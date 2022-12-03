Bucks vs. Hornets: Start time, where to watch, what's the latest

The Milwaukee Bucks play against the Charlotte Hornets at Spectrum Center
The Milwaukee Bucks are spending $11,992,408 per win while the Charlotte Hornets are spending $17,564,608 per win
Game Time: 6:00 PM EST on Saturday December 3, 2022
Broadcast Info
National TV: N/A
Home TV: Bally Sports SE-CHA
Away TV: Bally Sports WI
Home Radio: WFNZ 92.7 FM
Away Radio: 620 AM/103.3 FM WTMJ
When the game is underway, you can follow it here!
