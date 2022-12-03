Bucks vs. Hornets: Start time, where to watch, what's the latest

Bucks vs. Hornets: Start time, where to watch, what's the latest

Game previews

Bucks vs. Hornets: Start time, where to watch, what's the latest

December 3, 2022- by

By |

The Milwaukee Bucks play against the Charlotte Hornets at Spectrum Center

The Milwaukee Bucks are spending $11,992,408 per win while the Charlotte Hornets are spending $17,564,608 per win

Game Time: 6:00 PM EST on Saturday December 3, 2022

Broadcast Info

National TV: N/A
Home TV: Bally Sports SE-CHA
Away TV: Bally Sports WI
Home Radio: WFNZ 92.7 FM
Away Radio: 620 AM/103.3 FM WTMJ

When the game is underway, you can follow it here!

What’s the buzz on Twitter?

Emiliano Carchia
@Sportando
Lakers vs Bucks WILD ENDING! | November 2, 2022
sportando.basketball/en/lakers-vs-b…4:05 AM

Game previews

, ,

To leave a comment, you will need to Sign in or create an account if you already have an account. Typed comments will be lost if you are not signed in.

RELATED ARTICLES

From The Web

LATEST

More HoopsHype
Home