He’s a 3 point specialist, just hit one a second earlier. Hornets have more all round talent, they’re making too many mistakes on both ends – 6:59 PM

Ty Lue confirmed that Paul George and Kawhi Leonard will travel with the team as they head off to Charlotte. – 7:00 PM

Bucks are so smart and well coached, even their deep bench players execute to such a good level – 7:07 PM

Jaden McDaniel has scored all eight of the #Hornets points to start the third quarter. The #Bucks haven’t scored yet. The lead 56-53. – 7:28 PM

McDaniels is now the Hornets leading point scorer with 16, also played some high energy defense, he’s been all action this 3rd quarter. – 7:30 PM

