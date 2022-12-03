Bucks vs. Hornets: Start time, where to watch, what's the latest

The Milwaukee Bucks play against the Charlotte Hornets at Spectrum Center

The Milwaukee Bucks are spending $11,992,408 per win while the Charlotte Hornets are spending $17,564,608 per win

Game Time: 6:00 PM EST on Saturday December 3, 2022

Broadcast Info

National TV: N/A

Home TV: Bally Sports SE-CHA

Away TV: Bally Sports WI

Home Radio: WFNZ 92.7 FM

Away Radio: 620 AM/103.3 FM WTMJ

